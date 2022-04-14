Mobile
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

No-code platforms are a key tool for organizations to better secure their own mobile apps.

Mobile software is frighteningly insecure, warns Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator of Appdome. This is not a tenable situation for mobile app publishers.

The company’s no-code software removes the costly and time-consuming in-house process of building in security and fraud protection. It provides a valid alternative to development organizations hiring outside programmers.

The power of no-code lies in its ability to shift roles from professional programmers to IT workers who can build an app or website. Such tools make it possible for IT to balance convenience and speed with the cost considerations entailed with outsourcing coding projects.

No-code technology enables non-developer users from different business teams such as HR, finance, and procurement to build custom apps without having to write a single line of code. IT workers and others within an organization can build their product by dragging and dropping components and making use of existing app templates.

That scenario is where Appdome comes into play. The company’s technology can be a game-changer for mobile app developers and publishers looking for a hands-on approach to secure Android and iOS mobile apps.

Most development organizations adopting DevOps already have highly automated processes in place. The only way to secure apps without delaying the release and increasing budgets is by automating that process too.

“It is simply too complex, cumbersome, and expensive to do so manually,” Tovar said.

Pivot to No-Code

Founded in 2012 as a mobile software security firm, Tovar joined the company four years later as CEO and co-creator of the Appdome platform. The company has offices in Redwood City, Calif., and Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Appdome is the heart of the company’s mobile app security solution, noted Tovar, who nudged the company towards a no-code solution for mobile app security and fraud prevention.

“The patented Appdome no-code platform employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to build security features into a mobile app binary. This provides all kinds of protections, including man-in-the-middle prevention, data encryption, code obfuscation, jailbreak and rooting prevention, fraud prevention, and more,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Consumers Bemoan Lacking Security

Prominent on Appdome’s website is the “CISOs Meeting Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security in 2021” report that covers responses from 10,000 mobile consumers in different countries and demographic audiences. It shows clearly that mobile consumers no long will settle for “security awareness,” assertions.

Consumers today have high expectations of security and malware prevention in every Android and iOS app. App makers who fail to comply risk churn and cancel culture in their mobile business.

Consumer expectations of mobile app security

Source: Appdome

Appdome sees its mission as protecting the mobile economy and mobile app users. The security firm does this with a no-code mobile security and fraud prevention platform. It puts the global mobile transformation and DevSecOps adoption in mobile development pipelines.

A large majority (73 percent) of all consumers would stop using a mobile app if it left them unprotected against attack, and 63 percent say security is as important or more important to them than (app) features, Tovar said of the survey’s results.

“Consumers expect that every app is to be secured equally, another major finding from the global mobile consumer survey,” he observed.

Insider’s View About Mobile Security

During our conversation I spoke further with Tovar about no-code technology, and the state of mobile app security and fraud prevention.

TechNewsWorld: How is No-code technology changing the way enterprises develop and use apps?

Tom Tovar: No-code technology is making it much easier for mobile app developers to create secure apps. Most security implementation is still a highly manual process, and skilled security specialists are in high demand and hard to recruit.

It is even more difficult in the mobile app world because iOS and Android require significantly different approaches. A large number of development frameworks from which to choose exist. It is a very complex situation.

How does that impact the development of mobile apps?

Tovar: Security implementations can dramatically slow the delivery of the mobile app. In turn, this can significantly hurt revenue in such a highly competitive space, as well as increase costs.

What are typical use cases for no-code technology in mobile app security and fraud prevention?

Tovar: There are many! Banking apps, for instance, are notoriously insecure, even though they tap into a bank’s most sensitive back-end systems and provide access to customer accounts.

Appdome CEO, Tom Tovar
Appdome CEO Tom Tovar

For example, a white-hat hacker who recently probed the security of 30 apps from a variety of large global financial institutions found that 99 percent of the mobile apps that researchers reverse-engineered contained hardcoded API keys and tokens such as usernames and passwords to third-party services.

Are banking apps an isolated example?

