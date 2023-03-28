Security

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

AU10TIX, Microsoft Team Up on Verifiable Credentials Solution

smartphone ID credentials

A strong credential solution that promises cost savings for enterprises and better privacy for users was announced Monday by AU10TIX, an Israeli identity verification and management company.

The firm stated it’s working with Microsoft on Reusable ID, a technology that uses verifiable credentials to enable enterprises to simplify and accelerate ongoing ID verification, reduce customer onboarding costs, automate workflows, and enhance the security of sensitive data.

In addition, it enables users to store their information locally in a tamper-proof digital wallet that gives them control over what information is disclosed to third parties.

AU10TIX explained that verifiable credentials are reusable, unalterable digital credentials that prove the identity of a person or entity and allow the safe sharing of personal documents and biometric credentials.

Verifiable credential architecture also gives users the self-sovereignty to share just the right information on-demand for actions such as opening an account, applying to college, and paying taxes, it added.

“The creation of unalterable digital credentials is important because it enables secure and tamper-proof identity verification,” said Mark Brady, AU10TIX’s vice president for emerging products.

“Digital credentials can be easily altered or forged, posing a significant risk to identity verification processes,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Unalterable digital credentials ensure that the identity of an individual is verified accurately and securely,” he continued, “which is particularly important in areas such as financial services, healthcare, and government.”

Up-Leveling Verification

Digital credentials go beyond a simple username and password by linking a person’s physical self to their digital representation, explained Karen Walsh, the principal in Allegro Solutions, a cybersecurity consulting company in West Hartford, Conn.

“A digital credential might link personal documents, like a social security card or passport, and biometrics, like face ID or fingerprints,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“However, the Reusable ID would give companies a way to incorporate HR documents with these biometrics, ultimately up-leveling verification,” she said.

“With typical authentication, you’re making sure that a user is who they say they are, but relying on them to identify themselves honestly,” she continued. “With Reusable ID, Microsoft is going to be able to verify that initial ‘who they say they are’ with government documents.”

Microsoft Senior Product Manager Deepak Marda explained in a statement that Reusable ID will be used in his company’s third-party onboarding flow to streamline repeated validation of user identity verification at critical steps while preventing fraudulent activity and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“Decentralized ID verification is a key imperative in the digital world, and the AU10TIX solution will increase security while reducing friction in the process of online ID verification,” he added.

Unfulfilled Promise?

Decentralized IDs are an attempt to turn over tangible control of a digital ID to the user using it, noted Roger Grimes, a defense evangelist at KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider in Clearwater, Fla.

“The real challenge with digital IDs is if they can really be decentralized or what percentage of them can really be truly decentralized,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Like the promise of crypto and decentralized finance, he continued, true decentralization never happened. “For a myriad of reasons,” he said, “it turned out that most supposedly decentralized DeFi had more highly centralized control than the traditional things they were replacing.”

“True decentralization of anything is tough, and IDs are no different,” he maintained. “Most people don’t want the hassle of maintaining and securing their own IDs. They just want to use them and have them work.”

He asserted that digital ID standards proposed by the World Wide Web Consortium could lead to true decentralized IDs, but he questioned whether the standards would have any staying power.

“Will they be adopted by any meaningful percentage of users, or will they be used only by a very small percentage of privacy zealots and no one else?” he asked.

“We don’t know, yet,” he added, “but if history is any lesson, then the promise of digital IDs is bigger than the number of people who will use them. I hope I’m wrong.”

Age-Old Disadvantages

Brady noted that cost had been a damper in the past on the widespread adoption of secure verification methods, such as using tokens. “Additionally, there may be resistance from users who are not familiar with the use of hardware tokens and prefer the convenience of traditional forms of identity verification,” he added.

David McNeely, CTO of Delinea, a global privileged access management provider, pointed out that digital credentials have been around for years in the form of PKI certificates and FIDO authentication mechanisms.

“However, we do need a better way for users to create and verify their own identity, as well as to enable better ways for users to control the information that is presented during the account creation process,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“There are many advantages, but there are also some of the age-old disadvantages that will travel with us when we go to digital identity,” added James E. Lee, chief operating officer of the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit organization devoted to minimizing risk and mitigating the impact of identity compromise and crime, in San Diego, Calif.

“Digital identities are more secure and more privacy-centric, but there’s no such thing as an unalterable identity credential,” he told TechNewsWorld. “There’s always a way around it.”

Enhancing Cybersecurity

Lee praised the AU10TIX/Microsoft venture. “It’s a step in the direction that we’ve been seeing for a while, with FIDO, with passkeys instead of passwords,” he said.

“If you move toward an identity predicated on a secure transaction using tokens,” he continued, “that’s going to be a more secure process and result in a more confident outcome than just handing over driver’s licenses.”

“One of the things we’re seeing is a tremendous increase in driver’s license data being targeted in cyberattacks,” he added. “We’re seeing data breaches being committed specifically to get driver’s license information. That wouldn’t happen with a digital credential.”

Brady noted that improved credential management could enhance cybersecurity by reducing the risk of identity theft and fraud.

“By using more secure and tamper-proof digital credentials, organizations can ensure that only authorized users can access their sensitive data and systems,” he said. “This reduces the likelihood of security breaches and helps to protect against cyber threats.”

“Better credential management also simplifies identity verification processes, making it easier for organizations to manage access to their resources and reduce the risk of unauthorized access,” he added.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
man using the internet on laptop at home
Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online
February 17, 2023
multifactor authentication MFA cybersecurity
MFA Is Broken, Here’s How To Fix It
December 19, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
OpenAI GPT-4
OpenAI Pulls Wraps From GPT-4, Sans Text-To-Video
March 15, 2023
Apple AirPods
Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023
cybersecurity team
Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks
March 7, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
Musk Appears Bitten by the AI Bug
March 1, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023
ChatGPT by OpenAI displayed on a smartphone
‘Father of Internet’ Warns Sinking Money Into Cool AI May Be Uncool
February 15, 2023
employee laid off exiting office with a cardboard box of belongings
Excess Exuberance, Not ‘Bossism’ Behind Rash of Tech Layoffs
February 14, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
More in Security
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride
February 3, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
multifactor authentication MFA cybersecurity
MFA Is Broken, Here’s How To Fix It
December 19, 2022
United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China
December 14, 2022
The Pentagon building in Washington, D.C.
Pentagon Supply Chain Fails Minimal Standards for US National Security
December 9, 2022
data center server racks
NIST Action Will Heat Up Post-Quantum Cryptography Market: Report
December 9, 2022
hacker
Cybersecurity Tips for SMBs To Avoid Phishing Scams
November 28, 2022
Avoid Being the Next Victim of Account Takeover Fraud
October 19, 2022
biometric authenication of fingerprint on smartphone
Report Finds Biometric Data Threatened by Social Media
October 19, 2022

How does the country where a product is made or sold from affect your purchasing decisions?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

US Marshals Service Breached by Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress

Health

Health

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Hollywood, Look Out

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
March 23, 2023
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
March 16, 2023
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
March 10, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
March 27, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023

CRM Buyer

Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
March 20, 2023
CRM GPT
CRM GPT
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023