Technology

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

7 Troubling Tech Trends of 2024

thought leadership thinker

In the ever-evolving world of technology, 2024 brought some exciting innovations alongside an alarming number of trends that expose the pitfalls of our current tech culture.

From overhyped AI gimmicks to privacy erosion and unsustainable hardware practices, here are some of the worst tech trends of 2024 that have frustrated consumers and industry leaders and are unlikely to abate next year.

1. Proliferation of Useless AI Tools

Generative AI dominated 2023, but by 2024, the trend spiraled into absurdity. Countless companies have rolled out AI-powered tools that address non-existent problems — or create entirely new ones.

AI now generates everything from poorly edited videos and unintelligible blog posts to automatically written emails that require human intervention to fix. Tools that claim to offer productivity boosts often result in inefficiencies because of their flawed outputs.

The flood of low-quality AI products has undermined trust in genuinely helpful AI innovations. Small businesses and consumers alike are overwhelmed by tools with overblown marketing promises.

Many of these deficient AI solutions add another layer of automation without offering real value. This overproduction has created noise, making distinguishing truly transformative tools from mere gimmicks harder.

2. Decline of Digital Privacy

Former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison once famously said, “Privacy is Dead.” However, privacy has been resurrected and killed more times than a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a “Jurassic Park” sequel.

Digital privacy continues to erode in 2024 as big tech companies push the boundaries of data collection under the guise of personalization. This year, the rise of AI-driven surveillance tools has become particularly concerning. Facial recognition is now integrated into everything from retail stores to public transportation systems without sufficient regulation or oversight.

Hyper-targeted ads across platforms and connected technologies have reached a tipping point. New technologies scrape data from various devices at unprecedented levels, often without users’ consent or precise opt-out options. For instance, smart home devices have increasingly come under fire for tracking conversations and usage patterns far beyond their intended purpose.

Perhaps most worrying is the resurgence of the “we’re improving your experience” excuse. Tech companies increasingly bypass GDPR-like protections by using convoluted terms of service agreements that make opting out prohibitively tricky. This unfortunate phenomenon sets a dangerous precedent for future interactions between consumers and technology.

3. Tech Subscription Fatigue

Most tech users will identify with this trend. In 2024, the “everything-as-a-service” model has reached absurd new heights.

From software to hardware, companies are turning more and more products into monthly subscriptions. Consumers are now paying subscriptions for products that were traditionally one-time purchases: car manufacturers charging for heated seats, printers requiring monthly fees to unlock ink usage, and even smart home locks demanding ongoing payments to access advanced features.

The subscription model has become synonymous with monetizing basic functionality. What started with streaming platforms has now spread to nearly every product category. It has become overwhelming, financially unsustainable, and increasingly frustrating for many consumers. Companies risk alienating their customer base by prioritizing recurring revenue over user experience.

4. Return of Vaporware and Overpromises

Tech companies have revived a troubling trend of overhyping products that don’t exist in usable forms. This year has been marked by grand promises of game-changing devices and services that either underdeliver or never materialize.

One example is the push for AI PCs, where marketing campaigns tout devices with unmatched capabilities that remain largely theoretical. Similarly, augmented reality (AR) platforms have made headlines, yet most consumers still lack meaningful use cases beyond demo videos and niche applications.

This trend mirrors the vaporware hype of the early 2000s, where buzzwords like “digital transformation” were attached to half-baked products. In 2024, buzzwords such as “quantum-ready” and “AI-powered” are increasingly slapped onto underdeveloped offerings to ride the tech wave, undermining consumer trust.

While I am optimistic about the rise of PCs (both Windows and Mac, x86, Arm or Apple Silicon-based) with integrated AI technology at the silicon level, the jury is still out if mainstream consumers have drunk the AI Kool-Aid.

5. E-Waste From Unnecessary Upgrades

The unsustainable tech upgrade cycle will worsen in 2025. Major hardware manufacturers continue to push minor annual refreshes of devices while retiring older models earlier than necessary. Smartphones, laptops, and wearables now seem designed for obsolescence, forcing users to replace functional devices far too soon.

This approach has generated alarming levels of electronic waste. Consumers face limited repair options as companies lock down parts and restrict third-party fixes, leading to devices being thrown away rather than repaired. Additionally, the push for disposable devices contradicts the industry’s public commitments to sustainability.

In parallel, new hardware launches often emphasize gimmicky features, like foldable screens or AI-generated wallpapers, that offer little utility. Meanwhile, genuine performance improvements are increasingly incremental, leaving users questioning whether upgrades are worth the cost.

6. Dystopian Applications of AI Surveillance

AI surveillance tools have seen rapid adoption, particularly in workplaces and schools. Employers increasingly turn to AI monitoring software to track productivity by analyzing keystrokes, screen activity, and facial expressions. This invasive approach erodes trust between employers and employees while normalizing intrusive surveillance practices.

