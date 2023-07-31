Emerging Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Goovis G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic head-mounted display
The Goovis G3 Max 5K OLED Cinematic Head-Mounted Display (Image Credit: Goovis/YouTube)

Like many of you, I was fascinated with the Apple Vision Pro head-mounted display when it was announced, but, as luck would have it, I had already ordered the Goovis G3 Max at Indiegogo. I’ve been using it for several weeks now. It is awesome for what it does and pretty much does what Tim Cook demonstrated on stage for the Vision Pro.

The enormous difference is that the Vision Pro lists for $3,499 while the G3 Max is only $869 on sale against a $1,299 list price. As an early buyer, I got mine for under $800, which was one heck of a deal.

Let’s talk about my experience with the Goovis G3 Max and how it might compare to the Apple Vision Pro when it arrives.

We’ll close with my Product of the Week, a headset that might be just what the doctor ordered for your desktop video conferencing needs.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple presented the Vision Pro as a pro-level product with all the technology built into the device. It’s fully stand-alone and does not seem to be able to be used as a screen for your laptop or iPhone. However, Apple’s WWDC presentation demonstrated how iOS apps, movies, and images would appear superimposed onto one’s surrounding environment using the Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro app windows displayed in a virtual environment

(Image Credit: Apple)

Apple’s strategy is always to try to sell you an additional expensive product. For instance, it has never created an all-in-one laptop that would also be a tablet. If you wanted a tablet, you bought an iPad; if you wanted a notebook, you bought a MacBook.

Initially, Apple mostly highlighted the Vision Pro’s video-playing capabilities and experience. The device is VR and game capable, but Apple doesn’t yet have VR content, and its platforms aren’t known for gaming capability. Vision Pro uses hand gestures to operate, with no controller, which suggests that if Apple does get into gaming, you will have to buy a controller accessory to make it work.

The voice part of the Vision Pro, which will be critical, is not yet cooked. Since Apple is not yet at the forefront of generative AI, I would expect some issues getting that capability to work. However, the eye and hand elements appear to be mature in comparison.

Vision Pro doesn’t look like it will work well with glasses, though contacts will be fine, and the price for an adaptive lens for the device is estimated to be between $300 and $600 extra if you need vision correction.

It fits very tightly against your face. There is no top support, but initial testers have complained that the pads may mark your face and the pressure can get annoying after extended use, like when watching a movie.

Videos should be impressive with 4K displays for each eye, and that tight fit keeps out ambient light. It has a digital crown, kind of like a watch, that allows you to control your level of immersion and potentially blends what the cameras on the device see with the content so you can see what is happening around you — though I wouldn’t wear these walking or driving.

Apple Vision Pro eyesight feature

Apple Vision Pro’s EyeSight feature enables users to stay attuned to their surroundings while engaging with augmented reality (Images Credit: Apple)

The one external thing is the battery which is expected to last for two hours, and you can plug it in if you are at home, on a plane, or in a car.

Finally, Apple Vision Pro is one of the nicest-looking head-mounted displays I have seen so far.

Goovis G3 Max

While the Goovis G3 Max is not as good-looking as the Vision Pro, it does have top support to take the pressure off your face.

The trade-off is that it does not seal to your face as tightly, so you may get some external light bleeding. I did, but I didn’t find it that annoying, even when using the device outside.

It should be a lot more comfortable to use than Vision Pro, and I have used the Goovis for several hours without leaving marks on my face or being uncomfortable.

The Goovis has higher resolution displays and a better color gamut than the Vision Pro (3,528 vs. 3,400 dpi and >95% vs. >90% DCI-P3), but I doubt you would notice the difference.

Alone, the Goovis is just a display, but it comes with a streaming media player with a battery that powers the device. However, it will also plug into a set-top box, game console, smartphone, or PC with a USB-C or HDMI cable if you want to use it without the media player.

The media player’s battery life is around 3 hours, and it can charge while playing if you use the longer USB-C cable it comes with to connect to a power source.

