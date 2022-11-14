Transportation
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
EXPERT ADVICE

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

young female traveler with luggage at airport checking flights

For those of you who haven’t traveled lately, things have changed over the last couple of years. For example, most airlines don’t take cash anymore, and an increasing number don’t accept credit cards.

Airlines are almost all short-staffed, and at this time of year, there are a lot of mechanical delays and weather events. Depending on the airport, the ability to rebook a flight at the gate may no longer exist. Spending the night in an airport is no fun, and neither is missing a flight because you didn’t make it through security in time.

This week, I’ll share some tips on how to survive traveling over the holidays. We’ll close with my product of the week: my favorite suitcase, which is like a rolling dresser.

Plan for Extend Connection Times

Over the past two months, most of the flights I’ve been on have had a mechanical or airline delay. Generally, the delays have been just short of an hour, suggesting you want at least one hour between connecting flights if you don’t want to be stranded.

If you are taking a cruise and you have to fly to the port of departure, you might want to fly the day before so that any delay doesn’t keep you from meeting the boat. We had first-class tickets on our last flight on United to meet up for a cruise. Still, we were delayed at the departing airport for 30 minutes, then again at the arrival airport (San Francisco) for 30 minutes, which had us arriving at the gate three minutes after they closed it. They wouldn’t let us on the plane, arguing that we should have run faster.

As a result, we lost our direct flight to Florida, lost our first-class seats, and had to route through Chicago, which got us there late at night rather than mid-day. Fortunately, our cruise was the next day, or we’d have missed our departure and had to try to catch the ship at the next port, a very expensive workaround.

The more critical it is that you get to your destination on time, the more extra time you should schedule for transport. You should plan to arrive the day before for a wedding, funeral, family event, business meeting, or tour with a firm start time instead of cutting it close. Otherwise, there’s a good chance you’ll miss that critical event.

Take Advantage of Airline Apps

Download the airline app before you leave, and if it has the option to pre-load a credit card, do it. On my last trip, a couple from Australia in front of me couldn’t buy drinks or food because United no longer takes cash or credit cards on the plane. Instead, they pull the card data from the app.

These apps are also increasingly how you get in-flight content (movies, TV, music, etc.), and you generally can’t install the app after you take off. Finally, if you’re having connection issues, the app can help you work through them. Gate changes and delayed or canceled flights tend to show up in the app, allowing you to work through them without standing in the long line at the customer help desk.

On my last trip, my final leg was canceled due to a mechanical problem which means I should have, and did, get vouchers for meals and a hotel stay. But they didn’t come when I rebooked the flight at the kiosk. Instead, they showed up in the app at some point while I was walking to the hotel, and I didn’t see them until the next day. That cost me about $500 of avoidable expenses.

Load and become familiar with the airline app features before you depart. That app can save your butt, but only if you have it and know how to use it.

Airline Help Desks vs. Airline Clubs

As I did last week, you’ll find that when a flight is canceled, you can no longer rebook at the gate. Instead, you must go to a customer help desk. The airline sent me to one in Colorado with a line around a quarter mile long. I couldn’t even see the tail end.

If there is a problem, the help desk isn’t so helpful in many cases. However, the airline clubs will rebook you, and the lines may only be a few people long. Some credit cards come with limited club access, but often that is revoked during the holidays due to overcapacity.

Still, if you get stuck in an airport for many hours, the club experience can make it far more tolerable. The better clubs have free buffets, drinks, and far more relaxing places to sit than in the airport proper, as well as having dedicated Wi-Fi setups. Currently, because I mostly fly Alaska Air, I belong to the Alaska Lounge, which has share relationships with some other airlines like American Airlines.

If you are on a long, expensive trip, an airline club could make the difference between whether you are comfortable between flights and can rebook quickly if you miss a flight or have a connection canceled.

Consider a Tablet Instead of a Laptop

When you are truly on vacation, you likely don’t need a laptop on the trip for media, but a smartphone just doesn’t have a large enough screen for consuming movies and TV shows.

Many airlines have a back-of-seat mount for a small tablet (around 10 inches) that will place it at eye level, allow you to consume your content comfortably, and let you use the seat tray for food or other things, regardless of the class in which you’re seated.

In business or first class, you have plenty of room for a laptop, and you’ll enjoy the even larger screen. But in coach, where space is tight, the setup favors a 10-inch tablet over a laptop. A tablet is best because it has long battery life, can use a common USB charging slot on most planes, and it’s lighter than a laptop.

Be aware that not all airlines have USB sockets, so bring your charger to help ensure your tablet lasts through a long trip.

Don’t Drink

By this, I mean alcohol. In a plane, the air is thinner, making alcohol consumption very dangerous because you’re more likely to become badly intoxicated. Not only does this increase the possibility of accidents, but it can also cause people to behave in ways that would require the crew to land the plane.

