Personal Computers

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

The Copilot+ PCs Arrive: My Initial Impressions

Microsoft Copilot+ PC
Image Credit: Microsoft

I’ve received my first two Copilot+ PCs to review, and both are impressive products. I got a gorgeous HP EliteBook Ultra 14 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop, 7th Edition, both of which have just started shipping.

While these are nearly identical in size and weight, the HP EliteBook targets enterprise buyers and offers features like Wolf Security, which this user class highly values. Microsoft targets the Surface Laptop at people who would otherwise buy Apple.

These products outperform their Apple alternatives, though neither HP nor Microsoft has the level of smartphone integration or smartphone commonality that Apple users have come to expect and value.

Although Microsoft and HP are capable of building better hardware than Apple, neither has stepped up even to try to provide a better solution, making these Apple comparisons pointless.

Let’s talk about Copilot+ PCs this week, and we’ll close with my Product of the Week, the best new electric car on the market.

HP EliteBook Ultra 14

The HP EliteBook Ultra 14 is a pretty piece of work. It comes in Dragonfly Blue, my favorite color for a laptop until someone makes a purple one. HP once made my favorite notebook of all time, the old Qualcomm-powered Folio, which would have been the perfect configuration for one of these new Copilot+ PCs. Fortunately, my second favorite was the old Dragonfly notebook in the same color as this EliteBook.

HP EliteBook Ultra 14, Copilot+ PC

EliteBook Ultra 14 | Image Credit: HP

With 28 hours of video playback and a carry weight of just under three pounds, this notebook is an impressive product. It comes with 16GB of memory, a 512GB hard drive, a decent display with 300 nits of brightness (indoor only), and a price just shy of $1,700.

Its standout feature is the newest Wolf Security anti-malware software, which employs AI to better identify and mitigate threats. This unique solution is currently unmatched in the market. With attacks from hostile nation-states like Russia, China, and North Korea still spreading and focused on those in large companies with valuable privileges the bad guys want to steal, this level of security is critical for a business-focused laptop.

The EliteBook Ultra sports two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a headphone jack. The power supply is a small USB-C unit that uses one of those USB-C ports while in use. This notebook supports the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Microsoft Surface Laptop, 7th Edition

The Microsoft Surface Laptop, 7th Edition is also pretty. It comes in four colors: sapphire, dune, platinum, and the one they sent me in black. I like the black the best.

Surface Laptop, 7th Edition

Surface Laptop, 7th Edition | Image Credit: Microsoft

The Surface Laptop uses the unique PixelSense display, which has the perfect aspect ratio for Windows, a unique advantage that still seems to apply only to Microsoft’s offerings. It has around 400+ nits, which means it works a little better outdoors but is still a bit short of ideal for that use. While it starts at just under $1,000, when configured similarly to the HP EliteBook, the price jumps to just under $1,400.

This Surface Laptop has dimensions and weight identical to HP’s EliteBook, and it still represents my favorite Surface configuration, even though the Surface Pro is the more performant product due to its WAN option. Given both products use Qualcomm solutions, this should be part of every one of these configurations since WAN modems are where Qualcomm has traditionally excelled.

The more powerful screen contributes to the Surface Laptop having less video viewing battery life, but it is still an impressive 20 hours.

One of the key differentiators of the Surface Laptop is its power supply. Unlike many other laptops, it doesn’t take up a USB-C slot, allowing you to use both USB-C ports freely. Additionally, it has a USB-A port and a headphone jack. The power supply is designed to easily disconnect if someone trips over the cord, protecting the device from damage. Anyone working from home with kids or pets should require this feature on a laptop.

Microsoft’s online trade-in program currently offers up to $600, making this an even better value if you have an old laptop that needs to be retired.

Wrapping Up

I prefer the appearance, battery life, and security features of the HP EliteBook Ultra, but I favor the display, power supply, and price (especially with the trade-in) of the Surface Laptop, 7th Edition. Both represent my favorite products currently shipping from their respective companies. They are impressively engineered and built.

Though my ideal product would still be one of those that used the old HP Folio configuration, I’d be more than pleased to carry either. The EliteBook Ultra 14 and Surface Laptop, 7th Edition represent only the first wave of AI-enabled laptops.

I expect future versions to move farther away from existing standards as they begin to truly embrace what a conversational PC interface can become, which might render the keyboard and touchpad obsolete over time.

