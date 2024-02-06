Virtual Reality

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

‘Child Flag’ System Needed To Protect Teens From AR/VR: Report

virtual reality headset

A system that “flags” kids attempting to access age-restricted augmented and virtual reality content should be imposed on online platforms and device makers, according to a report released Monday by a Washington, D.C. technology think tank.

Congress should require that device makers and online platforms hosting age-restricted content establish a “child flag” system that allows platforms to safely assume everyone is an adult unless they have been marked as a child, asserted the report by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation.

Device makers should have to build the child flag system into their operating systems’ parental controls, it continued, and apps and websites that serve age-restricted content should have to check for its signal before serving their content.

“The flag system is flexible,” said the report’s author, policy analyst Juan Londoño. “It gives parents the option of marking a device as a child’s own device.”

“It provides a middle ground that’s less invasive, less disruptive than ID mandates, and gives parents and users more tools to tackle online behavior,” Londoño told TechNewsWorld.

Harmful Mandates

The report added that policymakers’ current approach of mostly focusing on establishing ID-based age-verification mandates is unlikely to make teens safe and would make the online experience worse overall for both teens and adults.

Moreover, they could erode users’ privacy, chill free speech, and stifle the development of the metaverse and AR/VR technology.

“Mandates can become a privacy liability, not only for teen users but potentially everyone,” Londoño said.

“If you have to submit your ID to use AR/VR services, that means someone has to collect, sort, and process that data,” he continued. “That can become a liability to the companies collecting it because it puts a target on their backs for anyone wishing to steal data.”

“Whenever you try to mandate controls over technology, there’s going to be a backlash to that from manufacturers,” added Ross Rubin, principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City.

He noted that enforcing age restrictions online largely lacks enforcement. “It’s become a cliche that to verify an ID on many websites is little more than checking a box,” he told TechNewsWorld, “but there are websites that do more stringent verification, such as requiring submission of a photo of your driver’s license.”

Self-Regulation Needed

Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst with SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif., recommended AR/VR stakeholders take more interest in self-regulating themselves.

“Companies need to commit themselves to managing the content in a more controllable way,” he told TechNewsWorld. “If they don’t do it, the only other choice you have is legislation, and every time that happens, it has a negative impact.”

It’s unlikely that a single solution will address all the potential problems arising from AR/VR, added Tuong Nguyen, a director analyst and member of the emerging technologies and trends team at Gartner.

“We should also keep in mind that head-mounted devices are just an end-point computing device and that AR and VR are experiences,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Therefore, whatever system is in place needs to address end-point computing devices more broadly — phones, tablets, other types of displays — as well as the impact of the experience type — AR, VR, or otherwise.”

“The experience type needs more research to understand the potentially negative impacts we’re trying to protect against,” he said.

“I think one of the issues of non-adults using AR/VR or any new technology is that kids’ brains are still developing, making the results not only unpredictable but negative issues potentially more harmful than they would be in a fully developed, mature brain,” he added.

Exacerbating Bad Behavior

Yaron Litwin, CMO of Canopy, a maker of software and tools to monitor children’s devices and online activity, agreed.

“Teens may be more susceptible to AR/VR-associated threats because their still-developing brains impact their decision-making, impulsiveness, and risk assessment,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This can render them more vulnerable to threats associated with AR/VR, including privacy issues, explicit content, and addictiveness.”

“AR/VR is going to have tremendous societal impact because there’s going to be a lot of children that use these products, and with the wrong material, it could have a devastating negative effect,” Vena added.

Nguyen pointed out that head-mounted devices can exacerbate negative digital behaviors that currently exist. “For AR HMDs, the idea is that you don’t even have to pull out your phone, or keep it out, because the display is in front of, or near your eye — potentially a non-stop flow of information,” he explained. “At the very least, this is more distracting than a phone.”

“For VR HMDs, your visual and audio field is literally surrounded by it — either separating you completely or significantly from the physical world around you,” he continued. “There have been questions raised about the potential harm of having a screen so close to your eyes, for long periods of time — not to mention the physical safety risks of having your head in a box.”

Proactive AR/VR Safety Measures Needed for Youth Protection

The ITIF report includes a laundry list of threats AR/VR poses to both adults and teens. Threats unique to teens include sexual predation, cyberbullying, virtual harassment, exposure to inappropriate content, unhealthy overuse of technology, and gambling addiction.

“The threats kids will face in the metaverse already manifest themselves in social media and the internet at large,” Londoño said. “However, because of how those threats are perceived through AR/VR, they have a bigger impact on users.” “If we don’t address them, then the metaverse is going to inherit them,” he added.

Rubin agreed. “You’re taking many of the concerns about teens and social media, and you’re adding to them because there’s this new degree of interactivity and potential emotional impact.”

However, he pointed out that any problems with AR/VR are still in their infancy.

“Compared to the adoption of social media, adoption of AR/VR has been very low,” he explained. “Compared to the size and scope of social media, the impact of AR/VR is relatively insignificant.”

“There’s no harm, though, in trying to get in front of potential problems,” he added.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
law enforcement officers investigating internet crime
Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators
November 8, 2023
AI to fight internet predator crimes against children
AI Drafted in War on Online Crimes Against Kids
August 9, 2023
Bark parental control app
Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying
March 27, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing
January 31, 2024
browser-based phishing attacks
Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023
January 24, 2024
Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study
January 23, 2024
job candidate interview with human resources recruiter
AI Skills Can Outweigh Experience in Many Hiring Managers’ Eyes: Survey
January 17, 2024
smart device home hacker
Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked
January 16, 2024
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
Alliance Raises Curtain on Wi-Fi 7
January 10, 2024
antitrust law
Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024
January 3, 2024
Project Kuiper's optical mesh network in low Earth orbit
Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment
December 20, 2023
Zipline drone making a package delivery to the front door of a home
Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities
December 19, 2023
AI No Longer Curiosity for Retailers but Key to Better Business: Report
December 13, 2023
More in Virtual Reality
Apple Vision Pro headset with battery
Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing
February 5, 2024
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
tech industry trends for 2024
Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024
December 11, 2023
Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset
Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?
October 16, 2023
Goovis G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic head-mounted display
Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better
July 31, 2023
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?
June 8, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023

In which areas do social networks need to improve their child protection measures?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?

Chips

Chips

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

The Robotic Wave at CES

How To

How To

Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Gen Z, Millennials Turning to TikTok for Career Advice

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Reviews

Reviews

The 5 Best Electric Cars on the Market

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Zipline Drone Delivery Projects Ready for Takeoff in US Cities

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

GHSA Backs Road Cams To Bolster Traffic Safety

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Impressions of Meta Quest 3: The Must-Have VR Gift for the Holidays?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

6 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing E-Commerce
6 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing E-Commerce
February 6, 2024
Optimize Your Amazon Presence for Maximum Sales Success
Optimize Your Amazon Presence for Maximum Sales Success
February 2, 2024
E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
E-Commerce Resolution for 2024: Fearlessly Embrace AI
January 22, 2024

LinuxInsider

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024

CRM Buyer

Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
January 30, 2024
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
January 9, 2024
A New Era of Customer Service
A New Era of Customer Service
January 5, 2024