If that happens, you’ll likely be banned from the airline altogether mid-trip. If an issue arises, the more self-control you have, the better you can deal with the problem.

Remember to drink enough water to avoid dehydration, which can lead to nausea, headaches, and other unpleasant outcomes.

Onboard Wi-Fi and Moving Fast

Wi-Fi has improved substantially on newer planes, to the point where I’ve been able to stream Netflix and Amazon Prime on some.

If a problem arises with your itinerary, the faster you can move to rebook, the less likely you’ll get stuck with all of the connecting flights sold out.

Wi-Fi can give you more timely information on your connections, allow you to rebook a canceled flight while you are still in the air, and alert you to gate changes or delays before you have a heart attack running to a gate at the other end of the airport — only to find that they moved the departure gate back to where you initially got off the plane (this actually happened to me once).

You need to move fast because if a flight is canceled, every one of the hundreds of other passengers is also trying to rebook. If they get the new seats before you, you’ll also miss the next fight, and your family won’t be amused. Same with an emergency hotel. You need to hustle before the rooms sell out, so you don’t have to drive farther for a room or spend the night in the airport — which is no fun.

Choose Your Airline Carefully

You want an airline that is not in financial distress, does not have labor difficulties or is laying off employees needed to operate or repair its aircraft, and has decent traffic through your connecting airports.

We used one airline that flew direct to Las Vegas but only two days a week. If they have a mechanical problem, you either have to buy a far more expensive ticket on another carrier to get to your hotel in time or cancel the trip, neither of which is a great choice.

For the airline to put you on another plane in a timely fashion, it needs other available aircraft at the airport. But remember: at this time of year, flights tend to be overbooked, so you may still be one of those pissed-off people stuck at the airport that TV reporters want to talk to so they can share your misery with the world. Personally, I’d like to avoid that misery in the first place.

Travel Light, Don’t Check Luggage

Those of us who travel regularly all have stories of luggage that didn’t make it. I’ve also watched people pack like they are going away for 12 months, not seven days. Having to deal with massive amounts of luggage can ruin a trip even if it doesn’t get lost.

Learn to pack light and carry your luggage on the plane. If you end up on a small plane, you may have to gate-check the bags and wait for them when the plane lands, which can tighten connections (see above on connection times). But aside from that, you’ll always have your bag with you, and a decent roller can also provide a place to sit if you find yourself waiting in a long line.

Backpacks are an alternative, but as you get older, your ability to lug a lot of weight on your back decreases, so walk around with the loaded backpack a bit and see if you can safely carry it for a mile. If you can’t, use a roller.

You might also consider a service like ShipGo, which allows you to ship your luggage to your destination. It isn’t cheap, but it can give you peace of mind knowing you don’t need to worry about your baggage in transit.

Wrapping Up: Manage Your Temper

Travel this time of year can be a nightmare, but if you manage your luggage, load and learn how to use the airline apps, consider an airline club, and choose your carrier based on their capabilities and customer treatment rather than just price, you’ll minimize your aggravation.

Nevertheless, one thing you do need to get a handle on immediately is your temper. The nicer you are to airline staff, the more willing they will be to help you. If you threaten, curse, or otherwise act out, you not only can get kicked off a flight, but you might also be banned by the airline outright.

Realize that, in most cases, the problems that are upsetting you weren’t caused by the people you are, or feel like, yelling at. Dressing down someone you are asking for help rarely results in an outcome you’ll like. So be nice and empathize with the poor person who is likely getting a lot of undeserved grief.

Instead, thank them if they help you in any way. You might be surprised that sometimes, someone you treat nicely will go out of their way to take care of you, and that alone is reason enough to be nice.

There will be a lot of people stranded over the next several weeks. If you plan correctly, you’re less likely to be one of them. But if you are, good planning can help make it more of an interesting adventure than an unmitigated disaster. Particularly when I’m on vacation, I want more of the former and none of the latter.

Good luck and safe travels.

Tech Product of the Week

Solgaard Luggage

Given how much grief I give Facebook for scam ads, some of the products I’ve bought as a result of those ads are actually surprisingly good. A case in point is Solgaard luggage, which incorporates an internal expanding shelving feature that makes it easier to pack and allows you to use it as a dresser at your destination.

Solgaard has two “built-in closet” carry-on travel products that stand out to me.

One is the Carry-On Closet Medium which will fit in most overhead bins (except some smaller prop planes) in the U.S. and Europe. There is also a large version but it is too big for many European planes.

The other is the Lifepack Endeavor (with closet) that can hang in the hotel closet to use as a dresser.