The Goovis has no external cameras, but it does come with a TV-like controller to control what you stream. Since it runs Android TV, it should load most third-party streaming apps, including Apple TV+ (though I did not try to load it).

I loaded YouTube Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, which all worked well with the device. In fact, I spent the afternoon watching movies on my balcony, not realizing until I stopped that the sun had gone down.

The headset has an HDMI-in and an adapter for USB-C, allowing it to be used with anything with a USB-C or HDMI output. For instance, if you want to play a game, you can plug it into an Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch and have your own huge-screen gaming experience — something you may not be able to do with the Vision Pro.

I mentioned that I had watched a movie on the Goovis G3 Max. It was the new Flash movie which I thoroughly enjoyed, and the experience was like having my own IMAX screen that I could use anywhere.

The Goovis has built-in speakers, but they are pretty weak, so I wouldn’t suggest using them. However, a good, wired headphone set makes all the difference. With headphones on and this display on your face, you might as well be in a movie theater where people are actually quiet, and you can enjoy the movie in peace.

You do not need special lenses because the headset has a built-in diopter adjustment for each eye, so you do not need prescription lenses when you use it.

Wrapping Up: Which Is Better?

Given that the Goovis G3 Max is on the market and the Apple Vision Pro is not, right now, the Goovis is better because you can get it.

However, the Apple Vision Pro will eventually be more capable because of its cameras and advanced software than the Goovis alone. However, when you factor in that you can connect to more things like game consoles, smartphones, and PCs, the content advantage moves to Goovis.

Since the Vision Pro is initially all about that same content, the Goovis should initially win, even without the massive price advantage. Given Apple’s limitations, that $2,000 delta between the two devices would give me pause.

In the end, the Goovis G3 Max should do most of what the Apple Vision Pro does initially, and the Goovis can be enhanced by hooking up to different things like game consoles, putting you deeper into the action and connecting you to better gaming performance than you’d be able to get on a device in this class.

So, for the money and what both devices will initially be able to do, the Goovis is the better offering, especially since you won’t even be able to buy the Apple device until sometime next year. Though, given Apple’s announcement, I expect we may see a couple more products launch shortly.

On a personal note, I have been using Goovis products since the company started several years ago. Other than having one fly off the top of my car (I left it on the roof), I have enjoyed all of them, with this latest clearly being the best.

If you want to enjoy content on a plane, car, bus, boat, or any place you feel comfortable being fully immersed in a movie, TV show, or web event, just remember to use headphones so you won’t annoy people around you.

Tech Product of the Week

EPOS Impact 1000 Headset

I love headphones. I use them a lot when traveling or the rare times I must work in a cubicle or other shared space.

The sound quality of desktop headphones often leaves something to be desired because they tend to use speakers optimized for voice and are not that great for music or other forms of audio. This means I must travel with two sets of headphones, one for entertainment and one for work.

At around $430 list (you should be able to find them for less), these headphones are not a cheap date. However, they have some features I really like. For instance, they inductively charge on their stand when not in use.

EPOS Impact 1061 ANC headset

EPOS Impact 1000 ANC headset (Photo by Author)

The headphones I typically use have a physical connection, so it often takes me a bit to get them seated properly so they charge. The EPOS Impact 1000 headphones do not have this shortcoming. You just place them on the stand and go.

In use, these still favor voice, which means music vocals are extremely clear, but the lows and music depth are limited. In short, if given a choice, headphones designed for music will perform better, while these will outperform for voice-focused applications like video conferencing and internet calls.

These EPOS headphones are Bluetooth enabled, so they will work with smartphones, tablets, PCs, and anything else that will take a Bluetooth accessory. It comes with a USB Bluetooth dongle for a desktop computer that works fine with PC and smartphone Bluetooth, a USB-C cable, a stand/charger, and a carry case. The microphone rotates so you can put it on either side of your head.

