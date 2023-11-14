Search Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Microsoft Bing and Google search engine apps

Despite Microsoft’s introduction of generative AI into its search engine Bing, the company has failed to cut into the share of market leader Google.

According to the latest numbers from market tracker StatCounter, Google’s market share of search in the United States in October was 88.1%, a slight increase over its October share in 2022 of 86.75%.

Meanwhile, Bing’s market share for the same period declined from 7.4% in 2022 to 6.92% in 2023.

Third-place player DuckDuckGo’s share also suffered a year-over-year decline from 2.34% to 1.91%.

Google’s search share was even stronger worldwide, garnering 91.55%, compared to Bing’s 3.11%.

Bing’s share of worldwide desktop searches was better at 9.14%, although still dropping from 9.92% in 2022.

In worldwide mobile searches — where Google has a dominant 94.93% position — Bing is ranked fourth (0.53%) behind Russian search engine Yandex (1.64%) and China’s Baidu (1.2%).

Search Engine Market Share Worldwide: October 2022 – October 2023

Graph Showing Comparative Search Engine Market Shares from StatCounter, October 2022 to October 2023

Source: StatCounter Global Stats

Microsoft’s Strategic Misstep in AI Deployment

When Microsoft announced in February that it was incorporating AI into Bing, some tech pundits predicted the move would give the company the lever it had long been searching for to pry some search market share from Google. Apparently, that hasn’t been the case.

A deployment decision by Microsoft may have contributed to its inability to convert its early AI advantage into a larger share of search, noted Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, commentary and analysis website, and a former contributing editor to Search Engine Land.

“Bing with ChatGPT was initially only available through the Edge browser,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Microsoft thought it would be a way to get people to download Edge. They should have just made AI immediately available across browsers.”

“That’s part of it,” he continued. “The other part is people are habituated to Google. Pundits underestimate the power of inertia and habit.”

Microsoft’s integration of AI into Bing has not given it any substantial traction in the competitive search market, observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“Despite advancements in AI algorithms, Bing struggles to compete with Google’s entrenched dominance,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Users perceive Google’s search results as more accurate and pertinent, creating a challenge for Microsoft to attract and retain a significant user base.”

“The search engine arena is fiercely contested, and Google’s established user habits make it difficult for Bing’s AI enhancements to drive a notable shift in market share. Microsoft continues to grapple with the formidable task of altering user preferences in the face of Google’s search supremacy,” he added.

Google’s Dominance as an Entrenched Search Engine Vendor

Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst at the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore., pointed out that Google is an entrenched vendor.

“It takes quite a bit to take down an entrenched vendor,” he told TechNewsWorld. “People build up habits. They’re used to using Google.”

He explained that a large amount of marketing is needed to displace an entrenched vendor. “You’ve got to make people dislike the tool they’re using because if the tool they’re using is good enough, they don’t care,” he said.

“You’ve got to convince people not only that your tool is better, but you’ve got to convince them that what they’re using isn’t good enough,” he added.

Getting people to use the new AI Bing presented them with a pair of challenges, he continued, moving them to a new application and then inducing them to use AI.

“There’s a learning curve to doing AI right, and we’re talking about many people who couldn’t learn Boolean logic to do Google right,” he quipped.

“It’s a powerful platform, but it requires training to use it, and people don’t like to train,” he added.

Enderle maintained that the separation between where Bing has to be in order to pull and hold market share from Google and where it is significant.

“Microsoft needed to go farther with generative AI so you could just ask it a question verbally and get the curated response you want,” he said. “That wasn’t what was brought out, and the result was not as many people gravitated to it as Microsoft thought they would.”

Antitrust Trials and Tribulations

If AI can’t improve the search share of Google’s competitors, then maybe the court system can. Two antitrust trials are currently challenging the search leader’s alleged monopolistic practices.

In San Francisco, a trial is underway to settle a lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the studio behind the popular game Fortnite, against Google for antitrust issues related to in-game payment processing on the Google Play platform. The case alleges that Google has created an illegal monopoly on Android apps primarily to boost its profits through commissions ranging from 15% to 30% on purchases made within an app.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Justice and Google are wrangling in a courtroom over alleged antitrust violations by the search leader. The DOJ contends Google:

  • Uses exclusionary agreements and practices to dominate the search engine market, such as requiring its search to be the default on Android devices;
  • Uses its search dominance to give its own services an unlawful advantage over competitors;
  • Suppresses competition in advertising technology markets through exclusionary conduct; and
  • Stifles competition and harms consumers through less choice, lower quality, and higher prices for online services.

Will Legal Cases Affect Google’s Search Supremacy?

If Google loses the DOJ case, will its search share be affected?

“If the default search relationships are ended, that may not have a material impact on Google. People will continue to use it,” Sterling said.

“The ad-side may offer more significant options for the court,” he continued. “Right now, there aren’t a lot of things that the court can do on the consumer side to affect Google usage.”

What the court decides to be a remedy for Google’s monopolistic practices will determine if there’s any change in the status quo, Enderle added.

“If it’s just a monetary hit that Google can afford, there’ll be no difference,” he said. “But if it’s a huge monetary hit — as we saw when the EU hit Microsoft with billion-dollar fines — Google may change right away.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Are You Ready for Your Personal AI?
July 24, 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
law enforcement officers investigating internet crime
Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators
November 8, 2023
Grok AI
AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’
November 7, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Big Tech manipulating public fears about AI
AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits
October 31, 2023
TikTok app on smartphone
Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice
October 25, 2023
Apple will spend billions on generative AI research and development
Apple Ready To Spend Billions To Catch AI Leaders: Report
October 24, 2023
cybersecurity and compliance team
IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study
October 18, 2023
fastest loading websites on the internet
Craigslist, Wikipedia, Zillow Top List of Fastest US Websites
October 17, 2023
passwordless computing
Google Takes Giant Step Toward Passwordless World With New Passkey Setting
October 11, 2023
emergency response law enforcement police 911 call center
Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement
October 10, 2023
More in Search Tech
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022
Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol
October 20, 2021
online shopper paying with a credit card
Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon
July 28, 2021
Google Quietly Activates New Web Performance Metrics
July 15, 2021

When will you begin your hunt for 2023 holiday shopping deals?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Delivers AI-Powered Excellence in a Compact Design

Chips

Chips

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Computing

Computing

Lenovo, Threadripper Pro, and the Formula for Incredible Success

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement

Hardware

Hardware

HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense

Health

Health

New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech

Home Tech

Home Tech

Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Science

Science

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Ready To Spend Billions To Catch AI Leaders: Report

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Porch Pirate, Product Protection a Win-Win for Sellers, Shoppers
Porch Pirate, Product Protection a Win-Win for Sellers, Shoppers
November 8, 2023
Customer Commerce Offers SMBs an E-Commerce Path to Better CX
Customer Commerce Offers SMBs an E-Commerce Path to Better CX
November 2, 2023
Marketers' Texting Schedule Can Make or Break Consumer Engagement
Marketers' Texting Schedule Can Make or Break Consumer Engagement
October 24, 2023

LinuxInsider

The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
November 9, 2023
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023

CRM Buyer

The Role of Generative AI in Enhancing Automated Customer Experiences
The Role of Generative AI in Enhancing Automated Customer Experiences
November 3, 2023
Dr. Salesforce
Dr. Salesforce
October 20, 2023
SugarCRM Adds Predictive AI to Futuristic Sales Playbook
SugarCRM Adds Predictive AI to Futuristic Sales Playbook
October 17, 2023