Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Chinese AI App DeepSeek Rattles Tech Markets

DeepSeek AI Assistant

A popular app from China sent the tech markets plummeting Monday, fueled by fear that the United States may be losing its primacy in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares dropped 16.9%, contributing to a 1.5% slide in the S&P 500, while tech titans contributed to the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 3.1%, its worst decline in over a month.

The setbacks are being attributed to an announcement by China-based DeepSeek that it has developed an AI model that can compete with the likes of ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini at a fraction of the cost and the rise over the weekend of the company’s free app to the top of the charts in Apple’s App Store in the U.S.

“DeepSeek has gained popularity because it has shown simply how good it is at the tasks consumers care about,” said Hodan Omaar, a senior AI policy analyst at the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank studying the intersection of data, technology, and public policy, in Washington, D.C.

Hodan called out DeepSeek as a rising star in a report she wrote in June. One of the key points of that report was that the gap between the leading models from U.S. industry leaders and those developed by China’s foremost tech giants and start-ups was quickly closing.

“So while some may be surprised that DeepSeek’s new model is rivaling on English language tasks, the signs that it was heading in that direction with the strength of its earlier models were there,” she told TechNewsWorld.

An AI Bargain

Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas, noted that the DeepSeek app has recently surged in popularity due to its introduction of advanced AI features, such as real-time contextual insights and personalized search recommendations, which make information retrieval faster and more precise.

“Its new integrations with widely used productivity tools have also streamlined workflows, attracting professionals across industries,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Furthermore,” he continued, “recent updates emphasizing enhanced data security and privacy protections have resonated with users seeking trustworthy digital solutions.”

“It has the reputation of being one of the best generative AI engines but is substantially less expensive to use than its competitors,” added Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“People like a bargain,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Willy Leichter, CMO of AppSOC, an application security and vulnerability management provider in San Jose, Calif., agreed. “Any breakthrough that reduces the massive computing resources and costs of large-scale AI will be popular,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Lowering the costs to entry will benefit innovators, criminals, and anyone else using AI on a budget.”

Curiosity may also be contributing to the app’s popularity. “Its ability to produce results comparable to Western AI giants using non-premium chips has drawn international interest,” explained Ted Miracco, CEO of Approov Mobile Security, a global mobile application security company.

“It’s also possible that interest in Chinese apps has been piqued by the TikTok ban, RedNote, and other Chinese apps in the news,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Questions About Performance

DeepSeek raised some eyebrows last week when it released its DeepSeek R-1 model, which it stated beats OpenAI’s latest o1 model on several benchmark tests.

“Here’s the rub and my biggest concern about DeepSeek,” Vena said. “Verifying DeepSeek’s performance claims can be challenging due to limited transparency and potential restrictions on independent testing or auditing, especially since it operates within China’s regulatory environment.”

“Concerns around access to proprietary data and algorithms, as well as potential bias in publicized benchmarks, further complicate the validation process,” he added.

“Additionally,” Vena continued, “geopolitical tensions and mistrust between nations may make third-party verification more difficult, raising questions about the credibility of its claims.”

Leichter noted that verifying DeepSeek’s claims and doing apples-to-apples comparisons will be difficult. “The shortcuts these Chinese developers found may have hidden flaws, massive security gaps, or other issues we can’t anticipate yet,” he said.

“For people building AI on the cheap, this may not matter, but large businesses building AI applications will need much more assurance that China is likely to provide,” he noted.

Miracco explained that verifying DeepSeek’s claims is challenging due to both language barriers and limited transparency. “Chinese tech companies operate under strict government oversight, which may prevent the release of unbiased benchmarks or third-party audits,” he said.

“We believe the Chinese government has a vested interest in ‘proving’ that sanctions in semiconductors and AI will be ineffective,” he added. “The release of DeepSeek performance claims will no doubt support that narrative.”

Export Controls’ Downside

Miracco argued that DeepSeek is trying to demonstrate that innovation can bypass hardware limitations through optimization and ingenuity.

“This is intended to prove that export controls alone may not be sufficient to curb technological progress in adversarial nations,” he said. “The U.S. may need to ‘double down’ on sanctions by focusing more on software-based regulations — such as open-source restrictions — partnerships, and fostering innovation to maintain its edge, rather than relying solely on restricting hardware exports.”

Enderle countered, however, that restrictions on chip exports implemented by the Biden Administration may have had some unintended consequences. “DeepSeek showcases those blocks are forcing China to advance its own technology more quickly and China appears to be even better than Japan was at reverse engineering or even stealing competitive technology,” he observed.

“The blocks made duplicating and exceeding U.S. tech a top national priority for China, and DeepSeek is only one of the troubling results,” he said.

Vena asserted that DeepSeek’s ability to achieve results comparable to leading U.S. AI firms using less advanced chips challenges the rationale behind export controls.

“This demonstrates that cutting-edge AI capabilities are not solely dependent on the most advanced hardware,” he explained. “Consequently, restricting access to top-tier Nvidia products may not fully prevent the development of competitive AI systems, potentially undermining the effectiveness of such controls.”

