Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Redwood Energy Aims To Power AI Data Centers With Used EV Batteries

High-performance data centers will be powered by repurposed EV batteries for AI infrastructure.

A leader in the EV battery recycling business has announced a new use for those batteries: powering AI data centers.

Redwood Materials has launched Redwood Energy, which will use used EV batteries to store power from solar arrays. That power can then be used to power the data centers of Redwood’s partner in the project, Crusoe, a firm best known for its large-scale data center campus in Abilene, Texas.

Redwood Materials collects over 20 GWh of batteries annually — the equivalent of 250,000 EVs — representing about 90% of all lithium-ion batteries and battery materials recycled in North America. During its collection efforts, the company has discovered that many of the batteries it recovers still have a significant amount of life left in them — with more than 50% of their capacity remaining. The Redwood Energy project aims to put those batteries to productive use.

“While those batteries could certainly be recycled, it makes more sense to put them to second-life uses for as long as possible, since producing a new battery takes more energy than continuing to use an old one,” Sam Abuelsamid, vice president of market research at Telemetry Insights, a Detroit-based transportation research and advisory company, explained in a company podcast.

Battery energy storage is a commodity on the grid, the company explained on its website. It doesn’t matter how you store a kilowatt-hour, only that it’s reliable and cost-effective. Redwood saw a clear opportunity to reduce energy storage costs by repurposing depreciated but functional EV battery packs before recycling.

Rather than building new storage systems, the company explained that it plans to extend the value of existing ones — improving material use, reducing costs, and bridging the gap between recovery and recycling. Redwood Energy technology enables EV batteries that no longer meet vehicle demands to perform well in stationary storage, with slower discharge and partial capacity. These systems cost substantially less than new lithium-ion storage projects.

Demand Fueled by Big Beautiful Bill

Abuelsamid noted that Redwood is leveraging its existing logistics network to collect end-of-life EV batteries, test them, and then integrate them into a system that can utilize packs from multiple automakers and mixed chemistries.

“Once the packs reach the end of their useful life for storage,” he said, “Redwood can recycle them to recover the materials and put them back into the production stream for new cells.

With EV credits set to expire at the end of September due to the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Abuelsamid expects more companies to look to leverage both new and used batteries for energy storage systems.

“It’s still early days, but Redwood Materials is well-positioned to take advantage of the new energy renewable future with both ‘second-life’ applications, as well as battery recycling,” added Edward Sanchez, a senior analyst in the automotive practice of TechInsights, a global technology intelligence company.

“Future-focused companies are looking beyond the current administration’s ‘drill baby drill’ rhetoric, and what actually pencils out economically, and is sustainable ecologically and financially, irrespective of political pressures,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Data centers are huge consumers of power, and battery storage will be a critical component of enabling AI applications without significant adverse environmental impact.”

Performance Concerns With Used Batteries

However, there’s a non-trivial catch to using used batteries. “Used batteries don’t perform exactly like new ones, and there can be variability in how they degrade, so companies will need to feel confident the system is reliable and safe at scale,” said Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas.

“Big tech companies tend to be very cautious, especially when uptime is everything,” he told TechNewsWorld. “But sustainability is a huge focus now, and if Redwood can prove this model works, some early adopters will take the leap. It’ll come down to performance, cost, and whether they can build trust in the product.”

Companies need to be educated about the capacity and longevity of the batteries, asserted Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore. “This has been going on for several years, and we now have decent data on how well these batteries hold up,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“They hold up surprisingly well because these batteries are in far friendlier environments than they were in cars and trucks,” he continued. “Lithium-ion batteries don’t like temperatures outside of human comfort zones and are more sheltered in industrial applications than in vehicles.”

What’s more, Redwood’s system is designed to address potential performance issues with used batteries.

“Since the system is built as an array, batteries whose performance is declining can be hot-swapped with no downtime. In other words, from a performance standpoint, Redwood’s solution should perform on par with a new solution,” Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, a venture capital firm in Minneapolis, wrote in a research note at the company’s website.

AI Data Centers Strain Power Infrastructure

Munster noted that energy demand from data centers, especially AI clusters, is skyrocketing.

“We project that U.S. data centers could triple their electricity usage to as much as 12% of the nation’s demand by 2028, up from about 5% today,” he wrote. “The problem is conventional power infrastructure isn’t keeping up. Setting up new grid connections or power plant capacity can take years, and traditional grid expansion alone won’t meet the upcoming demand.”

“New data centers are increasing in size so dramatically that the grid cannot keep up,” said Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer at Enchanted Rock, provider of natural gas-powered microgrids, in Houston.

“Three years ago, a large data center was 60 megawatts, enough power to supply 20,000 homes,” he told TechNewsWorld, “but new data centers to support all the uses of artificial intelligence are requesting 500 megawatts or more. This rapid growth in electricity use is on top of new demand from manufacturing and electrification of transportation.”

