Wearable Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing

Apple Vision Pro headset with battery
Vision Pro (Image Credit: Apple)

The Apple Vision Pro has started to ship, and reviewers are providing a range of opinions on this first-generation product. Like most first-gen hardware, the offering is strong on technology but still weak on applications, but both will change as it evolves and more developers start building for it.

As of this writing, Apple has pre-orders for around 200,000, which should be enough to get developers interested in the platform. Now we’ll see if Apple’s weakened marketing, which is still stronger than most of its peers, is up to the task of building demand for this device outside Apple loyalists.

For most of you, this device isn’t ready yet. It’s too expensive, has little app support, and using the rule of three, the current version has two more iterations to go before it hits the price and functionality that most will find compelling.

Let’s talk about Apple Vision Pro this week, and we’ll close with my Product of the Week, the HP Envy Move, an all-in-one portable PC that I have found surprisingly compelling over the last few months.

Generation One Products

There are two kinds of Generation One products: those that are first generation for a vendor but exist in an existing robust ecosystem, and the other where the product is supposed to launch the ecosystem it will eventually use. The first product class tends to be far safer because you immediately have something to do with it, and the vendor bringing out the product can learn from those who went first.

The Apple Vision Pro is the latter class of Generation One. While there are VR apps and VR services in the market, Vision Pro doesn’t make use of them, and Apple and its partners are expected to develop the product’s ecosystem.

Generation One products of this type sell best to those experienced with this class of offering and willing to wait for or help develop apps for it. These are typically technically adept folks who can work around initial limitations and want to participate in the market creation process that will eventually surround the product. They have a high tolerance for breakage and can easily afford the $3,500 this device costs.

I expect a significant percentage of the initial 200,000 folks who bought this headset aren’t the right folks and will struggle with their experience. However, those used to or ready to experience the unique pain associated with a Generation One product will find this offering eventually compelling and fun.

Focus on Functionality

When buying a tech product, a fundamental rule is to focus not on the product itself but on its capabilities and what it enables you to do.

Game systems are bought to play certain named games (Halo for the Xbox, for instance), and PCs are bought to run Microsoft Office. You typically don’t buy hardware in the class without an idea of what you are going to run on it.

Yet, many buyers of the Vision Pro don’t yet know which apps they’ll use on it and aren’t specifically seeking out named apps for the device. Consequently, many Vision Pro units will likely sit unused on shelves until a compelling app emerges.

It’s better to wait for the third generation in a class like this and skip the first two, as users of those generations will have experienced the pain of the device’s birth in terms of usability and dedicated applications.

Finally, a Generation One product has a certain unique exclusivity because it conveys a certain status. However, the related visibility could open the user up to device theft as the Vision Pro is known to be expensive and portable, making it a potential theft risk. So don’t leave this thing in a car in view through the windows, or it will likely grow legs and walk out of your life.

The Good and the Bad

The Apple Vision Pro impresses with its amazing 4K displays, lightweight build, and sleek design, making it a standout in the VR segment. However, it falls short in actual VR capabilities, offers few compelling apps, and comes with a hefty price tag due to its limitations.

On the $3,500 price, it’s better to bring out an expensive, no-compromise device first and then work to attract a bigger audience as you drive down the cost and price of the device, and, to Apple’s credit, this is what it’s doing.

This way, you develop envy, the initial reviews are more positive (and most Vision Pro reviews have been positive), and you set a foundation for when the device matures and goes mainstream. I’ve found that the Rokid Max AR Glasses and Goovis G3 Max do most of what the Vision Pro currently does for far less money and provide a lower-risk initial entry point into spatial computing.

I use the Rokid when I travel on planes and have found it to be a far better value at around $500 than the vastly more expensive Vision Pro.

A Test of Apple’s Marketing

The success of Vision Pro hinges on the effectiveness of Apple’s marketing strategy. Not only do these efforts need to attract more customers to Vision Pro, but they must also engage with current buyers to secure and highlight positive outcomes. Failing to achieve this could result in negative social media feedback, which will kill demand.

