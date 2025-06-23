Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

AI’s Inflection Point: Echoes of Hardware Disruption

AI chips on circuit board with data streams representing next-gen hardware disruption

The news around artificial intelligence (AI) has reached a fever pitch. However, this isn’t just about algorithms and data; we stand at a precipice in personal hardware, eerily similar to the moments that gave birth to the personal computer and the modern smartphone.

The tectonic plates of technology are shifting, and the established giants of today — think of Intel in the early PC era or Nokia before the iPhone — could find themselves struggling to adapt in a world fundamentally reshaped by AI.

Let’s talk about the hardware revolution brewing beneath AI’s rise and the existential risks it poses to today’s chipmaking giants. We’ll close with my Product of the Week: the HP OmniBook X Flip Next Gen AI 16, which could make your current laptop look like a typewriter.

Tech Revolutions: From PCs to Smartphones

The early days of personal computing were defined by a fragmented landscape. Then came Apple, which democratized computing with the Macintosh, much like it would later do with music players via the iPod. Yet Apple, for all its visionary beginnings, lost the lead in PCs and almost went under before Steve Jobs’ return and the iPod’s salvific launch. Talk about cutting it close!

Fast forward to the smartphone revolution.

Surprisingly, IBM created the first smartphone, named “Simon,” in 1994. Yet IBM never truly capitalized on this invention and was largely absent from the market by the end of the decade. I guess IBM was too busy teaching computers how to play chess to notice phones were about to become mini-computers.

Enter Apple again, late to the game with the iPhone, but with a laser focus on the consumer experience. It standardized the market around a touch-centric, app-driven model, effectively crippling Nokia, eliminating Palm and BlackBerry, and sidelining Microsoft’s early mobile ambitions. Apple didn’t just enter the market; it redefined it, leaving competitors wondering if they’d brought a flip phone to a smartphone fight.

AI Disruption and the Open-Source Surge

Now, AI stands poised to trigger a similar upheaval in personal hardware. We’re seeing the emergence of new processor companies like AheadComputing, staffed by ex-Intel engineers and reminiscent of Intel’s scrappy beginnings.

Crucially, there’s a massive focus on open source in the AI development community — for frameworks, models, and, increasingly, hardware architectures like RISC-V. It’s as if everyone decided to share their secret sauce recipe online.

This emphasis on openness presents a significant challenge to the current leader in AI GPUs, Nvidia, which isn’t known for its open-source embrace. In stark contrast, AMD has wholeheartedly embraced open source with its ROCm platform and commitment to open standards in AI.

If AMD can strategically pivot to an open-source hardware platform, much like it did with its AI-focused products and ROCm, it has a genuine shot at displacing Nvidia, echoing the PC era where open architectures eventually triumphed over proprietary ones for broader adoption. Think of it as the ultimate group project in which everyone actually pulls their weight.

Are Chip Giants Repeating Tech History?

However, history rarely repeats itself verbatim, and the established players — AMD, Intel, and Nvidia — might be repeating a familiar mistake: underestimating the disruptive potential of this shift.

Just as PC OEMs initially scoffed at the Macintosh’s limitations and established phone manufacturers dismissed the iPhone’s radical touch interface, these processor firms and their OEM partners may not fully grasp the implications of AI-native hardware and the power of open-source collaboration. It’s like bringing a very fancy abacus to a quantum computing conference.

Consider Microsoft’s acquisition of Danger, the maker of the Sidekick, a device that showed significant potential to be an early iPhone competitor. Instead of nurturing Danger’s innovative spirit and consumer focus, Microsoft integrated it into its existing enterprise-centric structure, effectively stifling its potential.

Tellingly, key members of Danger’s leadership eventually landed at Google, where they played a pivotal role in the creation of Android, a truly open and powerful competitor to Apple’s iOS — illustrating how established players can inadvertently pave the way for disruption by mishandling nascent technologies and talent.

AI-Native Hardware and Open Innovation

So, what’s likely to come next? We’re likely to see a fragmentation of the personal hardware landscape driven by the specific demands of AI workloads. We’ll see more specialized processors designed for tasks like neural network inference and training, potentially optimized for energy efficiency and specific AI frameworks.

Companies embracing open hardware standards, such as RISC-V, coupled with thriving open-source software ecosystems, are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. Much like the open architecture of the IBM PC allowed for rapid innovation and a vast ecosystem of compatible hardware and software, these companies are poised to benefit from this trend.

The merger of OpenAI and Jony Ive’s IO signals a potential leap beyond incremental hardware improvements toward fundamentally new AI-centric devices. These could be interfaces and form factors we haven’t even conceived of yet, potentially rendering current assumptions about computing hardware obsolete. Imagine your next “computer” being a chic, minimalist pebble that just knows what you want.

