Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AI Evolution: Tackling Fears, Bias, Security, and Efficiency

AI in the workplace

With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, C-level bosses are pressuring managers to utilize AI and machine learning. The fallout is causing problems as mid-level execs struggle to find ways to meet the demand for next-generation AI solutions.

As a result, a growing number of unprepared businesses are lagging behind. At stake is the negative impact businesses in various industries may suffer by not quickly integrating generative AI and large language models (LLMs).

These AI technologies are the new big deal in workplace automation and productivity. They have the potential to revolutionize how work is done, increasing efficiency, fostering innovation, and reshaping the nature of certain jobs.

Generative AI is one of the more promising AI derivatives. It can facilitate collaborative problem-solving based on real company data to optimize business processes. LLMs can assist by automating routine tasks, freeing time for more complex and creative projects.

Three nagging issues organizations face with getting AI transformation to work rise to the top of the pile. Until companies solve them, they will continue to flounder in moving the use of AI forward productively, according to Morgan Llewellyn, chief data and strategy officer for Stellar. He explained that they must:

  • Get a handle on AI capabilities,
  • Understand what is possible for their internal work processes, and
  • Step up workers’ capacity to handle the changes.

Perhaps an even more perplexing struggle lies within the unresolved concerns about security safeguards to keep AI operations from overstepping human-imposed concepts of privacy, added Mike Mason, chief AI officer at Thoughtworks. He makes the case that relying on regulation is the wrong approach.

“Too often, regulators have struggled to keep pace with technology and enact legislation that dampens innovation. The pressure for regulation will continue unless the industry addresses the issue of trust with consumers,” Mason told TechNewsWorld.

Pursuing an Unpopular View

Mason makes the case that relying on regulation is the wrong approach. Businesses can win consumers’ trust and potentially avoid cumbersome lawmaking through a responsible approach to generative AI.

He contends that the solution to the safety issue lies within the industries using the new technology to ensure the responsible and ethical use of generative AI. It is not up to the government to mandate guardrails.

“Our message is that businesses should be aware of this consumer opinion. And you should realize that even if there aren’t government regulations coming out in the rest of the world, you are still held accountable in the court of public opinion,” he argued.

Mason’s view counters recent studies that favor a heavy regulatory hand. A majority (56%) of consumers do not trust businesses to deploy gen AI responsibly.

Those studies show that 10,000 consumers across 10 countries reveal that a vast majority (90%) of consumers agree that new regulations are necessary to hold businesses accountable for how they use gen AI, he admitted.

Mason based his opposing viewpoint on other responses in those studies, showing businesses can create their social license to operate responsibly.

He noted that 83% of consumers agreed that businesses can use generative AI to be more innovative to serve them better. Roughly the same amount (85%) prefers firms that stand for transparency and equity in their use of gen AI.

Thoughtworks is a technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive.

“We have a strong history of being a systems integrator and understanding not just how to use new technology but how to get it to really work and play well with all of those existing systems legacy systems. So, I’d definitely say that’s a problem,” Mason said.

Control Bad Actors, Not Good AI

Stellar’s Llewellyn supports the notion that security concerns over AI safety violations are manageable without a heavy hand in government regulation. He confided that holes exist in computer systems that can give bad actors new opportunities to do harm.

“Just like with implementing any other technology, the security concern is not insurmountable when implemented properly,” Llewellyn told TechNewsWorld.

Generative AI exploded on the scene about a year ago. No one had the staffing resources to handle the new technology along with everything else people were already doing, he observed.

All industries are still looking for answers to four troubling questions about the role of AI in their organization. What is it, how does it benefit my business, how can I do it safely and securely, and how do I even find the talent to implement this new thing?

That is the role Stellar fills for companies facing those questions. It helps with strategy so adopters understand what approach AI gets in their business.

Then Stellar does the infrastructure design work where all those security concerns get addressed. Lastly, Stellar can come in and help deploy a business credible solution, Llewellyn explained.

The Sci-Fi Specter of AI Dangers

From a software developer’s perch, Mason sees two equally troubling views of AI’s potential dangers. One is the Sci-Fi concerns. The other is its invasive use.

He sees people thinking about AI in terms of whether it creates a runaway superintelligence that decides that humans are getting in the way of its other goals and ends us all.

“I think it is definitely true that not enough research has been done, and not enough spending has occurred on AI safety,” he allowed.

