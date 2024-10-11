Security

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Alcatraz AI Biometrics Bolsters Workplace Security

Rock X AI facial authentication
Rock X AI facial authentication (Image Credit: Alcatraz AI)

Workplace safety is an increasing concern in modern environments. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are driving innovative hardware solutions to reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

Managing any facility or organizational team now involves greater responsibility for safety, whether in workplaces, campuses, hospitals, or other settings. These challenges are driving demand for safer, opt-in hardware solutions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently expressed support for this technology, stating the “integration of AI in workplace safety heralds a transformative era for occupational health.” Alcatraz AI has taken the lead in providing frictionless, AI-powered biometric access control solutions that are revolutionizing security through facial authentication.

These solutions establish a new standard for access control, replacing outdated methods by allowing workers to use their faces as credentials. Only those who opt-in for facial authentication gain access, strengthening building security.

The Facial-Authentication-as-a-Service (FaaS) company recently unveiled its flagship product, Rock X (shown above), in April at the International Security and Conference Exposition (ISC West 2024). This advanced AI-powered system redefines outdoor security, offering high-performance facial authentication in all lighting and weather conditions.

“Getting people to use biometrics, use it consistently, and have a great experience has always been very challenging. That is why there has not been lots of adoption until recently,” Blaine Frederick, VP of product at Alcatraz AI, told TechNewsWorld.

Flexible Facial Recognition Integration Simplifies Deployment

The benefit of facial recognition devices is that the company can attach them to any access control or video management head-end already in use.

For example, a company with dozens of card readers throughout their facility can hang the units on the wall either right above them or remove them, tap into the existing cabling infrastructure, and commission it.

“You are good to go. You do not need to rip out any existing panels or access control,” said Frederick.

The video feeds will flow directly into any of the virtual machine systems or video management systems, providing an eye-level view of people coming and going. This approach reduces installation costs.

After installation, ongoing costs vary depending on the subscription plan selected. The options include on-premises and in-cloud.

For some customers, the company hosts the recognition software in its cloud, either in a single-tenant or a multi-tenant environment, all in AWS. Other customers prefer the platform software housed on their servers behind their firewalls.

“Some companies are a little ahead on cloud computing and would rather not have to handle the maintenance and deal with the servers and infrastructure. So, we are completely flexible how you choose to deploy the systems,” Frederick remarked.

AI Overcomes Outdated Biometric Methods

Biometrics technology — facial and fingerprint recognition — has been around for a while. However, the equipment used was often underpowered by antiquated methodology. Companies enrolled their workers with more traditional old-school face biometrics.

“You enroll a person, and it creates a bit string that is saved in memory. Each time the person appears, the system compares the stored bit string to the new one to determine if it matches,” Frederick explained.

People’s appearances change over time. However, static templates do not change. Without regular updates from IT or HR, systems gradually become less reliable and harder to use,” he added.

“AI processors and GPUs are now smaller and exist on the edge. We can use these modern techniques now to solve these older problems. Our device has a GPU built into it, and all of the AI/ML processing happens on the edge, providing redundancy, so you do not have to worry about the network and so forth,” noted Frederick.

Biometric Access Control Use Cases for Workplace Safety

This new technology improves the accuracy of on-site safety. For instance, the Alcatraz AI platform also detects tailgate entries, which is probably the number one security problem.

According to Frederick, security directors acknowledge that tailgate entry is typically not malicious but rather a result of people being polite.

“I swipe my badge; I go through the door and hold it open for the person behind me. Maybe that person is supposed to be there, maybe not,” he suggested.

The reality is there is a strong need for tools and technology that allow you to know whether or not a person is supposed to be there and then alert people in real time to make decisions. That is critical for ensuring security in a safe workplace.

“Being able to verify that the right people are in the right places is super critical for lots of companies, whether or not it is a safety issue. A former employee comes into a place and is looking to cause harm to someone or execute a cyberattack. Many data breaches occur not because somebody hacked in from the outside, but rather somebody gained entrance into the building and physical access to a company’s infrastructure,” he observed.

That necessity exists in a wide range of work environments. These include everyday offices, stadiums and arenas, college campuses, pharma and life sciences facilities, retail locations, and airports.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
policymakers discussing guidance for artificial intelligence
Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers
May 22, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Addressing the Deepfake Risk to Biometric Security
May 7, 2024
challenges and vulnerabilities of digital identity authentication
Casino Breaches Expose Why Identity Management Is at a Crossroads
November 2, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
developers testing software
AI Can Improve CX, QA Without Cutting Jobs, Software Expert Says
September 30, 2024
information technology team examining business emails for gen AI phishing attacks
Poisoned Data in AI Training Opens Back Doors to System Manipulation
September 26, 2024
Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps
September 25, 2024
artificial intelligence
Bridging the AI Training Gap in the Workplace
September 24, 2024
educational technology
EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching
August 29, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
artificial intelligence regulations
Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays
August 22, 2024
edYOU educational avatars
Meet the EdYOU Adaptable AI Meta-Human Learning Solution
August 16, 2024
ransomware demand message on computer screen
Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack
August 15, 2024
database administrator
Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges
August 8, 2024
More in Security
hacked computer hardware
$75 Million Ransomware Payment Exposed in New Zscaler Report
July 30, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Surge in ‘Shadow AI’ Accounts Poses Fresh Risks to Corporate Data
July 25, 2024
student and parent using computer
Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report
June 4, 2024
browser security to secure the enterprise
Menlo Secure Cloud Browser Enables a Safer Enterprise Workspace
February 20, 2024
Noorio B310 wireless home security camera with 2K resolution: review
Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security
October 13, 2023
tech innovation
The Magic Presented at HP Imagine 2023
October 9, 2023
opne source vulnerabilities
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’
October 4, 2023
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
September 15, 2023
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users’ IP Addresses
September 7, 2023
passwordless computing
The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future
September 5, 2023

Which best describes how AI apps have affected your search engine use?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Innovations Breaking the Mold in Learning and Teaching

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple Weaves AI Into Latest Watch, AirPods, iPhone Models

Chips

Chips

Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence

Computing

Computing

AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Hacking

Hacking

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Hardware

Hardware

AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives

Health

Health

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Bridging the AI Training Gap in the Workplace

Malware

Malware

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Wallets Gain Ground as Key Complement to Retail Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Privacy

Privacy

Protecting Kids From Immersive Tech Could Lead to Over-Censorship

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos

Science

Science

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Inflation Delaying New Phone Purchases for Many Americans: Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Agentic AI Set To Revolutionize Business Operations, Decision-Making

Tech Law

Tech Law

Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
Updated Settle Platform Helps CPG Brands Optimize Operations
October 9, 2024
Battling Chargeback Fraud in Digital Marketplaces With AI
Battling Chargeback Fraud in Digital Marketplaces With AI
October 8, 2024
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
Retailers Turn to AI for Holiday Shopping Season Success
October 1, 2024

LinuxInsider

Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
Strong Basics: The Building Blocks of Software Engineering
October 11, 2024
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
AI-Powered Loyalty Platforms Bring New CX Opportunities
October 3, 2024
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
AI Not Exactly a Selling Point for Consumers
September 18, 2024
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
September 12, 2024