Tovar: No, Fintech relies heavily on mobile apps to deliver its services, and they absolutely must be secure. Health and wellness apps may not seem like they contain valuable information, but they do.

In fact, health records are far more valuable than credit cards on the black market because they contain personally identifying information useful for stealing identities and perpetrating fraud.

Why is Appdome’s software a benefit to DevOps and enterprise IT automation?

Tovar: Shift left in security — finding and preventing defects early in the software delivery process — is a key trend in 2022. Many of the CISOs and VPs of mobile engineering I talk to are looking to implement security earlier in the development cycle.

Our software automates the implementation of security and is fully compatible with the way developers build their apps today. DevOps teams can use the Appdome API to seamlessly integrate the process of building security features with existing build systems and CI/CD pipelines.

This allows DevOps teams to deliver true system-to-system reliability and scale for both their consumer as well as employee mobile apps.

What are the biggest challenges mobile app users face today, and how is Appdome addressing these issues?

Tovar: Consumers are not happy with the “buyer beware” state of mobile app security. They expect publishers to protect them. In fact, more than two-thirds (68 percent) said that publishers have an even higher duty to do so during a pandemic.

Unfortunately, unless a big breach gets big play in the press, there is really no way for consumers to differentiate between secure and insecure apps. So, they are stuck unless publishers find a way to consistently, quickly, and affordably ensure their apps are secure. Appdome provides the means to accomplish these goals.

How does Appdome’s software technology work?

Tovar: Appdome is a security build system that uses patented machine coding to build security features into Android and iOS applications. App makers do not need to make any changes to their mobile apps to build a secure version on Appdome.

The creation software requires no source code, no development experience, and no user data to operate. It also requires no modifications to the mobile applications, no SDKs (software development kits), or manual coding. As a machine, it can complete mobile application security projects with ease, usually in a few seconds.

Securing mobile apps is a simple three-step process. One, upload a mobile app binary (APK or AAB for Android, and IPA or bitcode for iOS) to the platform. Two, select the security features needed to complete the project. Three, click on the Build my App button.

Developers have the choice of using the Appdome console to do this work or build the desired security features to their mobile app using an API. They can incorporate Appdome into their existing DevOps processes with a few lines of code that will connect to our platform and secure the app.

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
App Designing Factors That Make or Break the Mobile Commerce Experience
May 27, 2021
Mobile Devices Under Siege by Cyberattackers
May 18, 2021
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
April 13, 2022
Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels
April 8, 2022
Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost
April 4, 2022
Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices
March 24, 2022
US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault
March 23, 2022
Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams
March 22, 2022
War in Ukraine Takes Toll on European Software Development Market
March 21, 2022
InnoView portable monitor
InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices
March 18, 2022
Horizon Workrooms
A Step Into Meta’s VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms
March 17, 2022
NCAA Final Four basketball
Beware the Ides of March Madness
March 11, 2022
More in Mobile
What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets
March 17, 2022
Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them
December 6, 2021
Workplace Report Shows Growing Employer-Employee Attitude Gaps
November 22, 2021
The Blockchain Solution for Secure Contactless Payments
November 18, 2021
Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue
November 2, 2021
Malicious Bot Attacks Continue To Cost Retailers Big Bucks
September 1, 2021
customer loyalty
This Digital CX Tool Drives Repeat Customers, No Website Required
August 25, 2021
cloud computing security
Study Warns Easy Access to Cloud Apps Putting Business Data at Risk
August 25, 2021
How Consumers Now Define a Good Customer Experience
July 12, 2021
Report Predicts 25.7 Million Remote Jobs Available in Non-Tech Industries
June 2, 2021

If getting your dream job depended on your social media activity, would you be worried?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

OSS News: Enterprise Linux, Microsoft Replacements, Fuzzy Linux Solutions

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Chips

 Chips

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Intel's Mega-Site Fab Is Critical to the US Tackling International Conflicts

