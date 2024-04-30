Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AI Forcing Many Companies To Rethink Their Data-Crunching Ways

tech executives planning for generative AI

Artificial intelligence is forcing many companies to evolve and rethink how to govern and analyze data, according to survey results released Monday by Gartner.

Based on a survey of 479 chief data and analytics officers, chief data officers, and chief analytics officers worldwide, the results revealed that 61% of organizations are reevaluating their data and analytics (D&A) operating models because of the impact of disruptive AI technologies.

When asked about changes chief data analytics officers (CDAOs) need to make to their D&A operating model to be fit for current and future purposes, Gartner found that 38% said their D&A architecture will be overhauled over the next 12 to 18 months.

In addition, 29% said they would revamp how they manage data assets and adopt and apply governance policies, practices, and standards.

“Responding to the rapid evolution of D&A and AI technologies, CDAOs are wasting no time in making changes to their operating model,” Gartner Vice President Analyst Alan D. Duncan said in a statement.

“While the management of their organization’s D&A operating model is increasing year over year, no other role than the CDAO has the responsibility of many of the key enablers of AI, which include data governance, D&A ethics, and data and AI literacy,” Duncan continued.

“The scope of responsibilities of the CDAO role has also expanded as budget and resource constraints become even more of a problem,” he added.

AI As Musical Star Analogy

The survey results, released in advance of Gartner’s Data & Analytics Summit to be held in London in May, noted that AI has become part of the duties of a majority of CDAOs, with 58% saying AI is within their scope of responsibilities, an increase from 34% in 2023.

“A lot of organizations, especially in the private sector, are redefining their entire business model based on AI, whether it’s going to be for the value of automation, operational excellence or forging new business paths,” said Gartner Senior Director Analyst Donna Medeiros.

“There are a lot of industries that have been using AI for a long time, but gen AI, in particular, has been undergoing a lot of pilots,” she told TechNewsWorld.

Another research firm, Forrester, pointed out in its report “AI Is Ready For The Spotlight, But Data And Analytics Determine If It Shines” that “outputs from AI technologies will only be good as the data that goes into them, so business and technology leaders must embrace best practices for data and analytics to maximize the value from their artificial intelligence.”

“If generative AI is the star actor in ‘Business Technology: The Musical, 2024,’ data and analytics leaders are the stage managers,” noted the report, authored by Forrester analyst Zeid Khater with Aaron Katz, Kim Herrington, Jayesh Chaurasia, Brandon Purcell, Noel Yuhanna, Evan Megan, and Jen Barton.

Setting Stage for Success

Before the star technology can deliver value for its audience of stakeholders and customers, data and analytics leaders must enable the people, processes, and platforms to set the stage for success, Forrester continued.

“Forward-thinking data and analytics teams know that outputs from AI technologies will only be as good as the data that goes into them, and they will embrace data platforms and data quality practices to support [large language models] and unstructured data as well as data skills training to put their staff in the best position to deliver value with new AI technologies,” Khater wrote.

“The work that data and analytics teams do behind the scenes will determine whether new AI technologies flop or shine in the spotlight when they hit center stage,” he added.

Forrester emphasized that improving data quality allows machine learning models to accurately identify underlying patterns, thereby improving prediction accuracy.

“When organizations prioritize data quality through rigorous metrics, assessments, continuous monitoring, and improvement, they not only enhance model reliability but also reduce the risk of biased or erroneous conclusions,” Khater noted. “This improvement in model accuracy translates into cost savings, improved business outcomes, and a competitive advantage.”

Need for Metrics

While metrics will be important for advancing AI in the enterprise, Gartner found CDAOs lagging in that area. It noted that only 49% of surveyed CDAOs have established business outcome-driven metrics that allow stakeholders to track D&A value. In addition, 34% have not established business outcome metrics for D&A.

