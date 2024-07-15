Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

AMD Enters AI PC Race, Closes Microsoft Copilot+ Launch Gaps

artificial intelligence computer processor

The AI PC market moved quickly after the first generation of limited AI PCs hit the market a few months ago.

Microsoft and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite kicked off the second generation. While those products were impressive, they didn’t address three key markets: workstation-class machines, gaming PCs, or PCs for professional creators. They were fine for most of us but weren’t performant for the people who build, create, and play the most powerful games or the software and hardware engineers who are building AI solutions.

Well, with one noted exception. AMD just announced it will close that gap with a class of PCs that have the graphics and processor performance demanded by creators.

These are machines with discrete graphics cards and the power to meet the needs of those who demand the highest performance yet still want all the advantages that AI brings without cratering battery life. The still missing link is desktop PCs, but they are waiting for Microsoft to enable them. The problem isn’t the hardware, as much as Microsoft’s unfortunate decision not to support them yet.

Let’s discuss AMD’s approach to addressing these market gaps. Then, we’ll close with my Product of the Week, the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16, which caught my lustful eye at the AMD event.

Microsoft’s Flawed AI PC Copilot+ Launch

Whenever a new platform emerges, like AI now, the initial problem is a lack of applications.

Microsoft targeted its AI PC launch on users with two new applications: Recall and Cocreator. Microsoft should have focused first on developers. As Steve Ballmer once said, “Developers, developers, developers.”

However, the initial product Microsoft brought to market was focused on users, not developers. Microsoft seemed to go out of its way to ignore developers by neglecting workstation-class laptops, which have GPUs, and all desktops. Many of us who work on PCs for a living prefer desktops for their sheer power.

Not only did this reduce the capabilities of those building for AI, but Recall was so poorly presented that even though it kept the data it collected safely on the PC from which it was collected — which is unusual given that Microsoft is one of the leading cloud vendors — people believed it was a security risk, so Microsoft was forced to pull it back.

The really annoying thing is that there was no Copilot+ solution for performance PCs and workstations, even though high-end discrete GPUs easily outperform NPUs and are already in the market. Even more unbelievable, Nvidia’s GPU technology was used to create the generative AI that Microsoft uses, OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

AMD to the Rescue

AMD’s launch addresses this shortcoming. What’s fascinating is that most of the laptops that were announced with Nvidia graphics cards and an NPU at 50 TOPS closed the gap that Microsoft unfortunately created.

These are impressive laptops. Most were powerhouses but still promised all-day battery life and around a four-pound carry weight, making them impressively light and long-lasting for their class. Asus had the strongest line, many with 16-inch displays and several with 4K OLED displays with high color accuracy, which is ideal for gaming, image work, and performance in line with portable workstations.

It is a shame AMD didn’t include an NPU in a desktop configuration. That would have put them above the crowd. However, given that Microsoft would just need to enable desktop GPUs, I understand why it didn’t. Still, it would have made for an incredibly sustainable configuration, given digital assistants need to run nearly constantly.

While desktops and workstations don’t need battery life, they consume a ton of power. Using an NPU instead of a high-performance GPU would make for an interesting, low-power alternative.

This approach is generally a good competitive practice, particularly in an emerging market. Rather than directly engaging first-to-market competitors, target areas where they aren’t and where they have a performance disadvantage. That’s what AMD is doing here.

The Silo AI Twist

During the event, AMD announced it would purchase a uniquely important company, Silo AI, the largest private AI lab in Europe. Right now, few people know how to deploy AI solutions successfully, and most AI deployments are failing. Silo AI, in contrast, has successfully deployed AI in over 200 accounts, and in a market that is short of AI talent, they have 125 highly skilled AI professionals (PhDs).

The Silo AI acquisition will supply AMD with two critical advantages.

First, it will allow them to help their end-user customers successfully deploy AI with AMD’s technology in the back office. Second, it will provide AMD with invaluable information on where current technologies are failing, both on servers and desktops, allowing AMD to focus better on its development efforts going forward.

While Nvidia is currently the king of AI, one disadvantage in being first is that you don’t have anyone to follow, and when blazing a trail, you can drift off track.

AMD is behind, but with Silo AI, they can see any mistake that Nvidia might make and attempt to capitalize on it. While it is unlikely AMD will be able to pass Nvidia this way, it could become the strongest number two in a market that is far from saturated.

