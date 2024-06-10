Cybersecurity

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Bridgewater State Cybersecurity Program Sets Bar for Applied Training

Bridgewater State University Cyber Range

A new approach to cybersecurity education may help produce qualified cyber experts with real-life training.

Colleges and universities are starting to offer specialized undergraduate courses in cybersecurity as part of their computer science degrees. However, these programs often lack hands-on training in mitigating cyberattacks.

It is not uncommon for corporate employers to complain about graduates applying for IT jobs without any hands-on cyber experience, according to Steve Zuromski, CIO at Bridgewater State University. This gap drove officials to create a unique cyber training program to fill that void.

With the demand for cyber jobs through the roof, students often lack interest or awareness of the need for this training, even within dedicated computer degree programs. The unique approach bridges the gap and gives students hands-on practical experience.

“We know there is really a national and, frankly, worldwide crisis concerning cyber. That is where our role is. That is where we fit in — building and diversifying the talent pipeline in Massachusetts,” Zuromski told TechNewsWorld.

Comprehensive Cyber Training for All Ages

The cyber training efforts, however, do not aim at only attracting university-level students, offered Michelle Stanfield, director of Bridgewater’s Cyber Range. Not only is it a resource for degree-seeking students, but its fully functional Cyber Range is also a resource to ensure the entire community gains a better cyber perspective.

The cyber facilities staff works with different municipalities and anyone with an initial career thinking about upskilling through its certification programs. The Cyber Center also works with K-12 programming to acquaint students with cybersecurity at the earliest stages.

“They have the opportunity to learn and be exposed to a field they may not know anything about,” Stanfield told TechNewsWorld.

This cyber program, called CASE, includes Bridgewater’s Center for the Advancement of STEM Education. Bridgewater State developed a module for high school students who can come into the Cyber Range lab for four to five hours to participate in an immersive experience, she added.

Bridgewater’s Cyber Range and the Security Operations Center (SOC) serve two separate purposes, according to Zuromski.

The Cyber Range is virtual. It provides students and other external groups the ability to come in and train in a protected space. The lab creates different cybersecurity crisis scenarios that mimic attacks found in the wild. It allows people to train in a safe virtualized environment where they cannot hurt anything.

The SOC, a separate physical facility on the campus, is designed in partnership with CyberTrust Massachusetts. That center, staffed with CTM’s staff and Bridgewater’s cyber students, monitors live events from municipalities and nonprofits.

Cybersecurity Bootcamp Simulations for Real-World Readiness

The Cyber Range offers visiting students and participants from external organizations a five-hour mockup experience few will soon forget. It also turns on their interest in the need for cybersecurity, Zuromski noted.

They come into the range acting as the cybersecurity team for a video game. The company soon comes under a ransomware attack. They come to Bridgewater State, sit down, and suddenly an attack happens. The lights go from green to red. The desks shake a bit, so a sense of panic gets them excited.

Students at Bridgewater State University Cyber Range receive real-world cybersecurity training

During this experience, they figure out how the attack occurred. Then, they need to make a plan and report to the CEO and board. The plan needs to include what happened, how we can prevent this from happening again, and whether the company should pay the ransom, explained Zuromski.

“It really is a state-of-the-art facility designed to train people. Not just in the room, but we can also train people remotely at the same time. We can reach a very wide audience here and mimic what it is like for corporate customers,” he observed.

The best part of Bridgewater’s on-premises cyber training is the practical experience of working in the SOC. Students receive high-quality, affordable, and accessible cyber education. They gain practical experience in a safe virtualized environment at the Cyber Range. Then, they go into the SOC and get the actual live experience, all before they graduate.

“Plus, it benefits those municipalities and nonprofits that did not have that protection to begin with. So it is a win-win all around,” said Zuromski.

State-of-the-Art Cyber Training Facility

The range spans 1,200 square feet, featuring 24 workstations and dual-screen monitors. Fully grant-funded by the federal, state, and local governments, it cost nearly US$4 million.

The facility includes stadium-style seating, an 18-foot by seven-foot ultra-high-definition video wall, video cameras throughout, and confidence monitors on the sides and back.

Bridgewater State University Cyber Range facility

A control room in the back houses students or other professional staff working to help control the room’s theatrics. Lighting integrated throughout the ceiling grid and at the back of the room provides a halo effect around the giant video wall.

