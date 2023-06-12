Wearable Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro (Image Credit: Apple)

I have my doubts about whether Apple’s Vision Pro, which was announced last week but will not be available until 2024, will be successful.

My doubts mostly revolve around Apple’s current strategy, which is to avoid collapsing existing markets, something Apple had to do to make the iPhone successful, and because the company partners poorly and will need a lot of focused partners to make this product work.

But one thing is certain: the announcement of this head-mounted display just made it real. There is a significant potential revenue opportunity for someone, including Apple, to make a huge splash with this very disruptive and potentially revolutionary way to interface with technology.

Don’t get me wrong; there is little about the hardware that isn’t impressive. It’s Apple’s current marketing approach that opens it up to the kind of competitive challenge it didn’t face with the iPod or iPhone.

Let’s talk about the Apple Vision Pro this week. Then we’ll close with my new favorite smartwatch: the TicWatch Pro 5, which comes as close to the Apple Watch as any smartwatch I’ve tested.

Can’t Fault the Design

Apple Vision Pro is a well-designed product, but if all it took to create a successful offering were a good design, then the French Citroen would be the most popular car in the world rather than a brand that is mostly only known in France.

The Vision Pro is about as close to a no-compromise, head-mounted computer system as we have seen.

Apple Vision Pro headset with battery

Vision Pro headset and battery pack. (Image Credit: Apple)

Yes, it has new hardware and software and doesn’t yet have a robust ecosystem, but neither did the iPhone or especially the iPod at the start, and both were massively successful.

Vision Pro’s high resolution and superior ergonomic design make other AR and VR products look archaic by comparison. While the $3,499 price is in nose-bleed territory, it is generally better to first release a high-quality, exclusive product than to do what Facebook and Microsoft did and release products that hit attractive price points around $500 but were sub-standard in quality.

If you initially set a high bar and cost-reduce it with a focus on the experience of a few, then you build a potential market foundation for what could be an iPhone- or iPod-like market success. Tesla is an example of this. Its cars were exclusive and initially priced high, but with outstanding performance and utility, then cost reduced to make that company massively successful. Tesla is about as close to the Apple model as you’ll get outside of Apple.

While I’d prefer the Vision Pro in black, it does have some nice utility, and it isn’t wedded to the metaverse, which is good because, while the Nvidia commercial metaverse has been successful, the Meta (Facebook) effort was not.

I use head-mounted displays for entertainment; they are handy when I’m having my teeth cleaned when staring at the office ceiling fan for 45 minutes gets old fast, and I’ve used them to watch movies on airplanes because I don’t like being embarrassed by some of the scenes that are common in the R-rated action movies I like to watch when traveling.

The external battery pack lowers the weight of the Vision Pro device on your head and allows for an easy upgrade to a larger battery pack (its two-hour charge is inadequate) or a plug-in option for plane trips.

In short, there is a lot to love about the Apple Vision Pro, but I doubt I’ll buy one, and that’s because of Apple’s business practices.

Apple’s Market Strategy Missteps

While Steve Jobs certainly made it successful, the iPod had to work with Windows, and the iPhone had to cannibalize the iPod. Current Apple management appears to have forgotten those critical success elements.

The Apple Watch doesn’t work with Android, which limits its total available market (TAM); the iPad never cannibalized the Mac and languished against a more tablet-like Mac; and Apple’s strategy is revenue-, not customer-centric. As a result, you’ll have to buy the Vision Pro in addition to an iPhone and Mac, not as a replacement product that it might otherwise become.

FaceTime is integrated with Vision Pro, but I don’t expect Apple to put phone features into the product, and it’ll be very measured in how it approaches productivity products to protect the Mac. It’s likely to bury you with accessories like a better battery pack that should have been bundled with the product in the first place because a two-hour battery life is too short for a product designed for watching movies or gaming.

Apple also seems to have a view of partners that doesn’t include its partners being profitable. This approach is problematic when building an ecosystem for a new product because, as Meta discovered with its platform, you need many partners to create an ecosystem. However, if those partners believe you’ll take their profits, they won’t be eager to support your new platform.

Finally, Apple interoperates poorly, which means that critical apps from companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Microsoft, and anyone but Disney, which is already on board, are likely to either not show up timely or be poorly done and damage the user experience.

One more thing…marketing.

Apple was once a marketing powerhouse. To convince people to embrace a new computing platform, you need a lot of great demand generation marketing like Apple used for the iPod and iPhone. But it hasn’t had a campaign at that scale since Steve Jobs left, and it seems unlikely that will change for this product. Without that marketing heavy lifting, as good as this headset is, it will likely underperform.

Wrapping Up

Apple clearly has a path to success with the very well-designed Vision Pro head-mounted computer. However, to be successful, it’ll need to channel Steve Jobs, fund demand generation adequately, embrace cannibalizing existing products, partner better than it currently does, and interoperate far better with third-party content providers, not just Disney.

