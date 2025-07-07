Online Entertainment

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Cable TV Fumbled the Future, Now Streaming Owns It

remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand

Streaming TV services now lead the current wave of growth, pushing cable and over-the-air TV closer to obsolescence.

Yes, there are still viewers who cling to traditional cable television. Some even prefer its ease and simplicity to the multiple remote controls and different streaming services. Still, cable TV growth peaked long ago and has been in steady decline.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge May 2025 report, streaming captured its largest share of TV viewership to date at 44.8%, surpassing the combined 44.2% share of cable (24.1%) and broadcast (20.1%).

Cable TV Companies Can Pivot to Streaming

Cable TV providers have steadily lost market share over the past two decades, and efforts to reverse this trend have largely been unsuccessful.

This shift is essential to understand — whether you’re an investor, customer, or industry professional — as some providers are phasing out traditional programming entirely in favor of broadband, wireless, and streaming services.

As cable TV continues to fade, many providers are beginning to phase out traditional services — some have already done so.

Even major players like Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox are grappling with shrinking market share as the entire traditional TV model unravels.

While these companies are building out streaming offerings, most have yet to successfully reinvent their brand image to match the shift.

Cable’s Worst Wounds Were Self-Inflicted

Some of cable TV’s struggles stem from its flawed business model, which is compounded by rapid technological advances.

Unlike two-party industries, where companies interact directly with customers and adapt accordingly, cable TV has continuously operated as a three-party system: customers, content providers, and cable companies, with the latter stuck in the middle.

That disconnect hindered their ability to respond to changing consumer demands.

Sky-High Prices Drove Customers Away

Cable TV began with small competitors offering a handful of channels for $15 to $20 a month. But as the industry consolidated, giants emerged — indifferent to customer satisfaction, knowing viewers had few alternatives.

Prices climbed steadily. Now, many customers pay more than $100, $200, or even $300 per month — often for just a few channels they actually watch.

This unchecked pricing model drove consumers toward more flexible and affordable streaming options.

Cable Firms Must Modernize or Fall Behind

Over the years, I’ve met with executives from various cable TV companies and warned them this day would come unless they addressed the industry’s core problems. Instead of fixing what was broken, they focused on slowing their losses. Now, here we are.

Cable TV as a product may be fading, but the companies behind it aren’t going anywhere. They’ll continue to offer broadband, wireless, and streaming — and likely expand into new areas. However, to stay competitive, they must re-educate the marketplace, modernize their branding, and collaborate to redefine their role in a transformed industry.

The control cable companies once held over customers is gone. Streaming has broken that lock, and the pace of change is increasing.

New, agile competitors are already gaining ground. Cable providers could still lead this next chapter—but only if they finally understand the modern rules of marketing and take decisive action.

So the question remains: When will they make their move?

Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2010. Jeff is a tech industry analyst, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker. Visit his website or email Jeff.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
man using a laptop to shop online
Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study
March 26, 2025
remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand
Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report
October 9, 2024
A Cameraman shooting, filming process in a studio film set
OpenAI’s Sora, ElevenLabs, and the End of Video Media as We Know It
February 26, 2024
More by Jeff Kagan
view all
international AI networks and technological diffusion
From Networks to Business Models, AI Is Rewiring Telecom
June 12, 2025
5G base station receiver on a telecommunication tower with network connections
The AI–5G Convergence Is Shaping the Future of Telecom
April 30, 2025
How Safe Are Home Security Systems?
November 21, 2019
Amazon’s $10-a-Person Attempt to Wriggle Off Privacy Hook
August 1, 2019
More in Online Entertainment
Illustration of AI vs. human creativity showing a tug-of-war between traditional art tools, music notes, and digital AI symbols, representing copyright conflict.
The Tangled Web: Copyright, AI, and the Content ID Conundrum
June 9, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
A humanoid robot sits in a theater watching a screen showing a couple at sunset, surrounded by icons of games, books, and music — symbolizing AI’s expanding role in entertainment.
AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act
May 12, 2025
man using a laptop to shop online
Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study
March 26, 2025
remote control smart TV streaming video content on demand
Streaming TV Industry Snooping on Viewers at Grand Scale: Report
October 9, 2024
young boy playing on a handheld gaming device
New Research Waves Red Flag Over Gaming Scams Aimed at Kids
October 8, 2024
social networks
Musk’s YouTube-Like TV Venture Faces Strong Challenges From Incumbents
March 12, 2024
YouTube TV logo
YouTube TV Climbs to Fourth Among US Pay-TV Services
February 7, 2024
Wi-Fi-7
Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024
December 12, 2023
TV set-top box with remote control
Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes
November 16, 2023

Which age group is AI harming most in how they learn and think?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Lagging 9-1-1 Upgrade Puts Public Safety at Risk

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

The Tangled Web: Copyright, AI, and the Content ID Conundrum

Chips

Chips

AI’s Inflection Point: Echoes of Hardware Disruption

Computing

Computing

A Beginner’s Guide to Data Protection for Microsoft 365 Exchange

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029

Data Management

Data Management

AMD’s AI Surge Challenges Nvidia’s Dominance

Developers

Developers

WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

MIT Study Finds ChatGPT Can Harm Critical Thinking Over Time

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

AMD at Computex 2025: Making the Case for an AI Powerhouse

Hacking

Hacking

SMBs Face Costly, Complex Barriers to Cybersecurity

Hardware

Hardware

The Ghost in the Machine Gets a Body With Jony Ive, OpenAI

Health

Health

Samsung Plans ‘Health Hub’ To Connect Doctors With Patient Data

Home Tech

Home Tech

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

From Networks to Business Models, AI Is Rewiring Telecom

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Security Is Not Privacy, Part 1: The Mobile Target

Privacy

Privacy

I Know Precisely What Sam Altman and Jony Ive Are Up To

Reviews

Reviews

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Robotics

Robotics

Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester

Science

Science

DexCare AI Platform Tackles Health Care Access, Cost Crisis

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media

Space

Space

Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act

Tech Law

Tech Law

Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses

Transportation

Transportation

Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

USPS Warns of 'Brushing' Scam Behind Surprise E-Commerce Deliveries
USPS Warns of 'Brushing' Scam Behind Surprise E-Commerce Deliveries
July 1, 2025
Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
Can GenAI Win Over B2B Buyers With Complex Needs?
June 20, 2025
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
June 5, 2025

LinuxInsider

Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
Is a Security Baseline Enough for Open-Source Software?
June 13, 2025
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
May 15, 2025
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
May 12, 2025

CRM Buyer

NiCE Interactions 2025: Orchestrating the Future of CX
NiCE Interactions 2025: Orchestrating the Future of CX
June 30, 2025
The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
The CX Edge: Retailers Tap Agentic AI and Social Media
June 23, 2025
Netigate's Ask AI Delivers Instant Insights From Feedback Data
Netigate's Ask AI Delivers Instant Insights From Feedback Data
June 18, 2025