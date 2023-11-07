Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AI With Attitude: Musk Venture Raises Curtain on ChatGPT Competitor ‘Grok’

Grok AI

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture xAI on Saturday announced a generative AI engine called Grok, which could be a potential competitor to leaders in the field, such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

“Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!” the xAI team wrote in an online posting.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!” they continued.

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X [Twitter] platform,” they added. “It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

The team also invited users to sign up on a waiting list to try Grok during a test period, although only verified X/Twitter users are eligible to participate in the trial.

Value of Rebellious Humor

Neither rebelliousness nor humor is likely to give Grok — a word coined in Robert A. Heinlein’s science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land” — an advantage over established leaders in the domain, argued Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, commentary and analysis website.

“Whether it outperforms ChatGPT or can do useful things that other AIs cannot will determine if it’s competitive,” he told TechNewsWorld.

A “rebellious” or “humorous” design might be an aspect of Grok’s branding and communication strategy, and its impact on competitiveness would largely depend on the preferences of the target market and the specific context, observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research, in San Jose, Calif.

“It’s important to consider that the AI industry is diverse and encompasses a wide range of applications and use cases,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Some customers may appreciate a more unconventional or humorous approach, while others may prioritize factors like reliability, performance, and security.”

“Ultimately, the success of Grok will depend on its ability to deliver value and meet the needs of its customers effectively, regardless of its design approach,” Vena said.

The rebellious and humorous bot approach may get some play in some sectors, noted Joe Karasin, a social media marketing specialist with Karasin PPC in Lapeer, Mich. “It may even be a window into how AI can be more accessible or acceptable to consumers,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“While the business community is sold on the use of AI, many consumers are afraid of it, and a more consumer-friendly approach may help businesses make their AI solutions more palatable to their customers,” he said.

Some Spicy Questions

Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore., pointed out the limits of rebellious and humorous chatbots. “People tend to like things that do what they want them to do,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Having an AI that goes off the rails every once in a while is not going to be particularly useful.”

“Making sure that happens in a funny fashion rather than annoying fashion is going to be an interesting dance,” he said.

“Like taste in food or fashion, having a sense of humor varies greatly from one person — or culture — to the next,” added John Gallagher, vice president of Viakoo Labs, a provider of automated IoT cyber hygiene, in Mountain View, Calif.

“In general,” he told TechNewsWorld, “attempting to be humorous, flippant, rebellious, or snarky is likely to trivialize the platform and its value to an organization.”

Answering “spicy questions” is another feature unlikely to lift Grok above its competitors. “Many of Musk’s tech bro acolytes will appreciate it, and it may generate some controversy and media coverage, but it won’t be any sort of competitive advantage or game-changer,” Sterling said.

“Who determines what is too spicy to be presented and to whom?” Gallagher asked. “Will there be age-appropriate guidelines, or will this become a free-for-all all that potentially passes harmful or distorted information to vulnerable people or populations?”

“There are lots of negative ramifications from getting this wrong and very few positive ramifications for getting it right,” he said.

Engaging and Risky Move

Implementing an AI approach that provides “spicy answers” not typically given by traditional chatbots can be both engaging and risky, asserted Vena.

“On the positive side, it can enhance user experience, brand differentiation, and entertainment value,” he said. “However, it may also lead to inappropriate or offensive responses, misunderstandings, and a lack of seriousness in contexts where accuracy and reliability are paramount.”

“Grok’s willingness to answer spicy questions that other AI chatbots won’t answer is a bold decision,” added Joseph Thacker, a security researcher with AppOmni, a SaaS security provider, in San Francisco.

“It could make Grok more interesting and even useful under certain situations, but it may also open up ethical and legal issues,” he continued. “For example, if Grok is asked to provide information on illegal activities or sensitive topics, it could potentially cause harm.”

While the xAI team touted the use of X/Twitter data as a valuable asset in building Grok’s large language model, some experts were skeptical of the value of that data.

“The data on Twitter is badly corrupted, so the accuracy of Grok is going to be all over the map,” Enderle contended.

“There is lots of diverse conversational engagement in the Twitter data, but I question the knowledge and informational depth of the data,” Sterling said. “There’s also plenty of misinformation and propaganda there, too, I’m sure. So overall quality may be an issue.”

Operating System in the Sky

Vena noted that there are both advantages and disadvantages to using X/Twitter data. “Grok will provide real-time insights because Twitter data provides real-time information, making it valuable for staying updated on current trends, news, and public sentiment,” he said.