The core issue is the timeline mismatch between data centers and the power grid, contended Wyatt Mayham, head of AI consulting at Northwest AI Consulting, a global provider of AI consulting services. “Data centers go up in 18 months, but transmission infrastructure takes five to 10 years to plan, permit, and build,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Many of the U.S.A.’s grids are decades old and were never designed for this kind of concentrated demand,” he said.

Munster points out that speed is one of Redwood’s big advantages. “It took about four months to build the largest second-life battery deployment in the world, which is generating a small amount of revenue,” he wrote. “The key is that by using reclaimed batteries, the storage systems come at about half the cost of brand new lithium-ion battery projects and can be deployed in about half the time.”

“The next hurdle,” he added, “is getting big tech providers comfortable with the idea that using used batteries is just as good as using new ones.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
IBM Quantum Starling rendering
IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029
June 11, 2025
Apple engineers working in the research and development facility in Austin, Texas.
Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center
February 27, 2025
30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%
February 6, 2025
High-performance data centers will be powered by repurposed EV batteries for AI infrastructure.
Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers
October 7, 2024
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
WhatsApp app icon on a smartphone screen, highlighting the mobile platform at the center of Meta's super app ambitions.
Meta Positioning WhatsApp To Be a Super App
July 9, 2025
Cloudflare now blocks AI bots from scraping websites by default and introduces a Pay Per Crawl model to control and monetize content access.
Cloudflare Blocks AI Bots by Default, Launches Pay Per Crawl Model
July 2, 2025
AI-enabled identity theft causes rising losses despite fewer reports
Identity Crime Reports Down, Losses Up: ITRC
June 25, 2025
students working on computers in a school classroom
MIT Study Finds ChatGPT Can Harm Critical Thinking Over Time
June 24, 2025
Galaxy Watch and Samsung smartphone showing vascular load data, part of Samsung's planned Health Hub to help users and doctors track cardiovascular health.
Samsung Plans ‘Health Hub’ To Connect Doctors With Patient Data
June 18, 2025
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk
June 17, 2025
IBM Quantum Starling rendering
IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029
June 11, 2025
Apple WWDC
WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC
June 10, 2025
An IT user interacts with generative AI tools, raising enterprise concerns over unsanctioned LLM use.
IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report
June 4, 2025
Drone flying near a building under construction at sunset
Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester
June 3, 2025
More in Emerging Tech
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025
Connected smart homes rely on secure standards like Matter and embedded solutions from Infineon to protect everyday devices.
Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards
May 9, 2025
cybersecurity team
Gartner Identifies 12 Disruptive Technologies for Future Business Systems
April 8, 2025
drone patroling at border fence
How Drones Are Shaping Security at the US Southern Border
March 7, 2025
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple’s iPhone 16e Low-Key Launch Event: A Sign of Things To Come?
February 25, 2025
laptop repair
Intel’s Modular Concept: Why It’s Time To Rethink Laptop Design
February 24, 2025
Wildfires highlight the urgent need for fire-resistant homes and advanced rebuilding strategies.
Building Back a Better Los Angeles With Fire-Resistant Homes
January 20, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang CES 2025 Keynote
The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025
January 13, 2025
quantum computing researcher
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024

Which age group is AI harming most in how they learn and think?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Modernizing Identity Security Beyond MFA

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

The Tangled Web: Copyright, AI, and the Content ID Conundrum

Chips

Chips

AI’s Inflection Point: Echoes of Hardware Disruption

Computing

Computing

A Beginner’s Guide to Data Protection for Microsoft 365 Exchange

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Identity Crime Reports Down, Losses Up: ITRC

Data Management

Data Management

AMD’s AI Surge Challenges Nvidia’s Dominance

Developers

Developers

WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

MIT Study Finds ChatGPT Can Harm Critical Thinking Over Time

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

AMD at Computex 2025: Making the Case for an AI Powerhouse

Hacking

Hacking

SMBs Face Costly, Complex Barriers to Cybersecurity

Hardware

Hardware

The Ghost in the Machine Gets a Body With Jony Ive, OpenAI

Health

Health

Samsung Plans ‘Health Hub’ To Connect Doctors With Patient Data

Home Tech

Home Tech

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Security Is Not Privacy, Part 1: The Mobile Target

Privacy

Privacy

I Know Precisely What Sam Altman and Jony Ive Are Up To

Reviews

Reviews

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Robotics

Robotics

Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester

Science

Science

IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media

Space

Space

Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act

Tech Law

Tech Law

Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses

Transportation

Transportation

Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

USPS Warns of 'Brushing' Scam Behind Surprise E-Commerce Deliveries
USPS Warns of 'Brushing' Scam Behind Surprise E-Commerce Deliveries
July 1, 2025
Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
June 20, 2025
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
June 5, 2025

LinuxInsider

Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
June 13, 2025
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
May 15, 2025
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
May 12, 2025

CRM Buyer

Crescendo AI Shifts CX From Deflection to Engagement
Crescendo AI Shifts CX From Deflection to Engagement
July 8, 2025
NiCE Interactions 2025: Orchestrating the Future of CX
NiCE Interactions 2025: Orchestrating the Future of CX
June 30, 2025
The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
June 23, 2025