Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Agentic AI, Cyborgs Featured on Gartner’s Tech-To-Watch List for 2025

robot holding 2025 sign

The gurus at Gartner released their list of top 10 strategic technology trends to watch in 2025 on Monday — a list heavily influenced by artificial intelligence.

“This year’s top strategic technology trends span AI imperatives and risks, new frontiers of computing and human-machine synergy,” Gartner Vice President Analyst Gene Alvarez said in a statement. “Tracking these trends will help IT leaders shape the future of their organizations with responsible and ethical innovation.”

At the top of the list were Agentic AI systems, which can autonomously plan and execute actions based on user-defined goals. By 2028, the firm predicted that at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions would be made autonomously through Agentic AI, up from 0% in 2024.

“Agentic AI is definitely the future of the enterprise workforce,” said Ambuj Kumar, founder of Simbian, a provider of autonomous AI agents for cybersecurity, in Mountain View, Calif.

“Imagine a field like security where there is a 3.5 million worker shortage, overworked employees, and the need for constant learning about emerging threats,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Against that landscape, how attractive would be an offering that provides virtual employees who are always trained with the latest and greatest, cost 10 times less than humans, work 24×7, and can be scaled elastically based on business demands? That’s the promise of AI Agents.”

Agentic AI Challenges

To obtain the penetration predicted by Gartner, though, Agentic AI technology will have to surmount some challenges. “Designing effective Agentic AI systems is still experimental,” explained Sandi Besen, an applied AI researcher at IBM and Neudesic, a global professional services company.

“As AI engineers and solution architects continue to refine their approaches, the field will evolve,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“Many popular Agentic frameworks approach the design of creating an AI system differently. Currently, popular frameworks like LangChain and Autogen rely heavily on language models to make decisions, while others, like LangGraph, integrate AI agents into more structured, rule-based workflows.

“The success of these systems depends on how they are designed, which is still an evolving area. We will likely see both successes and failures before industry-wide best practices emerge.”

What’s more, she added, “The willingness of businesses to adopt these evolving systems will also be a major factor in the scalability and long-term success of Agentic AI.”

“As AI advances, it has the potential to further improve productivity and provide workers with new ways to solve problems,” said Jennifer Huddleston, a technology policy research fellow at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank.

“There are many different ways this could occur, and some will be industry-specific and quite significant, while others will be more subtle,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“The exact incorporation of AI and the productivity gains from AI will, of course, vary depending on the role and the industry, but it is important policy does not try to predict all the potential uses and allow industry and technology to provide beneficial options to solve a wide range of challenges.”

AI Governance Platforms

Gartner also recommended organizations consider deploying AI governance platforms. Those platforms have the capability to create, manage, and enforce policies for responsible AI use, explain how AI systems work, and provide transparency to build trust and accountability, it explained.

Gartner predicted that by 2028, organizations that implement comprehensive AI governance platforms will experience 40% fewer AI-related ethical incidents compared to those without such systems.

“Without question, AI governance is crucial for mitigating ethical incidents because it provides structured oversight and accountability in AI development and deployment,” said Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in Las Vegas.

“By implementing clear policies and frameworks, organizations can ensure that AI systems align with ethical standards, such as fairness, transparency, and non-bias,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Governance platforms also help in monitoring and auditing AI behavior, making it easier to detect and address potential risks early,” he added. “Without proper governance, organizations are more likely to face issues such as discriminatory outcomes, privacy violations, and regulatory non-compliance.”

Addressing Disinformation

Gartner also predicted more organizations will be investing in disinformation security. By 2028, it forecasted that 50% of enterprises will begin adopting products, services or features explicitly designed to address disinformation security use cases, up from less than 5% today.

“Disinformation drives bad decisions, and it is particularly problematic for AIs,” said Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst at the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“The AIs will be making decisions on this bad information far more rapidly, making post-decision mitigation nearly impossible by humans,” he told TechNewsWorld. “So solving the disinformation problem becomes even more critical for AIs than it is with humans.”

Vena added that disinformation can harm enterprises by damaging their reputation, as false information spreads quickly and can lead to public distrust.

“It can also result in financial losses if disinformation disrupts operations, influences stock prices, or misguides customers,” he said.

“Additionally,” he continued, “disinformation can create security vulnerabilities by manipulating employees, leading to poor decision-making or increased susceptibility to social engineering attacks.”

Postquantum Cryptography

Postquantum cryptography also needs to be on organizations’ radar in 2025. Quantum computing developments are expected to end several types of conventional cryptography that are now widely used, Gartner explained. It predicted that by 2029, advances in quantum computing will make most conventional asymmetric cryptography unsafe to use.

