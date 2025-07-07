Cable TV Fumbled the Future, Now Streaming Owns It

Streaming TV services now lead the current wave of growth, pushing cable and over-the-air TV closer to obsolescence.

Yes, there are still viewers who cling to traditional cable television. Some even prefer its ease and simplicity to the multiple remote controls and different streaming services. Still, cable TV growth peaked long ago and has been in steady decline.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge May 2025 report, streaming captured its largest share of TV viewership to date at 44.8%, surpassing the combined 44.2% share of cable (24.1%) and broadcast (20.1%).

Cable TV Companies Can Pivot to Streaming

Cable TV providers have steadily lost market share over the past two decades, and efforts to reverse this trend have largely been unsuccessful.

This shift is essential to understand — whether you’re an investor, customer, or industry professional — as some providers are phasing out traditional programming entirely in favor of broadband, wireless, and streaming services.

As cable TV continues to fade, many providers are beginning to phase out traditional services — some have already done so.

Even major players like Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox are grappling with shrinking market share as the entire traditional TV model unravels.

While these companies are building out streaming offerings, most have yet to successfully reinvent their brand image to match the shift.

Cable’s Worst Wounds Were Self-Inflicted

Some of cable TV’s struggles stem from its flawed business model, which is compounded by rapid technological advances.

Unlike two-party industries, where companies interact directly with customers and adapt accordingly, cable TV has continuously operated as a three-party system: customers, content providers, and cable companies, with the latter stuck in the middle.

That disconnect hindered their ability to respond to changing consumer demands.

Sky-High Prices Drove Customers Away

Cable TV began with small competitors offering a handful of channels for $15 to $20 a month. But as the industry consolidated, giants emerged — indifferent to customer satisfaction, knowing viewers had few alternatives.

Prices climbed steadily. Now, many customers pay more than $100, $200, or even $300 per month — often for just a few channels they actually watch.

This unchecked pricing model drove consumers toward more flexible and affordable streaming options.

Cable Firms Must Modernize or Fall Behind

Over the years, I’ve met with executives from various cable TV companies and warned them this day would come unless they addressed the industry’s core problems. Instead of fixing what was broken, they focused on slowing their losses. Now, here we are.

Cable TV as a product may be fading, but the companies behind it aren’t going anywhere. They’ll continue to offer broadband, wireless, and streaming — and likely expand into new areas. However, to stay competitive, they must re-educate the marketplace, modernize their branding, and collaborate to redefine their role in a transformed industry.

The control cable companies once held over customers is gone. Streaming has broken that lock, and the pace of change is increasing.

New, agile competitors are already gaining ground. Cable providers could still lead this next chapter—but only if they finally understand the modern rules of marketing and take decisive action.

So the question remains: When will they make their move?