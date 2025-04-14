Transportation

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China

electric vehicle assembly line

Western automotive giants face an existential challenge as China’s carmakers surge ahead. Much of China’s edge comes from how its automotive sector is structured: streamlined, fast, and incredibly tech-forward.

R&D cycles for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) typically span just nine to 18 months. In contrast, many Western automakers require five to seven years to bring a new vehicle from concept to production. If this gap isn’t closed — and fast — the Western auto industry could become irrelevant by 2030.

Let’s talk about how Intel and others could save the auto industry. Then, we’ll close with my Product of the Week: the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch AI PC.

China’s Fast-Moving Auto Sector

One critical reason for China’s lead is its organizational agility. Chinese car companies operate under more linear leadership models, where decision-making is centralized and fast. There’s minimal bureaucracy, and product development teams are tightly aligned with executive leadership.

In contrast, Western companies often operate under legacy structures built over decades, with siloed departments and multilayered chains of approval. These structures kill speed. In today’s hypercompetitive environment, time is everything.

Why Chinese Carmakers Delay Hardware Decisions

Another strategic advantage Chinese carmakers have embraced is choosing hardware last. Instead of locking in chipsets, cameras, and sensors early in development, they build vehicles on flexible, software-defined architectures. This approach allows them to integrate the most advanced technologies available at the time of launch, ensuring they’re not stuck with obsolete systems by the time the car hits the road.

Western automakers still operate in reverse: they make hardware decisions early, which locks the vehicle into slower and less capable tech. That’s why you can buy a brand-new car and still be disappointed to find that the infotainment system and other tech features haven’t advanced much from what was available a decade ago.

Enter Intel and the Tech Sector

At this point, Intel and other tech giants could dramatically alter the trajectory of Western automotive companies. Intel has deep roots in high-speed innovation and leading technology transitions. It could provide crucial expertise in agile development practices, hardware/software integration, and modular platform design.

One key area is photonics, a revolutionary technology that enables data to travel as light rather than electrical signals. Intel is among the world leaders in silicon photonics and could guide carmakers in replacing expensive, heavy, and increasingly bandwidth-constrained copper wiring with fiber-optic solutions.

Photonics doesn’t only reduce weight — it drastically improves data transmission speeds, making it ideal for next-generation vehicles loaded with sensors and AI modules.

Intel, AMD Partnership Could Save Western Carmakers

In the early days of the PC revolution, Intel and AMD drove massive innovation by functioning as second-source partners, providing interchangeable processors that helped standardize the personal computing landscape.

This model could be revived for automotive computing. Currently, Qualcomm and Nvidia dominate the automotive AI chipset space, but a renewed Intel-AMD alliance could give automakers a flexible, competitive alternative.

To unlock this potential, the two firms should consider standardizing common sockets or board layouts, much like they did in the x86 era. Standardization would allow automakers to adopt a single-vehicle compute architecture and choose between Intel and AMD for different trim levels to overcome product shortages or regional variants, dramatically reducing development costs and improving sourcing resilience.

In addition, both AMD and Intel are highly scalable at the socket level, allowing better upgrade paths and enabling last-minute or post-sales enhancements that could generate new revenue for dealers.

AI Will Reshape the Future of the Auto Industry

AI is poised to radically reshape the automotive landscape. The rise of Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS) models, autonomous vehicle fleets, and real-time predictive maintenance will fundamentally change the economics of mobility.

In the future, owning a car may be less attractive, especially in urban environments. Consumers will demand smarter, more connected, and constantly improving vehicles. Automakers will need to shift from building static machines to offering dynamic, software-defined platforms.

Tech companies understand this realm deeply. Firms like Intel, Google, and Amazon are already experts in cloud integration, edge processing, real-time analytics, and software monetization. By partnering with these firms, car companies can accelerate their transition to the automotive-as-a-platform model.

Wrapping Up: Clock Is Ticking for Western Carmakers

China isn’t just ahead in the EV race — it’s accelerating. Brands like BYD, Nio, and XPeng already deliver world-class electric vehicles at unbeatable prices. They’re expanding globally and investing heavily in autonomy and AI.

Meanwhile, Western carmakers remain hamstrung by legacy supply chains, outdated software stacks, and glacial product cycles. Without bold, immediate action, many could face extinction by 2030.

This is where Intel and its peers offer more than chips — they offer a lifeline. By helping legacy manufacturers reimagine their cultures, processes, and architectures, tech companies can serve as strategic partners in a much-needed reinvention.

The opportunity is immense, but so is the risk. Carmakers that don’t rapidly adopt fast-cycle development, modular compute architectures, photonics, and AI-driven service models will not only lose market share — they’ll become irrelevant.

If Intel, AMD, and their ecosystem allies work hand-in-hand with automakers to build next-generation vehicles, they won’t just help an industry survive — they’ll help it thrive in a world where speed, intelligence, and adaptability decide who leads and who’s left behind.

Tech Product of the Week

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch AI PC

HP’s new EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch is one of the first next-generation AI PCs to hit the market. It’s tailored for professionals who value security, sustainability, and premium user experience.