“We even have lighting around the ribbon, a top ribbon banner on the top, and integrated throughout the furniture within the room. All really kind of designed to deliver that immersive cybersecurity training experience,” said Zuromski.

Expanding Cyber Training Programs

According to Stanfield, Bridgewater is building out its catalog of offerings for external audiences and expects to be available this summer. That new program will include an extensive catalog of experiences from cyber team sins — an activity where teams come together to figure out how to solve anything from ransomware to DDoS attacks.

“We also fully intend to be able to do individual training. So, for example, if companies feel that their security professionals need to learn a specific skill, we will be able to offer that as well,” she explained.

The hard-core academic side of cybersecurity is also growing, Zuromski noted. The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education recently approved offering a full cybersecurity curriculum as a degree.

The university has already received over 200 applications for the bachelor’s degree program starting this fall.

Editor’s Note: The images featured in this article are courtesy of Bridgewater State University.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Dysolve AI Game Lobby
AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia
January 12, 2024
education technology
Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness
August 8, 2023
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
project management software solutions
CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems
May 3, 2024
Generative AI in business
How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt
April 16, 2024
Diverse group of young colleagues making decision to buy a personal computer for business
Business Buyer’s Guide for a Better PC Purchase
April 11, 2024
browser security to secure the enterprise
Menlo Secure Cloud Browser Enables a Safer Enterprise Workspace
February 20, 2024
mobile app security
Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate
February 5, 2024
information technology professional usinging artifical intelligence to monitor a computer network
AI in 2024 Ushers in New Cybersecurity Dynamics
January 26, 2024
how to make an Android phone work faster
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor with Arm Cuff - Product Review
SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance
January 19, 2024
computer programmers
AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024
January 16, 2024
More in Cybersecurity
Paris 2024 Olympics flags
Gearing Up for the 2024 Olympics: Bring Your Cyber-Protection Game
June 3, 2024
A team of developers working on artificial intelligence projects
Website Impersonation Scams Surge, Solutions Fall Short: Study
May 21, 2024
information technology professional usinging artifical intelligence to monitor a computer network
Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report
May 16, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Addressing the Deepfake Risk to Biometric Security
May 7, 2024
weak password credentials on a sign in screen
Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature
April 24, 2024
passkey, passwordless security
Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech
April 9, 2024
cybercrime hackers
Hacker Nation: The World’s Third-Largest Economy
April 8, 2024
hacked computer hardware
Ransomware Gangs Targeting Backups To Maximize Payoffs
April 2, 2024
cybersecurity team in systems control room
Report Finds White Hats on Offensive Against Black Hat Hackers
March 6, 2024
Deepfake AI face swap
Are Deepfakes Overblown?
February 19, 2024

How important is technology in maintaining your health and wellness routine?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

CoordinateHQ Takes the Noise Out of Project Management Systems

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It

Chips

Chips

Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?

Computing

Computing

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Website Impersonation Scams Surge, Solutions Fall Short: Study

Data Management

Data Management

Brute Force Password Cracking Takes Longer, But Celebration May Be Premature

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Hardware

Hardware

Will AI-Enabled Processors Spark a PC Supercycle This Year?

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Qualcomm Makes the Smart Home Work

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Think Tank Issues Guidance for AI Policymakers

Malware

Malware

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mozilla Waves Red Flag Over Data Hungry Dating Apps

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Privacy

Privacy

Proton Adds Passkey Support to Password Manager, Knocks Big Tech

Reviews

Reviews

Beatbot AquaSense Pro: Just in Time for Summer, the Ultimate Robot Pool Cleaner

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

New DOT Safety Rule Will Save Electric Car Drivers’ Lives

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Vision Pro Impressions: One Week Later

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Cold Cash Loses Value to Digital Dollars as Payments Industry Transforms
Cold Cash Loses Value to Digital Dollars as Payments Industry Transforms
May 29, 2024
European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
European E-Commerce Ripe for North American Retailer Expansion
May 21, 2024
Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
Retailers Ignoring Customer Privacy, Website Usability Put Business at Risk
May 9, 2024

LinuxInsider

Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
May 30, 2024
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024

CRM Buyer

Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
Surefront Unified Toolkit Modernizes CRM and Retail Management
June 6, 2024
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
To Deploy a Better CRM With AI, Keep Humans on the Help Desk
May 28, 2024
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
The Broad Scope of AI Implementation for Enhancing CRM Efficiency
May 10, 2024