While not cheap — currently $295 and $275 for the suitcases (large and medium, respectively) and $245 for the backpack — these quality products allow you to pack your belongings into small places easily and ensure your luggage arrives when you do because you are carrying it with you.

Occasionally Solgaard has special editions that tie to NASA or other promos that exhibit a unique visual experience. Unfortunately, I didn’t see any of these when writing this column.

Good, well-built luggage can make a huge difference on a trip. Solgaard has the best luggage solutions I’ve seen so far, so their suitcase and backpack are my product of the week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
executive decision-maker thinking
Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense
November 7, 2022
A photo from the BlackBerry Network Operations Center in Waterloo, Canada.
BlackBerry: How Ukraine Is Making Us More Secure
October 31, 2022
metaverse virtual reality city
Lenovo and How ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Got the Holodeck Wrong
October 24, 2022
green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance
The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk
October 17, 2022
Elon Musk, Twitter
Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage
October 10, 2022
metaverse emersive internet
Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet
October 3, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
September 26, 2022
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem
September 19, 2022
hiker in a remote location making a phone call
The Future of Satellite Phone Communications
September 12, 2022
AMD and Intel chips
AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play
September 5, 2022
More in Transportation
Infineon North America President Bob LeFort presents at its OktoberTech event at Levi’s Stadium, Oct. 20, 2022
Infineon’s OktoberTech Event Zeroes In on Decarbonization, Digitalization
October 27, 2022
ChargePoint Home Flex electric vehicle charger
An EV Charger Installation Odyssey
October 13, 2022
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot system autonomous vehicle
IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation
October 12, 2022
Phononic sustainable cooling for last mile delivery logistics
Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology
October 7, 2022
Lucid Air
Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars
July 25, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile
May 23, 2022
Michael Dell keynote address at Dell Technologies World 2022
The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw
May 9, 2022
Wing drone making a delivery to a customer house
Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area
April 5, 2022

How are you dealing with the cryptocurrency market chaos?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Compelling Tech Products To Put on Your Holiday Shopping Radar

Live Commerce, Shoppable Videos Turn Viewers Into Buyers

Poly Studio P5 Packs Professional Webcam Properties

Chips

Chips

3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Infineon’s OktoberTech Event Zeroes In on Decarbonization, Digitalization

Computing

Computing

New ‘Tux’ Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux’s Distro Closet

Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

New Report Finds Nearly 50% of 2021 Phishing Targeting Gov’t Workers Aimed at Credential Theft

CEO Fired Over Employee Monitoring Among Forrester Privacy Predictions for 2023

BlackBerry: How Ukraine Is Making Us More Secure

Data Management

Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Is the Matter Smart Home Initiative Finally Happening?

Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report

Lenovo and How ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Got the Holodeck Wrong

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Intehill 15.6″ Portable Monitor Is Masterful at Work and Play

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Hacking

Hacking

Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud

Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Hardware

Hardware

Researchers Find Consumer Satisfaction Remains High for PCs and TVs

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Health

Health

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Astro Is Cute, Spunky, Not Quite Ready for Prime Time

Nest Cam’s Unique Battery and Solar Power Options

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

How To

How To

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech

Schneider Electric Ups the Ante on Smart Energy Management

The Fascinating ESG Difference Between Michael Dell and Elon Musk

Malware

Malware

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Linux Mint 21 Release Brings Reviewer a Welcome Reunion

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Privacy

Privacy

Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

Reviews

Reviews

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Science

Science

Solar Lantern Inventor Brings Ecofriendly Light to Toxic Darkness

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

Servers

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Smartphones

Smartphones

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

An EV Charger Installation Odyssey

Grocery Home Delivery May Ride on Cold Chain Technology

High-Tech Trends in Law Enforcement and Emergency Response

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Nvidia and the 3D Future of the Internet

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027

Killing Twitter, With Tesla as Collateral Damage

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

Tech Law

Tech Law

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Transportation

Transportation

Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches

IIHS Study Finds Drivers Confused About Motor Vehicle Automation

Intel and How Autonomous Driving Will Fix the Electric Car Problem

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
Ad Network Connects Influencers, Brands, Audiences on Performance Platform
November 10, 2022
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
Retail Reality Check: Rewards Programs Do Matter to Consumers
November 4, 2022
Digital Marketers Take Fragmented Tactics to New Targets
Digital Marketers Take Fragmented Tactics to New Targets
November 1, 2022

LinuxInsider

A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
New 'Tux' Desktop Release Dresses Up Linux's Distro Closet
October 27, 2022
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New 'Undistro'
October 7, 2022

CRM Buyer

Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
Elon, Remember Thy Stakeholders
November 14, 2022
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
For Better CRM Results, Prioritize Pipeline Over Forecast
October 31, 2022
CloudWorld Reevaluated
CloudWorld Reevaluated
October 26, 2022