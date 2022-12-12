Tech Blog
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

5 Fantasy Gifts To Dream About Over the Holidays

fancy gift

‘Tis the giving season when it’s also fun to imagine things that, at least from a distance, look like they’d be cool to have for yourself.

For instance, imagine showing up for your high school reunion and stealing the show because of the car you arrive in, getting into your personal submarine at a business beach event, or having a home that both reflected the world as it is and was so awesome people you had over for dinner would talk about visiting it as a life-changing experience.

Dreaming is inexpensive, and with interest rates as high as they are, it’s probably an excellent alternative to buying what you can’t afford. As long as you’re dreaming, you have no monetary limits, so here is my list of five gifts that are probably all more fun to dream about than to actually own. Some of these aren’t even for sale, but you can still dream about them.

Like my last column, there won’t be a designated product of the week because these all would qualify for that selection.

Here they are, listed in no particular order of preference.

1. H2OME

Looking at this underwater house reminds me of the scene in the first James Bond movie, “Dr. No,” where Bond is looking out the window of the dining room, which is underwater. Dr. No says, “Two million dollars, that’s what everyone wants to know, how much it cost, two million dollars,” and the view isn’t nearly as good as the view out of this home’s bedroom windows.

This 3,600 square-foot H2OME has underwater living space to spare.

H2OME underwarter living space

H2OME | Image Credit: U.S. Submarine Structures

If you’re worried about global warming and related flooding, this home is perfect for you because it’s already underwater and doing just fine. If you’re on a budget, you could get an affordable Missile Silo home, but it’s a bit of a fixer-upper priced at $550,000 and likely would be a nightmare to remodel.

As impressive homes go, H2OME ‘s price of $10M seems almost affordable though it would be incredibly impractical if you didn’t also have a high-speed amphibious plane to commute in. But wait. Many of us are working remotely now, so who says you have to leave? Amazon Prime may have trouble delivering to this address, but you could train a dolphin to collect your goodies. What else are you going to do to pass the time?

2. Regent Seaglider

Since you need some way to get to and from your undersea paradise, why not go green with the Regent Seaglider? This all-electric plane carries up to 12 passengers — in case you want to pick folks up for dinner or need the room to buy food for a year — and it is undergoing trials as we speak.

REGENT Viceroy 12-passenger Seaglider

Viceroy 12-passenger Seaglider | Image Credit: Regent

Preorders reportedly are brisk, approaching $7 billion. They’ve presold 365 of them, putting the price at around $20 million each (hey, we’re dreaming, right?), and this is the small brother to a larger 100-seat plane also being designed.

Imagine pulling up to your undersea mansion in one of these puppies, nearly silent, very green. It can be charged by tidal generators, which should work better than solar panels or windmills, and it’ll get you to shore and back again in style.

3. James Bond DB5 Goldfinger Aston Martin Reproduction

While most of us would struggle to buy the $17,000 wall hanging for this car, for a paltry $4.8 million, you can have Aston Martin build a new one.

Movie cars never were meant to be driven, and the original DB5 would be a pain to own, but a new one would be relatively reliable, and there will only be 25 of them built, making it unlikely any of us will see any of them.

Imagine being out on a date, being cut off, and saying, “he has no idea whom he is messing with,” and opening the center compartment with the weapons switches. Imagine pulling up to your high school reunion with this car. All the guys who thought you were a loser in high school now think very differently of you and lust to ride in the car, but you only take your real friends out for a ride.

This car won’t just turn heads; it’ll likely get you in the local paper when you show up driving it (don’t forget to let reporters know where you’ll be). That old prom queen and king can just watch from the sidelines and question their life choices as you drive off in the car that most didn’t even dream of owning until they saw it.

4. Rimac Nevera

I know the Aston Martin is probably a boomer dream car, and younger dreamers are likely to fancy something a tad newer and without automatic weapons. That would be the Rimac Nevera which allegedly has a whopping 258 mph (412 kph) top speed. It’s the fastest car in the world, and given it is an electric car; it’ll do the quarter mile in 8.5 seconds.

Not only is it the fastest electric car, but it also apparently holds the record for the fastest car tested at the Papenburg track in Germany, one of the few test courses that can handle this kind of speed. Here is a video of the car going 258 mph:

The Rimac Nevera does 0-60 in 1.85 seconds — about a second faster than the fastest Tesla, which is no slouch.

