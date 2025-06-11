Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029

IBM Quantum Starling rendering
IBM unveiled its plan to build IBM Quantum Starling, shown in this rendering. Starling is expected to be the first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum system. (Image Credit: IBM)

IBM revealed Tuesday its roadmap for bringing a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer, IBM Quantum Starling, online by 2029, which is significantly earlier than many technologists thought possible.

The company predicts that when its new Starling computer is up and running, it will be capable of performing 20,000 times more operations than today’s quantum computers — a computational state so vast it would require the memory of more than a quindecillion (10⁴⁸) of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to represent.

“IBM is charting the next frontier in quantum computing,” Big Blue CEO Arvind Krishna said in a statement. “Our expertise across mathematics, physics, and engineering is paving the way for a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer — one that will solve real-world challenges and unlock immense possibilities for business.”

IBM’s plan to deliver a fault-tolerant quantum system by 2029 is ambitious but not implausible, especially given the rapid pace of its quantum roadmap and past milestones, observed Ensar Seker, CISO at SOCRadar, a threat intelligence company in Newark, Del.

“They’ve consistently met or exceeded their qubit scaling goals, and their emphasis on modularity and error correction indicates they’re tackling the right challenges,” he told TechNewsWorld. “However, moving from thousands to millions of physical qubits with sufficient fidelity remains a steep climb.”

A qubit is the fundamental unit of information in quantum computing, capable of representing a zero, a one, or both simultaneously due to quantum superposition. In practice, fault-tolerant quantum computers use clusters of physical qubits working together to form a logical qubit — a more stable unit designed to store quantum information and correct errors in real time.

Realistic Roadmap

Luke Yang, an equity analyst with Morningstar Research Services in Chicago, believes IBM’s roadmap is realistic. “The exact scale and error correction performance might still change between now and 2029, but overall, the goal is reasonable,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Given its reliability and professionalism, IBM’s bold claim should be taken seriously,” said Enrique Solano, co-CEO and co-founder of Kipu Quantum, a quantum algorithm company with offices in Berlin and Karlsruhe, Germany.

“Of course, it may also fail, especially when considering the unpredictability of hardware complexities involved,” he told TechNewsWorld, “but companies like IBM exist for such challenges, and we should all be positively impressed by its current achievements and promised technological roadmap.”

Tim Hollebeek, vice president of industry standards at DigiCert, a global digital security company, added: “IBM is a leader in this area, and not normally a company that hypes their news. This is a fast-moving industry, and success is certainly possible.”

“IBM is attempting to do something that no one has ever done before and will almost certainly run into challenges,” he told TechNewsWorld, “but at this point, it is largely an engineering scaling exercise, not a research project.”

“IBM has demonstrated consistent progress, has committed $30 billion over five years to quantum computing, and the timeline is within the realm of technical feasibility,” noted John Young, COO of Quantum eMotion, a developer of quantum random number generator technology, in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada.

“That said,” he told TechNewsWorld, “fault-tolerant in a practical, industrial sense is a very high bar.”

Solving the Quantum Error Correction Puzzle

To make a quantum computer fault-tolerant, errors need to be corrected so large workloads can be run without faults. In a quantum computer, errors are reduced by clustering physical qubits to form logical qubits, which have lower error rates than the underlying physical qubits.

“Error correction is a challenge,” Young said. “Logical qubits require thousands of physical qubits to function reliably. That’s a massive scaling issue.”

IBM explained in its announcement that creating increasing numbers of logical qubits capable of executing quantum circuits with as few physical qubits as possible is critical to quantum computing at scale. Until today, a clear path to building such a fault-tolerant system without unrealistic engineering overhead has not been published.

Alternative and previous gold-standard, error-correcting codes present fundamental engineering challenges, IBM continued. To scale, they would require an unfeasible number of physical qubits to create enough logical qubits to perform complex operations — necessitating impractical amounts of infrastructure and control electronics. This renders them unlikely to be implemented beyond small-scale experiments and devices.

In two research papers released with its roadmap, IBM detailed how it will overcome the challenges of building the large-scale, fault-tolerant architecture needed for a quantum computer.

One paper outlines the use of quantum low-density parity check (qLDPC) codes to reduce physical qubit overhead. The other describes methods for decoding errors in real time using conventional computing.

According to IBM, a practical fault-tolerant quantum architecture must:

  • Suppress enough errors for useful algorithms to succeed
  • Prepare and measure logical qubits during computation
  • Apply universal instructions to logical qubits
  • Decode measurements from logical qubits in real time and guide subsequent operations
  • Scale modularly across hundreds or thousands of logical qubits
  • Be efficient enough to run meaningful algorithms using realistic energy and infrastructure resources

Aside from the technological challenges that quantum computer makers are facing, there may also be some market challenges. “Locating suitable use cases for quantum computers could be the biggest challenge,” Morningstar’s Yang maintained.

