Home Tech

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
PRODUCT REVIEW

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Beatbot AquaSensePro pool cleaner
The Beatbot AquaSense Pro sets a new standard in swimming pool maintenance. Its powerful performance and user-friendly features offer unparalleled convenience and quality, making it a transformative tool for any pool owner.

With the advent of innovative technology, mundane tasks like cleaning are becoming increasingly effortless, which is where the Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool cleaning robot enters the scene.

This advanced cleaning robot has the potential to make waves in the automated pool cleaning market and revolutionize home cleaning, in the same vein that Roomba has helped automate the indoor vacuum.

Here are my impressions after trying out the review unit Beatbot sent me.

Distinctive Features, Superior Performance

Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool water surface cleaning

Several features set the Beatbot AquaSense Pro apart from its competitors.

This robot is a fascinating engineering feat equipped with state-of-the-art intelligent navigation technology. Its ability to map out the cleaning area efficiently ensures that no corner of the pool is left untouched. It incorporates an industrial-grade Arm processor with dual gyroscopes that powers the device’s intelligence.

Moreover, the AquaSense Pro offers customizable cleaning modes, allowing users to tailor the cleaning process according to their needs. Whether it’s a quick sweep or a deep clean, the versatility of this pool-cleaning robot is impressive.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro cleaning all pool surfaces

One of its standout features is the ability to go beyond conventional vacuuming; this device impressively incorporates both vacuuming and mopping functions. This dual-action approach ensures a thorough cleaning experience, leaving floors spotless and gleaming. In addition, including a dual filter ensures the device captures leaves or other backyard debris for easy disposal.

Productivity is another area in which the Beatbot AquaSense Pro excels. With its powerful motor and efficient cleaning algorithms, this robot can cover large areas in a fraction of the time it would take a human. Its low-profile design allows it to navigate under furniture and around obstacles, maximizing its cleaning efficiency. Users can also schedule cleaning sessions in advance, ensuring their homes stay pristine without manual intervention.

The AquaSense Pro had no trouble cleaning the 22,000-gallon pool I tested. On a single charge in its Pro mode, the unit cleaned the walls, floor, surface, and waterline of the pool.

Impeccable Pool Cleaning, Attention to Detail

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Beatbot AquaSense Pro is its cleaning quality. This robot surpassed my expectations, delivering exceptional results on the concrete pool surface where I tested it. Beatbot claims it will work equally well with vinyl and ceramic tile pools, leaving no scratches. Integrating advanced sensors ensures the robot adapts to different surfaces seamlessly, adjusting its cleaning power accordingly.

The AquaSense Pro employs a systematic cleaning pattern, ensuring thorough coverage of the entire area. Unlike some other pool-cleaning robots reputed to miss spots or get stuck in corners, the AquaSense Pro navigated methodically during its pool-cleaning run without getting stuck.

Adding four edge-cleaning brushes powered by nine powerful motors further enhances the AquaSense Pro’s effectiveness, ensuring it impeccably cleans even hard-to-reach crevices in the pool.

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro requires little maintenance, which is an important consideration for pool owners. The debris bin and water tank are easily accessible and can be emptied and refilled with minimal effort.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro debris bin

The brushes and filter are removable and washable, prolonging their lifespan and reducing ongoing maintenance costs. This user-friendly approach makes the AquaSense Pro a more practical and hassle-free solution than I had anticipated.

As described above, the AquaSense Pro engineering is particularly impressive compared to a traditional indoor robot vacuum, given the additional effort needed to scrub the pool walls and clean a pool’s water surface.

Outfitted with nine motors, 20 sensors, and AI, the design is sleek and sturdy. Its 24-pound weight suggests durability and reliability. The device’s four modes and power buttons make it easy to use for pool maintenance for beginners and experts.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro four modes and power buttons

The 5-in-1 AquaSense Pro cordless cleaner cleans pool floors, walls, waterlines, and surfaces and has a water clarifier. It uses the company’s AquaGlide Simulated Flight Propulsion to clean surfaces and remove dirt. The AquaSense Pro also features a water clarification system that helps improve water clarity.

Advanced Navigation and Cleaning Performance

In my test of the AquaSense Pro at home with a new pool in Castaic, Calif., I found it to operate well, mapping and cleaning the pool. Two advanced ultrasonic sensors help compute the best cleaning path with high accuracy. With its intelligence mapping, the robot could maneuver without becoming stuck, making cleaning easy.

Like an indoor robot vacuum, the AquaSense Pro completes a cleaning run using an S-shaped pattern for the floor and walls, though it uses an N-shaped pattern for the walls and waterline.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro cleaning patterns of pool floor and walls

Automatic return and water purge make cleaning easier. Interestingly, the AquaSense Pro parks itself at the pool’s surface after completion, avoiding manual retrieval, which I found nifty to observe.

Charging Convenience and Smart Flexibility

An innovative design by Beatbot has changed the charging dynamic of similar pool cleaners. Instead of simply plugging it into an AC receptacle, the AquaSense Pro docks on a charging station where exposed electrodes charge the battery. This approach simplifies charging and drains superfluous water, improving device efficiency.

Utilizing Wi-Fi, the AquaSense Pro’s Android and iOS apps provide easy control. Switching cleaning modes is easy, making it a flexible pool maintenance tool. Since Wi-Fi doesn’t operate underwater, the AquaSense Pro interacts with the smart app when it surfaces, like a submarine.

Affordable AquaSense Alternative

Beatbot provides a less expensive AquaSense model with an MSRP of $1,099 for budget-conscious shoppers without sacrificing performance.

