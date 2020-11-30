Tech Gift Ideas to Help Tackle Your Holiday Shopping List
Nov 30, 2020 4:00 AM PT
Today is Cyber Monday, which doesn't mean as much this year because the related sales have been going on for much of November as retailers try to milk every available dollar they can. However, like you, I'm doing a lot of shopping, both for others (yes, I'm going to cheat and mostly give Amazon gift cards but some gifts) and myself.
Since this entire column is about products, I'll skip the product of the week and focus on what I think are some of the best deals or products that stand out as game changers in their segment -- and aren't too expensive.
I was tempted to have a car section focused on electrics. Still, after watching this Audi E-Tron review, I'm reminded that all but the Tesla are Generation 1 cars, and the Tesla's fit and finish are so bad I suggest waiting until the Gen-2 cars come out, and then we'll revisit this.
Let's get to it.
Television
OLED TVs are the near-term future, since 8K TVs aren't where they need to be yet in price and content. The best combination of technology and price in an OLED right now is the Vizio 65" OLED TV at just under $1.5K at Best Buy while I'm writing this. It's usually priced at $2K.
The reason for OLED over LCD is that each pixel has its light source, which gives you the darkest blacks in the market and colors that truly pop. After 65" the price goes up a lot. So, this year, the sweet spot for price appears to be 65" -- and Vizio, which is known for using top-level components while having a very aggressive price, appears to have the best deal.
I'll likely buy one of these myself this week, depending on the sales. Oh, and they've dropped their 55" OLED to under $900 at Best Buy if you want something smaller.
Laptops
Many of you likely have laptops you hate at the moment. This is largely because the pandemic brought on the sudden remote work-and- learn from home crisis that caused folks to purchase new equipment without putting a lot of thought into the product -- or they were forced to grab what was available when inventories were scarce.
Given that I'm going to point you to what I think is the best product for the money that each vendor has, these won't be the cheapest. But if you plan to keep the laptop for a few years, these are the ones I think you'll be proud of on their last year of use, as well as their first.
HP Elite Dragonfly Convertible Laptop
For some time, I've advocated for PC vendors to build laptops that they, themselves, would use. While Steve Jobs was alive, Apple built products for Steve and he then sold them to us. The only vendor that has stepped up to that concept is HP with their Elite Dragonfly, built to Andy Rhodes specifications.
Dell XPS 17
I think this is the best laptop for home use while we are locked in during a pandemic. We need to move around the house to watch the pets and kids (not necessarily in that order), yet we aren't flying or traveling, so a large screen and less battery life are acceptable trade-offs.
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop
Coming to market as I write, this thing is cutting edge on graphics. The Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics solution sets you up not just today, but for the future of ray tracing games on the way.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Along with most of the Surface line, this laptop was designed to compete with Apple in design. This one of the best-looking laptops in the market and, starting at $799, is also one of the least-expensive premium laptops.
Desktop PC - DIY Build
I like building my desktop PC, and I've found it incredibly therapeutic during this pandemic. So much so that I kind of went on a "build PCs for everyone" tear for a bit. You can build an awesome box for $1,800 -- and if you want a fun project that leaves your child with an excellent PC you built together, here is what I recommend.
SmartphoneFor the money, I don't think you can beat the Motorola One Fusion +. It has a 4-lens camera for excellent pictures, a motorized selfy camera that powers up when you need it (I couldn't stop playing with mine), and a nice balance of sexy looks, performance, and price.
Smart SpeakersFor those of you looking for great stocking stuffers...
I just got in the 4th Generation Echo with premium sound in Charcoal and, for the money (on sale for $69), it is a steal.
The $159 Echo Studio arguably sounds better, but unless you listen to them back to back, you may not be able to tell the difference.
The most exciting of the Echo line is the 3rd Generation Echo Show 10, but it isn't available yet (it better show up soon because I'm giving one to...well that will have to be my little secret). What makes it cool is that it's large 10" screen adjusts automatically so you can always see it. Not only is it pretty cool, and not expected to break the bank, it's pretty damn handy for the kitchen.
Wrapping Up
Have fun shopping and remember this pandemic is no joke. Shop online or do the curbside and stay safe.
I'd like to see a national gift registry become popular that people would use to tell loved ones what they want and help assure everyone didn't buy the same thing. There is one, but no one I know uses it. I'm surprised Facebook hasn't done one of these, but that company has lost its way of late.
I hope you all had a wonderful, socially distanced, Thanksgiving -- and that we all make it through the end of the year this year. My goals for 2020 have become pretty fundamental while I still wait for a rogue asteroid or an alien invasion. Stay safe!