In addition, over the next year, more apps will come out supporting the NPU in both of these products, making them even more compelling offerings. Right now, with Microsoft Recall on hold, the primary feature that makes these Copilot+ laptops different is Cocreator support. This app is essential for me as both my mother and stepmother were artists, and I can’t draw to save my life.

In the end, however, this is the beginning of our AI PC future, but I’ll bet the end will look vastly different.

Tech Product of the Week

Product of the Week: 2025 Audi RS E-tron GT

2025 Audi RS e-tron® GT

Image Credit: Audi Communications

I just bought a used Audi e-tron GT. If it’s possible to fall in love with a car, I’m in love with this one. The vehicle underwent an extraordinarily minor change between 2021 when it first became available, and 2024, which makes my 2022 a bargain. However, the 2025 is a huge leap forward and represents the fastest production car Audi has ever made.

Mine is the GT version, which has around 460 horsepower but boosts acceleration to 522 horses, while the RS version has 100 extra ponies. This gives my car a 3.6-second 0 to 60 and the RS version a 2.9-second 0 to 60. Impressive, right?

Well, the 2025 GT jumps to 671 HP with a 3.4-second 0 to 60, the RS version jumps to 845 HP with a 2.8-second 0 to 60, and the RS GT Performance version has 912 HP and a 2.5-second 0 to 60. This closes in on the Tesla S Plaid’s 1.98 blistering 0 to 60. Still, when you consider that the fastest modified C8 Corvettes are running 2.2-second 0 to 60 times, these are impressive numbers for unmodified sedans.

As noted, the e-tron GT is a GT sedan with about the same dimensions (though lower) as a Tesla Model S. It has a richer interior and, I think, far better looks.

The new e-tron GT comes with an even more advanced suspension that not only raises the car near instantly to make it easier to get in and out of, but it also fights nose lift on acceleration and holds the car flatter on turns than I’ve ever seen in a production sedan or GT car. Its demo model is impressive. The new one also has around 100 miles more range which makes an enormous difference, and it is, under the covers, a Porsche Taycan.

One of my favorite features in the new car is the addition of an over-boost button that gives a massive kick when you push it. My 2022 model automatically does this when I floor it, but the button would be much more fun.

2022 model Audi RS e-tron

2022 Audi e-tron GT | Photo by Author

The e-tron GT has never been a cheap date. It starts at over $100,000 and approaches $200,000 when configured in its highest performance mode. Then again, if you see someone in a supercar, you can embarrass the hell out of them. For me, that is often worth the price of admission, as the massive amount of torque the unique two-speed transmission and motor puts out is just incredible.

I’m in love with my 2022 Audi e-tron GT, so the new 2025 model is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC24
How Apple Outperformed Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout
June 17, 2024
artificial intelligence
Rethinking AI Priorities: Lessons From IBM Think and Intel’s Lunar Lake
June 10, 2024
artificial intelligence processes
Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed
June 3, 2024
Microsoft sign
Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?
May 27, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024
AI robot on a production line
Human-Centered AI and How To Prevent Widespread Future Unemployment
May 13, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
businessman noncompete reading agreement
The Case Against Noncompete Agreements
April 29, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
More in Personal Computers
Stacks of old computers in a landfill symbolizing the IT e-waste crisis.
Windows 10 End of Life Could Flood Landfills With E-Waste
June 18, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kyenote at COmputex Taiwan
Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market
June 5, 2024
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
Google Joins AI Laptop Party With Chromebook Plus
May 29, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
Diverse group of young colleagues making decision to buy a personal computer for business
Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase
April 11, 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Showcase
10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar
January 22, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
The best tech products of 2023
Standout Tech Products of 2023
December 18, 2023
couple holiday shopping online
The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers
December 4, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023

Do you trust cloud services for business and personal purposes?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Computing

Computing

Google Joins AI Laptop Party With Chromebook Plus

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Gearing Up for the 2024 Olympics: Bring Your Cyber-Protection Game

Data Management

Data Management

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Hardware

Hardware

Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
June 21, 2024
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
June 19, 2024
Ex Sneaker Botter Turns Cybersecurity Expert To Protect E-Tailers
Ex Sneaker Botter Turns Cybersecurity Expert To Protect E-Tailers
June 11, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
June 12, 2024
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
May 30, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
June 19, 2024
Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
June 6, 2024
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
May 28, 2024