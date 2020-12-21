Standout Tech Products of 2020
Dec 21, 2020 4:00 AM PT
Every year I look back at all of the Products of the Week I've selected during the year and pick the one that made the most significant impression on me to crown the Product of the Year.
This year the election and pandemic kept our lives pretty messed up, and to keep working we relied heavily on our laptops, cloud services, networking gear, and our collaboration apps.
We also needed entertainment to stay sane, and whether it was HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, we found our release in online entertainment.
Let's look at my top 13 contenders, and then I'll rank the top four products as we work toward the 2020 Product of the Year.
So here we go, in no particular order.
Cisco Webex Desk Hub
I started in tech working for IBM's telecommunications division, and for a time, I was the Competitive Analyst over desktop phones. This effort was back in the 1980s. We had created phones that went beyond voice to include critical information on who was calling, both text and voice messaging, and the merger of electronic text and voice messaging.
Since then, I've wanted many of these features, yet office phones were outstripped by smartphones in terms of functions and languished. That was until this year when Cisco rethought the desk phone with its Webex Desk Hub.
Montblanc Summit 2+ 4G Smartwatch
There has been the Apple Watch and little else, other than exercise focused products like the Fitbit, that could provide similar functionality for some time. The Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch was the first Qualcomm-based Android platform watch to give the Apple Watch a run for its money.
4th Generation EchoThe Amazon Echo still is the product to beat when it comes to a home digital assistant, and during this pandemic, for way too many of us, the Echo was our only home companion. This 4th Generation Echo improved sound quality, particularly at the low end, became a lot less expensive, and it's a vast improvement over the 3rd generation offering.
Jacoti Smart EarbudsThe Jacoti Smart Earbuds set a new standard for sound quality and performance. What makes these different is they have biometric sensors in them, and your ears are a better place to pull this data from than your wrists.
HP Omnicept VR HeadsetThe future is VR, but it isn't the present yet. One of the problems has been that affordable headsets suck. HP decided to see if it could use its unique skills to create a far better experience, and it did with the Omnicept Headset.
HP hWrapped with a rich set of features, this headset and solution are the most complete in the market. It not only provides excellent performance, but the richest set of features currently available in the market. As we devolve into a world of perpetual virtual travel and the need to get away from a troubling reality for just a few minutes or collaborate on a physical project with someone who needs to remain socially distant, it's this kind of offering that will keep us working and help keep us sane.
Microsoft Surface Duo
Microsoft reentered the smartphone market with the Surface Duo, arguably the opposite of the iPhone. Twin screens ideal for reading or doing email is what makes this phone special. Since September, I've been carrying mine, and always having something with me that is a fantastic eBook reader has been a godsend.
Ooler Smart Watercooled Mattress PadThe Ooler is a massive improvement over the earlier ChiliPAD. It is better looking, appears to move more water, and uses a smartphone app rather than dedicated controllers.
Mi TV LUXSometimes there is a product where I see it and need to have it. That was true of the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX, which uses a transparent OLED screen to display videos. When it is off, the screen looks like an exact piece of glass.
Lenovo ThinkStaton P620 Threadripper WorkstationThe most awesome microprocessor brought to the market last decade was the massive AMD Threadripper. I'd always thought that its massive core advantage would make it a better workstation solution than a gaming solution. Well, this year Lenovo stepped up and built a Threadripper Workstation, and it was everything I imagined it could be. With workstations, engineers generally get more say than regular users because they produce mission-critical products directly related to the firm's bottom line.
Drinkworks by KeurigI like a good drink, and I have two robotic bartenders. The best of the two is the Drinkworks by Keurig because it has both a water chiller and a carbonator critical for certain kinds of drinks. You insert your drink cartridge, a dehydrated drink, and then pour the perfect cocktail.
Dell XPS 17 LaptopMy idea of the perfect pandemic laptop has a big screen, tons of performance, decent battery life, and an affordable price. Of all the products I reviewed in 2020, the Dell XPS 17 laptop stands out as the best balance of performance, screen size, battery life, and price at $1,500.
Nvidia's GeForce NowThe Nvidia GeForce Now was the first genuinely viable gaming platform for those who wanted a high-end gaming experience without the high-end PC cost. Online gaming went vertical in 2020, and currently, esports salaries and awards exceed many of other sports professionals, and there are fewer injuries. Latency and performance have improved dramatically since this offering came to market; and for much of the year it was hard to get on this service because there was so much interest.
Awesome games and a reasonable price made this one of the great bargains of 2020 -- and a must-have for parents who either wanted to escape into a virtual world or have their kids occupied by it, so those kids didn't drive them nuts.
Lenovo Fold X1
Perhaps the most innovative notebook of 2020 was the Lenovo Fold X1. This fascinating product had a foldable screen that would open to a full 13.3" and fit in lady's purse when folded.
Picking a WinnerIn looking at the products, all of these things were amazing in their own right. But I'm going to select the top four based on which product best fits our pandemic present. So, without further ado, here they are:
Third Runner-Up: Ooler
If we don't get our sleep, we can't work well, we are angry, and we'll turn our home into a place no one wants to be, including us. The Ooler addresses the sleep problem directly and helps us better survive being captured at home.
Second Runner-Up: Nvidia GeForce Now
While at home, we need to balance work and fun while reducing our desire to go out and get infected. The GeForce Now service allows us to game to our heart's content and keep our kids on the screen and not catch a virus they will bring home and share.
First Runner-Up: Drinkworks by Keurig
Because staying home goes a little better if you are well-lubricated with alcohol. These crafted drinks made me miss going out less and provided a little taste of Hawaii (their Mai Tai is excellent), and I'm not sure my wife and I wouldn't have offed each other long before now if it wasn't for this machine.
The HP Omnicept VR Headset
If there is one thing we all needed this year, it was the ability to travel safely. The Omnicept VR headset promises a future where we will be able to explore real and virtual worlds from the safety of our homes and have fun without putting our loved ones at risk.
Here is hoping your holidays are everything you hope they could be and that you and your family remain safe!