As a result, AMD probably won’t gain at Nvidia’s expense but speed overall AI adaptation. A stronger competitor should also help Nvidia focus, so this has the potential to benefit both companies.

Wrapping Up

AMD’s coming offerings are impressive, particularly since they close a major critical part of the gap Microsoft created by focusing on users before focusing on developers.

The result should be faster app development for AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm NPUs. At least initially, there are no real losers here because we all benefit from better and more successful AI deployments and a richer application ecosystem.

All in all, the AMD folks have made incredible progress. I expect AMD CEO Lisa Su is incredibly proud of the work these people have done to make this happen.

Overall, very nicely done.

Tech Product of the Week

Asus ProArt P16 Laptop

If it is possible to fall in love with a laptop, I fell in love with the Asus ProArt P16. This laptop is amazing. It is just 14.9mm thin, weighs only 1.85 kg, and features a stunning Lumina 4K OLED screen. The ProArt 16 also boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and the mighty AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor.

Asus ProArt P16 Laptop

(Photo by Author)

My picture above doesn’t do it justice. This is a nice-looking laptop, and while I wasn’t given final pricing, I expect it to be surprisingly affordable for this level of performance. The ProArt P16 is a full Copilot+ PC, so it has that new XDNA2 NPU that is currently the most powerful in the market. Coupled with the Nvidia GPU, this makes it a literal AI powerhouse.

While Asus targeted this product at animators, photographers, and videographers, it would make for one heck of a gaming laptop — and when we finally get those games with AI non-player characters (NPCs), it’ll have the power to run them where other laptops, even AI PC laptops, won’t.

Of all the announced PCs, this was by far my favorite, making the Asus ProArt P16 AI PC my product of the week. It defines awesome and sets the bar for what an AMD/Nvidia performant AI PC should be.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
The Copilot+ PCs Arrive: My Initial Impressions
June 24, 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC24
How Apple Outperformed Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout
June 17, 2024
artificial intelligence
Rethinking AI Priorities: Lessons From IBM Think and Intel’s Lunar Lake
June 10, 2024
artificial intelligence processes
Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed
June 3, 2024
Microsoft sign
Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?
May 27, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024
AI robot on a production line
Human-Centered AI and How To Prevent Widespread Future Unemployment
May 13, 2024
automobile accident
New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives
May 6, 2024
businessman noncompete reading agreement
The Case Against Noncompete Agreements
April 29, 2024
smart home
Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work
April 22, 2024
More in Artificial Intelligence
job candidate interview with human resources recruiter
Workers Using AI To Snag Pay Raises, Promotions: Survey
July 16, 2024
Meta AI
Meta Wants To Get Small With Its AI Language Models
July 10, 2024
cybercrime hackers
Bring Your Own AI to Work Creates a Field Day for Cyberattackers
July 8, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence Headlines WWDC24 Kickoff Event
June 11, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger kyenote at COmputex Taiwan
Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market
June 5, 2024
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
Google Joins AI Laptop Party With Chromebook Plus
May 29, 2024
IoT internet of things
For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential
May 28, 2024
policymakers discussing guidance for artificial intelligence
Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers
May 22, 2024
AI-enhanced search
AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers
May 14, 2024

How often do you replace your personal computer?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Computing

Computing

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Bridgewater State Cybersecurity Program Sets Bar for Applied Training

Data Management

Data Management

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

How Apple Outperformed Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Hardware

Hardware

The Copilot+ PCs Arrive: My Initial Impressions

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

For Infineon, AI Is the Key to IoT’s Potential

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Windows 10 End of Life Could Flood Landfills With E-Waste

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Intelligence Headlines WWDC24 Kickoff Event

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Solving the Profitability Challenge in Cross-Border E-Commerce
Solving the Profitability Challenge in Cross-Border E-Commerce
July 17, 2024
Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
June 21, 2024
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
June 19, 2024

LinuxInsider

Enhancing Web Performance With Nginx Load Balancing on Linux Systems
Enhancing Web Performance With Nginx Load Balancing on Linux Systems
July 9, 2024
Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups
Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups
June 25, 2024
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
June 12, 2024

CRM Buyer

Next-Gen Super Bots Built To Enhance Customer Communications
Next-Gen Super Bots Built To Enhance Customer Communications
July 15, 2024
Negative Online Experiences Drive Customers To Competitors: Study
Negative Online Experiences Drive Customers To Competitors: Study
June 25, 2024
AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
June 19, 2024