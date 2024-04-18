Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro sets a new standard in swimming pool maintenance. Its powerful performance and user-friendly features offer unparalleled convenience and quality, making it a transformative tool for any pool owner.

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro sets a new standard in swimming pool maintenance. Its powerful performance and user-friendly features offer unparalleled convenience and quality, making it a transformative tool for any pool owner.

With the advent of innovative technology, mundane tasks like cleaning are becoming increasingly effortless, which is where the Beatbot AquaSense Pro pool cleaning robot enters the scene.

This advanced cleaning robot has the potential to make waves in the automated pool cleaning market and revolutionize home cleaning, in the same vein that Roomba has helped automate the indoor vacuum.

Here are my impressions after trying out the review unit Beatbot sent me.

Distinctive Features, Superior Performance

Several features set the Beatbot AquaSense Pro apart from its competitors.

This robot is a fascinating engineering feat equipped with state-of-the-art intelligent navigation technology. Its ability to map out the cleaning area efficiently ensures that no corner of the pool is left untouched. It incorporates an industrial-grade Arm processor with dual gyroscopes that powers the device’s intelligence.

Moreover, the AquaSense Pro offers customizable cleaning modes, allowing users to tailor the cleaning process according to their needs. Whether it’s a quick sweep or a deep clean, the versatility of this pool-cleaning robot is impressive.

One of its standout features is the ability to go beyond conventional vacuuming; this device impressively incorporates both vacuuming and mopping functions. This dual-action approach ensures a thorough cleaning experience, leaving floors spotless and gleaming. In addition, including a dual filter ensures the device captures leaves or other backyard debris for easy disposal.

Productivity is another area in which the Beatbot AquaSense Pro excels. With its powerful motor and efficient cleaning algorithms, this robot can cover large areas in a fraction of the time it would take a human. Its low-profile design allows it to navigate under furniture and around obstacles, maximizing its cleaning efficiency. Users can also schedule cleaning sessions in advance, ensuring their homes stay pristine without manual intervention.

The AquaSense Pro had no trouble cleaning the 22,000-gallon pool I tested. On a single charge in its Pro mode, the unit cleaned the walls, floor, surface, and waterline of the pool.

Impeccable Pool Cleaning, Attention to Detail

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Beatbot AquaSense Pro is its cleaning quality. This robot surpassed my expectations, delivering exceptional results on the concrete pool surface where I tested it. Beatbot claims it will work equally well with vinyl and ceramic tile pools, leaving no scratches. Integrating advanced sensors ensures the robot adapts to different surfaces seamlessly, adjusting its cleaning power accordingly.

The AquaSense Pro employs a systematic cleaning pattern, ensuring thorough coverage of the entire area. Unlike some other pool-cleaning robots reputed to miss spots or get stuck in corners, the AquaSense Pro navigated methodically during its pool-cleaning run without getting stuck.

Adding four edge-cleaning brushes powered by nine powerful motors further enhances the AquaSense Pro’s effectiveness, ensuring it impeccably cleans even hard-to-reach crevices in the pool.

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro requires little maintenance, which is an important consideration for pool owners. The debris bin and water tank are easily accessible and can be emptied and refilled with minimal effort.

The brushes and filter are removable and washable, prolonging their lifespan and reducing ongoing maintenance costs. This user-friendly approach makes the AquaSense Pro a more practical and hassle-free solution than I had anticipated.

As described above, the AquaSense Pro engineering is particularly impressive compared to a traditional indoor robot vacuum, given the additional effort needed to scrub the pool walls and clean a pool’s water surface.

Outfitted with nine motors, 20 sensors, and AI, the design is sleek and sturdy. Its 24-pound weight suggests durability and reliability. The device’s four modes and power buttons make it easy to use for pool maintenance for beginners and experts.

The 5-in-1 AquaSense Pro cordless cleaner cleans pool floors, walls, waterlines, and surfaces and has a water clarifier. It uses the company’s AquaGlide Simulated Flight Propulsion to clean surfaces and remove dirt. The AquaSense Pro also features a water clarification system that helps improve water clarity.

