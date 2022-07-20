Tech Law
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

online reviews

A lawsuit against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups alleged to be part of a broker network for churning out fake product reviews was filed Tuesday by Amazon.

In its lawsuit, Amazon alleges the administrators have attempted to orchestrate the placement of bogus reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products. It added that the groups are set up to recruit people to write fake reviews at Amazon’s online stores in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Amazon said in a statement posted online that it would be using information discovered through the lawsuit to identify bad actors and remove reviews commissioned by them from the retail website.

“Our teams stop millions of suspicious reviews before they’re ever seen by customers, and this lawsuit goes a step further to uncover perpetrators operating on social media,” Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of selling partner services, said in the statement. “Proactive legal action targeting bad actors is one of many ways we protect customers by holding bad actors accountable.”

Against Meta Policy

Meta, which owns Facebook, condemned the groups for setting up fake review mills on its infrastructure. “Groups that solicit or encourage fake reviews violate our policies and are removed,” Meta spokesperson Jen Ridings said in a statement provided to TechNewsWorld.

“We are working with Amazon on this matter and will continue to partner across the industry to address spam and fake reviews,” she added.

According to Meta, it has already removed a majority of the fraudulent groups cited in Amazon’s lawsuit and is actively investigating others for violating the company’s policy against fraud and deception.

It noted it has introduced a number of tools to remove violating content from its service, tools that use artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision to analyze specific examples of content that breaks the rules and identify patterns of misbehavior across the platform.

Is Facebook Doing Enough?

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy for Which?, a consumer advocacy group in the U.K., praised Amazon’s action, but questioned whether Facebook was doing enough to prevent the abuse of its platform.

“It is positive that Amazon has taken legal action against some of the fake review brokers operating on Facebook, a problem Which?’s investigations have repeatedly exposed,” he said in a statement. “However, it raises big question marks about the proactive action Facebook is taking to crack down on fake review agents and protect consumers.”

“Facebook needs to explain why this activity appears to be rife, and the [U.K.] Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) must challenge the company to provide evidence to show that the action it is taking is effective,” he continued. “Otherwise, it should consider stronger action against the platform.”

“The government has announced that it plans to give the CMA stronger powers to protect consumers from an avalanche of fake reviews,” he added. “These digital markets, competition and consumer reforms must be made into law as a priority.”

In 2019 Which? issued a report estimating 250,000 hotel reviews on the Tripadvisor website were fake. Tripadvisor dismissed the analysis in that report as “simplistic,” but a year later in a “transparency” report of its own, the travel site found almost one million, or 3.6%, of the reviews on the site were fake.

No Time for Deep Dives

“Most consumers don’t have time to dig deep into the reviews,” observed Ross Rubin, the principal analyst with Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City.

“They take the star rating as a way to instill trust in a product and if people are getting compensated for posting fake reviews, that undermines confidence in the review,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Not only do fake reviews incentivize consumers to purchase an inferior product, they also make it more difficult to determine the differences among products,” he added.

“If you have an overwhelming number of products in a category with four-and-a-half- or five-star reviews because so many of them are participating in these fake review programs, then the value of the reviews themselves are diminished,” he explained.

He acknowledged that fake reviews were a problem everywhere on the internet. “But,” he continued, “because Amazon has such a strong position in online retail and is often the first website that consumers go to, it tends to be disproportionately targeted by these fake review groups.”

Review mills have also used bots to pad product reviews, but Rubin noted that technology lacks the effectiveness of using human beings. “The reason these groups use people instead of bots is that the bots are easier to detect,” he said. “Amazon uses machine learning technologies to identify when companies are using bots.”

‘Widespread’ Review Manipulation

In a report issued last year by Uberall, an online and offline customer experience platform, review manipulation on Amazon was termed “widespread.”

Amazon claims only 1% of the reviews on the site are fake, but the report disputed that. It cited a 2018 analysis by Fakespot that found fakes outnumbered true reviews in some product categories such as nutritional supplements (64%), beauty (63%), electronics (61%), and athletic sneakers (59%).

“Even if we discount these numbers by 50%, there would still be a chasm between what Amazon says and what Fakespot reported,” the Uberall report noted.

What can be done to tamp down fake reviews?

Uberall reported that Amazon and a few others use “verified purchaser” labels to signal higher confidence in reviews. “This is an approach that needs to be more widely utilized,” it noted, “though it’s not foolproof, as Amazon has discovered.”

“Regardless of the specific anti-fraud mechanisms,” it continued, “fake reviews are a problem that needs to be more systematically and vigorously addressed.”

Among the paths forward identified in the report for finding a solution to the problem are using more technical sophistication and aggressive enforcement to bring review fraud down to low single digits, embracing a review framework that is structurally harder to cheat and allowing only actual verified buyers to write reviews.

“These are not mutually exclusive approaches,” it explained. “They can and should be used in combination with one another.”

“There’s an enormous amount at stake for businesses of all sizes with online reviews,” the report maintained. “More and better reviews translate directly into online visibility, brand equity and revenue. This creates powerful incentives for businesses to pursue positive reviews and suppress or remove negative reviews.”

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Sheryl Sandberg
With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?
June 6, 2022
European Union law
New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms
April 26, 2022
Back-to-School Spending and the Power of Peer Reviews
August 17, 2021
Fake Review Schemes Conning Online Shoppers
February 18, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Bad Comparisons Distort State of US Broadband
July 12, 2022
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Google Hasn’t Started the Robocalypse Yet
June 15, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs
June 1, 2022
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
More in Tech Law
Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA
May 18, 2022
European Union law
New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms
April 26, 2022
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
April 13, 2022
Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending
November 9, 2021
Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation
October 26, 2021
The Rise of Digital Ad Taxes Could Impact Online Marketplaces
October 20, 2021
Will Mistrust Jeopardize the Survival of Facebook?
September 20, 2021
US, NATO Accuse China of Massive Microsoft Hack
July 20, 2021
What an Amazon Breakup Would Look Like and Why It’s a Win for Brands
July 8, 2021
Reputation Management: Duking It Out With Doxing
June 30, 2021

Did you buy online during the Amazon Prime Day deal event?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Chips

 Chips

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft's Innovative 4-Processor PC

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Computing

 Computing

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations' AppSec Breakdowns

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

Data Management

 Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability's Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

 Developers

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies' Strengths, Weaknesses

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Hacking

 Hacking

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

Hardware

 Hardware

KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Privacy

 Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Birth of Google's 'Sentient' AI and the Problem It Presents

With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?

The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk

Tech Law

 Tech Law

Illegal Drug Trade Fuels $1.37B in Crypto Transactions at Russian Dark Site

SCOTUS Tilts Toward Software Access in Ruling for Google

AirTags vs. Tile and Apple's Antitrust Future

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Sweetwater's Well-Tuned Marketing Is Music to Shoppers' Ears
Sweetwater's Well-Tuned Marketing Is Music to Shoppers' Ears
July 21, 2022
Adapting to E-Commerce Trends in 2022 and Beyond
Adapting to E-Commerce Trends in 2022 and Beyond
July 19, 2022
Why E-Commerce Businesses Need a Strong Inbound Strategy
Why E-Commerce Businesses Need a Strong Inbound Strategy
July 15, 2022

LinuxInsider

Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
June 22, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022

CRM Buyer

Gen Z to Retailers: Sell Us Speed, Simplicity, Touchless Pay Options
Gen Z to Retailers: Sell Us Speed, Simplicity, Touchless Pay Options
July 22, 2022
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
July 8, 2022
A Study of Selling
A Study of Selling
June 28, 2022