So, this will be a test of Apple’s marketing arm to see if Apple still builds a decent demand-generation campaign around the product. Apple traditionally funds marketing better than most, and if it adequately funds marketing the Vision Pro, it could eclipse even the iPhone as a disruptive offering as it evolves version over version.

Wrapping Up: The Case for Patience with New Tech

I like buying version one products because I’m willing to put up with the pain of having something unique, and I’m often asked to comment on products like this, so they fit within my job specification.

However, if you aren’t one of the folks who loves doing version one offerings, I’d recommend waiting until version three. By then, the bugs should mostly be out of the product, app support will be far better, and a critical mass of people can help you on social media if you run into problems.

Credit to Apple for building an incredible product. However, waiting until it is more refined and better supported would be the best path forward for most of you.

Tech Product of the Week

The HP Envy Move All-in-One PC

The Apple Vision Pro’s price of $3,500 makes the HP Envy Move All-in-One PC at under $800 look like a bit of a bargain.

I’ve been using the HP Envy Move for a few weeks and found it a terrific way to work around the house. It’s more convenient than the 18-inch Alienware laptop I use for this purpose because the Move has a 24-inch screen, so it’s much more like using a desktop computer than a laptop, even though the Move is as portable, at least around the home, as a laptop.

The HP Envy Move only has a 300-nit display, which means it doesn’t work well outside in direct sunlight. But if you need to be able to work where your kids or pets are playing indoors, this is the PC for you.

HP Envy Move 23.8-inch All-in-One PC

The HP Envy Move All-in-One 24-inch PC (Images Credit: HP)

One unique feature of this Intel-based all-in-one is that it deploys its base automatically when placed on a table. Another interesting feature is that it has a way to carry the combination keyboard trackpad more easily with a pouch on the back; that way, you can hold the PC, keyboard, and trackpad with one hand.

While you can play casual games or watch movies on the PC, which makes for a nice portable TV alternative, it is by no means a gaming or performance device. While the base configuration has an Intel i3, I’d suggest paying the extra $150 for an i5 and 16 GB of memory to improve overall performance.

It is interesting to note that the Envy Move’s battery life is around four hours, which is two more hours than the Vision Pro, making it more useful for watching movies in terms of power and interruptions.

Because the HP Envy Move All-in-One is a first-generation product that enters an existing ecosystem and is initially extremely useful, it provides a counterpoint to the Apple Vision Pro, which will have to create an ecosystem.

The 24-inch HP Envy Move All-in-One PC ships on Feb. 23 and is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
The best tech products of 2023
Standout Tech Products of 2023
December 18, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
electric vehicle charging station
The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrids for 2024
January 29, 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Showcase
10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar
January 22, 2024
robot
The Robotic Wave at CES
January 15, 2024
electric vehicle (EV) car charging
The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market
January 8, 2024
The best tech products of 2023
Standout Tech Products of 2023
December 18, 2023
tech industry trends for 2024
Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024
December 11, 2023
couple holiday shopping online
The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers
December 4, 2023
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft’s Copilot Rises From the Ashes of Bob and Clippy
November 20, 2023
Announcing Grok webpage displayed on a smartphone
The Good and Bad of Musk’s Grok AI
November 13, 2023
computer chip CPU GPU processor market competiton
Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?
November 6, 2023
More in Wearable Tech
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
Gunnar Tallac blue-light-filtering glasses - TechNewsWorld Review
Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection
November 15, 2023
Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset
Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?
October 16, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events
September 18, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap gesture
Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh
September 14, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the September 2023 iPhone 15 launch
Apple Adds Muscle to New iPhones, Watches
September 13, 2023
Goovis G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic head-mounted display
Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better
July 31, 2023
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
Poly Voyager Free 60 wireless earbuds
Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience
May 18, 2023

In which areas do social networks need to improve their child protection measures?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?

Chips

Chips

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

The Robotic Wave at CES

How To

How To

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Optimize Your Amazon Presence for Maximum Sales Success
Optimize Your Amazon Presence for Maximum Sales Success
February 2, 2024
E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
January 22, 2024
2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
January 11, 2024

LinuxInsider

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
January 30, 2024
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
January 9, 2024
A New Era of Customer Service
A New Era of Customer Service
January 5, 2024