“Forty-nine percent is low because it means that less than half understand that they need to work with the business to put metrics in place to demonstrate the value of what they’re accomplishing because invariably they’re going to be asked, ‘What did we get for this investment?'” Medeiros said.

“The D&A leader can’t do this in a vacuum,” she continued. Their peers are going to know what’s important to the business and what the [key performance indicators] are so they can get to the actual metrics.”

“CDAOs need to work with all business lines to estimate for all use cases and projects what the impact on return on investment will be based on metrics established during planning time to understand what they achieve,” she explained. “D&A leaders need to engage with business folks to establish metrics and get well above the 49%.”

“CDAOs also have to be comfortable talking about business discipline,” she added. “That’s not easy for many because they haven’t been in the D&A leader role for very long. It’s still a relatively recent role for most.”

According to the survey, only 22% of the CDAOs have been in their jobs for five years or more. And those in those jobs aren’t looking to stay in them, with 56% of the surveyed CDAOs saying they were looking for another job. “That’s because there’s so many demands on that position,” Medeiros said.

Power Play Needed

The Gartner survey also found that expanding responsibilities entails a significant cost for CDAOs. Among CDAOs who report a year-over-year increase in their function’s funding, 46% still report budget constraints as a challenge.

“CDAOs who present better business cases to CFOs receive better and quicker funding for their D&A initiatives. They also gain higher executive buy-in,” Duncan said.

Gartner noted that CDAOs need to grow their power and influence to make things happen. They also must understand the organization’s value levers and pain points end to end to showcase their value to the board.

“If not, by 2026, 75% of CDAOs who fail to make organization-wide influence and measurable impact their top priority will be assimilated into technology functions,” Duncan predicted.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
February 21, 2024
artificial intelligence developer working on an AI project
Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects
September 6, 2023
artificial intelligence
Generative AI Riding Crest of Gartner Hype Wave
August 17, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
AI-generated content
Copyleaks Study Finds Explosive Growth of AI Content on the Web
May 1, 2024
weak password credentials on a sign in screen
Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature
April 24, 2024
woman using a dating app on a smartphone viewing a young man's profile
Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps
April 23, 2024
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React
April 17, 2024
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion
April 10, 2024
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
K9 for warriors service dog
New Wireless Tech Helps Service Dogs Combat Veterans’ PTSD
April 3, 2024
hacked computer hardware
Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs
April 2, 2024
skyscraper buildings
BrainBox Adds AI Virtual Advisor to Its Facilities Management Solutions Repertoire
March 27, 2024
artificial intelligence cloud platform
MicroStrategy Adds New AI-Powered Self-Service Business Analytics Feature
March 26, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
artificial intelligence computer processor
Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?
April 25, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
Generative AI in business
How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt
April 16, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks at the Intel Vision event in Phoenix on April 9, 2024.
Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!
April 15, 2024
NTSB drone image of Francis Scott Key Bridge and Cargo Ship Dali
How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse
April 1, 2024
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang
GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out
March 25, 2024
Google Gemini on iPhone screen
Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone
March 19, 2024
Generative AI in business
Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?
March 18, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
strategic planning session
The High Stakes of Tech Marketing and the ‘Green Lantern’ Conundrum
March 11, 2024

How often do you use AI tools or apps with AI features?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase

Computing

Computing

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Nation: The World’s Third-Largest Economy

Hardware

Hardware

Google Joins Amazon, Microsoft With New Arm-based Data Center CPU, Axion

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Intel Fights Back, Major AI Threats Ahead, and Michael Dell Is Back, Baby!

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Leveraging AI To Transform Actionable Business Strategies Reliably
Leveraging AI To Transform Actionable Business Strategies Reliably
April 26, 2024
ConvertKit Newsletter Platform for Creators: From Passion to Profit
ConvertKit Newsletter Platform for Creators: From Passion to Profit
April 23, 2024
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024

LinuxInsider

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
April 30, 2024
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024

CRM Buyer

Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024