“Only certain computing workloads, such as random circuit sampling [RCS], can fully unleash the computing power of quantum computers and show their advantage over the traditional supercomputers we have now,” he said. “However, workloads like RCS are not very commercially useful, and we believe commercial relevance is one of the key factors that determine the total market size for quantum computers.”

Q-Day Approaching Faster Than Expected

For years now, organizations have been told they need to prepare for “Q-Day” — the day a quantum computer will be able to crack all the encryption they use to keep their data secure. This IBM announcement suggests the window for action to protect data may be closing faster than many anticipated.

“This absolutely adds urgency and credibility to the security expert guidance on post-quantum encryption being factored into their planning now,” said Dave Krauthamer, field CTO of QuSecure, maker of quantum-safe security solutions, in San Mateo, Calif.

“IBM’s move to create a large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029 is indicative of the timeline collapsing,” he told TechNewsWorld. “A fault-tolerant quantum computer of this magnitude could be well on the path to crack asymmetric ciphers sooner than anyone thinks.”

“Security leaders need to take everything connected to post-quantum encryption as a serious measure and work it into their security plans now — not later,” he said.

Roger Grimes, a defense evangelist with KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider in Clearwater, Fla., pointed out that IBM is just the latest in a surge of quantum companies announcing quickly forthcoming computational breakthroughs within a few years.

“It leads to the question of whether the U.S. government’s original PQC [post-quantum cryptography] preparation date of 2030 is still a safe date,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“It’s starting to feel a lot more risky for any company to wait until 2030 to be prepared against quantum attacks. It also flies in the face of the latest cybersecurity EO [Executive Order] that relaxed PQC preparation rules as compared to Biden’s last EO PQC standard order, which told U.S. agencies to transition to PQC ASAP.”

“Most US companies are doing zero to prepare for Q-Day attacks,” he declared. “The latest executive order seems to tell U.S. agencies — and indirectly, all U.S. businesses — that they have more time to prepare. It’s going to cause even more agencies and businesses to be less prepared during a time when it seems multiple quantum computing companies are making significant progress.”

“It definitely feels that something is going to give soon,” he said, “and if I were a betting man, and I am, I would bet that most U.S. companies are going to be unprepared for Q-Day on the day Q-Day becomes a reality.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
quantum security
Believe the Hype About Quantum Security: Report
March 11, 2025
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Apple WWDC
WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC
June 10, 2025
An IT user interacts with generative AI tools, raising enterprise concerns over unsanctioned LLM use.
IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report
June 4, 2025
Drone flying near a building under construction at sunset
Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester
June 3, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
dissatisfied smartphone user
Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey
May 21, 2025
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025
brand management team
AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management
May 13, 2025
5th-generation Waymo Driver atop an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace
Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet
May 7, 2025
Smartphone and Laptop to Access Advanced AI Search Technology
Chatbots Having Minimal Impact on Search Engine Traffic: Study
May 6, 2025
OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant
April 30, 2025
More in Emerging Tech
Connected smart homes rely on secure standards like Matter and embedded solutions from Infineon to protect everyday devices.
Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards
May 9, 2025
cybersecurity team
Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems
April 8, 2025
drone patroling at border fence
How Drones Are Shaping Security at the US Southern Border
March 7, 2025
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple’s iPhone 16e Low-Key Launch Event: A Sign of Things To Come?
February 25, 2025
laptop repair
Intel’s Modular Concept: Why It’s Time To Rethink Laptop Design
February 24, 2025
Wildfires highlight the urgent need for fire-resistant homes and advanced rebuilding strategies.
Building Back a Better Los Angeles With Fire-Resistant Homes
January 20, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang CES 2025 Keynote
The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025
January 13, 2025
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024

Do you review an online store’s return policy before placing an order?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity

Computing

Computing

AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

SMBs Face Costly, Complex Barriers to Cybersecurity

Data Management

Data Management

NTT’s Upgrade 2025 Event: A Showcase of Possibility Without Purpose

Developers

Developers

Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Hardware

Hardware

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

Health

Health

Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

The AI–5G Convergence Is Shaping the Future of Telecom

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Privacy

Privacy

Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media

Reviews

Reviews

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Robotics

Robotics

Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Chatbots Having Minimal Impact on Search Engine Traffic: Study

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The Algorithmic Tightrope and the Perils of Big Tech’s Dominance in AI

Tech Law

Tech Law

Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies

Transportation

Transportation

How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
June 5, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
Digital-First Brands Gaining Ground With Younger, Resilient Shoppers
Digital-First Brands Gaining Ground With Younger, Resilient Shoppers
May 27, 2025

LinuxInsider

DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
May 15, 2025
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
May 12, 2025
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025

CRM Buyer

Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
June 6, 2025
Hidden Costs of No CRM: How Data Silos Hurt SMBs
Hidden Costs of No CRM: How Data Silos Hurt SMBs
May 30, 2025
Composable Commerce Emerges as Agile Alternative to Legacy Platforms
Composable Commerce Emerges as Agile Alternative to Legacy Platforms
May 19, 2025