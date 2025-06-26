Beyond ChatGPT: Shadow AI Risks Lurk in SaaS Tools

Unapproved use of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools is creating a growing cybersecurity blind spot for businesses. As employees adopt these technologies without proper oversight, they may inadvertently expose sensitive data — yet many managers still underestimate the risk and delay implementing third-party defenses.

This type of unsanctioned technology use, known as shadow IT, has long posed security challenges. Now, its AI-driven counterpart — shadow AI — is triggering new concerns among cybersecurity experts.

Melissa Ruzzi, director of AI at SaaS security firm AppOmni, says AI can analyze and extract far more information from data, making it more dangerous than traditional shadow IT.

“In most cases, broader access to data is given to AI compared to shadow IT so that AI can perform its tasks. This increases the potential exposure in the case of a data breach,” she told TechNewsWorld.

AI Escalates Shadow IT Risks

Employees’ rogue use of AI tools presents unique security risks. If the AI models access an organization’s sensitive data for model training or internal research, that information can unintentionally become public. Malicious actors can also obtain private details through model vulnerabilities.

Ruzzi noted that employees encounter various forms of shadow AI, including GenAI tools, AI-powered meeting transcriptions, coding assistants, customer support bots, data visualization engines, and AI features within CRM systems.

Ruzzi emphasized that the lack of security vetting makes shadow AI particularly risky, as some models may use company data without proper safeguards, fail to comply with regulations, and store information at insufficient security levels.

Which Poses Greater Risk: GenAI or Embedded AI?

Ruzzi added that Shadow AI emerging from unapproved GenAI tools presents the most immediate and significant security threat. It often lacks oversight, security protocols, and governance.

However, effectively identifying and managing this “hidden” shadow AI in any form has potential security implications. Organizations should invest in a powerful security tool, like ChatGPT, that can go beyond detecting direct AI chatbot use.

“AI can keep up with the constant release of new AI tools and news about security breaches. To add power to detections, security should not only rely on static rules that can quickly get outdated,” she recommended.

GenAI Risks Hidden in SaaS Apps

Ruzzi highlighted the risks posed by AI tools embedded within approved SaaS applications. Those hidden AI tools are unknown or unapproved for use by the company, even though the SaaS application itself is.

“AI features embedded within approved SaaS applications impose a special challenge that can only be detected by powerful SaaS security tools that go deep into SaaS configurations to uncover shadow AI,” she said.

Traditional security tools, such as cloud access security brokers (CASBs), can only uncover SaaS app usage and direct AI usage, including tools like ChatGPT. These are security policy enforcement points between enterprise users and cloud service providers.

Compliance Risks Tied to Shadow AI

As noted earlier, shadow AI can lead to compliance violations concerning personal information. Some regulatory frameworks that impact organizations include the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which governs the processing of personal data. In the U.S., the California Consumer Privacy Act/California Privacy Rights Act (CCPA/CPRA) is similar to GDPR but for California residents.

Shadow AI can violate GDPR principles, including:

Data minimization — collecting more data than necessary

— collecting more data than necessary Purpose limitation — using data for unintended purposes

— using data for unintended purposes Data security — failing to protect data adequately

Organizations are accountable for all data processing activities, including those of unauthorized AI.

For companies that handle health care data or provide health-related services in the U.S., the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is the most important in protecting sensitive patient health information.

“Shadow AI can lead to violations of consumers’ rights to know, access, and delete their data and opt out of selling their personal information. If shadow AI uses personal data without proper disclosures or consent, it breaks CCPA/CPRA rules,” Ruzzi said.

“If shadow AI systems access, process, or share protected health information (PHI) without proper safeguards, authorizations, or business associate agreements, it constitutes a HIPAA violation, which can lead to costly lawsuits.”

Many other jurisdictions have data privacy laws, such as the LGPD (Brazil) and PIPEDA (Canada), as well as various U.S. state laws. Organizations must ensure that shadow AI complies with all applicable data protection regulations, taking into account both their own locations and those of their customers.

Future Security Challenges With Shadow AI

Avoiding legal conflicts is essential. Ruzzi urged organizations to assess and mitigate risks from unvetted AI tools by testing for vulnerabilities and establishing clear guidelines on which tools are authorized.

She also recommended educating employees about shadow AI threats and ensuring they have access to vetted, enterprise-grade solutions.

As AI evolves and becomes more embedded across applications, shadow AI will introduce more complex security risks. To stay ahead, organizations need long-term strategies supported by SaaS security tools that can detect AI activity across applications, accurately assess risks, and contain threats early.

“The reality of shadow AI will be present more than ever. The best strategy here is employee training and AI usage monitoring,” she concluded.