Chipmakers Must Disrupt Themselves Now

To avoid the fate of Nokia or IBM’s PC division, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia must take the threat of full displacement far more seriously. They need to:

  • Establish truly autonomous “skunkworks” divisions focused on radical, AI-native hardware architectures and open-source software development, insulated from the constraints of their core businesses. Think of them as secret labs where mad scientists (of the good kind) concoct the future.
  • Actively invest in and contribute to open hardware initiatives like RISC-V to foster a broader ecosystem that isn’t tied to proprietary technologies. Sharing is caring, even with competitors.
  • Form strategic partnerships with AI software leaders and innovative startups rather than viewing them solely as customers. Embrace the weird and wonderful!
  • Explore entirely new computing paradigms that move beyond the traditional CPU/GPU-centric model, anticipating the potential for AI to reshape how we interact with technology.

Wrapping Up: Navigating the AI Inflection Point

The AI revolution presents an existential challenge to the semiconductor industry’s established order. While AMD, Intel, and Nvidia all possess immense talent and resources, their traditional business models and proprietary leanings could become liabilities in a landscape increasingly defined by open-source collaboration, custom silicon, and radical new hardware concepts.

History is replete with examples of industry leaders who failed to adapt to seismic technological shifts. To avoid becoming cautionary tales, these giants must shed their corporate inertia, embrace a more agile experimental approach, and perhaps even collaborate in unconventional ways to build the truly open, AI-native computing future that is rapidly taking shape.

The time for incremental change is over; the future demands a revolutionary response. If today’s semiconductor giants aren’t paying attention, they risk becoming “that old chip company” in a few years.

Tech Product of the Week

HP OmniBook X Flip 16-Inch Laptop

The HP OmniBook X Flip 16-inch 2-in-1 AI PC laptop, along with its 14-inch counterpart, is more than a sleek refresh — it is a testament to how far laptops have come, especially for those of us who remember the original OmniBook. My CEO once handed me one that ran Windows 95, an OS the poor machine despised. That was not a great way to impress the boss. This new model, however? It would make any user proud.

HP OmniBook X Flip 16-inch laptop in Eclipse Gray

The HP OmniBook X Flip 16-inch model, powered by Intel’s AI-ready Lunar Lake processor and Arc graphics, delivers sleek design and premium performance for the hybrid work era. (Image Credit: HP)

The star of the show is the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, part of the Lunar Lake family, paired with Intel Arc graphics. While AMD configurations of the OmniBook X Flip boast higher TOPS on paper, in real-world benchmarks — including productivity, responsiveness, and media handling — the Intel version holds its own and often pulls ahead. It’s a compelling showcase for Lunar Lake’s architectural efficiency and AI-integrated design, even if the verdict could shift once we have a more nuanced set of AI benchmarks.

Design-wise, the X Flip lives up to its name. As a 2-in-1, it flips gracefully into a tablet, and unlike some hybrid attempts, this one feels like a genuine dual-purpose device, not a laptop masquerading as a tablet. It’s lightweight, starting at 4.15 lbs., beautifully balanced, and feels solid whether you’re typing or sketching.

Remote workers will appreciate the embedded Poly audio and camera tech, which delivers clear video and studio-grade mic pickup — because looking like a potato and sounding like you’re in a wind tunnel during a Zoom call isn’t exactly career-enhancing.

Design, Display, and Eco-Friendly Value

Let’s talk colors: Meteor Silver and Glacier Silver, and the really nice Eclipse Gray (pictured above) are classy, but the real showstopper is Atmospheric Blue — a deep, elegant shade that somehow looks both professional and rebellious. Sadly, it is only available on the 14-inch version. It’s the laptop equivalent of wearing a tuxedo with neon socks.

Battery life is solid, easily lasting through a workday and then some. The OLED display is stunning — sharp, bright, with rich blacks and brilliant color accuracy that is perfect for creative work or binge-watching sci-fi you swear is research. Connectivity is modern and plentiful, with Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 7, and solid Bluetooth performance.

Starting at $1,299.99, the OmniBook X Flip offers substantial value considering its premium features and AI capabilities.

Finally, HP’s sustainability creds deserve praise. The chassis is made from recycled aluminum, and the packaging is largely recyclable. It’s a small touch but meaningful for eco-conscious buyers.

