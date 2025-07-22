AI’s Killer App Could Be a Browser

Browsers built on artificial intelligence could transform how users interact with the internet, much like applications shaped the mobile web. That could make AI browsers a killer app.

The AI community isn’t ignoring that potential. Perplexity has released an invite-only beta of its AI browser called Comet, and OpenAI is also working on a browser. Then there are other native-AI browsers, like Dia.

In a recent interview with Alex Heath, of The Verge, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas maintained that what people want from agentic AI is an interface that the agent and the human can both operate in the same manner. They want seamless logins, easy-to-use client-side data, natural control, and minimal damage if something doesn’t work.

“What is that environment in which this can be done in the most straightforward way without creating virtual servers with all your logins and having users worry about privacy and stuff like that?” he asked. “It’s the browser.”

AI browsers have the potential to work really well for consumers who are already comfortable using AI tools, noted Brian Jackson, principal research director at the Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm in London, Ontario, Canada. “Think back to when Google launched Chrome,” he told TechNewsWorld. “What was their big innovation? Turning the address bar into a search bar, which naturally pushed Google search to the center of the browser experience.”

“OpenAI and Perplexity are taking a similar route, but with AI answers and assistance as the main feature,” he said. “For people already using these tools to search the web, manage tasks, or support their workflow, that kind of integration could be a big draw.”

Why Browsers May Be AI’s Killer App

The browser is the killer app for AI because it’s the front door to the internet, asserted Pedro David Espinoza, founder and CEO of PDE Ventures, a venture capital firm in Miramar, Fla. “It’s how billions of people explore the world,” he told TechNewsWorld. “If you inject AI directly into that experience, you’re not just changing a product, you’re rewriting how we access knowledge. A browser with AI becomes your thinking partner, not just a search bar.”

The browser already sits at the center of daily work, so embedding a language model there turns every tab, form field, and cookie into structured context that the AI agent can act on immediately, explained Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO of 0rcus, a cybersecurity company in Indianapolis.

“Users keep their familiar address bar while gaining a semantic command line that can read, summarize, compare, translate, and even transact across open pages without copy and paste gymnastics,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“So many people used to think AI would live in these super fancy enterprise tools,” added Joe Z, co-founder and CTO of DeAgentAI, a platform for deploying AI models for specialized applications, headquartered in Singapore. “But the browser? It’s the one thing everyone touches, all day.”

“You layer AI on top of that, suddenly you’ve got this universal control panel for everything, and not just Google search levels of useful,” he told TechNewsWorld. “I’m talking actual task automation, personalization, real results.”

These AI browsers aim to reduce friction, observed Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City. “Just as visiting many information sources has been circumvented by AI, with an AI browser, many of the transaction sources may be circumvented as well,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Rendering Web Financially Non-Viable

Rubin noted that the AI browser could supplant web pages as the primary front end to the internet.

“There may be some brands where you just enjoy the experience of using their website so much that it will remain a destination for you,” he said, “but that sounds like the argument that people will continue to buy newspapers because they like the feel of the media in their hands. That’s true, but over time, that becomes more an exception than the rule.”

AI is already affecting the web, and AI-powered browsers could further amplify that impact. “AI is harvesting information off websites that users then don’t visit, resulting in a sharp decline in both advertising revenue and curated marketing,” said Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm, in Bend, Ore.

“In effect, they could make much of the existing web financially non-viable,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Large language models (LLMs) are having a massive impact on search, maintained Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender, a deepfake and AI-generated media detection company, in New York City.

“Ask anyone on our team when the last time they used a search engine to answer a question versus put the same question into an LLM for an answer. Most will indicate that the latter is now a reflex, while the former seems rather dated,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“I think that AI makes the browsing experience much more bespoke, targeted, and quicker, or more efficient, but the old guards of the internet are noticeably worried because it upends the norms they set already,” he said.

“Controlling browsers will allow AI companies to create a curated and personalized web experience for each user,” added Nick Davidov, co-founder and managing partner with Davidovs VC, a venture capital company headquartered in Los Altos Hills, Calif.

“Ultimately,” he told TechNewsWorld, “that will lead to an AI operating system for each person that knows them and can do things for them.”

Threat to Browser Leaders?

Major players in the browser market could find their shares slipping if an AI browser makes everyday browsing faster, easier, and more helpful, contended Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research, in Las Vegas. “Loyalty fades fast when convenience is redefined,” he told TechNewsWorld.

He added that AI browser adoption would especially be accelerated if Google were forced to divest itself of its Chrome browser by the federal courts. “It could blow the market doors wide open,” he said. “Without Chrome’s dominant grip, newer AI-first browsers might finally get the oxygen they need to compete and innovate faster. Ironically, Google losing Chrome might accelerate the next big wave of browsing.”

AI is threatening more than just the major players’ browsers, Enderle argued. “Virtually all desktop apps are at risk because a fully trained AI browser could provide similar or better functionality than a dedicated app,” he said.

However, Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a market research firm in San Francisco, cautioned about discounting the power of inertia. “There’s a lot of inertia around Chrome usage,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It’s not a foregone conclusion that people will try a new browser. All your settings and passwords are remembered in your existing browser. That’s a powerful disincentive to switch. The features will need to be pretty compelling.”

Sites Should Build Their Own AI

The discussion about AI browsers misses a key point, argued Dev Nag, CEO and founder of QueryPal, a customer support chatbot, in San Francisco. That point is that AI is going to flip the power dynamic between search and websites. “Smart publishers and product owners are realizing they can become AI providers rather than AI victims,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Google already commoditized content with their instant answers in search results, and site owners are going to make sure that their apps don’t get commoditized by AI browsers in the same way,” he said. “Instead of Comet or Chrome’s AI using your app, serving it up without attribution, sites will run their own AI assistant that knows their inventory, their brand voice, and their business goals.”

“The key move here is that site owners can offer all the conveniences users expect from AI browsers while keeping customers on their properties and avoiding the biggest risks, like price comparisons and complete disintermediation,” he continued.

“When a visitor asks about product comparisons or needs help navigating complex documentation, their custom AI will respond instantly, trained specifically on their content and optimized for their conversion and business goals.”

“What makes this approach so powerful is that it turns the commoditization threat into a competitive advantage,” Nag contended. “While AI browsers try to intermediate between users and websites, sites can build AI experiences so compelling that users prefer going direct — just like Amazon.com still receives far more direct traffic than Google Shopping.”

With built-in AI, a website or web application can perform AI-powered tasks for users, without needing to deploy, manage, or self-host AI models, he maintained. “Instead of fighting AI browsers for traffic, sites become AI-powered destinations that offer superior, contextualized experiences,” he said. “Every interaction, prediction, or response will be built around their audience’s unique needs.”

“It’s aikido for the web,” he added, “using the momentum of the AI revolution to strengthen rather than weaken the relationship between sites and their users.”