Mason noted that the U.K. government recently started talking about increasing investment in AI safety. Part of the problem today is that most of the AI safety research comes from the AI companies themselves. That’s a little bit like asking the foxes to guard the henhouse.

“Good AI safety work has been done. There is independent academic research, but it is not funded the way it should be,” he mused.

The other existing problem with artificial intelligence is its use and modeling, which produces biased results. All of these AI systems learn from the training data provided to them. If you have biased data, overt or subtle, the AI systems that you build on top of that training data will exhibit the same bias.

Maybe it does not matter too much if a big box retailer markets to customers and makes a few mistakes because of the data bias. However, a court relying on an AI system for sentencing guidelines needs to be very sure biased data is not involved, he offered.

“The first thing we must look at is: ‘What can companies do?’ You still need to start looking at bias and data because if you lose your customer trust on this, it can have a significant impact on a business,” said Mason. “The next topic is data privacy and security.”

The Power Within AI

Use cases for AI’s ability to save time, speed up data analysis, and solve human problems are far too numerous to expound upon here. However, Mason offered an example that clearly shows how using AI can benefit efficiency and economy of cost to get stuff done.

Food and beverage company Mondelez International, whose brand lineup includes Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, and others, tapped AI to help develop tasty new snacks.

Developing those products involves testing literally hundreds of ingredients to make into a recipe. Then, cooking instructions are needed. Ultimately, expert human tasters try to figure out the best results.

That process is costly, labor-intensive, and time-consuming. Thoughtworks built an AI system that lets the snack developers feed in data on previous recipes and human expert taster results.

The end result was an AI-generated list of 10 new recipes to try. Oreo could then make all 10, give them to the human tasters again, get the expert feedback, and get those 10 new data points. Ultimately, the AI program would chew on all the results and spit out the winning concoction.

“We found this thing was able to much more quickly converge on the actual flavor profile that Mondelez wanted for its products and shave literally millions of dollars and months of work cycles,” Mason said.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Big Tech manipulating public fears about AI
AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits
October 31, 2023
artificial intelligence developer working on an AI project
Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects
September 6, 2023
AI in business
Experts Say Workplace AI Bans Won’t Work
August 16, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Monoprice 27-inch CrystalPro Productivity Monitor
Monoprice CrystalPro 27″ Monitor Delivers Productivity, Convenience at a Bargain Price
December 7, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
Gunnar Tallac blue-light-filtering glasses - TechNewsWorld Review
Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection
November 15, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
AnkwerWork C300AI-Powered Webcam
AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design
October 27, 2023
Noorio B310 wireless home security camera with 2K resolution: review
Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security
October 13, 2023
medical staff
DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education
October 5, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’
October 4, 2023
AnkerWork B600 Video Bar meeting
AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience
September 27, 2023
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
September 21, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
couple holiday shopping online
The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers
December 4, 2023
internet of things - IoT
Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions
November 29, 2023
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy
November 20, 2023
Microsoft Bing and Google search engine apps
AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market
November 14, 2023
Announcing Grok webpage displayed on a smartphone
The Good and Bad of Musk’s Grok AI
November 13, 2023
Grok AI
AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’
November 7, 2023
Big Tech manipulating public fears about AI
AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits
October 31, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023
Apple will spend billions on generative AI research and development
Apple Ready To Spend Billions To Catch AI Leaders: Report
October 24, 2023
cybersecurity and compliance team
IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study
October 18, 2023

How do you most commonly dispose of electronics?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design

Chips

Chips

It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC

Computing

Computing

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Casino Breaches Expose Why Identity Management Is at a Crossroads

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement

Hardware

Hardware

Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?

Health

Health

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Home Tech

Home Tech

Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Science

Science

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

5 Ways Retailers Can Sell More Online With a Personal Touch
5 Ways Retailers Can Sell More Online With a Personal Touch
December 6, 2023
Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
Finding the Right Loan for Your E-Commerce Business
December 4, 2023
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
The Power of Bundling To Maximize Sales This Holiday Season and Beyond
November 30, 2023

LinuxInsider

The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023

CRM Buyer

Landing Intelligent Customer Service
Landing Intelligent Customer Service
November 29, 2023
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
Changing CX Trends Drive Need for Advanced Digital Support
November 28, 2023
CRM's AI Singularity
CRM's AI Singularity
November 16, 2023