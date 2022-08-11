Cybersecurity
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

phone fraud hacker

Navigating the internet can be a trouble-filled journey. Bad actors intent on exploiting uninformed users are constantly lurking behind emails, websites, and social media invites. Even your Wi-Fi router and those now-ubiquitous QR codes can be danger points. Add to that, the never-ending virus and malware threats.

Computer and mobile device users are often unaware of the danger zones. However, the internet need not be a constant trip through the badlands. What it takes to stay protected online is knowing what to avoid and how to protect yourself.

Here are five things in your control to help keep your digital activity safe.

1. QR Codes, Handy but Potentially Harmful

QR Code for TechNewsWorld.com
A safe QR code for TechNewsWorld.com

These postage-size image links to websites can be convenient. Just point your smartphone camera at it and instantly go to a website, tech support location, discount offer on a purchase, or restaurant menu.

However, QR codes can also take you to a nefarious place where malware or worse is waiting. QR codes can be programmed to link to anything, putting your privacy and security at big risk.

Think before you scan a QR code. If the code is displayed on a website or printed document you trust, it is probably a safe. If not, or you are unsure, check it out.

You can download reputable QR reader apps that will perform a security check on the endpoint of the QR code’s destination. One such safety tool I use is the Trend Micro QR Scanner app, available for Android and iOS.

2. Avoid ‘Unsubscribe’ Email Scams

This is a popular ongoing scam that has a high success rate for hackers. Potential victims get an email for a product offer or other business invitation. The opt-out action step is enticing, looks familiar, and sounds reasonable. “Don’t want to receive our emails? Click here to unsubscribe,” it beckons.

Sometimes the annoying repeat emails ask if you want to unsubscribe from future emails. Some even offer you a link to cancel a subscription.

Do not select any options. Clicking on the links or replying confirms your active address.

Never input your email address in the “unsubscribe me” field, either. More senders will follow.

A better solution to deleting the unwanted email, especially from an unknown sender, is to mark it as spam. That moves it to the spam folder. You also can add that sender to your email program’s block list, or set up a filter to automatically delete it before it reaches your inbox.

Finally, check out the free service Unroll.me. There you can unsubscribe from unwanted emails, keep others, or get the rest in a daily digest.

3. Lockout Facebook Hackers

Other villains try to usurp Facebook accounts. Hackers can change your password, email address, phone number, and even add a security code to lock you out of the pirated account. Before trouble happens, be proactive to prevent these situations. Facebook provides the following security settings you need to enable.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to require your login approval on a separate device.

To do this, log in to your Facebook account on a desktop computer and navigate to Settings & privacy. Next, select Security and login. Then scroll down and edit the Two-factor authentication option. 

Facebook two-factor authentication settings

To complete this step, you must enter your Facebook password.

Activate these two additional features to block Facebook hackers:

  • Turn on the Code Generator feature in the Facebook mobile app
  • Set up login alerts to your email

First, open the Facebook mobile app and tap the magnifying glass, enter the term “code generator” and tap the search icon. Tap the result Code Generator to navigate to the next screen, then tap the button “Turn On Code Generator” to get a 6-digit code that changes every 30 seconds. You must enter this code within that short time span to login to your account on another device.

Next, set up alerts about unrecognized logins. You can do this from either a computer or a mobile device.

  • Computer: go to Settings & privacy > Settings > Security and login > Get alerts about unrecognized logins (see above screenshot).
  • Mobile app: tap Menu > Settings & privacy gear icon > Settings. Then tap Password and security. Next, scroll to Setting Up Extra Security > Get alerts about unrecognized logins > tap to select your preferred notification methods.

If you have trouble logging in, head to facebook.com/login/identify to fix the problem. If you are unable to login there, go to this Facebook help page instead and fill out the request form for Facebook to review your account. You will need to answer a few security questions to prove your identity. This might include providing proof of ID like a photo of a driver’s license.

4. Secure Your Wi-Fi Router

The flood of people working remotely since Covid put home Wi-Fi routers squarely in hackers’ target sights. As a result, malware attacks on home Wi-Fi networks are on the rise because residential setups often lack the level of security and protection that is found on enterprise networks.

One nasty attack tool, dubbed ZuoRAT, is a remote access trojan designed to hack into small office/home office routers. It can affect macOS, Windows, and Linux computers.

With it, hackers can collect your data and hijack any sites you visit while on your network. One of ZuroRAT’s worst factors is that once your router is infected, it can infect other routers to continue spreading the hackers’ access.

