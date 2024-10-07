Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers

data center server racks

As the world increasingly relies on artificial intelligence, the demand for efficient and scalable data centers has never been higher. AI applications require vast amounts of computational power, driving up energy consumption and raising concerns about the environmental impact.

Infineon Technologies, a leader in power management solutions, has emerged as a key player in addressing these challenges by collaborating with companies like Supermicro to enhance the energy efficiency of data centers.

Let’s examine how the growing demand for AI in enterprise and consumer markets impacts power consumption in data centers — and how Infineon’s partnership with Supermicro addresses these challenges.

Energy Demands in AI Data Centers

The explosive growth of AI-driven data centers is accompanied by skyrocketing energy requirements. The scale of this trend is nothing short of startling.

Data centers in 2010 accounted for about 2% to 3% of global energy consumption. Today, some estimates predict that data centers, including those driven by AI, could consume as much as 7% of the world’s energy by 2030, with some regions seeing much higher rates.

For instance, Ireland, a significant hub for data centers, could see as much as 32% of its energy devoted to these facilities by 2026.

The sheer volume of compute power needed to train modern AI models is growing at a rate that doubles every three to four months.

As a result, data centers require cutting-edge power solutions that can keep up with both the increased energy demand and the need for enhanced cooling systems to prevent overheating.

Infineon’s Semiconductor Solutions

Adam White, division president of Infineon’s Power and Sensor Systems Group, believes the key to addressing AI acceleration is the need for innovation in semiconductor technology.

In a recent interview with SmartTech Research, White stated that Infineon has stayed at the forefront of developing the hardware required to support the energy-hungry data centers of the future. The company focuses on providing power solutions from the “grid to the core,” meaning it is involved in each step of the power supply chain within a data center — from renewable energy inputs to power management within AI servers.

A critical component of Infineon’s strategy is silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials. These wide-bandgap semiconductors offer superior power efficiency and density, making them ideal for AI data centers that must pack more compute power into increasingly smaller spaces.

White explained that Infineon has been increasing its investments in these materials to meet the demand for more efficient and powerful semiconductor solutions. The company is also working on vertical power delivery methods that could be embedded closer to the processor, further reducing power losses and improving overall efficiency.

Supermicro and Green Computing

Infineon’s partnership with Supermicro demonstrates how these technological innovations are being implemented. Supermicro, a provider of green computing solutions, is leveraging Infineon’s high-efficiency power stages (TDA21490 and TDA21535) to reduce the energy consumption of its MicroBlade servers significantly.

These servers are designed to address the growing power needs of AI-driven data centers while minimizing the environmental impact.

The collaboration focuses on improving power usage effectiveness (PUE), a metric used to measure data center efficiency. By reducing the energy wasted in cooling and other non-computational processes, Supermicro and Infineon have worked together to create more sustainable data centers that can meet the increasing demands of AI applications without drastically increasing their carbon footprint.

One of the most significant advancements from this partnership is the ability to offer solutions that reduce power wastage while maintaining or improving performance. Adopting these high-efficiency power stages allows data centers to increase their compute density without requiring proportionally higher energy inputs, making it possible to handle more AI workloads with less power.

Cooling and Thermal Management

Another challenge that White highlighted during our conversation is the issue of cooling. As data centers grow in power density, managing heat becomes increasingly tricky. Approximately 50% of the energy consumed by a data center can be lost to cooling, representing a significant inefficiency.

While traditional air-cooling methods are still in use, many companies are now exploring advanced solutions like liquid and immersion cooling, where servers are submerged in liquid to manage heat more efficiently.

White also mentioned the exploration of more exotic cooling solutions, such as underwater data centers. While these may sound like science fiction, they are being actively researched and could become a reality in the near future.

These solutions are critical for maintaining the reliability and longevity of AI data centers, as overheating can lead to hardware failure and costly downtime, especially during the intensive training of large AI models.

Flexible Power Solutions for AI Hardware Platforms

Infineon’s appeal in the AI-driven data center space can be attributed to its agnostic approach to semiconductor design. White explained that the company tailors its power management solutions to meet each customer’s unique needs, whether using Nvidia GPUs, Intel processors, or other specialized AI hardware. This flexibility allows Infineon to work with a wide range of partners and adapt its solutions to different architectures and power requirements.

This approach is essential in a rapidly evolving market where the landscape of AI hardware is constantly shifting. While Nvidia currently dominates the market for AI GPUs, other companies, like Intel and AMD, are also making significant strides in this space.

Infineon’s ability to offer power solutions that work across different platforms positions the company as a critical player in the future of AI data centers.

Closing Thoughts

The future of AI-driven data centers presents immense opportunities and significant challenges, particularly when managing energy consumption and cooling.

Companies like Infineon Technologies play a crucial role in ensuring these data centers can operate efficiently and sustainably as AI applications grow in complexity and power requirements.

Through collaborations with firms like Supermicro and continuing innovations in semiconductor technology, Infineon is well-positioned to meet the needs of the next generation of AI data centers, paving the way for a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly future.

This ongoing evolution highlights the importance of partnerships and technological advancements in making AI more efficient and sustainable. As the demand for compute power continues to surge to unprecedented levels due to AI, Infineon’s role in developing energy-efficient solutions will be vital in shaping tomorrow’s data center.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Las Vegas. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
IoT internet of things
For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential
May 28, 2024
policymakers discussing guidance for artificial intelligence
Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers
May 22, 2024
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Infineon’s New SEMPER X1 Tackles EV, Smart Car Latency Challenges
April 24, 2023
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
Current Backyard Smart Grill
Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living
August 13, 2024
Heavys and Sonos headphones packaging
Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos
July 2, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
IoT internet of things
For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential
May 28, 2024
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
Beatbot AquaSensePro pool cleaner
Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner
April 18, 2024
antitrust law
The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple
March 25, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
HP Imagine 2024 event
HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations
October 7, 2024
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
developers testing software
AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says
September 30, 2024
information technology team examining business emails for gen AI phishing attacks
Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation
September 26, 2024
artificial intelligence
Bridging the AI Training Gap in the Workplace
September 24, 2024
female AI expert developing complex algorithm
Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making
September 17, 2024
debate stage in a televeison studio
Could Debate Prep Become an Artform With Nvidia Omniverse?
September 16, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI
September 9, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024

Which best describes how AI apps have affected your search engine use?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Chips

Chips

Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence

Computing

Computing

AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Hacking

Hacking

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Hardware

Hardware

AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives

Health

Health

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Malware

Malware

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos

Science

Science

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time

Tech Law

Tech Law

Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
September 25, 2024
Assessing Fraud Defenses in the State of E-Commerce Cybersecurity
Assessing Fraud Defenses in the State of E-Commerce Cybersecurity
September 17, 2024

LinuxInsider

New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
July 18, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
September 12, 2024