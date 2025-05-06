Search Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Chatbots Having Minimal Impact on Search Engine Traffic: Study

Smartphone and Laptop to Access Advanced AI Search Technology

AI chatbots have barely made a dent in traffic to popular search engine sites over the past two years, according to a study by SEO and backlink services firm OneLittleWeb.

The study analyzed global web traffic from April 2023 to March 2025. In the most recent year, chatbot sites accounted for just 2.96% of the visits received by search engines. Between April 2024 and March 2025, search engine traffic declined only slightly — down 0.51% to 1.86 trillion visits — while chatbots saw an 80.92% year-over-year spike in traffic.

The modest drop in search traffic suggests that, despite explosive growth, AI chatbots are not yet displacing traditional search behavior in any meaningful way.

“Even with ChatGPT’s massive growth, it still sees approximately 26 times fewer daily visits than Google,” wrote the author of the study, Sujan Sarkar, founder of OneLittleWeb.

“While AI chatbots are growing fast, search engines continue to hold a dominant position in daily user engagement,” he added.

Sarkar also noted that search engines like Google and Microsoft Bing are leveraging AI features like AI Overviews and Search Generative Experience (SGE) to increase traffic in early 2025. “Despite a temporary dip, these integrations have helped revive interest and usage,” he wrote.

Why Search Still Outpaces AI Chatbots

The length of the study period could be distorting the current chatbot versus search engine picture, contended Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“Using AI for search is relatively new, and people haven’t learned how to properly prompt yet, so a survey looking back over two years of data would reflect a world mostly pre-AI search and one where the tools were just starting to be used at the end of the survey period, biasing the results toward poor AI use,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“With emerging technologies, surveys need to be more real-time, as the old data won’t reflect current reality,” he said.

Search engines also have advantages for drumming up traffic. “Search engines benefit from decades of user trust and deeply ingrained habits,” explained Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas.

“They offer a fast, comprehensive way to find information, products, news, and more — across virtually every category,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Their massive web indexing and ad-supported business models fund constant innovation.”

He added, “Integration with browsers and mobile devices as the default search method reinforces daily usage.”

Evolution, Not Dissolution

The study also maintained that search engines are evolving rather than fading, integrating AI tools to offer a richer, more personalized user experience. At the same time, chatbots are carving out their niche in tasks requiring direct, customized responses.

“Search engines are not disappearing; they’re adapting by embedding AI to improve response quality and personalization,” Vena said. “Meanwhile, chatbots thrive in scenarios requiring synthesis, dialogue, or creative output.”

“The tools serve different intents,” he continued. “Search is broad and navigational. Chatbots are task-focused and conversational. Their coexistence reflects a diversification of how users seek and process information.”

Enderle, though, argued that AI providers are struggling to carve out their niche. “This will change over time, but I’d have thought it would happen sooner than it is happening. I blame the lack of promotion as the cause for the slow pickup,” he said.

“There’s some convergence of AI and search happening, as Google integrates more AI and ChatGPT emphasizes and improves search,” added Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a market research firm in San Francisco.

“Search engines aren’t dying, but the old user experience is, with implications for publishers and advertisers,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Chatbots Expand Into Companionship, Therapy

Alex Ambrose, a policy analyst with the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a research and public policy organization in Washington, D.C., agreed that chatbots are attracting users with personalized experiences. “Users are increasingly turning to chatbots not just for tasks like rebooking flights or automating workflows but for companionship and therapeutic applications,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“These chatbots — or AI companions — are taking the technology a step further by providing users with extremely personal experiences in the shape of providing emotional support and digging into deeper personal questions,” she said.

The study also ranked chatbots by visits. ChatGPT was at the top of the list, followed by DeepSeek, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Blackbox AI, Grok, Monica, and Meta AI.

It noted the fastest-growing chatbots were DeepSeek and Grok. DeepSeek experienced a staggering surge in traffic, with total visits jumping from 1.5 million to 1.7 billion during the two-year study period, an increase of 113,007%. Grok’s growth was 353,787%, increasing from 61,200 visits to 216.5 million.

