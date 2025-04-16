Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AI Raises Bigger Concerns for Students Than Teachers, Admins: Study

students working on computers in a school classroom

A multinational study on the state of artificial intelligence in secondary and higher education released Tuesday found that students are more concerned about the impact of the technology on their learning than academic administrators and educators.

The study, based on a survey of 3,500 academic administrators, students, and educators in seven nations, found that more than three out of five students (64%) worry about the use of AI in education, compared to 50% of educators and 41% of academic administrators.

Top AI risks for educators and students were overreliance on the technology and potential loss of critical thinking skills, while prime risks for administrators were data privacy and security breaches, according to the survey conducted by Vanson Bourne for Turnitin, an academic integrity and assessment solutions company, in Oakland, Calif.

“I’m not surprised that students were concerned, but the depth of their concern was surprising to me,” said Turnitin’s Senior Director for Customer Engagement, Patti West-Smith.

“I was surprised at the way the numbers shook out, that they expressed more concern about AI than admins or instructors,” she told TechNewsWorld.

Erosion of Critical Thinking

Karen Kovacs North, a clinical professor of communication at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, said that if students are concerned about AI, it isn’t stopping them from using it to complete assigned work.

Nevertheless, she told TechNewsWorld, “It’s heartening to know that students are now embracing the idea that critical thinking is what’s lost when they hand off problem-solving to AI.”

“If students have an increasing understanding and appreciation of their own critical thinking and their own ability to problem solve, then we’re at least moving toward a better world where people will do their own problem solving and critical thinking.”

Nearly half the students in the survey (49%) said they worry about becoming overreliant on AI, while more than half (59%) fret about overreliance on AI reducing their critical thinking skills.

“Reading and writing are two fundamental ways that people make meaning of new information, so if you get into a situation where a student is over-relying on AI, they’re outsourcing a lot of meaning-making that they would normally be doing,” West-Smith explained.

“The danger there is that if you outsource the reading and writing, you might also outsource the thinking that goes into reading and writing,” she said. “The result of that is you might learn less because you are turning over your thinking process to the technology.”

Overuse of AI Weakens Thinking Skills

Kaveh Vahdat, founder and president of RiseOpp, a San Francisco marketing agency specializing in chief marketing officer services, maintained that overreliance on AI risks displacing the cognitive friction that critical thinking depends on.

“When students defer too quickly to machine-generated answers, they may engage less in evaluating assumptions, weighing evidence, or forming independent judgments,” he told TechNewsWorld. “These are foundational to learning.”

“I think of critical thinking as a muscle. It needs to be regularly exercised,” added Ryan Trattner, co-founder of StudyFetch, an AI-powered learning platform in Los Angeles. “If students are not properly reasoning and evaluating information on a regular basis, this muscle will atrophy.”

“We’re starting to see an entire generation of students who just magically makes answers appear without any effort,” he told TechNewsWorld. “When browsing the internet and looking for answers, it was still similar to a library. You had to find and read the information, but it wasn’t exactly answering your question, so you had to interpret and understand it, and then apply what you learned to answer a question. That is not the case with AI, where it’s just a simple copy and paste with zero critical thinking.”

Wide Agreement on AI Misuse

An overwhelming number of survey participants (95%) felt that AI was being misused. “The risk of intentional misuse will always exist with generative AI,” Turnitin Chief Product Officer Annie Chechitelli said in a statement. “Transparency throughout the student writing process enables educators to leverage the opportunities that AI technologies present while upholding the integrity of original student work.”

“It can be helpful to have students do more of their writing in class, where it’s more difficult for them to use AI since they risk getting caught, but should we be teaching defensively and coming up with strategies that anticipate cheating?” asked Dan Kennedy, a professor of journalism at Northeastern University in Boston.

“I don’t think so,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Maybe having students produce a few writing samples in class at the beginning of the semester would be helpful, but overall, I’m uncomfortable with the idea of assuming my students will cheat.”

AI is a huge challenge for people at universities because it is so enticing for students to get their homework done fast, added North. “It puts a burden on faculty to come up with assignments that will challenge students to approach a problem in a uniquely individual way,” she said. “I always try to come up with problems that would be very hard for AI to solve, but it’s exhausting to try to figure out how to circumvent AI.”

Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas, maintains that misuse can be reduced through clear guidelines, ethical training, and early integration of AI literacy into the curriculum. “Educators should model responsible AI use and encourage students to see AI as a tool for exploration, not automation,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Getting the Most From AI

The survey also noted that while organizations may be expecting an AI-ready future workforce, more than two-thirds of the students surveyed (67%) felt they are shortcutting their learning by using AI. In addition to feeling they are shortcutting learning, 50% of students report not knowing how to get the most benefit from AI in their studies.