Apply these steps to better secure your home/office Wi-Fi network:

  • Be sure to enable WPA2 or WPA3 encryption on your routers. The default factory setting is often the outdated WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) security protocol, or none is set at all. Check the user manual or the router manufacturer’s website for directions.
  • Change your router’s SSID (Service Set Identifier) and password. This is critical. Typically, the factory setting shows the router’s make or model and has a universal password such as 0000 or 1234. Rename the SSID to not easily identify you. Avoid names that include, for example, all or parts of your name or address. Make sure the password is very strong.
  • For added protection, change the router’s password regularly. Yes, this is a big inconvenience because you also must update the password on all your devices that use that Wi-Fi network. But considering it will keep out hackers, it is well worth the hassle.
  • Keep the router’s firmware updated. Check the user manual and/or the manufacturer’s website for steps to download the latest updates.

FAQ
How do I create a password that is hard to hack?

The strongest passwords have all these characteristics:

  • Lengthy — the more characters, the better
  • A mix of upper-case and lower-case letters, numerals, and special characters
  • No dictionary words or anything related to personal information

Pro Tip: When using a password generator, always change at least a few characters from the random result to create your final credentials.

5. Beware of Phony Tech Support Schemes

Some fraudsters call on the phone to tell you they are a tech support division working for a well-known computer or software company. The caller claims to be calling in response to an alert from your computer of a virus detection or malware on your device. The scammer offers to fix it if you simply provide your credit card number.

Hang up. Your computer is not infected.

A modified version of this tech support scam is a text or email claiming the same details. Do not reply. Just delete the message and move on.

You might also be browsing the web when a pop-up message crashes onto your screen. I have received very loud audio alerts warning me that my computer is at risk and not to turn it off without responding for help.

In all these cases, the scammers want to scare you to comply with their instructions. The action they want you to take to let them fix the alleged problem will hurt your bank account and possibly let them transmit real infections.

Follow these best practices to protect yourself from tech support fraud:

  • Never let a scammer con you into going to a website or clicking on a link.
  • Never agree to a remote connection by the so-called tech support agent that initiated contact to you.
  • Never give payment information in exchange for technical support you did not initiate. Legitimate tech companies will not call you and ask for payment to fix a problem they claim to have discovered on your device.

If you suspect your computer has a virus or malware problem, initiate contact with a repair center yourself. You probably already have a support plan or active warranty from where you purchased the computer. If you have not contacted a tech support company, the call or message you received is illegitimate.

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It
July 13, 2022
smart home internet of things connected devices
Unsupported IoT Devices Are Cyber-Trouble Waiting To Happen
August 27, 2021
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship
August 4, 2022
B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance
August 1, 2022
information security professionals
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
July 26, 2022
Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats
July 19, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It
July 13, 2022
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
July 8, 2022
IoT internet of things
Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security
July 5, 2022
Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes
June 30, 2022
Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
June 21, 2022
More in Cybersecurity
Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime
August 3, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs
June 1, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot
May 16, 2022
Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters
April 25, 2022

Will Elon Musk ultimately purchase Twitter?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

 Chips

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft's Innovative 4-Processor PC

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Computing

 Computing

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Data Management

 Data Management

Data Observability's Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

 Developers

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Hacking

 Hacking

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

BreachQuest Dissects, Publishes Pro-Russia Ransomware Group's Internal Chat Logs

Hardware

 Hardware

KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Health

 Health

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

How To

 How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Privacy

 Privacy

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Russian Warpath Prompts Free VPN Offer

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

Space

 Space

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

The Birth of Google's 'Sentient' AI and the Problem It Presents

Tech Law

 Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Transformation of Warehouses to E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers
The Transformation of Warehouses to E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers
August 10, 2022
4 Ways To Build Customer Loyalty Amidst Sky-High Inflation
4 Ways To Build Customer Loyalty Amidst Sky-High Inflation
August 8, 2022
B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance
B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance
August 1, 2022

LinuxInsider

New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022

CRM Buyer

Monday.com's New Tools Showcase Low-Code/No-Code Trend in CRM
Monday.com's New Tools Showcase Low-Code/No-Code Trend in CRM
August 4, 2022
How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
August 3, 2022
'Thinking Machine' Speaks Volumes for Better Customer Service Experiences
'Thinking Machine' Speaks Volumes for Better Customer Service Experiences
July 29, 2022