“Grok and DeepSeek are growing fast due to strong backing and strategic positioning,” Vena said.

“Grok leverages its integration into X — formerly Twitter — giving it immediate reach and visibility,” he explained. “DeepSeek appeals to users looking for more technical, research-oriented AI capabilities. Both benefit from user curiosity about alternatives to ChatGPT and differentiated conversational experiences.”

Chatbots vs. Search: The Battle for User Intent

Vena contended that the real contest isn’t just about traffic. “It’s about controlling the user’s starting point when they have a question or goal,” he said. “Chatbots may win in productivity or assistance, while search engines still dominate for broad exploration and commerce. Integration and default positioning will shape the future more than features alone. The next wave may involve blended experiences that merge the strengths of both.”

Sterling agreed that the simple traffic analysis approach doesn’t tell the whole story about how usage is changing. “As people become more sophisticated about AI, they’re being more discriminating about how to use it versus search,” he noted. “The idea that people either use AI or search is false. Both are being used, but the ways that AI and search are used are evolving.”

“More and more research will migrate to AI unless Google co-opts that,” he continued. “Google will probably hold on to most navigational, shopping, and commercial queries.”

“Having said that,” Sterling added, “the market is now moving very fast and evolving quickly. Any prediction made today may turn out to be wrong tomorrow.”

Enderle pointed out that the market is at the very beginning of this trend. “I expect by 2030 kids will look back at non-AI search engines like they now look back at dial phones, asking, how anyone lived in these dark times,” he predicted.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
AI Chatbot
AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers
March 18, 2025
AI Tools: ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini apps on smartphone
DeepSeek and the High-Stakes Global AI Race
February 3, 2025
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant
April 30, 2025
Laptop screen displaying Google AI Overview explanation with search results sidebar, illustrating how the feature summarizes web content.
Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies
April 23, 2025
Remote worker reviews online job listing, illustrating the growing risk of AI-generated job scams and phishing threats targeting job seekers.
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
April 22, 2025
students working on computers in a school classroom
AI Raises Bigger Concerns for Students Than Teachers, Admins: Study
April 16, 2025
mobile app security
Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers
April 9, 2025
cybersecurity team
Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems
April 8, 2025
Sourcetable AI spreadsheet
Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics
April 1, 2025
man using a laptop to shop online
Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study
March 26, 2025
computer programmer software engineer
Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths
March 25, 2025
Low Earth Orbit satellite network
Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate
March 19, 2025
More in Search Tech
tech law
Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews
February 26, 2025
DeepSeek AI Assistant
Chinese AI App DeepSeek Rattles Tech Markets
January 27, 2025
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers
May 14, 2024
AI-generated content
Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web
May 1, 2024
smartphone user
Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study
January 23, 2024
antitrust law
Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024
January 3, 2024
Microsoft Bing and Google search engine apps
AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market
November 14, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023

Do you try to be polite when using AI chatbots?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

The Herculean Task of Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing to the US

Computing

Computing

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Data Management

Data Management

NTT’s Upgrade 2025 Event: A Showcase of Possibility Without Purpose

Developers

Developers

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Raises Bigger Concerns for Students Than Teachers, Admins: Study

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems

Hardware

Hardware

How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China

Health

Health

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Privacy

Privacy

Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report

Reviews

Reviews

How the Galaxy S25 Ultra Finally Weaned Me Off My iPhone Addiction

Robotics

Robotics

Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs

Tech Law

Tech Law

Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy

Transportation

Transportation

Google Gemini Is Coming to Android Auto but the Rollout Is Troubling

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

How To Break Down E-Commerce Search Analytics Silos
How To Break Down E-Commerce Search Analytics Silos
May 1, 2025
OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant
OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant
April 30, 2025
Retailers Eye Cryptocurrency Payments as Consumer Demand Grows
Retailers Eye Cryptocurrency Payments as Consumer Demand Grows
April 29, 2025

LinuxInsider

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI Tool From TechnoMile Helps SMBs Win Government Contracts
AI Tool From TechnoMile Helps SMBs Win Government Contracts
May 5, 2025
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
April 22, 2025
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
April 16, 2025