This sleek business laptop features Intel’s Core Ultra 5 or 7 processor, delivering a whopping 48 TOPS (tera operations per second) of AI acceleration power. This AI acceleration can improve performance by up to 2.2x for demanding tasks like video editing or webinar production.

Unlike gaming laptops that sacrifice battery life for graphics performance, the EliteBook Ultra G1i is built for real-world productivity. Its lightweight design, compact charger, and extended battery life are optimized for business travel and hybrid work. Despite its slim profile, it packs surprising performance muscle.

The EliteBook Ultra’s showpiece is its stunning 2.8K OLED display, available in touch and non-touch options. This high-resolution screen offers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and razor-sharp detail — ideal for professionals who value visual clarity in their daily workflow.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i with AI features and OLED display

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14 inch Notebook Next Gen AI PC Wolf Pro Security Edition (Image Credit: HP)

Security is another area where this notebook shines. It includes HP Wolf Security, a comprehensive endpoint defense suite that provides protection at every layer of the device. It’s also certified as a Microsoft Secure Core PC, which meets the strictest requirements for firmware protection, hardware-based root-of-trust, and identity safeguards, which are ideal for handling sensitive corporate data.

One of the standout additions is support for the full Poly Camera Pro experience. This camera system uses AI to improve lighting, auto-frame subjects, suppress background noise, and enhance video clarity, giving users unmatched control over how they appear in virtual meetings. For leaders and executives constantly on calls, it’s a game-changer.

HP goes big on sustainability. The EliteBook Ultra is one of the most eco-conscious laptops in its class, made with recycled metals and ocean-bound plastics throughout the chassis and packaging. The laptop’s unique Atmospheric Blue finish isn’t just eye-catching — it underscores HP’s effort to move away from generic enterprise design.

Ultimately, this laptop is designed with the modern leader in mind. Its next-gen AI capabilities and unmatched build quality complement its strong security foundation, efficient performance, and high-end visuals. It’s not just a work tool — it’s a statement of intent for professionals who demand the best.

For anyone in search of a future-proof business notebook that marries style, substance, and sustainability, the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next Generation AI PC is one of the most compelling choices available today, and it’s my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
laptop repair
Intel’s Modular Concept: Why It’s Time To Rethink Laptop Design
February 24, 2025
AI Tools: ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini apps on smartphone
DeepSeek and the High-Stakes Global AI Race
February 3, 2025
AMD AI innovations
AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel
November 11, 2024
More by Rob Enderle
view all
An aging U.S. flag hangs in a shuttered industrial window — a quiet reminder of the nation's once-thriving manufacturing base.
The Herculean Task of Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing to the US
April 21, 2025
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers keynote at Intel Vision 2025 in Las Vegas
Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm
April 7, 2025
Isaac GR00T N1 — the First Open Humanoid Robot Foundation Model
Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered
March 31, 2025
HP sign
Empathy and Innovation Define HP Amplify 2025
March 24, 2025
how tariffs impact the microprocessor market
The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs
March 17, 2025
futuristic automobile
Google Gemini Is Coming to Android Auto but the Rollout Is Troubling
March 10, 2025
alexa+ logo
Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart
March 3, 2025
laptop repair
Intel’s Modular Concept: Why It’s Time To Rethink Laptop Design
February 24, 2025
robotaxis
The Ride-Sharing and Robotaxi Revenue Model Problem No One Talks About
February 17, 2025
AI processor market competition
Processor Wars: How Qualcomm Lost Its Early Lead
February 10, 2025
More in Transportation
Lyft sticker on rideshare vehicle
Lyft Bringing Robotaxis to Dallas
February 11, 2025
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
Aptera Gamma solar-powered EV
Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025
December 3, 2024
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars
July 29, 2024
electric cars charging
Charging Station Software Essential to Sustainable EV Growth
July 9, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
The 2025 model Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America
February 28, 2024
hydrogen-powered car at a refueling station
Can Hydrogen-Powered Cars Leave EVs in the Rearview?
February 12, 2024
CES | Consumer Technology Association
Is It Time To Change the Name of CES?
February 1, 2024

Will new US tariff policies lead to more global free trade?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Sourcetable AI Spreadsheet Aims To Democratize Data Analytics

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Computing

Computing

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems

Data Management

Data Management

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Developers

Developers

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia GTC Sets Bold AI Vision but Leaves Questions Unanswered

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems

Hardware

Hardware

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Health

Health

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

How Deepfakes Are Undermining Mobile Commerce Security

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing

Privacy

Privacy

Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report

Reviews

Reviews

How the Galaxy S25 Ultra Finally Weaned Me Off My iPhone Addiction

Robotics

Robotics

The Ride-Sharing and Robotaxi Revenue Model Problem No One Talks About

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Edtech Company Chegg Sues Google Over AI Overviews

Servers

Servers

30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%

Smartphones

Smartphones

New HMD X1 ‘Safe’ Phone: Security for Parents, Cool Factor for Kids

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs

Tech Law

Tech Law

Biden Bashed Over AI Diffusion Policy

Transportation

Transportation

Google Gemini Is Coming to Android Auto but the Rollout Is Troubling

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
April 21, 2025
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
April 15, 2025
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
April 10, 2025

LinuxInsider

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
April 22, 2025
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
April 16, 2025
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
April 14, 2025