Similarly, schools have begun implementing AI tools to monitor students’ attention and behavior, often with flawed algorithms. These technologies reinforce punitive environments and disproportionately impact vulnerable communities. Critics argue that such systems prioritize control over genuine engagement or well-being.

7. Social Media’s Algorithmic Decline

Social media algorithms in 2024 have become worse than ever, prioritizing engagement metrics over quality content. Platforms are flooded with clickbait, misinformation, and sensationalized posts designed to keep users scrolling endlessly. Genuine connection — once the core promise of social media — has been replaced by a relentless pursuit of ad revenue.

Adding insult to injury, platforms have ramped up the push for paid verification and algorithmic boosts, forcing creators to pay for visibility. This pay-to-play model exacerbates inequality in content discovery, pushing smaller creators to the margins.

Conclusion: A Call for Responsible Innovation

While technology has the potential to improve lives, 2024 has brought forth trends that emphasize profit, surveillance, and short-term gains over long-term innovation and ethical considerations.

From the glut of useless AI tools to worsening e-waste and dystopian surveillance practices, it’s clear that the tech industry needs a course correction.

Consumers, regulators, and innovators alike must push for responsible, meaningful advancement since ignoring it will allow these trends to define the future of technology.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Las Vegas. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
robot holding 2025 sign
Agentic AI, Cyborgs Featured on Gartner’s Tech-To-Watch List for 2025
October 23, 2024
AI processor on a motherboard
AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments
August 14, 2024
tech executives planning for generative AI
AI Forcing Many Companies To Rethink Their Data-Crunching Ways
April 30, 2024
More by Mark N. Vena
view all
Intel Corporation and New York Giants NFL team
Is Intel the Tech Industry Equivalent of the 2024 New York Giants?
December 12, 2024
Sonos Arc Ultra Home Theare Soundbar
Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio
December 5, 2024
Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft Ignite 2024.
Microsoft Ignite 2024: Enterprise Productivity Is the Easiest AI Sell
November 20, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit
Qualcomm’s ‘AI-First’ Vision for the Future of Smart Devices
November 11, 2024
data center server racks
Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers
October 7, 2024
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
Current Backyard Smart Grill
Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living
August 13, 2024
Heavys and Sonos headphones packaging
Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos
July 2, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
More in Technology
The best tech products of 2024
Standout Tech Products of 2024
December 16, 2024
tech gifts for the holidays
5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays
December 9, 2024
cybersecurity training and job placement
Paid Training, Placement Program Eases Cybersecurity Hiring Challenges
October 24, 2024
smartphone retail store
Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues
October 16, 2024
database administrator
Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges
August 8, 2024
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform
New Qualcomm Chip Could Supercharge Sub-$100 Global 5G Phone Market
July 31, 2024
data analysis
Embedded Analytics Made Easy: Go From Concept to Launch in 10 Days
July 15, 2024
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024
Diverse group of young colleagues making decision to buy a personal computer for business
Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase
April 11, 2024
K9 for warriors service dog
New Wireless Tech Helps Service Dogs Combat Veterans’ PTSD
April 3, 2024

Which home energy-saving devices are on your radar for 2025?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

IBM’s New Environmental Intelligence Platform Delivers Data Via APIs

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Arc Ultra Raises the Bar for Home Theater Audio

Chips

Chips

Nvidia Blackwell Is One Hot Processor

Computing

Computing

Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Microsoft Ignite 2024: Enterprise Productivity Is the Easiest AI Sell

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia Reveals ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of AI Audio Tools: Fugatto

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders

Hardware

Hardware

Qualcomm’s ‘AI-First’ Vision for the Future of Smart Devices

Health

Health

Why and How Lenovo Is Outpacing the Competition in AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Outdated Risk Management Frameworks Face Growing Criticism

Malware

Malware

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Science

Science

Aptera To Showcase Solar EV at CES 2025

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Search Threatens Digital Economy, Warns Researcher

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Addresses Apple Intelligence: What Microsoft Missed With Copilot

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AMD Is Making Great Strides in AI, May End Up Merging With Intel

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
December 13, 2024
Holiday Shopping Frenzy Fuels Surge in Black Friday Week Cyberattacks
Holiday Shopping Frenzy Fuels Surge in Black Friday Week Cyberattacks
December 4, 2024
Fake Web Stores, Evolving Cyberattacks Pose New Perils for Holiday Shoppers
Fake Web Stores, Evolving Cyberattacks Pose New Perils for Holiday Shoppers
November 27, 2024

LinuxInsider

Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
November 21, 2024

CRM Buyer

Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
December 10, 2024
Nimble CRM: Tools for Relationship-Centered Growth
Nimble CRM: Tools for Relationship-Centered Growth
December 5, 2024
2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
2025 Looks Like Another ‘Meh’ Year for CX
November 12, 2024