Tech Blog
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about thinking. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, doing it well is a prerequisite to developing any dependable expertise in any kind of computer science or engineering discipline. With the right mental toolset, you can bootstrap any of the subject matter knowledge you could possibly need.

Second, in my experience, it is the aspect of computer science and engineering that gets the least amount of attention. There is a veritable deluge of training resources online. But most of them cut right to the nuts and bolts of gaining basic competency with the software tooling to qualify someone for a job. This is understandable to a point. If you’ve never programmed before, the skill you immediately feel yourself lacking is the use of a programming language. It’s only natural, then, to attack that head-on.

But while it’s not as exciting as rolling up your sleeves and saying “hello” to that world, taking the time to learn how to learn, and how to solve problems that can’t be solved by coding harder, will pay off in the long run.

What follows will outline what I have found to be the most essential cognitive skills that contribute to engineering success.

Your Harshest Critic Should Be Your Thinking

The primacy of critical thinking is such a worn-out aphorism that most people whom I prompt to scrutinize it are inured to it. That shouldn’t lead anyone to mistakenly believe it isn’t indispensable, though.

Part of the problem is that it’s easy for those who advocate critical thinking to assume their audience knows what it is and how to do it. Ironically, that assumption itself could benefit from undergoing some critical thought.

So, let’s go back to basics.

Wikipedia defines critical thinking as “the analysis of available facts, evidence, observations, and arguments to form a judgment.” What do the most load-bearing words here mean? “Facts,” “evidence,” and “observations” are related, as they all endeavor in their own ways to establish what we reasonably believe to be true.

“Facts” are generally proven prior by (usually) others whose discernment we trust. “Evidence” is made up of specific measured outcomes cataloged by you or other trustworthy individuals. “Observations” implies those that the critical thinker themselves has made. If these, too, were phenomena that others (and not the thinker) witnessed, then how would this meaningfully differ from “evidence?”

“Arguments” is the odd one out here, but for good reason. This is where “thinking” (specifically reasoning) really starts its heavy lifting. “Arguments” describes how the thinker makes rational determinations that point to additional knowledge based on how the facts, evidence, and observations interact.

The most important word of the definition is “judgment.” Critical thinking does not concern itself necessarily with trying to prove new truths. All that critical thinking requires is that the consideration of all the foregoing yields some overall estimation of whatever is under consideration.

These judgments don’t have to be absolute but may be probabilistic. As long as the result is that the entity being considered has been “judged,” and the judgment accounts for all available information (not just that which leads to a desired conclusion), then the critical thinking exercise is complete.

Vetting Process

I have my doubts if all that is what most people mean when they say “critical thinking.” What really matters, though, is whether you yourself practice critical thinking. Funny enough, the way to evaluate whether you think critically … is to think critically about it. Meta, I know, but you have to go there.

In fact, what we’ve just done in posing these questions is do a kind of critical thinking. I have my own heuristic for critical thinking, which is to ask, “why is x the way it is?” What elements acted, or would have had to act on x for it to be as I perceive it, and do those elements that I suspect to be present manifest or produce effects in other ways? This is helpful because it acknowledges that nothing exists in a vacuum, which helps to make sure that you account for all available facts, not just the obvious ones.

With a working understanding of the practice of critical thinking, get in the habit of using it to sieve reasonably validated reality out of perceived reality. Try not to take something as true until you’ve vetted it via this process. Does a given statement align with the other facts you have on the matter? Is it consistent with what is reasonable? Does it make sense given the context?

I shouldn’t have to tell you how valuable this is to working with computers. I shouldn’t because you’re now (if not before) able to figure that out for yourself.

Try Before You Cry

This is something that has shown up in other pieces of mine, but which merits reiterating here in the interest of completeness.

We all need help sometimes, but your colleagues will expect you to have tried to solve the problem yourself first. Time is a scarce resource, so they want to know they are spending theirs wisely. Giving you the same answer found a Google search away probably isn’t that. Moreover, if you’ve tried to solve it yourself, the person helping you can start out where you left off. This lets them rule out many potential causes that take time to test.

You also never know whether your fellow engineers will be available or knowledgeable enough to help when you need it. What if you’re the only one who knows anything about the project you’re working on? Or what if you’re on such a tight deadline that you can’t afford to wait for a response? Develop dependable problem-solving habits, because ultimately those are all you’ve got.

What this really means is to have a troubleshooting procedure. Write step-by-step basic diagnostics for the major types of problems you’ll encounter. Then run whichever diagnostics apply.

Assemble a list of reliable reference materials and consult them before asking questions. For each incident that sends you to the user manual, keep track of where you looked, and what was and wasn’t there. Then, when it’s time to ask for help, compile the outcomes of your diagnostics and the excerpts from the reference materials, and present it all to whomever you ask. They’ll appreciate that you did.

Learn Skills, Not Factoids

Just like with every field, there are certainly facts that you should memorize. For instance, your life as a developer will be easier if you remember the syntax for conditional statement blocks in your go-to language.

Yet this is not as important as acquiring skill sets. For instance, if you memorize the syntax for your routine programming languages, you can get decently far. But what happens if you need to learn a module or an entirely new language that formats things differently? If instead you know how to look up what you need from credible sources, it may take longer sometimes, but you’ll get the right answer no matter what software or language you are using.

The iterative and incremental design paradigm for software development is an example of a skill.

