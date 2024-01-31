Mobile Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing

smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T wireless customers will see the brand name and logo of participating businesses on verified incoming calls without the need for an app.

In an effort to protect companies from phone call spoofing, AT&T and TransUnion announced a program Tuesday to allow businesses to tag outgoing calls so a brand name and logo will appear on the wireless phone of the person who receives the call.

The calls are verified with STIR/SHAKEN, a framework of interconnected standards used to confirm a number hasn’t been illegally spoofed.

According to AT&T, if a business is participating in the program, the telecom’s wireless customers will be able to easily recognize and have more confidence in the identity of the caller, which helps those customers decide more accurately which calls they want to answer.

“We’re obsessed with giving our customers secure and trusted calls, so we’re excited to work with TransUnion for a richer, more helpful visual experience,” AT&T Senior Vice President of Mass Markets Product Management Erin Scarborough said in a statement.

“And since we use STIR/SHAKEN verification,” she continued, “our customers will be able to connect with greater confidence to the brands they may want or need to connect with.”

Restoring Trust in Phone Calls

On its website, the FCC explained that STIR/SHAKEN are acronyms for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) standards. That means that calls traveling through interconnected phone networks can have their caller ID “signed” as legitimate by originating carriers and validated by other carriers before reaching consumers.

STIR/SHAKEN digitally validates the handoff of phone calls passing through the complex web of networks, allowing the phone company of the consumer receiving the call to verify that a call is from the number displayed on the caller ID.

Businesses that participate in the anti-spoofing program will have their logos displayed on consumers’ phones using TruContact Branded Call Display technology developed by Neustar.

“The delivery of Branded Call Display logos represents the culmination of years of collaboration between AT&T and Neustar, now part of TransUnion,” TransUnion Senior Vice President and General Manager for TruContact Communications Solutions James Garvert said in a statement.

“We have delivered caller ID for landlines, evolved to the first generation of branded calling, and now we’ve set the stage for Branded Calls Display logos,” he continued. “This is helping restore trust in the phone to protect enterprises and consumers alike.”

Great TransUnion Acquisition

This is a great integration of TransUnion’s billion-dollar buy of Neustar in 2021, added Liz Miller, vice president and a principal analyst with Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm in Cupertino, Calif.

“This is exactly where Neustar played — at the intersection of security and brand security, looking to turn brand security into a conversation point,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“Brands are looking at the silent damage a shaky security posture can have on their value proposition and brand trust,” she said. “So expect to see more services and solutions like this, as the Neustar thought leadership and capabilities are more fully turned into TransUnion product offerings.”

Jack E. Gold, founder and principal analyst with J.Gold Associates, an IT advisory company in Northborough, Mass., pointed out that the program will be limited to companies that want to be identified with it.

“The reason they want to be identified is because maybe then people will actually pick up the phone when they call,” he told TechNewsWorld. “If I get a call with a caller ID I don’t know, I don’t even pick it up anymore. It’s gotten that bad.”

Wily Adversaries

The problem of call spoofing has a long history, noted Jeff Kagan, a technology analyst based in Marietta, Ga. “We have seen this problem for decades with various technologies and to various degrees,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“It really went into high gear with new technologies like wireless and VoIP — Voice Over Internet Protocol,” he said. “When someone can use any phone number they want on VoIP or wireless, they can trick anyone.”

“New technology can do amazing things, but it can also do bad things as well,” he added.

Those “bad things” were why the FCC announced STIR/SHAKEN in March 2020, but adoption of the technology has been slow. “STIR/SHAKEN requires upgrading phone systems,” Gold explained. “There’s a lot of legacy equipment still around, and that’s especially true outside the U.S., where the FCC can’t regulate the equipment.”

“It’s not something you can just upgrade overnight,” he added.

In addition, regulators and carriers are dealing with a wily adversary. “Bad actors are a lot better at this than anyone ever gives them credit for,” Miller maintained.

“They are exceptionally good at leveraging technology to do everything from setting up fake numbers faster than they can be taken down, impersonating people, using fake numbers, faking local numbers, and hopping into gaps in security measures globally,” she continued.

