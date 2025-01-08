Social Networking

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions

Meta sign

Fact-checkers are headed to the dustbin of history at Meta.

“We will end the current third-party fact-checking program in the United States and instead begin moving to a Community Notes program,” Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan announced in a company blog on Tuesday.

Kaplan added that Meta would also be addressing the “mission creep” that has made the rules governing the company’s platforms too restrictive and prone to over-enforcement.

“We’re getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate,” he wrote. “It’s not right that things can be said on TV or the floor of Congress, but not on our platforms.”

In addition, Meta will be modifying the automated systems that scan its platforms for policy violations. “[T]his has resulted in too many mistakes and too much content being censored that shouldn’t have been,” Kaplan wrote.

Going forward, the systems will focus on illegal and high-severity violations, like terrorism, child sexual exploitation, drugs, fraud, and scams, while less severe policy violations will depend on someone reporting an issue before any action is taken.

Meta is also making it harder to remove content from the platforms by requiring multiple reviewers to reach a determination in order to take something down and allowing users to see more civic content — posts about elections, politics, or social issues — should they desire it.

Censorship Tool

Kaplan explained that when Meta launched its independent fact-checking program in 2016, it didn’t want to be the arbiter of truth, so it handed the responsibility of fact-checking content to independent organizations.

“The intention of the program was to have these independent experts give people more information about the things they see online, particularly viral hoaxes, so they were able to judge for themselves what they saw and read,” he wrote.

“That’s not the way things played out, especially in the United States,” he continued. “Experts, like everyone else, have their own biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact check and how.”

“Over time, we ended up with too much content being fact-checked that people would understand to be legitimate political speech and debate,” he noted. “Our system then attached real consequences in the form of intrusive labels and reduced distribution. A program intended to inform too often became a tool to censor.”

David Inserra, a fellow for free expression and technology at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, served on a Facebook content policy team and said he was bothered by the selection bias of the group. “The only people who joined to be fact-checkers wanted to moderate content,” he told TechNewsWorld. “People who wanted users to make their own decisions about content didn’t become fact-checkers.”

“My experience with the effectiveness of Facebook’s fact-checking was pretty mixed overall,” added Darian Shimy, CEO and founder of FutureFund, a fundraising platform for K-12 schools and PTAs, in Pleasanton, Calif.

“It’s safe to say that it added a layer of accountability, but candidly, I found it was too slow and inconsistent to keep up with the pace of viral misinformation,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Talking to many people in my circle and researching internally, I found that most people felt that relying on third-party fact-checkers created a perception of bias, which didn’t always help build trust with users.”

‘Not a Victory for Free Speech’

Irina Raicu, director for internet ethics at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, noted that there was plenty of disinformation showing up on Facebook under the existing fact-checking regime.

“Part of the problem was the automation of content moderation,” she told TechNewsWorld. “The algorithmic tools were pretty blunt and missed the nuances of both language and images. And the problem was even more widespread in posts in languages other than English.”

“With billions of pieces of content posted daily, it was simply impossible for human fact-checkers to keep up,” added Paul Benigeri, co-founder and CEO of Archive, a company that develops software to automate e-commerce digital marketing workflows, in New York City.

“Fact-checking felt more like a PR move,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Sometimes it worked, but it never came close to catching the full volume of misleading posts.”

Meta scrapping its fact-checking system was questioned by Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, founder and executive director of CyberWell, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism on social media, headquartered in San Francisco.

“While the previous fact-checking system has proven to be an ineffective and unscalable method of combatting misinformation and disinformation during real-time conflicts and emergencies,” she told TechNewsWorld, “the answer cannot be less accountability and less investment from the side of the platforms.”

“This is not a victory for free speech,” she declared. “It’s an exchange of human bias in a small and contained group of fact-checkers for human bias at scale through Community Notes. The only way to prevent censorship and data manipulation by any government or corporation would be to institute legal requirements and reforms on big tech that enforce social media reform and transparency requirements.”

Flawed Community Solution

Meta’s Community Notes replacement for fact-checking is modeled on a similar scheme deployed on X, formerly Twitter. “The community-based approach is nice in that it deals partially with the scale issue,” said Cody Buntain, an assistant professor at the College of Information at the University of Maryland. “It allows many more people to engage with this process and add context.”

“The problem is that community notes, while it can work in the large aggregate scale for occasional pieces of information or the occasional story that goes viral, it is generally not fast enough and gets totally overwhelmed with new major events,” he explained.

“We saw this in the aftermath of the attacks in Israel back in October of 2023,” he continued. “There were people highly engaged in the community note process, but Twitter as a platform just got swamped and overwhelmed with the amount of misinformation going on around this event.”

“When the platforms say, ‘We’re going to wash our hands of this and let the community deal with it,’ that becomes problematic in these moments where the only people who really can deal with massive influxes of high-velocity, low-quality information are the platforms,” he said. “Community notes aren’t really set up to deal with those issues, and those are the moments when you want high-quality information the most.”