Despite lacking AquaSense Pro’s luxury features, it’s a durable and effective pool cleaner. Pool owners that value cost can consider the base version AquaSense, which provides the same sophisticated path optimization powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor — with a few less features.

Should You Buy the Beatbot AquaSense Pro?

At $2,199, the AquaSense Pro is not a trivial purchase for most pool owners. However, homeowners who dread cleaning their pools manually or simply rely on the pool’s integrated water filtration system will instantly see significant convenience, value, and health benefits in the AquaSense Pro — not to mention the joy of maintaining a pool that sparkles.

The AquaSense Pro cleans visible and unseen debris well. The two-layer filter basket removes 150-micrometer particles, almost naked to the human eye, demonstrating its thorough cleaning capability.

Strategically placed front and rear brushes operate at varying speeds and work simultaneously for fine control and wide coverage. This vital feature improves cleaning power and eliminates manual pool surface scrubbing.

One key area where the AquaSense Pro shines is its intelligent navigation system. With advanced mapping technology, this robot can efficiently navigate the pool, ensuring comprehensive coverage and leaving no area untouched. In comparison, some robotic pool cleaners struggle with navigation, leading to missed spots and inefficient cleaning.

Notably, the AquaSense Pro boasts powerful suction and scrubbing capabilities, quickly removing dirt, debris, and algae. Its dual-action brushes scrub the pool surface while the high-performance suction removes particles, leaving the water crystal clear and inviting. In contrast, some competing pool cleaners may lack the suction power or scrubbing action necessary for a thorough clean.

Users can tailor the cleaning process to their needs and preferences, whether a quick touch-up or a deep clean. This level of flexibility sets it apart from other robotic pool cleaners with limited cleaning settings or a lack of scheduling capabilities.

Final Thoughts

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro sets a new standard for robotic pool cleaners with its advanced features, powerful performance, and user-friendly design.

If you aim to maintain a glittering pool with minimal effort or simply enjoy more time swimming and relaxing, the AquaSense Pro is a top contender in its category. Whether you’re a busy professional looking to reclaim your weekends or a meticulous homeowner striving for spotless pool floors, this robot impresses.

Just as home indoor robotic vacuums have become commonplace, the Beatbot AquaSense Pro removes the drudgery of perpetual pool cleaning. It helps you justify why you own a pool in the first place: swimming.

Editor’s Note: The AquaSense Pro images featured in this article are courtesy of Beatbot.

Mark N. Vena

Mark N. Vena has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2022. As a technology industry veteran for over 25 years, Mark covers numerous tech topics, including PCs, smartphones, smart homes, connected health, security, PC and console gaming, and streaming entertainment solutions. Vena is the CEO and Principal Analyst at SmartTech Research, based in Silicon Valley. Email Mark.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Mark N. Vena
view all
antitrust law
The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple
March 25, 2024
HP President of Personal Systems Alex Cho presenting at HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas
HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait
March 14, 2024
Netgear Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system router
The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good
March 1, 2024
Apple Vision Pro unboxed, product review
Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later
February 20, 2024
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
internet of things - IoT
Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions
November 29, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023
Nice CEDIA 2023 awards
Awards for Nice North America at CEDIA Expo Signal Smart Home Strategy Traction
September 28, 2023
More in Home Tech
man using a laptop to shop online
Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value
April 8, 2024
home security system
Majority of Consumers Feel Safe With DIY Home Security: Parks Study
March 5, 2024
smart device home hacker
Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked
January 16, 2024
robot
The Robotic Wave at CES
January 15, 2024
tech industry trends for 2024
Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024
December 11, 2023
couple holiday shopping online
The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers
December 4, 2023
TV set-top box with remote control
Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes
November 16, 2023
Noorio B310 wireless home security camera with 2K resolution: review
Noorio B310 AI-Powered Camera Spotlights Better Outdoor Security
October 13, 2023
Winees L1 2K solar-powered security camera
Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App
July 20, 2023
smart home
The Smart Home Jury Is Still Out on Matter, AI Could Help
June 29, 2023

Why do you typically choose to use a ride-sharing service?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

GTC 2024: The Brilliant Insanity of Nvidia’s CEO and Which AI Vendors Stood Out

Computing

Computing

Nvidia Raises Ante in AI Chip Game With New Blackwell Architecture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Elegoo’s Vision Is Shaping the Future of 3D Printing

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers

Hardware

Hardware

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Temu and Homary: Online Retailers That Are Generally a Good Value

How To

How To

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

HP Amplify Event’s Second Act Was Worth the Wait

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The DOJ’s Flabby Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Are Deepfakes Overblown?

Reviews

Reviews

The Orbi RBE973 Wi-Fi Router Really Is That Good

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple, Google Talks Could Bring Gemini AI to iPhone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Might Nvidia Be the First Company With an AI CEO?

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

How AI Could Have Prevented the Key Bridge Collapse

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
B2B E-Commerce: Key Reports Indicate Many Web Stores Broken
April 10, 2024
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
Beyond the Cart: UX Hits and Misses Can Make or Break a Virtual Storefront
April 2, 2024
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
Spectrio Digital Signage Gives AI Assist to In-Store Marketing
March 27, 2024

LinuxInsider

Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024

CRM Buyer

Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
Bigeye’s Dependency-Driven Monitoring Boosts Reliability of CRM Data
April 15, 2024
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
AI-Human Collaboration and the Future of Customer Service
April 4, 2024
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
Salesforce Enhances Field Service
March 21, 2024