“Often schools are falling behind in their understanding of how to use these systems, and by extension, how to help students get the most out of AI,” said Matt Mittelsteadt, a technology policy research fellow at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

“To fill the gap, I’d encourage students to look to YouTube and other free-to-use online learning platforms,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Today there is a growing wealth of free resources on AI use cases, prompting techniques and limitations that students should dive into to fill the gaps in their education.”

“I’d also recommend students investigate more ‘bespoke’ use cases of AI that could really supercharge their learning,” he added. “Machine translation, for instance, is now largely mature, opening the door for students to translate novel primary sources, follow international news, and engage with unique information sources that previously would have been walled behind a language barrier.”

Vena added: “Students can derive the greatest benefit from employing artificial intelligence to augment — not supplant — their learning process. This entails utilizing AI for feedback, brainstorming, and conceptual clarification while simultaneously maintaining engagement and reflective thinking throughout the learning journey.”

Need To Reimagine Education for the AI Era

David Bader, director of the Institute for Data Science at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, N.J., maintained that society is at an inflection point that requires reimagining education, not just adding AI as another tool in the existing framework.

“The key question isn’t whether to use AI, but how to evolve education to prepare students for a world where AI is ubiquitous,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This means shifting emphasis from fact memorization to higher-order thinking skills that complement rather than compete with AI capabilities.”

“It means reconsidering assessment fundamentally — what are we measuring and why?” he continued. “It means acknowledging that literacy now includes understanding algorithmic influences on information.”

“Most importantly, we need to maintain focus on the uniquely human aspects of education — the creativity, ethical reasoning, and interpersonal skills that remain distinctly human domains,” he said. “AI should amplify these capacities, not replace them.”

“Educational institutions have a responsibility to model thoughtful AI implementation, being neither uncritically enthusiastic nor fearfully resistant,” he added. “The decisions we make now about AI in education will shape not just learning outcomes but society’s relationship with these powerful technologies for years to come.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Laptop screen displaying Google AI Overview explanation with search results sidebar, illustrating how the feature summarizes web content.
Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies
April 23, 2025
Remote worker reviews online job listing, illustrating the growing risk of AI-generated job scams and phishing threats targeting job seekers.
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
April 22, 2025
mobile app security
Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers
April 9, 2025
cybersecurity team
Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems
April 8, 2025
Sourcetable AI spreadsheet
Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics
April 1, 2025
man using a laptop to shop online
Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study
March 26, 2025
computer programmer software engineer
Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths
March 25, 2025
Low Earth Orbit satellite network
Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate
March 19, 2025
AI Chatbot
AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers
March 18, 2025
quantum security
Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report
March 11, 2025
More in Artificial Intelligence
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity
April 21, 2025
NTT
NTT’s Upgrade 2025 Event: A Showcase of Possibility Without Purpose
April 14, 2025
electric vehicle assembly line
How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China
April 14, 2025
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers keynote at Intel Vision 2025 in Las Vegas
Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm
April 7, 2025
Isaac GR00T N1 — the First Open Humanoid Robot Foundation Model
Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered
March 31, 2025
big gripes with Apple
My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year
March 28, 2025
A cybersecurity analyst tests for vulnerabilities in AI systems using red teaming tools.
The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems
March 27, 2025
HP sign
Empathy and Innovation Define HP Amplify 2025
March 24, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra front view
How the Galaxy S25 Ultra Finally Weaned Me Off My iPhone Addiction
March 20, 2025
How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security
March 19, 2025

Will new US tariff policies lead to more global free trade?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Computing

Computing

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems

Data Management

Data Management

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Developers

Developers

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems

Hardware

Hardware

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Health

Health

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing

Privacy

Privacy

Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report

Reviews

Reviews

How the Galaxy S25 Ultra Finally Weaned Me Off My iPhone Addiction

Robotics

Robotics

The Ride-Sharing and Robotaxi Revenue Model Problem No One Talks About

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews

Servers

Servers

30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%

Smartphones

Smartphones

New HMD X1 ‘Safe’ Phone: Security for Parents, Cool Factor for Kids

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs

Tech Law

Tech Law

Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy

Transportation

Transportation

Google Gemini Is Coming to Android Auto but the Rollout Is Troubling

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
April 21, 2025
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
April 15, 2025
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
April 10, 2025

LinuxInsider

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
April 22, 2025
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
April 16, 2025
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
April 14, 2025