AI Coming to White Castle Drive-Thrus With Help From SoundHound, Samsung

Samsung, Soundhound, White Castle menu board
The voice-enabled menu board at White Castle integrates SoundHound's speech recognition technology with Samsung's MagicINFO digital signage software to offer customers an interactive ordering experience. (Image Credit: Samsung)

Artificial intelligence is coming to more than 100 drive-thru lanes at White Castle, the fast food hamburger chain that invented the “slider” in 1921.

The company announced Tuesday that the project will tap into the proprietary voice AI technology of SoundHound and digital signage from Samsung Electronics America to deliver a state-of-the-art customer ordering experience.

“With White Castle cravers everywhere hungry for our hot and tasty menu options, we are investing in processing orders at the drive-thru even more swiftly,” company Vice President of Operations Services Mike Guinan said in a statement.

“By working with tech innovators at SoundHound and Samsung, we’ve been able to create an engaging ordering experience that customers are loving,” he continued. “It’s the model for tomorrow today — and evidence of how friendly technology and great partners can be a game changer.”

White Castle, which has about 350 locations nationwide, announced its plans to bring SoundHound to 100 of its drive-thrus in August after a successful pilot in 2020, but now Samsung will add a visual component to the project.

“In uniting our extensive voice AI expertise with Samsung’s MagicINFO display technology, we’ve created a first-class interactive experience for White Castle’s drive-thru customers,” SoundHound Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer James Hom said in a statement.

“We look forward to finding new opportunities to partner to unlock the power of digital outdoor signage and turn menus into interactive restaurant portals with almost limitless possibilities,” he added.

Dynamic, Interactive Menus

Such portals could make staid, static menus a thing of the past. “The menu will become more dynamic,” SoundHound Head of Channel Partnerships Mike Lauricella told TechNewsWorld.

(Video Credit: SoundHound AI)

“With voice AI, you might be able to pull up to a drive-thru display and ask for only gluten-free items or all the special deals of the day or what’s the best value for $10?” he said. “You would have greater control over the menu portal.”

“There are a lot of drive-thrus in this world, but there are also informational kiosks and other applications where there is a screen that could benefit from voice AI to be more responsive and interactive with a customer,” he added. “Whether it be ordering or information, there’s a lot of directions this could go.”

“With MagicINFO, Samsung is helping transform menu boards from simple, static displays to personalized, easy-to-navigate experiences for the customer that also deliver business benefits to the restaurant,” the company’s Senior Vice President of the Display & Home Entertainment Division James Fishler said in a statement.

“By integrating SoundHound’s AI-driven voice technology, we’re providing an extraordinary experience for White Castle customers when it comes to enjoying what they love,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of a relationship that will propel their brand to the cutting-edge of customer experiences powered by innovation.”

Happier Employees

By deploying a voice AI ordering system, White Castle hopes to take advantage of the potential benefits the technology can bring to its restaurant operations. For example, White Castle noted that the AI-enabled system processed orders in just under 60 seconds, with 90 percent order completion rates that exceeded previous staff-based benchmarks.

“An AI-enabled drive-thru adds a higher level of efficiency, a higher level of order accuracy,” Lauricella observed. “It allows the staff in the store to focus on the customers in the store and make great food in a very consistent way.”

“We get constant feedback from the White Castle stores where we deploy our systems that the staff is more efficient,” he added. “They’re happier, too. Hiring is tough, so the more enjoyable you can make the day-to-day job of your team, the longer you’re going to keep people. That’s a high priority for White Castle.”

AI systems are efficient because the order entry goes directly into the system, noted Bob Bilbruck, CEO of Captjur, a strategy, consulting, digital, technology development and channel programs provider in Irvine, Calif.

“You don’t have input errors or other things,” he told TechNewsWorld. “The only issue is if there’s a change in an order, but the systems are getting better at that, too.”

He added that AI is reducing margins and operating costs in the quick-service restaurant industry. “In fast food, that’s everything right now,” he said. “Margins are so small because the food has to be cheap to make it valuable compared to competitors.”

Favorable ROI

An AI system can also provide a chain with real-time intelligence about its business. For example, the system can correlate orders to recent advertising campaigns or limited-time offers.