Computing

 Computing

Data Breaches Affected Nearly 6 Billion Accounts in 2021

Remote Work Transformation Calls for Prioritizing Employee Tech Choices

CyberSec Researchers Reveal 2M Devices Vulnerable as Botnet Launchpad

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

BreachQuest Dissects, Publishes Pro-Russia Ransomware Group's Internal Chat Logs

Cloudflare, CloudStrike, Ping Identity Offer Free Services To Protect US Critical Infrastructure

Data Management

 Data Management

Many Consumers Fail To Protect Privacy After Receiving Data Breach Notice

Enterprises Embrace Open Source To Tackle Growing Data Management Challenges

The Endless Possibilities of Robotic Process Automation

Developers

 Developers

1Password Encourages Developer Security With New Tool Set

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

Average Tech Salary Breaks Six Figures, Some Workers Still Feel Underpaid

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

How Merchants Can Better Battle Chargebacks and Fraud

Future-Proofing Retail Operations in the Era of Supply Chain Chaos

Gaming

 Gaming

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

The Esports Evolution: Out of the Basement, Into Arenas

Hacking

 Hacking

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

49ers Blitzed by Ransomware

Reports Warn of Worsening Warfare From Cyber Criminals in 2022

Hardware

 Hardware

Tech Industry Changes and the Emergence of a World IT Army

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

F-Secure Discovers HP Printers Loaded With Security Holes

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

Cybersecurity 2022: More Fraud, More Fakes, More Crypto Scams

How To

 How To

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

Domotics Brings Home Sweet Home Automation

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

AMD vs. Facebook Financial Performance: Why Leadership Matters

Collaboration Apps Creating Productivity Concerns for IT Leaders: Study

Cybersecurity Pros Uneasy Over Prospect of Quantum Sneak Attack

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Deadly Log4j Hole Expands Victim Vulnerability

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Commerce Apps and CX: Designing for Engagement

Google Quietly Activates New Web Performance Metrics

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Canonical Launches Ubuntu 21.10 With Few Surprises

Photography

 Photography

Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service

AI App Puts New Life in Old Photos

Qualcomm's Powerful Preview of 2021's Premium Smartphones

Privacy

 Privacy

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Russian Warpath Prompts Free VPN Offer

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Reviews

 Reviews

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

The Unforeseen Consequences of Amazon's Boardroom Switch

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Lenovo Steps Forward With a Vision To Redefine Personal Computing

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

Reputation Management: Duking It Out With Doxing

Space

 Space

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet

Digital Clienteling Platform Breathes Life Into Live Commerce

Despite Covid Defections, CES 2022 Show Goes On Live, Virtual

Tablets

 Tablets

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Working From Wherever

Apple Raises Curtain on New OS Features at WWDC21

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

CES 2022 Ramping Up Amid Brands Going Virtual

Tech Law

 Tech Law

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

The Rise of Digital Ad Taxes Could Impact Online Marketplaces

Will Mistrust Jeopardize the Survival of Facebook?

Transportation

 Transportation

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Qualcomm and How the Market Is Pivoting From Processor Power to Modem Power

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

When the Metaverse Comes to Life

Microsoft Enters Metaverse With Mesh for Teams and Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

BlackBerry IVY and the Future of Electric Vehicles

Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem
Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem
April 14, 2022
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
April 13, 2022
5 Ways Chief Customer Officers Can Drive Net Revenue Retention
5 Ways Chief Customer Officers Can Drive Net Revenue Retention
April 13, 2022

LinuxInsider

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem
Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem
April 14, 2022
RebornOS Brings Choice and Simplicity to Arch Linux
RebornOS Brings Choice and Simplicity to Arch Linux
April 13, 2022
Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost
Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost
April 4, 2022

CRM Buyer

Build Better Customer Engagement for Bigger Brand Payoffs: Report
Build Better Customer Engagement for Bigger Brand Payoffs: Report
March 31, 2022
Spreadsheet Mishigas
Spreadsheet Mishigas
March 28, 2022
Sales Software Vendor Satisfaction Leaders Revealed
Sales Software Vendor Satisfaction Leaders Revealed
March 24, 2022