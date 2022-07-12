Internet
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Bad Comparisons Distort State of US Broadband

For years, U.S. broadband has received a bad rap by comparing it to the European market. That rap — and the comparison it’s founded on — is dubious, according to a report released Monday by a D.C. tech think tank.

Comparisons between U.S. and European broadband prices abound, but their respective markets are built on such entirely different cost structures as to make any comparison between the two meaningless without accounting for the differences in necessary expenditures, noted the report by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF).

Costs for U.S. broadband providers are 53% higher than their European counterparts, the ITIF reported, driven by higher labor costs, taxes, advertising and payments for spectrum licenses.

It added that American providers also spend more on capital investments, spending more both on an overall and per household basis than European providers, who have the benefits of lower taxes and government subsidies.

Another criticism of U.S. providers — that they artificially inflate prices to pad profits — doesn’t hold water, either, the report maintained, since average profits among European providers are higher than their stateside counterparts.

“The U.S. telecommunications marketplace is very different from Europe,” observed technology analyst Jeff Kagan. “So, comparing them makes little sense. It’s like trying to compare a pizza to a fried chicken.”

“The European model has the government involved more closely,” he told TechNewsWorld. “When the government is part of the mix, the quality is lower.”

End Unproductive Comparisons

The report explained that broadband populists in the United States have argued that the U.S. broadband system, through which most people receive broadband from large, private telecommunications or cable companies, is deficient.

For most, though, it continued, their animus goes beyond the practical to the ideological. They see broadband as something that inherently requires a strong government role, not a private sector one.

To advance their case, the report noted, they argue that the U.S. system underperforms other nations and regions, especially in Europe, where the EU has imposed strict network unbundling requirements on incumbents.

But as this report shows, it added, comparing EU and U.S. broadband is fraught with difficulties, and the most important one is that any such analysis inherently involves comparing “apples to oranges.”

It’s time to end the unproductive EU-U.S. broadband comparisons and to put the misguided belief that the two structures are comparable to rest, the report declared.

“Consumers aren’t comparing themselves to Europe,” maintained Bruce Leichtman, president of the Leichtman Research Group in Durham, N.H., which specializes in research and analysis on the adoption of products and services in the broadband, media and entertainment industries.

“They’re comparing themselves to what they get, and they’re generally satisfied with that,” he told TechNewsWorld.

More Literacy Needed

Should the U.S. revamp its broadband policy to more closely align with the EU model?

Jessica Dine, a research assistant for broadband policy at the ITIF and a co-author of the report, thinks not. “Right now, most of our focus should be on ensuring that every state participates thoughtfully and wholeheartedly in the existing programs designed to encourage deployment and adoption,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“The money is already there,” she continued. “The real question is whether it’ll be used effectively.”

Dine explained that while some rural areas likely won’t be served without subsidies, the $65 billion allocated to broadband through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted by Congress should really be enough to finally close the digital divide.

“For a while now, some of the biggest gaps in American broadband access have been on the adoption side, not deployment,” she said. “So there is good reason to pull back on funding high-cost locations and instead focus on programs like Lifeline to help needy individuals regardless of where they live.”

“We should also reimagine the program to go beyond reducing costs of internet access at the individual level to also encouraging digital literacy,” she noted.

Leichtman added that in the surveys conducted by his firm, only 1% of respondents said they wanted broadband but couldn’t get it.

“The number one reason for not having broadband is not availability, not cost, it’s lack of need,” he asserted. “And the reason for lack of need is computer literacy. It’s older people and poor people without computers.”

“If we make it all about availability, we’re really missing the root of the issue, which is computer literacy,” he said.

Unwarranted Fear of Falling

The report also noted that critics of U.S. broadband contend failure to emulate Europe’s approach to the technology will result in the country falling behind the pack of developed nations when it comes to high-speed internet access, capacity and prices. Dine disputes that.

According to a report from the European Telecommunications Network Operator’s Association, she noted, U.S. broadband had an average fixed downlink speed of 199 Mb/s, significantly higher than the world average of 108 Mb/s.