Noise suppression is exceptionally good, particularly for over-the-ear designed headphones, and the EPOS Impact 1000 can pair with up to three devices. Battery life is outstanding. This device can go days without charging for normal use. You can charge them with a USB-C cable if you do not want to pack the headset stand, which is nicely designed but large.

They come in several versions, including:

  • 1061 headset without noise cancellation;
  • 1061T with Microsoft Teams certification and no noise cancellation;
  • 1061 ANC with noise cancellation — like the one I tested; and
  • 1061T with Microsoft Teams certification and active noise cancellation.

The versions without noise cancellation cost about $80 less, but it is worth the extra money to get that feature. You can compare them all on the EPOS website.

I am wearing these headphones as I write this while listening to music — and making the EPOS Impact 1000 1061 ANC version is my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Are You Ready for Your Personal AI?
July 24, 2023
courtroom legal scales of justice
The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement
July 17, 2023
social media apps Instagram Threads Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Behance
Twitter vs. Threads: Meta Has the Advantage
July 10, 2023
computer programmers analyzing cybersecurity systems
HP Addresses Rising Security Threats Before an AI-Driven Wave of Pain
June 26, 2023
data center systems engineer
Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy
June 19, 2023
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Microsoft Windows 11 on a laptop
Windows 11 AI Integration Signals New Era for User Experiences
June 5, 2023
artificial intelligence
The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI
May 29, 2023
computer circuit board CPU and GPU chipset
2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out
May 22, 2023
Generative AI markets
Fixing the Market Demand Problem With Generative AI
May 15, 2023
More in Emerging Tech
green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance
Google Green Report: Sustainability Wins, Water Goals Remain Elusive
July 26, 2023
developers
A Comprehensive App Development Strategy for Business Success
June 23, 2023
Intel immersion cooling
Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend
June 13, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
humanoid robot
C-3PO Style Humanoid Robots Thrive From Surge in AI Development
April 12, 2023
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
Demonstration of a robotic arm being used via controllers to move items in a simulated warehouse at NTT Upgrade 2023 event in San Francisco
NTT Points to IOWN as the Future of Networking Infrastructure
March 21, 2023
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft Makes Office Smart
March 20, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023

What's your take on Big Tech companies' efforts to reduce their carbon footprints?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?

Chips

Chips

Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy

Computing

Computing

Alienware Power Trio Suits Gamers and Work Go-Getters

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Venn Unveils Secure Enclave Tech To Control Remote Work Computers

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

If Only Documentation Looked as Clean as the Code

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Exclusives

Exclusives

Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

HP Addresses Rising Security Threats Before an AI-Driven Wave of Pain

Hardware

Hardware

Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend

Health

Health

Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus

Home Tech

Home Tech

The Smart Home Jury Is Still Out on Matter, AI Could Help

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Selecting the Right SBOM for Your Enterprise

Malware

Malware

AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

A Comprehensive App Development Strategy for Business Success

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation

Science

Science

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?

Smartphones

Smartphones

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Social Networking

Social Networking

Explosive Growth Surges Threads to Lead in Twitter Alternative Sweepstakes

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype

Tablets

Tablets

2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Twitter vs. Threads: Meta Has the Advantage

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Business Software Buyers Want More AI Features, Less ROI Time
Business Software Buyers Want More AI Features, Less ROI Time
August 1, 2023
Subscription Commerce Merchants Innovate Amid Rising Churn Rates
Subscription Commerce Merchants Innovate Amid Rising Churn Rates
July 28, 2023
The Art of Timing Social Media Posts for Retail Success
The Art of Timing Social Media Posts for Retail Success
July 25, 2023

LinuxInsider

Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
July 17, 2023
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023

CRM Buyer

This Might Take a While
This Might Take a While
July 26, 2023
Social Media Integration: The New CRM Standard
Social Media Integration: The New CRM Standard
July 21, 2023
From CRM Present to AI Future
From CRM Present to AI Future
July 13, 2023