Advanced Navigation and Cleaning Performance

In my test of the AquaSense Pro at home with a new pool in Castaic, Calif., I found it to operate well, mapping and cleaning the pool. Two advanced ultrasonic sensors help compute the best cleaning path with high accuracy. With its intelligence mapping, the robot could maneuver without becoming stuck, making cleaning easy.

Like an indoor robot vacuum, the AquaSense Pro completes a cleaning run using an S-shaped pattern for the floor and walls, though it uses an N-shaped pattern for the walls and waterline.

Automatic return and water purge make cleaning easier. Interestingly, the AquaSense Pro parks itself at the pool’s surface after completion, avoiding manual retrieval, which I found nifty to observe.

Charging Convenience and Smart Flexibility

An innovative design by Beatbot has changed the charging dynamic of similar pool cleaners. Instead of simply plugging it into an AC receptacle, the AquaSense Pro docks on a charging station where exposed electrodes charge the battery. This approach simplifies charging and drains superfluous water, improving device efficiency.

Utilizing Wi-Fi, the AquaSense Pro’s Android and iOS apps provide easy control. Switching cleaning modes is easy, making it a flexible pool maintenance tool. Since Wi-Fi doesn’t operate underwater, the AquaSense Pro interacts with the smart app when it surfaces, like a submarine.

Affordable AquaSense Alternative

Beatbot provides a less expensive AquaSense model with an MSRP of $1,099 for budget-conscious shoppers without sacrificing performance.

Despite lacking AquaSense Pro’s luxury features, it’s a durable and effective pool cleaner. Pool owners that value cost can consider the base version AquaSense, which provides the same sophisticated path optimization powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor — with a few less features.

Should You Buy the Beatbot AquaSense Pro?

At $2,199, the AquaSense Pro is not a trivial purchase for most pool owners. However, homeowners who dread cleaning their pools manually or simply rely on the pool’s integrated water filtration system will instantly see significant convenience, value, and health benefits in the AquaSense Pro — not to mention the joy of maintaining a pool that sparkles.

The AquaSense Pro cleans visible and unseen debris well. The two-layer filter basket removes 150-micrometer particles, almost naked to the human eye, demonstrating its thorough cleaning capability.

Strategically placed front and rear brushes operate at varying speeds and work simultaneously for fine control and wide coverage. This vital feature improves cleaning power and eliminates manual pool surface scrubbing.

One key area where the AquaSense Pro shines is its intelligent navigation system. With advanced mapping technology, this robot can efficiently navigate the pool, ensuring comprehensive coverage and leaving no area untouched. In comparison, some robotic pool cleaners struggle with navigation, leading to missed spots and inefficient cleaning.

Notably, the AquaSense Pro boasts powerful suction and scrubbing capabilities, quickly removing dirt, debris, and algae. Its dual-action brushes scrub the pool surface while the high-performance suction removes particles, leaving the water crystal clear and inviting. In contrast, some competing pool cleaners may lack the suction power or scrubbing action necessary for a thorough clean.

Users can tailor the cleaning process to their needs and preferences, whether a quick touch-up or a deep clean. This level of flexibility sets it apart from other robotic pool cleaners with limited cleaning settings or a lack of scheduling capabilities.

Final Thoughts

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro sets a new standard for robotic pool cleaners with its advanced features, powerful performance, and user-friendly design.

If you aim to maintain a glittering pool with minimal effort or simply enjoy more time swimming and relaxing, the AquaSense Pro is a top contender in its category. Whether you’re a busy professional looking to reclaim your weekends or a meticulous homeowner striving for spotless pool floors, this robot impresses.

Just as home indoor robotic vacuums have become commonplace, the Beatbot AquaSense Pro removes the drudgery of perpetual pool cleaning. It helps you justify why you own a pool in the first place: swimming.

Editor’s Note: The AquaSense Pro images featured in this article are courtesy of Beatbot.