“I fully agree with Gartner’s statement,” said Florian Neukart, chief product officer at Terra Quantum, a quantum as a service provider in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

“The prediction for 2029 is realistic given the rapid advances in quantum computing,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Conventional asymmetric cryptography, particularly RSA and ECC, are vulnerable to quantum attacks, such as Shor’s algorithm, which can break these systems. Organizations must start transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic solutions now. Switching cryptographic methods requires significant lead time to ensure sensitive data remains secure in a quantum future.”

Duncan Jones, head of cybersecurity at Quantinuum, an international quantum computing hardware and software company, asserted Gartner’s prediction misses an important point. “What’s important is the date when organizations must take the threat seriously,” he told TechNewsWorld. “And that date has already passed.”

Neuromancer by 2030?

Another strategic technology identified by Gartner is neurological enhancement. It maintains that the tech will have huge potential in three areas: human upskilling, next-generation marketing, and performance. Neurological enhancement will enhance cognitive abilities, enable brands to know what consumers are thinking and feeling, and enhance human neural capabilities to optimize outcomes, it noted.

It predicted that by 2030, 30% of knowledge workers will be enhanced by and dependent on technologies such as bidirectional brain-machine interfaces. Enderle disputed Gartner’s forecast. “Right now, the technology is very limited and requires a level of training for just reading the brain that won’t scale,” he said.

“Feeding information back into the brain hasn’t been sorted yet, at least not publicly,” he explained. “Given the lack of progress here, I think the 2030 prediction is unreliable.”

“However,” he continued, “AI is speeding up a significant amount of development in this area, making it at least possible, if not probable, that this prediction will be accurate.”

“When bidirectional information can flow from and to a brain using these brain-machine interfaces, that will be the true beginning of the Singularity, but given where the technology now is, any timeline would be little more than a slightly educated guess.”

Other strategic technologies in the Gartner spotlight included:

  • Greater use of ambient invisible intelligence through ultra-low cost, small smart tags, and sensors will enable a deeper integration of sensing and intelligence into everyday life.
  • Growth of energy-efficient computing, with an expectation that by late 2020s, several new compute technologies, such as optical, neuromorphic, and novel accelerators, will emerge for special purpose tasks, such as AI and optimization, which will use significantly less energy.
  • Greater use of hybrid computing to create highly efficient transformative innovation environments that perform more effectively than conventional environments.
  • Growth of spatial computing to enhance the physical world with augmented and virtual reality, becoming a US$1.7 trillion market by 2033.
  • Proliferation of polyfunctional robots — robots that can perform more than one task at a time — so that by 2030, 80% of humans will engage with a smart robot on a daily basis.
John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
cybersecurity ecosystem with honeypot nodes
Microsoft Turns Honeypot Into Sour Grapes for Web Marauders
October 22, 2024
smartphone retail store
Global Smartphone Shipments Rise in Q3 as Growth Streak Continues
October 16, 2024
Apple Vision Pro app windows displayed in a virtual environment
Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth
October 15, 2024
remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand
Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report
October 9, 2024
young boy playing on a handheld gaming device
New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids
October 8, 2024
social media mobile apps
Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms
October 2, 2024
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024
female AI expert developing complex algorithm
Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making
September 17, 2024
smartphone retail store
Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey
September 11, 2024
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models
September 10, 2024
More in Emerging Tech
Rock X AI facial authentication
Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security
October 11, 2024
HP Imagine 2024 event
HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations
October 7, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024
emerging technologies
Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology
August 5, 2024
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars
July 29, 2024
AI-Powered Robot Aims To Slash Cost of E-Commerce Deliveries
July 24, 2024
electric cars charging
Charging Station Software Essential to Sustainable EV Growth
July 9, 2024
emerging technologies
AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester
June 26, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024

Does a product's country of origin influence your purchasing decision?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

HP Imagine Showcases Unique AI Innovations

Chips

Chips

Infineon’s Role in Power Efficiency and Innovation in AI Data Centers

Computing

Computing

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids

Hacking

Hacking

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence

Health

Health

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says

Malware

Malware

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Reddit, Snapchat Ranked Least-Intrusive Social Media Platforms

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Science

Science

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
NRF Forecasts Strong 2024 Holiday Sales Amid Shorter Shopping Season
October 21, 2024
Online Retailers' Critical Task: Cleaning Up Product Data
Online Retailers' Critical Task: Cleaning Up Product Data
October 17, 2024
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
October 9, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024

CRM Buyer

Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
Automating CRM Productivity Falling Short of Improving CX
October 22, 2024
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024