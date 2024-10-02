Privacy

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

social media mobile apps

A new report ranking the top 15 social media platforms found Reddit and Snapchat as the least intrusive on their users’ privacy. At the other end of the spectrum are Facebook and LinkedIn.

The ranking performed by data removal service Incogni was based on 14 criteria across five key categories: transgressions, data collection and retention, user control and consent, transparency, and user-friendliness.

“Our researchers have created a comprehensive privacy ranking that reveals significant variations in the data-protection practices of these platforms,” the company wrote in its ranking report.

The three platforms with the best privacy scores were Reddit, with an 8.9 score, Snapchat (9.99), and Pinterest (10.49).

“Reddit and Snapchat allow for greater user anonymity and minimize long-term data exposure,” explained John Price, founder and CEO of SubRosa, a cybersecurity services provider.

“For example,” he continued, “Reddit lets users engage without revealing personal information, while Snapchat’s disappearing messages reduce the risk of data being retained.”

“These platforms also tend to collect less personal information compared to data-driven networks,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Reddit allows anonymous accounts, and they don’t require a lot of personal information for sign-up,” added Shaila Rana, a professor at Purdue Global, an online public university.

“Reddit is more focused on communities than building a personal profile,” she told TechNewsWorld.

She also pointed out that Snapchat not only has disappearing messages but also notifies users if someone takes a screenshot of their content and doesn’t have public news feeds like Facebook or LinkedIn. “That’s what lowers its privacy risks,” she said. “It has more private usage.”

User as Product

Mike Machado, CISO of BeyondTrust, a maker of privileged account management and vulnerability management solutions in Carlsbad, Calif., asserted that the word “invasive” is key to Incogni’s report. “The less invasive platforms are, the less interested they are at trying to monetize the user as their product,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“The worst offenders are like thinly disguised pleasure island traps, to use a Pinocchio analogy,” he said. “What appears to be the product is just a lure to get you to provide information about yourself and use the platform in ways that generate more information about yourself, with the end goal being for that business to monetize you and information about you as their real revenue stream.”

“From their data practices,” he continued, “one might surmise that a business like Reddit is more interested in their customer being the person who is communicating on the platform and less interested in their customer being their advertisers.”

At the bottom of the rankings were Facebook, with a score of 18.98, Facebook Messenger (16.51), and LinkedIn (16.13).

 

“Facebook, Messenger, and LinkedIn collect extensive personal information, including real names, contact info, and employment history,” SubRosa’s Price explained. “Facebook’s business model relies on data for targeted advertising, while LinkedIn’s detailed profiles are attractive targets for phishing attacks. This extensive data collection significantly increases user privacy risks.”

BeyondTrust’s Machado added that those risks are increased at the user’s expense, not for any benefit. “The data is put to good use to benefit their revenue-generating advertising customers, but does that benefit the user in any meaningful way?”

In their report, the researchers noted that data collection and retention vary considerably across platforms and contribute significantly to their rankings. This category played a significant role in the poor scores of Meta’s products — with the exception of WhatsApp — and saw Telegram come out on top, they explained.

They noted that Instagram and Facebook were found to have the most problematic data collection and retention practices, while Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, and Discord kept users’ data the longest after a successful account deletion request.

 

Out of Control User Controls

Purdue Global’s Rana added that not only do Facebook and LinkedIn collect a lot of data about their users, but they also make it difficult for users to protect their data from the grasping hands of the platforms. “Facebook is not very user-friendly in terms of their privacy settings,” she said.

“LinkedIn has really complex privacy settings that can be difficult for many people to navigate, especially if you look at the wide range of users that are on that platform, ranging from technical to non-technical,” she continued. “It can be really complex to understand what those privacy settings are.”

She also noted that LinkedIn shares data with third-party recruiters and companies and collects lots of professional and personal information. “That makes it more prone to having higher privacy risks,” she observed.

The Incogni researchers also found that user control and consent were inconsistent in how much effect it had on the investigated platforms’ overall scores. That category contains criteria like what privacy settings are available, what the default settings are, what can be opted out of, and the public display of users’ personal information with the strictest visibility options set.

The report noted that Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp (both Meta platforms) performed the worst in this category, while Pinterest, Reddit, and Twitch did the best.

It also found that LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) publicly display the most user data with the strictest “visibility” settings selected and that Facebook had the highest number of GDPR, CCPA, and similar regulatory violations, while LinkedIn suffered the greatest number of data breaches.

 

Can Privacy Be Protected?

For users concerned about their privacy on social media platforms, Megan Celestini, founder of Queen Bee Social, a social media marketing company in Cape Coral, Fla., offers this advice:

  • Before signing up for a platform, read how they will use your information and photos. It’s important to know what you are agreeing to.
  • Be cautious of what you post. So many people give away very sensitive information. One example I often see is children sharing adorable back-to-school photos in front of your house with their school and teacher’s names on their celebration board. I and strangers now know your address, where your child goes to school, who their teacher is, and sometimes who their best friends are.
  • Set your profile to private. This approach can help to mitigate things as far as Meta using your information from Facebook and Instagram to train its artificial intelligence models.

However, some people believe preserving privacy may be a lost cause. “At this point, whatever information these platforms want to get, they will get,” declared Gary Flayter, celebrity brand and social media director at Kronus Communications, a public relations firm in Salt Lake City.

“You use your face to unlock your phone. If you have a new MacBook laptop, you use your fingerprint to log in,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Your information is out there, either through social media or a smartphone.”

“If you’re really that worried about privacy,” he said, “delete all your social media accounts and use a flip phone.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
female AI expert developing complex algorithm
Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making
September 17, 2024
smartphone retail store
Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey
September 11, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
a child using a VR headset in an immesive experience
Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship
September 4, 2024
smart glasses
AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables
August 27, 2024
AI processor on a motherboard
AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments
August 14, 2024
Google home page on a laptop computer
Monopoly Preservation, Risk Aversion Hurt Google AI Development, Says Gmail Creator
August 13, 2024
malware alert on computer screen
Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report
August 6, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
More in Privacy
student and parent using computer
Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report
June 4, 2024
information technology professional usinging artifical intelligence to monitor a computer network
Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report
May 16, 2024
woman using a dating app on a smartphone viewing a young man's profile
Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps
April 23, 2024
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024
A man looking for romance using a dating app on his smartphone
Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps
February 14, 2024
smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing
January 31, 2024
smart device home hacker
Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked
January 16, 2024
technology cyber forecast 2024
Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy
January 2, 2024
scanning a QR code on a smartphone
Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes
December 5, 2023

Should tech companies cooperate more with law enforcement in criminal investigations?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Chips

Chips

AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI

Computing

Computing

AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Hacking

Hacking

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Hardware

Hardware

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Health

Health

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Malware

Malware

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Windows 10 End of Life Could Flood Landfills With E-Waste

Privacy

Privacy

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos

Science

Science

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Meta Wants To Get Small With Its AI Language Models

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time

Tech Law

Tech Law

Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
September 25, 2024
Assessing Fraud Defenses in the State of E-Commerce Cybersecurity
Assessing Fraud Defenses in the State of E-Commerce Cybersecurity
September 17, 2024

LinuxInsider

New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
July 18, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
September 12, 2024