“However,” he added, “export controls may still serve a broader purpose by retarding technological advancements in rival nations and preserving U.S. leadership in the most sensitive and high-performance AI applications.”

Democratizing Cutting-Edge Tech

Andrew Bolster, senior R&D manager at Black Duck Software, an applications security company in Burlington, Mass., maintained that the release of DeepSeek undeniably showcases the immense potential of open-source AI.

“By making such a powerful model available under an MIT license, it not only democratizes access to cutting-edge technology but also fosters innovation and collaboration across the global AI community,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“However,” he continued, “DeepSeek’s rumored use of OpenAI Chain of Thought data for its initial training highlights the importance of transparency and shared resources in advancing AI. In the context of ‘Open Source AI,’ it’s crucial that the underlying training and evaluation data are open, as well as the initial architecture and the resultant model weights.”

“DeepSeek’s achievement in AI efficiency — leveraging a clever reinforcement learning-based multi-stage training approach, rather than the current trend of using larger datasets for bigger models — signals a future where AI is accessible beyond the billionaire classes,” he predicted.

“Open-source AI, with its transparency and collective development, often outpaces closed-source alternatives in terms of adaptability and trust,” he said. “As more organizations recognize these benefits, we could indeed see a significant shift towards open-source AI, driving a new era of technological advancement.”

Nevertheless, the markets may be selling the existing AI ecosystem short. “I think the markets are overreacting to the source of the innovation, as opposed to the innovation itself,” observed Chirag Dekate, vice president analyst at Gartner, a research and advisory company based in Stamford, Conn.

“Because of that, it is amplifying jingoistic perceptions,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“It is also amplifying perceptions that you don’t need data centers, [and] you don’t need GPUs when the underlying facts are completely the opposite,” he said. “In order to deliver AI at scale, in order to create AI-native societies of the future, you still need underlying infrastructure.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
international AI networks and technological diffusion
Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy
January 14, 2025
artificial intelligence regulations
Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays
August 22, 2024
Meta AI
Meta Wants To Get Small With Its AI Language Models
July 10, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
A nighttime view of the United States from space, showing illuminated urban areas and dark rural regions, symbolizing broadband connectivity gaps and efforts to bridge the digital divide.
Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report
January 22, 2025
Cisco headquarters sign
Cisco Announces ‘Radical’ Approach to AI Security
January 21, 2025
Customer browsing laptops in a store, reflecting 2024 PC shipment growth driven by hardware refresh cycles and Windows 10 end-of-support.
Favorable Refresh Cycle, Windows 10 End Drove 2024 PC Shipment Growth
January 15, 2025
international AI networks and technological diffusion
Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy
January 14, 2025
Meta sign
Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions
January 8, 2025
The role of artificial intelligence in shaping 2025 cybersecurity strategies and challenges
AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions
January 7, 2025
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
smartphone user
Apple, Samsung Users Unimpressed by AI on Their Phones: Survey
December 18, 2024
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024
job search on a smartphone
Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign
December 10, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
The Stargate Project
The Stargate Project: A Real-Life Skynet in the Making?
January 27, 2025
thought leadership thinker
7 Troubling Tech Trends of 2024
December 19, 2024
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
A team of information technology professionals
How To Secure AI With MLSecOps
December 6, 2024
NVIDIA headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Nvidia Reveals ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of AI Audio Tools: Fugatto
November 26, 2024
Nvidia Blackwell Architecture
Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor
November 25, 2024
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2024.
Microsoft Ignite 2024: Enterprise Productivity Is the Easiest AI Sell
November 20, 2024
environmental data solutions
IBM’s New Environmental Intelligence Platform Delivers Data Via APIs
November 19, 2024
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2023.
What To Focus on at Microsoft Ignite This Year: Avoiding AI Catastrophes
November 18, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024

How do you feel about efforts to use AI to extend human lifespan?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Standout Tech Products of 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Is Intel the Tech Industry Equivalent of the 2024 New York Giants?

Computing

Computing

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions

Data Management

Data Management

How To Secure AI With MLSecOps

Developers

Developers

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign

Hardware

Hardware

Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

7 Troubling Tech Trends of 2024

How To

How To

Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Apple, Samsung Users Unimpressed by AI on Their Phones: Survey

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Privacy

Privacy

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

Reviews

Reviews

Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio

Science

Science

Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher

Servers

Servers

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel

Tech Law

Tech Law

Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Images Are Money
Images Are Money
January 28, 2025
The Cashless Economy: Open Banking and Remote Payments in 2025
The Cashless Economy: Open Banking and Remote Payments in 2025
January 23, 2025
This Digital Nomad Built a Global Supply Chain Business
This Digital Nomad Built a Global Supply Chain Business
January 13, 2025

LinuxInsider

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
AI-Powered CX Advancements Redefine CRM in 2025
January 16, 2025
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
January 6, 2025
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
January 2, 2025