If Apple doesn’t do what is necessary with Vision Pro, it may validate a category that a competitor, like Samsung or Lenovo, will take from Apple, just as Apple took the smartphone market from Microsoft, Nokia, Palm, and Research in Motion (BlackBerry).

In short, Steve Jobs’ Apple would have made the Vision Pro a huge success. The jury is out on whether Tim Cook’s Apple can do the same because Cook is over-focused on margins and not focused enough on assuring product success.

Tech Product of the Week

TicWatch Pro 5

TicWatch Pro 5

Qualcomm-based Wear OS watches by Google continue to advance against the once superior Apple Watch, and the TicWatch Pro 5 is the most powerful released so far in its class. At $349, this watch won’t break the bank, but it has Apple Watch-beating capabilities, like a dual-mode display which gives it up to 80 hours of battery life.

This watch is one of the first to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ platform. Over the days I’ve been using it, it has been fast and impressively performative. With fast charging, you can get to 65% power from zero in 30 minutes (that’s over 40 hours), and 15 minutes gets you over eight hours of battery life.

While it has a touch screen, it also has a rotating crown (the last generation watch lacked this) which allows you to scroll through messages more easily or zoom into images like GPS maps — and the crown works better with gloves than the touch screen does.

Like the Apple Watch, the TicWatch Pro 5 has many sensors. It has 100+ sports modes, built-in GPS, speaker, and microphone so you can take calls on the watch, track sleep patterns, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring (more accurate with this version), built-in compass/barometer/altimeter, and it’s good for scuba diving down to five atmospheres (around 50 meters or 164 feet).

The TicWatch Pro 5 heart health monitor is impressive, alerting you to high/low resting and exercise heart rates. It has irregular heartbeat (IHB) detection, as well. It reports on VO2 max for aggressive exercise to make sure you don’t harm yourself, and it has a one-tap feature, giving five health metrics at once: heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration, stress, and heart health.

It doesn’t offer a 5G option which means it won’t replace your phone. Still, for those who want Apple Watch capability but don’t want to pay the Apple tax, the TicWatch Pro 5 is an excellent choice — and my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft Windows 11 on a laptop
Windows 11 AI Integration Signals New Era for User Experiences
June 5, 2023
artificial intelligence
The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI
May 29, 2023
computer circuit board CPU and GPU chipset
2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out
May 22, 2023
Generative AI markets
Fixing the Market Demand Problem With Generative AI
May 15, 2023
data center server racks
Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?
May 8, 2023
Jaguar I-Pace at the 2019 New York International Auto Show
EV Lessons Learned From 4 Years as a Jaguar I-Pace Owner
May 1, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
3 Big Generative AI Problems Yet To Be Addressed
April 24, 2023
A conversational AI human created with DeepBrain AI
Your First Digital Twin Assistant and the Future of Video Entertainment
April 17, 2023
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
cybersecurity
How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity
April 3, 2023
More in Wearable Tech
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
Poly Voyager Free 60 wireless earbuds
Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience
May 18, 2023
HP Amplify Partner Conference, March 29, 2023 in Chicago
HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event
April 5, 2023
pet tracking gps app on a smartphone
Leaky Pet App Dilemma Can Lead to Serious Cybersecurity Problems
March 31, 2023
Apple AirPods
Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future
March 14, 2023
HP E27u QHD Monitor and HP 620/625 FHD Webcam in a hybrid workspace
HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity
January 5, 2023
couple holiday shopping online
Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind
November 16, 2022
The Apple Watch Ultra Aerospace-grade titanium and the flat sapphire front crystal protect the up to 2000 nit display, which is 2x brighter than any Apple Watch to-date.
Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch
September 8, 2022
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022
Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22
June 7, 2022
Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up
February 14, 2022

Thoughts on Apple Vision Pro and its impact on mixed-reality technology?
- select any or all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation

Chips

Chips

2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out

Computing

Computing

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

DOJ, Five Eyes Nations Unite To Dismantle Russian Cyber-Espionage Network

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype

Exclusives

Exclusives

The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

RSA Conference Rebounds as Business Risks Soar

Hardware

Hardware

AMD Could Rescue the Windows Thin and Light Laptop Market from Apple

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

Telly Offers Half-Million Free 55-Inch 4K TVs, Advertisers To Pick Up Tab

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Cyber Chiefs Brace for Major Attacks in Next 12 Months

Malware

Malware

Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?

Smartphones

Smartphones

Google Taking Pre-Orders for Its First Foldable Phone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal

Tablets

Tablets

FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
June 9, 2023
Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
May 24, 2023
Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo
Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo
May 23, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
May 30, 2023
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
May 10, 2023

CRM Buyer

Trusted Gen AI Is Wide of the Mark
Trusted Gen AI Is Wide of the Mark
June 12, 2023
The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
June 1, 2023
The Vital Role of Tech Adoption in Overcoming Supply Chain Hurdles
The Vital Role of Tech Adoption in Overcoming Supply Chain Hurdles
May 15, 2023