“That can be done without AI, but you lose the real-time element,” Lauricella acknowledged. “The process would be more manual and might not get done because of all the things a team member has to do.”

Integrating the AI systems with the point-of-sale systems is getting easier, too, Bilbruck added. “Some POS systems offer SDKs, but all of them offer APIs that allow the AI systems to feed into the POS system,” he said.

He explained that the systems also have a favorable ROI for the businesses that install them. “We’re seeing automation pay itself off within the first year of the investment,” he said. “The systems are really not that expensive. They’re really cost-effective compared to the operational cost of one or two full-time employees.”

“A lot of chatbots are taking over now for an actual human being,” he added. “If they have a problem with an order, they’ll transfer the customer to a human being, but most of the time, it’s all automated.”

“Many of the fast food restaurants in Southern California are putting these systems in place because it’s more cost-effective than having a human being there,” he noted.

Workers Feel More Human

Most automated systems being installed now are AI-enabled, Bilbruck continued. “The cool part about that is that over time, they get more intelligent about questions from customers and the nuances of orders,” he observed. “Within a year, they’re well trained enough to not have any issues or problems.”

While much has been written about AI costing workers jobs, Lauricella maintained that hasn’t been the case at White Castle. “They haven’t reduced employment in any way,” he said. “If you go to any White Castle today, you’re going to see a help wanted sign. Hiring is still a huge challenge.”

Concerns have also been raised in some quarters that increased automation will remove the human touch in the restaurant business.

“I asked a team member at White Castle that question,” Lauricella recalled. “She said, ‘Before, I’d be on the headset. I’d be fussing with things. I’d be talking to someone in the drive-thru and talking to someone in the store. Now, I can do one thing. I can focus on the person I’m interacting with, whether it be a customer or team member, and give them my full attention. This allows me to be more human at the end of the day.'”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

female millennial in office working on a tablet
Study Warns Age Bias Can Threaten Workplace Cybersecurity
October 3, 2023
podcast studio microphone on the air
Spotify AI-Powered Translation Tool Has Podcasters Speaking in Global Tongues
September 26, 2023
AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3 engineer in Maui, Hawaii makes first-ever 5G call to Vodafone engineer in Madrid, Spain.
SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone
September 20, 2023
A teenage boy upset looking at his smartphone.
New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys
September 19, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the September 2023 iPhone 15 launch
Apple Adds Muscle to New iPhones, Watches
September 13, 2023
Cybercriminals jailbreaking AI
Digital Desperados ‘Jailbreaking’ AI Systems for Thrills and Profit
September 12, 2023
artificial intelligence developer working on an AI project
Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects
September 6, 2023
Americans are growing more concerned about the impact of AI, according to a Pew study.
Pew Finds More Americans Worried About AI Than Excited by It
August 30, 2023
IT Managers
Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report
August 29, 2023
A new report on identity theft reveals an alarming increase in suicidal thoughts among victims, emphasizing the profound personal toll of ID theft.
Growing Number of ID Theft Victims Mulling Suicide, ITRC Reports
August 23, 2023
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Intel Innovation 2023
Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC
September 25, 2023
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
September 21, 2023
Mission Cloud - Designing Large Language Model Applications - Gen AI eBook
A Practical Guide for Businesses Considering Generative AI
September 20, 2023
union workers on strike interviewed by news reporter
With the Advent of AI, It’s Time To Rethink Human Resources
September 11, 2023
Scientists collaborating on commercial strategies in a biopharma laboratory, symbolizing innovative approaches for stronger foundations and enhanced patient care.
New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech
August 22, 2023
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Maui and Using New Tech To Prevent and Mitigate Future Disasters
August 21, 2023
CCI Kenya
CCI Kenya Talks Automation and Importance of Human Touch for E-Commerce
August 17, 2023
artificial intelligence
Generative AI Riding Crest of Gartner Hype Wave
August 17, 2023
AI in business
Experts Say Workplace AI Bans Won’t Work
August 16, 2023
student and parent using computer
Back to School Tech Buying Advice for Parents
August 14, 2023