Here, “incremental” relates to modularity. It prompts the developer to break the overall project into the smallest possible pieces, with each piece only doing one thing and operating as independently as possible (ideally not at all). The developer’s task is then simply to build each piece one at a time.

The “iterative” element means to keep building, editing, and testing whatever component the developer works on cyclically until it can function on its own. There’s no moving on until then. This not only works for whatever language one uses or application one builds, but even beyond the realm of computers entirely.

This design philosophy is just one example of how a skill serves engineers better than a rote process, but many others exist. Figure out the ones your discipline needs and get comfortable with using them.

Stop by the Bakery, You’ll Need Breadcrumbs

Write everything down. Since writing notes is cheaper than it has ever been, there’s nothing stopping you. If you like digital, it’s basically free to write however much you want. Open a word processor and see for yourself. If notebooks are more your thing, a few bucks at an office supply store and you’re set.

Reading notes is also cheaper in terms of spent time than trying to find something repeatedly on the web. There is no reason for you to look something up twice unless it has changed since the last time. It’s tempting to assume you’ll remember something or won’t need it again. Don’t. If you do, you’ll eventually be wrong, and it will needlessly take time to rediscover.

Your notes are also the only place in which you can tailor what you learned to your needs. The web has no shortage of answers, but they may not be exactly the ones you need. If you take notes, you can reformulate the information to your use case before recording it.

The real trick with notes is to have an organizational system. The only way writing things down fails you is if you can’t find them again. Regardless of whether you are an avid note-taker, try a few note-taking techniques until you find one you like.

Step Up to the Starting Block

When running a race, you set yourself up for victory or defeat in your training. If you didn’t train diligently, trying extra hard when the competition starts won’t make the difference. That said, you still have to put it into practice on the track.

The cognitive skills I’ve discussed aren’t even the training, but your coach’s fitness regimen. Mine is certainly no Olympic coach, but it beats none at all. The training is in your hands now.

Jonathan Terrasi has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2017. In addition to his work as a freelance writer, he is a full-time computer science educator and IT decision-maker. His main interests are information security, with a focus on Linux desktops, and the influence of technology trends on current events. His background also includes providing technical commentary and analysis for the Chicago Committee to Defend the Bill of Rights.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Average Tech Salary Breaks Six Figures, Some Workers Still Feel Underpaid
January 25, 2022
Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills
November 30, 2021
More Open Source Jobs Remain Vacant With Scarcity of Skilled Linux Talent
September 21, 2021
More by Jonathan Terrasi
view all
Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush
May 19, 2022
Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System
May 2, 2022
Kyiv, Ukraine
The Conflict in Ukraine Provides a High-Res Glimpse at 21st Century War
March 30, 2022
Computers Use Processes, So Should You
November 12, 2021
NSO Group Pegasus
We’re Late Closing the Barn Door on Pegasus
August 12, 2021
Clear Linux* Delivers a Lucid if Limited Vision of Desktop Linux
July 13, 2021
Bolt-On Security the Linux Way
May 12, 2021
A Linux Safari to Classify the Genus of This Penguin
April 12, 2021
Once the Big Tech Battler, Open Source Is Now Big Tech’s Battleground
March 22, 2021
The ‘Unix Way’ Has a Right Way That’s Almost a Lost Way
March 1, 2021
More in Tech Blog
The Birth of Google’s ‘Sentient’ AI and the Problem It Presents
June 20, 2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC22 and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft Build 2022
Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies’ Strengths, Weaknesses
June 13, 2022
Sheryl Sandberg
With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?
June 6, 2022
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2022
Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC
May 30, 2022
BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile
May 23, 2022
John Deere, Russian Thieves, and the Double-Edged Sword of Vendor Lock-In
May 16, 2022
Michael Dell keynote address at Dell Technologies World 2022
The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw
May 9, 2022
metaverse
Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse
May 2, 2022
Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems
April 25, 2022
hostile takeover
The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk
April 18, 2022

From which region do you suspect the most cybercrime originates?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

 Chips

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Computing

 Computing

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

NSA's Claim Backdoor Off Encryption Table Draws Skepticism from Cyber Pros

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations' AppSec Breakdowns

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Data Management

 Data Management

Data Observability's Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

 Developers

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce

Crypto Firms Offered Insurance To Cover Cloud Crashes

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Hacking

 Hacking

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Beware the Ides of March Madness

Hardware

 Hardware

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Tech Industry Changes and the Emergence of a World IT Army

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

Cybersecurity 2022: More Fraud, More Fakes, More Crypto Scams

How To

 How To

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

The Great OS Replacement: How to Find the Best Linux Distribution

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

Privacy

 Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Tablets

 Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

Tech Law

 Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

 Transportation

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Nvidia, Jaguar, Land Rover Partner To Build the Car of Tomorrow

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?
June 21, 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022
June 14, 2022
Buyer Personas: Digital Marketing's Secret Sauce
Buyer Personas: Digital Marketing's Secret Sauce
June 10, 2022

LinuxInsider

Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
June 22, 2022
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022

CRM Buyer

An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
An All-Encompassing Approach to Cloud-Based Retail CRM
June 23, 2022
CloudShare, HubSpot Integration Offers Clearer Vision of Product Engagement
CloudShare, HubSpot Integration Offers Clearer Vision of Product Engagement
June 17, 2022
The CRM Quiz
The CRM Quiz
June 16, 2022