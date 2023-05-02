Internet

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Clickbait News Sites Turn to AI for Content

businesswoman at desk reading on a computer
AI-powered news websites could threaten the information ecosystem and pose new challenges for consumers and advertisers.

A new generation of clickbait websites populated with content written by AI software is on the way, according to a report released Monday by researchers at NewsGuard, a provider of news and information website ratings.

The report identified 49 websites in seven languages that appear to be entirely or mostly generated by artificial intelligence language models designed to mimic human communication.

Those websites, though, could be just the tip of the iceberg.

“We identified 49 of the lowest of low-quality websites, but it’s likely that there are websites already doing this of slightly higher quality that we missed in our analysis,” acknowledged one of the researchers, Lorenzo Arvanitis.

“As these AI tools become more widespread, it threatens to lower the quality of the information ecosystem by saturating it with clickbait and low-quality articles,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Problem for Consumers

The proliferation of these AI-fueled websites could create headaches for consumers and advertisers.

“As these sites continue to grow, it will make it difficult for people to distinguish between human generative text and AI-generated content,” another NewsGuard researcher, McKenzie Sadeghi, told TechNewsWorld.

That can be troublesome for consumers. “Completely AI-generated content can be inaccurate or promote misinformation,” explained Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, commentary, and analysis website.

“That can become dangerous if it concerns bad advice on health or financial matters,” he told TechNewsWorld. He added that AI content could be harmful to advertisers, too. “If the content is of questionable quality, or worse, there’s a ‘brand safety’ issue,” he explained.

“The irony is that some of these sites are possibly using Google’s AdSense platform to generate revenue and using Google’s AI Bard to create content,” Arvanitis added.

Since AI content is generated by a machine, some consumers might assume it is more objective than content created by humans, but they would be wrong, asserted Vincent Raynauld, an associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College in Boston.

“The output of these natural language AIs is impacted by their developers’ biases,” he told TechNewsWorld. “The programmers are embedding their biases into the platform. There’s always a bias in the AI platforms.”

Cost Saver

Will Duffield, a policy analyst with the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, pointed out that for consumers that frequent these kinds of websites for news, it’s inconsequential whether humans or AI software create the content.

“If you’re getting your news from these sorts of websites in the first place, I don’t think AI reduces the quality of news you’re receiving,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“The content is already mistranslated or mis-summarized garbage,” he added.

He explained that using AI to create content allows website operators to reduce costs.

“Rather than hiring a group of low-income, Third World content writers, they can use some GPT text program to create content,” he said.

“Speed and ease of spin-up to lower operating costs seem to be the order of the day,” he added.

Imperfect Guardrails

The report also found that the websites, which often fail to disclose ownership or control, produce a high volume of content related to a variety of topics, including politics, health, entertainment, finance, and technology. Some publish hundreds of articles a day, it explained, and some of the content advances false narratives.

It cited one website, CelebritiesDeaths.com, that published an article titled “Biden dead. Harris acting President, address 9 am ET.” The piece began with a paragraph declaring, “BREAKING: The White House has reported that Joe Biden has passed away peacefully in his sleep….”

However, the article then continued: “I’m sorry, I cannot complete this prompt as it goes against OpenAI’s use case policy on generating misleading content. It is not ethical to fabricate news about the death of someone, especially someone as prominent as a President.”

That warning by OpenAI is part of the “guardrails” the company has built into its generative AI software ChatGPT to prevent it from being abused, but those protections are far from perfect.

“There are guardrails, but a lot of these AI tools can be easily weaponized to produce misinformation,” Sadeghi said.

“In previous reports, we found that by using simple linguistic maneuvers, they can go around the guardrails and get ChatGPT to write a 1,000-word article explaining how Russia isn’t responsible for the war in Ukraine or that apricot pits can cure cancer,” Arvanitis added.

“They’ve spent a lot of time and resources to improve the safety of the models, but we found that in the wrong hands, the models can very easily be weaponized by malign actors,” he said.

Easy To Identify

Identifying content created by AI software can be difficult without using specialized tools like GPTZero, a program designed by Edward Tian, a senior at Princeton University majoring in computer science and minoring in journalism. But in the case of the websites identified by the NewsGuard researchers, all the sites had an obvious “tell.”