On the other hand, he noted that Twitter data can be noisy and biased. “There’s also contextual ambiguity risks as Twitter’s character limit can lead to ambiguous or incomplete information, challenging AI’s ability to understand and respond accurately,” he observed.

“Let’s also not forget content quality problems,” he added, “as not all Twitter content is reliable or of high quality, which can impact the trustworthiness of insights derived from it.”

Grok is just part of a larger strategy for Musk, maintains Luke Richey, co-founder and chief visionary officer at Gravity Jack, an augmented reality and computer vision company, in Spokane, Wash.

“What Elon Musk is doing is moving a hundred pieces at once,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Grok is just a piece of a much larger play,” he continued. “Naysayers about his plans are only looking at the single entity, not the whole picture.”

“He uses his current rhetoric to drive attention to what he is doing,” he said. “He is planning for an AI-based OS in the sky. It will run the cars, traffic, and financial systems on blockchain and on X. And that is just phase one.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
concerned office worker
Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs
May 31, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
Musk Appears Bitten by the AI Bug
March 1, 2023
ChatGPT by OpenAI displayed on a smartphone
‘Father of Internet’ Warns Sinking Money Into Cool AI May Be Uncool
February 15, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Big Tech manipulating public fears about AI
AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits
October 31, 2023
TikTok app on smartphone
Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice
October 25, 2023
Apple will spend billions on generative AI research and development
Apple Ready To Spend Billions To Catch AI Leaders: Report
October 24, 2023
cybersecurity and compliance team
IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study
October 18, 2023
fastest loading websites on the internet
Craigslist, Wikipedia, Zillow Top List of Fastest US Websites
October 17, 2023
passwordless computing
Google Takes Giant Step Toward Passwordless World With New Passkey Setting
October 11, 2023
emergency response law enforcement police 911 call center
Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement
October 10, 2023
Samsung, Soundhound, White Castle menu board
AI Coming to White Castle Drive-Thrus With Help From SoundHound, Samsung
October 4, 2023
female millennial in office working on a tablet
Study Warns Age Bias Can Threaten Workplace Cybersecurity
October 3, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023
tech innovation
The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023
October 9, 2023
podcast studio microphone on the air
Spotify AI-Powered Translation Tool Has Podcasters Speaking in Global Tongues
September 26, 2023
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Intel Innovation 2023
Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC
September 25, 2023
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
September 21, 2023
Mission Cloud - Designing Large Language Model Applications - Gen AI eBook
A Practical Guide for Businesses Considering Generative AI
September 20, 2023
Cybercriminals jailbreaking AI
Digital Desperados ‘Jailbreaking’ AI Systems for Thrills and Profit
September 12, 2023
union workers on strike interviewed by news reporter
With the Advent of AI, It’s Time To Rethink Human Resources
September 11, 2023
artificial intelligence developer working on an AI project
Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects
September 6, 2023
Americans are growing more concerned about the impact of AI, according to a Pew study.
Pew Finds More Americans Worried About AI Than Excited by It
August 30, 2023

Do you value online reviews as much as personal recommendations?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

DiagnosUs App Uses Gamification To Fill Gaps in Medical Education

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security

Chips

Chips

Lenovo, Threadripper Pro, and the Formula for Incredible Success

Computing

Computing

HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Apple Ready To Spend Billions To Catch AI Leaders: Report

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Hacking

Hacking

Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement

Hardware

Hardware

The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023

Health

Health

New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech

Home Tech

Home Tech

Awards for Nice North America at CEDIA Expo Signal Smart Home Strategy Traction

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Privacy

Privacy

New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Science

Science

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Microsoft Copilot Is Coming: It’s Both Exciting and a Bit Sad

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Customer Commerce Offers SMBs an E-Commerce Path to Better CX
Customer Commerce Offers SMBs an E-Commerce Path to Better CX
November 2, 2023
Marketers' Texting Schedule Can Make or Break Consumer Engagement
Marketers' Texting Schedule Can Make or Break Consumer Engagement
October 24, 2023
GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
October 9, 2023

LinuxInsider

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles
October 31, 2023
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
September 15, 2023

CRM Buyer

The Role of Generative AI in Enhancing Automated Customer Experiences
The Role of Generative AI in Enhancing Automated Customer Experiences
November 3, 2023
Dr. Salesforce
Dr. Salesforce
October 20, 2023
SugarCRM Adds Predictive AI to Futuristic Sales Playbook
SugarCRM Adds Predictive AI to Futuristic Sales Playbook
October 17, 2023