Because this car “only” costs $2.1 million, it’s arguably the least expensive item on this list. Imagine pulling up to a stoplight and having the guy in the souped-up Mustang next to you revving his engine as he watches you vanish in the distance before his car has even moved 10 feet off the line. High-speed gas-powered cars struggle to get close to two seconds 0-60 times, even when configured as dragsters.

A Ferrari driver’s date would even be impressed and likely laugh a bit at the perplexed look resulting from seeing you silently zoom off at one-third the speed of sound. Granted, you’d probably have to replace the tires after one run, but it’s a fantasy, so who cares?

5. Aurora-3C Personal Submersible

While living in the H2OME underwater home would be amazing, you can’t exactly take the dog out for a walk. However, being on the ocean floor would mean you could go for a drive in your personal submarine. The Aurora-3C is an amazing three-person submersible — and you want the three-person version so you can take your dog along for the ride.

You can specify one of two depth options, 460 or 1000 meters. Since I’m dreaming, I’d go with the 1000 because money is no object in a dream, and I want something that can successfully avoid Spectre should they think I’m 007 and come calling (thanks to my dream car), and this could make Saturday evening cruises memorable.

Imagine your wife finishing up chatting with some of her friends at a beach party as she’s saying she is heading home, only to have your sub-surface appear out of nowhere to take her on board. Her new-found friends’ eyes would likely pop out of their heads.

With a top speed of three knots, it isn’t setting any undersea speed records, but with a 96-hour mission time (it uses oxygen and CO2 scrubbers), it gives you plenty of time to vanish should your in-laws suddenly show up. The price is $3.5 million for the 460-meters version.

Wrapping Up

Given inflation and interest rates, we should likely be conserving rather than spending a ton of money this year. But based on the season’s sales numbers so far, none of us, including myself, have done that.

This spending leaves us broke when it comes to getting stuff for ourselves. Still, we can dream, and rather than dreaming about something we can almost afford but won’t buy, why not dream about things we’ll never be able to afford and won’t buy? That makes for far more pleasant dreams.

Here’s hoping the rest of your holiday shopping goes well and that you enjoyed this short trip into my dreams. Maybe one or more of these dreams become yours.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
couple holiday shopping online
Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind
November 16, 2022
holiday shopper
Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar
November 3, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022
brain on a chip
Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops
November 21, 2022
young female traveler with luggage at airport checking flights
Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches
November 14, 2022
executive decision-maker thinking
Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense
November 7, 2022
A photo from the BlackBerry Network Operations Center in Waterloo, Canada.
BlackBerry: How Ukraine Is Making Us More Secure
October 31, 2022
metaverse virtual reality city
Lenovo and How ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Got the Holodeck Wrong
October 24, 2022
green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance
The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk
October 17, 2022
Elon Musk, Twitter
Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage
October 10, 2022
metaverse emersive internet
Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet
October 3, 2022
More in Tech Blog
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem
September 19, 2022
Customer Experience CX
How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style
August 23, 2022
metaverse
Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse
August 15, 2022
The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?
August 8, 2022
Sensible Tech Advice for Back to School
August 1, 2022
Lucid Air
Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars
July 25, 2022
Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity
July 18, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
Metaverse Standards Forum
The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum
June 27, 2022
digital identity
Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success
June 24, 2022

Have privacy concerns changed how you use TikTok?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Chips

Chips

GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders

Computing

Computing

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Pentagon Supply Chain Fails Minimal Standards for US National Security

Data Management

Data Management

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Hacking

Hacking

Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware

Hardware

Hardware

Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Cybersecurity Tips for SMBs To Avoid Phishing Scams

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Tech Law

Tech Law

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Greater Consumer Protections Needed To Battle Gift Card Fraud: Report
Greater Consumer Protections Needed To Battle Gift Card Fraud: Report
December 13, 2022
TikTok Opens Back Door to Integrated Platform Stores, Amazon Competition
TikTok Opens Back Door to Integrated Platform Stores, Amazon Competition
December 12, 2022
Pentagon Cloud Procurement, Deux
Pentagon Cloud Procurement, Deux
December 12, 2022

LinuxInsider

GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

Time To Bring Back the Corporate Research Lab
Time To Bring Back the Corporate Research Lab
December 1, 2022
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
Playvox Workforce Management Prioritizes Emotional Loyalty
November 16, 2022
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022