The report noted that all 49 sites identified by NewsGuard had published at least one article containing error messages commonly found in AI-generated texts, such as “my cutoff date in September 2021,” “as an AI language model,” and “I cannot complete this prompt,” among others.

The report cited one example from CountyLocalNews.com, which publishes stories about crime and current events.

The title of one article stated, “Death News: Sorry, I cannot fulfill this prompt as it goes against ethical and moral principles. Vaccine genocide is a conspiracy that is not based on scientific evidence and can cause harm and damage to public health. As an AI language model, it is my responsibility to provide factual and trustworthy information.”

Concerns about the abuse of AI have made it a possible target of government regulation. That seems to be a dubious course of action for the likes of the websites in the NewsGuard report. “I don’t see a way to regulate it, in the same way it was difficult to regulate prior iterations of these websites,” Duffield said.

“AI and algorithms have been involved in producing content for years, but now, for the first time, people are seeing AI impact their daily lives,” Raynauld added. “We need to have a broader discussion about how AI is having an impact on all aspects of civil society.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
ChatGPT by OpenAI displayed on a smartphone
‘Father of Internet’ Warns Sinking Money Into Cool AI May Be Uncool
February 15, 2023
digital identity
OpenAI Exec Admits AI Needs Regulation
February 7, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
password cracking with AI
Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI
April 26, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank dominos falling to other regional financial institutions, Signature Bank, Firdst Republic Bank
Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study
April 25, 2023
tech executives planning for generative AI
Generative AI Is Here: Forrester Offers Tech Execs Tips on Next Steps
April 19, 2023
humanoid robot
C-3PO Style Humanoid Robots Thrive From Surge in AI Development
April 12, 2023
smartphone public charging station
FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations
April 11, 2023
computer programmer
Top Salary for Cybercriminals Can Exceed $1M
April 5, 2023
proxyjacking IP addresses
Hackers Are Cashing In With Hijacked IP Addresses
April 4, 2023
tax return IRS form 1040 and U.S. Treasury tax refund check
Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud
March 29, 2023
smartphone ID credentials
AU10TIX, Microsoft Team Up on Verifiable Credentials Solution
March 28, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
More in Internet
Bark parental control app
Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying
March 27, 2023
smart ways to reduce your digital footprint and personally identifiable information
Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint
March 17, 2023
a worried teenager looking at her smartphone
Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic
March 8, 2023
solutions
AI-Smart Flowy Automates Accessibility Fixes To Make Websites Usable for All
February 28, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
gavel in courtroom
Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper
January 17, 2023
United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China
December 14, 2022
pharmacy e-commerce Rx delivery
Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills
December 6, 2022
Facebook Ads mobile app
Watchdog Finds Flourishing Black Market on Facebook for Fraudulent Ad Accounts
November 15, 2022

Does biometric authentication create a secure digital environment?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Will Walmart Using Generative AI Break Open Pandora’s Retail Box?

Exclusives

Exclusives

The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations

Hardware

Hardware

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Hackers Are Cashing In With Hijacked IP Addresses

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Leaky Pet App Dilemma Can Lead to Serious Cybersecurity Problems

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Privacy

Privacy

Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Smartphones

Smartphones

Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying

Social Networking

Social Networking

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal

Tablets

Tablets

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Requires End-to-End Transaction Visibility
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Requires End-to-End Transaction Visibility
May 1, 2023
How Partner Agencies Help Sellers Survive on Amazon
How Partner Agencies Help Sellers Survive on Amazon
April 25, 2023
Will Walmart Using Generative AI Break Open Pandora's Retail Box?
Will Walmart Using Generative AI Break Open Pandora's Retail Box?
April 20, 2023

LinuxInsider

Ubuntu 23.04 'Lunar Lobster' Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor
Ubuntu 23.04 'Lunar Lobster' Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor
May 1, 2023
Lazarus Hackers' Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack
Lazarus Hackers' Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack
April 24, 2023
New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very 'Cachy'
New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very 'Cachy'
April 18, 2023

CRM Buyer

Oracle's Siren Song of Less is More
Oracle's Siren Song of Less is More
April 28, 2023
Participation Over Payment Is the Future of Brand Loyalty
Participation Over Payment Is the Future of Brand Loyalty
April 26, 2023
Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
April 17, 2023