“For every good thing like STIR/SHAKEN technology, these fraudsters can make 10 more bad ones,” she said.

Mexican Prison Telephone Scam

Nevertheless, U.S. initiatives to battle call spoofing are outpacing the rest of the world. “The efforts being made by the FCC and American carriers in this area are light years ahead of what we are seeing in the rest of the world,” declared John Strand of Strand Consult, a consulting firm in Denmark with a focus on telecom.

“I work globally, and I must say that the responsibility shown by the FCC and the American carriers — with few exceptions — is unique,” he told TechNewsWorld. “In most countries around the world, operators do nothing. We are talking about absolutely nothing.”

“Spoofing is a much bigger problem than people realize, a problem that costs serious companies a lot of money,” he said. “It makes their communication with their customers more expensive and complex. Spoof calls are email spam on steroids.”

“In today’s world, every user, whether business or consumer, must suspect every contact,” Kagan added. “Always assume it’s a crook trying to break in.”

A retired member of his family, he recalled, received a call from their grandson saying they were being held in a Mexican jail and needed cash to get out. They transferred thousands of dollars to the caller, only to find out later that their grandson had been safe at home the whole while.

“There may be times when some of these calls are legit,” Kagan said, “but it’s not worth trusting and getting burned.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
A new report on identity theft reveals an alarming increase in suicidal thoughts among victims, emphasizing the profound personal toll of ID theft.
Growing Number of ID Theft Victims Mulling Suicide, ITRC Reports
August 23, 2023
robocall incoming on a smartphone
Researchers Reveal Method To Stifle Malicious Robocalls
August 10, 2023
young man on a videoconference
Scammers Posing as Bioscience Firms Target Student Job Hunters
July 19, 2023
smartphone username, password login credentials
Poor Password Practices Persist Among Online Users: Study
June 21, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
browser-based phishing attacks
Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023
January 24, 2024
Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study
January 23, 2024
job candidate interview with human resources recruiter
AI Skills Can Outweigh Experience in Many Hiring Managers’ Eyes: Survey
January 17, 2024
smart device home hacker
Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked
January 16, 2024
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
Alliance Raises Curtain on Wi-Fi 7
January 10, 2024
antitrust law
Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024
January 3, 2024
Project Kuiper's optical mesh network in low Earth orbit
Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment
December 20, 2023
Zipline drone making a package delivery to the front door of a home
Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities
December 19, 2023
AI No Longer Curiosity for Retailers but Key to Better Business: Report
December 13, 2023
Wi-Fi-7
Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024
December 12, 2023
More in Mobile Tech
how to make an Android phone work faster
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
scanning a QR code on a smartphone
Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes
December 5, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023
AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3 engineer in Maui, Hawaii makes first-ever 5G call to Vodafone engineer in Madrid, Spain.
SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone
September 20, 2023
gamer playing video games online on a mobile handheld device
Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming
September 7, 2023
mobile gaming on a smartphone
The Future of Handheld Gaming Could Dominate This Holiday Season
August 28, 2023
An array of screens displaying different streaming platforms, illustrating the widespread use and concerns in the digital entertainment sector.
What Drives Consumers Crazy About Streaming Video
August 24, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation
June 1, 2023
computer circuit board CPU and GPU chipset
2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out
May 22, 2023
Intel Unison
Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress
February 23, 2023

What is your stance on the use of facial recognition technology?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?

Chips

Chips

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Skills Can Outweigh Experience in Many Hiring Managers’ Eyes: Survey

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

The Robotic Wave at CES

How To

How To

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Reviews

Reviews

The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Fails To Move Needle for Bing’s Share of Search Market

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
January 22, 2024
2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
2024 Signals E-Commerce Fears, Frustrations, Fulfillment
January 11, 2024
E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
E-Tailers Face Ongoing Dilemmas of Friendly Fraud, Insider Crime
January 2, 2024

LinuxInsider

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
January 30, 2024
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
January 9, 2024
A New Era of Customer Service
A New Era of Customer Service
January 5, 2024