“I’ve never been a fan of community notes,” added Karen Kovacs North, clinical professor of communication at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.

“The type of people who are willing to put notes on something are usually polarized and passionate,” she told TechNewsWorld. “The middle-of-the-roaders don’t take time to put their comments down on a story or a piece of content.”

Currying Trump’s Favor

Vincent Raynauld, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College, noted that while community moderation sounds great in theory, it has some problems. “Even though the content might be flagged as being disinformation or misleading, the content is still available to people to consume,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“So even though some people might see the community note, they might still consume that content, and that content might still have an impact on their attitudes, knowledge, and behavior,” he explained.

Along with the Kaplan announcement, Meta released a video of CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailing the company’s latest moves. “We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms,” he said.

“Zuckerberg’s announcement has nothing to do with making Meta’s platforms better and everything to do with currying favor with Donald Trump,” asserted Dan Kennedy, a professor of journalism at Northeastern University, in Boston.

“There was a time when Zuckerberg cared about his products being used to promote dangerous misinformation and disinformation, about the January 6 insurrection and Covid,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Now Trump is returning to office, and one of Zuckerberg’s rivals, Elon Musk, is running amok with Trump’s indulgence, so Zuckerberg is just getting with the program.”

“No system of fact-checking and moderation is perfect,” he added, “but if Zuckerberg really cared, he’d work to improve it rather than getting rid of it altogether.”

Musk as Trend Setter

Damian Rollison, director of marketing for SOCi, a comarketing cloud platform headquartered in San Diego, pointed out an irony in Meta’s latest move. “I think it’s safe to say that no one predicted Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter would become a trend other tech platforms would follow, and yet here we are,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“We can see now, in retrospect, that Musk established a standard for a newly conservative approach to the loosening of online content moderation, one that Meta has now embraced in advance of the incoming Trump administration,” he said.

“What this will likely mean is that Facebook and Instagram will see a spike in political speech and posts on controversial topics,” he continued.

“As with Musk’s X, where ad revenues are down by half, this change may make the platform less attractive to advertisers,” he added. “It may also cement a trend whereby Facebook is becoming the social network for older, more conservative users and ceding Gen Z to TikTok, with Instagram occupying a middle ground between them.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
young boy playing on a handheld gaming device
New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids
October 8, 2024
social media mobile apps
Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms
October 2, 2024
virtual reality headset
‘Child Flag’ System Needed To Protect Teens From AR/VR: Report
February 6, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
The role of artificial intelligence in shaping 2025 cybersecurity strategies and challenges
AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions
January 7, 2025
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
smartphone user
Apple, Samsung Users Unimpressed by AI on Their Phones: Survey
December 18, 2024
quantum computing breakthroughs
Google’s Willow Chip Has Quantum Developers Weeping With Joy
December 11, 2024
job search on a smartphone
Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign
December 10, 2024
Aptera Gamma solar-powered EV
Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025
December 3, 2024
NVIDIA headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Nvidia Reveals ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of AI Audio Tools: Fugatto
November 26, 2024
information security professionals
Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism
November 19, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher
November 12, 2024
multifamily residences
Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report
October 29, 2024
More in Social Networking
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
emerging technologies
Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology
August 5, 2024
woman using a dating app on a smartphone viewing a young man's profile
Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps
April 23, 2024
law enforcement officers investigating internet crime
Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators
November 8, 2023
TikTok app on smartphone
Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice
October 25, 2023
Twitter rebranded as X
Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter
July 24, 2023
Twitter vs. Threads
Explosive Growth Surges Threads to Lead in Twitter Alternative Sweepstakes
July 11, 2023
social media apps Instagram Threads Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Behance
Twitter vs. Threads: Meta Has the Advantage
July 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank dominos falling to other regional financial institutions, Signature Bank, Firdst Republic Bank
Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study
April 25, 2023
Bark parental control app
Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying
March 27, 2023

Has your confidence in AI grown over the past year?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

IBM’s New Environmental Intelligence Platform Delivers Data Via APIs

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Computing

Computing

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Job Seekers Targeted by Scammers in Mobile Phishing Campaign

Data Management

Data Management

How To Secure AI With MLSecOps

Developers

Developers

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia Reveals ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of AI Audio Tools: Fugatto

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders

Hardware

Hardware

Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Microsoft Ignite 2024: Enterprise Productivity Is the Easiest AI Sell

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Privacy

Privacy

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

Reviews

Reviews

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Science

Science

Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel

Tech Law

Tech Law

Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Generative AI Ads Open New Doors for Brand Engagement
Generative AI Ads Open New Doors for Brand Engagement
January 9, 2025
Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
December 23, 2024
Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
December 13, 2024

LinuxInsider

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024

CRM Buyer

Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
January 6, 2025
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
January 2, 2025
Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
December 10, 2024