In the mobile area, she continued, the average U.S. downlink speed of 96 Mb/s beat both the European and world averages. What’s more, U.S. 5G coverage at 93.1% of its population is higher than both Europe and Japan, and barely below South Korea.

She added that U.S. high-speed, fixed broadband coverage in 2020 was 98% of households compared to 87% in Europe.

“While prices are more difficult to compare directly, U.S. prices are falling,” she said, citing the “2022 Broadband Pricing Index” by USTelecom. It shows that U.S. providers’ most popular speed tier of service fell in price by 14.7% from 2021 to 2022, when adjusted for inflation, and the price of the fastest speed dropped by 11.6%.

Flawed Comparison Persists

As flawed as comparisons between the European and U.S. broadband markets can be, they continue to persist. “There seems to be an enduring belief that to assess something accurately you need to compare it to the competition,” Dine said. “In this case, it’s appealing to look between U.S. and European broadband offerings to argue that one is doing better than the other.”

“That’s not necessarily a bad approach when it comes to areas that are actually comparable between countries, and it can be a helpful way to pinpoint flaws or approaches that should be followed,” she observed.

“As this report points out, there are a lot of underlying differences in the regulatory, economic and geographical foundations of each country’s broadband market,” she continued. “Taken together, these constitute such major differences in the cost inherent in deploying broadband that it isn’t necessarily helpful to compare prices without taking costs into account.”

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Tech Think Tank Calls for $40B Reverse Auction to Boost Rural Broadband
March 23, 2021
Study Finds Best US Mobile Internet Connectivity in Northeast
December 29, 2020
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Google Hasn’t Started the Robocalypse Yet
June 15, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros
June 8, 2022
New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs
June 1, 2022
NSA’s Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros
May 18, 2022
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
Free-Speech, Uncensored Browser Launched for Conservatives
May 11, 2022
More in Internet
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
teenage boy reading tablet
Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years
May 12, 2022
Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’
April 21, 2022
Atlas VPN
Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security
March 29, 2022
Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices
March 24, 2022
Kyiv, Ukraine
Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis
March 1, 2022
Russian Warpath Prompts Free VPN Offer
February 24, 2022
Microsoft Edge Browser
Edge on Heels of Safari for Second Place in Desktop Browser Market
February 23, 2022
Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees
February 9, 2022
Covid Domain Registrations Soar, Many by Bad Actors
January 26, 2022

Does the country where a product is made or sold from influence your purchasing decision?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

OSS News: Enterprise Linux, Microsoft Replacements, Fuzzy Linux Solutions

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Chips

 Chips

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft's Innovative 4-Processor PC

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Computing

 Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations' AppSec Breakdowns

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

Data Management

 Data Management

Data Observability's Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

 Developers

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies' Strengths, Weaknesses

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Hacking

 Hacking

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

Hardware

 Hardware

KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

Domotics Brings Home Sweet Home Automation

Unsupported IoT Devices Are Cyber-Trouble Waiting To Happen

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Privacy

 Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

Reputation Management: Duking It Out With Doxing

Word on the Tweet: Twitter Will Hatch Subscription Service

Space

 Space

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Birth of Google's 'Sentient' AI and the Problem It Presents

With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?

The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk

Tech Law

 Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Luxury Consumers Dismiss Inflation, Say 'Full Shopping Ahead!'
Luxury Consumers Dismiss Inflation, Say 'Full Shopping Ahead!'
July 13, 2022
New Platform Seeks To Replace Legacy E-Commerce Payment Systems
New Platform Seeks To Replace Legacy E-Commerce Payment Systems
July 12, 2022
Data Science Tips for E-Commerce Brands To Build Winning Customer Journeys
Data Science Tips for E-Commerce Brands To Build Winning Customer Journeys
July 7, 2022

LinuxInsider

Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
June 22, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022

CRM Buyer

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
July 8, 2022
A Study of Selling
A Study of Selling
June 28, 2022
An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
June 23, 2022