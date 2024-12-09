Technology

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

tech gifts for the holidays

Well, it’s that time of year again. Like you, I’m working through the gift-giving part of the holidays. I used to send out Amazon gift cards until one was stolen. I didn’t get sympathy or a refund from Amazon, so I’ve decided to steer clear of store gift cards altogether. So, I’m back to sending people things I think they might want, and this week, I’ll share my list of tech gadgets that make great gifts.

I’ll close with my last Product of the Week for 2024, a new off-road electric motorcycle from Dust Moto due out next year that is being built almost in my backyard.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Do you have a special lady in your life? Wife, sister, mother, daughter or girlfriend? Well, the best, but far from the cheapest, hair dryer I’ve found is the Dyson Supersonic. It’s normally priced around $430, but I found it on sale for $329. I got one for my wife, and she loved it, so I got one for my sister this year, but don’t tell her!

This hair dryer is relatively small, which makes it easy to pack. It comes up to speed quickly and holds up well. We haven’t had any problems with ours so far.

The Supersonic uses Dyson’s unique design, which pulls the air from low in the handle, so it is unlikely to suck up your hair, and it has adjustments for every hair type, making it extremely flexible. It does come with a host of attachments, as is typical for anything Dyson-made. Don’t ask me to explain all the features because I don’t use them myself.

This is my gift idea for someone you care about because it is well-made and expensive. It’s unlikely they’d buy it for themselves, and they will likely think fondly of you when they dry their hair.

Nixplay Digital Touchscreen Picture Frame

For the older folks in your life — parents, grandparents, uncles, or aunts — who might not be great with technology but who love family pictures, consider a digital picture frame you can preload with family pictures. When connected to the web, like the Nixplay digital touchscreen picture frame, you can update the picture playlist from the comfort of your couch once the device is set up.

Yes, you’ll have to make sure the recipient’s Wi-Fi is working, which is a good reason to visit rather than just sending the thing out. At 10.1 inches and for around $140 (the 15-inch is on sale for $244 right now), it won’t be too big for a bedside table, and it works with both iOS and Android phones.

Although they say a grandma could upload pictures to the frame, it’s better if you manage it yourself. Regularly updating the pictures turns the frame into an ongoing surprise and a thoughtful reminder that you’re thinking of them. Parents often struggle to feel connected after their kids move out, especially when those kids have their own families. This gift can help bridge that gap, serving as a simple but meaningful way to show you care.

70mai Dash Cam Omni

I was in a terrible car accident last year where an airbag knocked me out and broke my back. Because I was hit so hard, I have little memory of the accident, but my 70mai Dash Cam Omni caught the entire event, so I was able to go back and learn from it.

What makes this dash cam different is that it has a head like R2D2 that swivels, so you don’t have to have a rear-view camera. It will follow the action as it moves from side to side, capturing the entire event. It will also record people who mess with your car while it is parked. While it isn’t as good as what Teslas typically ship with, for those of us who don’t drive a Tesla, this is a great way to record your drive.

360-degree dash cam by 70mai with swiveling head

Image Credit: 70mai

It can also get you out of bogus tickets. I got one of those a few years back where the officer said I was doing 90 on an open road. I wasn’t, and I was in heavy traffic. It was my word against his, and he won. If I’d had the camera back then, it would have paid for itself with that one ticket.

This dash cam can also reinforce the need to drive more safely, given the record you are creating can be used against you. If you have kids who borrow your car, you might want to consider this to keep them from doing stupid things. At $200, it’s one of the more reasonable dash cams out there.

Oh, and there are a lot of insurance scammers out there who will back into your car and scream that you rear-ended them or throw themselves in front of your vehicle, claiming you didn’t yield. This camera can help you get out of those situations as well.

VolteX Heated Scarf

Voltex heated scarf
Image Credit: VolteX

Living in Bend, Oregon, where winters can be harsh, I’ve come to appreciate heated gear. The VolteX Heated Scarf is one of the easiest self-heated items in the market.

At under $17, this is a handy gift for those on a budget. You have to charge it up, but it heats almost instantly once turned on and has three heat settings (just like my heated car seats).

The scarf is fluffy, so it feels really good on your neck. I bought one for my wife this year because she hates the cold. She can leave it in the car plugged into the car’s electric system, so it’s always ready for the cold when a little instant warmth is appreciated.

It is very portable, so you can travel with it, though since it has a battery, you’ll need to carry it onboard and not leave it in your luggage. It comes in brown, black, gray, or white. I ended up getting two in different colors since I’m going to want to wear one as well.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Things are getting a bit crazy, given all of the political tension in the air. I’ve been in several situations where I wanted to record what was happening without experiencing the anger that usually comes when you use your smartphone to capture someone breaking the law or behaving badly. In addition, using an action camera to record videos often doesn’t provide the same view you have because the camera is located somewhere other than your face.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have a great camera in them. They can also replace your earbuds if you like to walk and listen to music or audiobooks or have your messages read to you while you are doing something else like running. The glasses come in a variety of styles and will take prescription lenses.

Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses (Video Credit: Meta)

The camera is well hidden, so you don’t have the concerns that the old Google Glass headset had. While the base prices currently range from $299 to $379, these glasses could be just what your loved one needs to capture that fleeting moment when something truly good or terribly bad is happening and you want to create a permanent record.

Wrapping Up

I hope this list helps you with your holiday shopping choices. Putting it together helped me make some of my own this year. I hope you have a marvelous holiday season!

Tech Product of the Week

Hightail All-Electric Dirt Bike by Dust Moto

Hightail all-electric dirt bike by Dust Moto

Hightail all-electric dirt bike (Image Credit: Dust Moto)

While I don’t ride much anymore, I used to own a Suzuki 125 and a Yamaha 175. The 125 was my school motorcycle, and the 175 was offroad. The problem with gas bikes when you are riding in the wilderness is that they make a lot of noise, and they need RPMs for torque. This means you miss a lot of the natural sounds, and when you get into trouble, like on a steep hill, you can end up spinning your wheel while trying to build enough torque to climb it.

At an estimated $10,950 and with a release date of late 2025, the Dust Moto’s Hightail all-electric dirt bike is simply awesome. While not street legal, at least not yet, it is a monster of an alternative when it comes to riding off-road. It has an extremely clean design, and it was created by guys who also enjoy riding outdoors — we have a lot of that here in Oregon. Their experience shows in the design and execution of this bike.

With 42 HP and 660 Nm of torque, it will run for up to two hours on a charge. Plus, it has a replaceable battery, so you could carry a spare. It was created with support from Bloom, a company specializing in electric motorcycles, so even though this is Dust Moto’s first bike, it isn’t Bloom’s first, so you can be confident this bike will do all it claims and more.

Designed within walking distance of me, this would be on my Christmas shortlist for 2025 if I were still riding. As a result, the Hightail all-electric dirt bike by Dust Moto is my last Product of the Week for 2024, even though it won’t be on my Christmas list until 2025, when this bike will be available.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