The OmniBook X Flip with Lunar Lake isn’t just a comeback — it’s a confident leap forward, and it is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
AMD Threadripper processor
AMD at Computex 2025: Making the Case for an AI Powerhouse
May 22, 2025
how tariffs impact the microprocessor market
The State of the Microprocessor Market and the Problem With Tariffs
March 17, 2025
AI chips on circuit board with data streams representing next-gen hardware disruption
Processor Wars: How Qualcomm Lost Its Early Lead
February 10, 2025
More by Rob Enderle
view all
AMD Advancing AI 2025
AMD’s AI Surge Challenges Nvidia’s Dominance
June 16, 2025
Illustration of AI vs. human creativity showing a tug-of-war between traditional art tools, music notes, and digital AI symbols, representing copyright conflict.
The Tangled Web: Copyright, AI, and the Content ID Conundrum
June 9, 2025
"Conceptual illustration of AI-powered hardware inspired by Jony Ive's design legacy
The Ghost in the Machine Gets a Body With Jony Ive, OpenAI
June 2, 2025
open source community of collaborative and transparent AI development
Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses
May 19, 2025
A humanoid robot sits in a theater watching a screen showing a couple at sunset, surrounded by icons of games, books, and music — symbolizing AI’s expanding role in entertainment.
AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act
May 12, 2025
eta’s website showing Llama 4 Capabilities, including the model variants Behemoth, Scout, and Maverick.
Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami
May 5, 2025
A glowing microchip balances on a tightrope made of light, suspended over a digital network representing algorithmic complexity and Big Tech’s control of AI systems.
The Algorithmic Tightrope and the Perils of Big Tech’s Dominance in AI
April 28, 2025
An aging U.S. flag hangs in a shuttered industrial window — a quiet reminder of the nation's once-thriving manufacturing base.
The Herculean Task of Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing to the US
April 21, 2025
electric vehicle assembly line
How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China
April 14, 2025
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers keynote at Intel Vision 2025 in Las Vegas
Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm
April 7, 2025
More in Artificial Intelligence
IT professional monitors AI analytics and cybersecurity dashboards, with hidden risks of shadow AI and unapproved SaaS tool usage in focus.
Beyond ChatGPT: Shadow AI Risks Lurk in SaaS Tools
June 26, 2025
students working on computers in a school classroom
MIT Study Finds ChatGPT Can Harm Critical Thinking Over Time
June 24, 2025
Galaxy Watch and Samsung smartphone showing vascular load data, part of Samsung's planned Health Hub to help users and doctors track cardiovascular health.
Samsung Plans ‘Health Hub’ To Connect Doctors With Patient Data
June 18, 2025
emergency response center for first responders, law enforcement
Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk
June 17, 2025
Person walking through city with ambient AI interface projected from wearable device, symbolizing the future of screenless, context-aware computing.
I Know Precisely What Sam Altman and Jony Ive Are Up To
June 17, 2025
international AI networks and technological diffusion
From Networks to Business Models, AI Is Rewiring Telecom
June 12, 2025
An IT user interacts with generative AI tools, raising enterprise concerns over unsanctioned LLM use.
IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report
June 4, 2025
A clinician monitors real-time patient data using AI-powered systems designed to optimize care delivery and resource allocation across hospital networks.
DexCare AI Platform Tackles Health Care Access, Cost Crisis
May 29, 2025
AMD Threadripper processor
AMD at Computex 2025: Making the Case for an AI Powerhouse
May 22, 2025
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025

Does understanding how AI works matter to you?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

The Tangled Web: Copyright, AI, and the Content ID Conundrum

Chips

Chips

AMD’s AI Surge Challenges Nvidia’s Dominance

Computing

Computing

IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report

Data Management

Data Management

NTT’s Upgrade 2025 Event: A Showcase of Possibility Without Purpose

Developers

Developers

WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

I Know Precisely What Sam Altman and Jony Ive Are Up To

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

AMD at Computex 2025: Making the Case for an AI Powerhouse

Hacking

Hacking

SMBs Face Costly, Complex Barriers to Cybersecurity

Hardware

Hardware

The Ghost in the Machine Gets a Body With Jony Ive, OpenAI

Health

Health

DexCare AI Platform Tackles Health Care Access, Cost Crisis

Home Tech

Home Tech

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

From Networks to Business Models, AI Is Rewiring Telecom

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Security Is Not Privacy, Part 1: The Mobile Target

Privacy

Privacy

Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media

Reviews

Reviews

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Robotics

Robotics

Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester

Science

Science

Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Space

Space

Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act

Tech Law

Tech Law

Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses

Transportation

Transportation

Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
June 20, 2025
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
June 5, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025

LinuxInsider

Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
June 13, 2025
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
May 15, 2025
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
May 12, 2025

CRM Buyer

The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
June 23, 2025
Netigate's Ask AI Delivers Instant Insights From Feedback Data
Netigate's Ask AI Delivers Instant Insights From Feedback Data
June 18, 2025
Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
June 6, 2025