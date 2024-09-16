Tech Blog

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Could Debate Prep Become an Artform With Nvidia Omniverse?

debate stage in a televeison studio

I’m writing this before the September 10 presidential debate to avoid any influence on my perspective. Both candidates are reportedly preparing by using surrogates to stand in for their opponents. This strategy doesn’t always work well and has proven ineffective in previous debates.

The problem with using human surrogates is that unless the person prepares for the role like a professional actor by immersing themselves in the character, their performance, and thus their effectiveness, will be highly unreliable.

Part of the problem is that the stand-in won’t feel as comfortable with the personal attacks on someone they work for, further reducing their effectiveness as a training dummy. However, a simulation tool like Nvidia Omniverse, backed by a conversational AI trained on the opponent’s past behavior and public social media posts, could create a far more accurate emulation of that opponent.

In addition, this capability wouldn’t just be applied to presidential candidates but to people running for lower offices, congressional debates, legal debates in court trials, and discussions between business managers trying to get a part of a budget that can only support one.

Let’s discuss the future of debate preparation. Then, we’ll close with my Product of the Week, smart glasses from Phantom Technology that are due out early next year and are designed to reduce distractions from your smartphone or PC.

Why Winning Debates Is Important

Whether talking about politics, legal fights, or business, the ability to win a debate is important.

One reason that OJ Simpson won his trial was that the opposing counsel brought out a pair of gloves that didn’t fit, and Simpson’s legal team created the brilliant phrase “if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” winning them the trial. A mock trial done properly and with an accurate stand-in for OJ could have predicted this and informed the prosecutors that the path they were taking would be catastrophic to their case.

When I was pre-law, I attended moot court. While it was fun, it was different enough from an actual court (which I later attended a lot, both as a juror and a litigant) to make it less useful than it otherwise would have been.

Before Apple created the iPhone, working groups in Palm and Microsoft argued that an iPhone-like phone that focuses on fun stuff for consumers was a future direction for their companies. That debate was lost at Microsoft and resulted in Zune being one of Microsoft’s least successful offerings. That set the foundation for the eventual replacement of Microsoft’s then-CEO, Steve Ballmer (he was on team Zune).

Finally, we all get into debates with our families, neighbors, friends, co-workers, employers, and even our kids. Often, we degrade into anger and threats, resulting in less-than-ideal outcomes, so learning to debate could help us better control our futures. By the way, debate competitions do help, but few participate

Simulated Debates

While I’m focused on Nvidia Omniverse because it is the tool I know, there are other simulation tools. As AI advances, an increasing number of generative AI tools will be able to learn from the public activities of the people you want to convince. You could create more accurate models of juries to increase the win ratios or identify the potential for loss, allowing for a settlement offer that would end with a better result than a trial you can’t win.

When it comes to elections, I still remember the one line that I believe won Ronald Reagan the presidency during his debate with Walter Mondale since Reagan faced questions about his age. It’s still funny today — even Mondale couldn’t help but laugh. That remark resonated far beyond the debate, sparking conversations at our dinner table for weeks; decades later, it’s still a topic we revisit.

However, with political candidates, particularly at the top level, there’s a wealth of information about how they perform at events, debates, conferences, and other public appearances. AI could distill this data into a few variations of how they might answer each likely question. You could even create AI simulations of the debate moderators, allowing for comprehensive dress rehearsals and increasing the chances of a successful debate performance.

I think the first politician or attorney who learns how to use this tool well will be able to dominate their respective fields. But what if both sides use this method?

Wrapping Up

Using a simulation tool like Omniverse will be a game-changer if one side or the other exclusively uses it, but if both sides use it, things get interesting. In effect, you get highly prepared candidates focused on the issues that matter most to the public rather than drifting into irrelevant topics. As a result, the debates become more entertaining, informative, and engaging.

This preparation would also inform debaters if they had a non-winnable argument. Say, for example, you were convinced that most people agreed with you, but the simulated scoring system indicated your position was vastly unpopular. You’d either change your position, lie, or exit the race.

Real-time fact-checking will eventually be available to anyone with a smartphone or PC. I can hardly wait until I can use that tool in my everyday life. There is so much fake information out there. I have been caught three or four times buying into a scam.

Whether we are talking politics, litigation, work, or even our personal lives, platforms where we can practice and refine our arguments without resorting to name-calling or other poor argument techniques could benefit the world. The question is when, not if, it is coming.

Tech Product of the Week

Journey Lens Smart Glasses

One of the life-changing things that is coming is AI human enhancement products. These are products backed by AI that can make our lives better. At last week’s Apple event, we saw several products focused on addressing sleep apnea and hearing loss and providing you with a far better Siri experience (it’s about time).

Still, one area no one has addressed is how to improve focus. While there are people with extreme problems in this regard, I think we all have issues with focus, given we are surrounded by tech.

Recently, I was forced to sit at a spa without my phone, and I was able to think through a lot of things that needed thinking through. Our distractions consist of everything from family problems, particularly with children who need to engage face-to-face to learn how to properly engage face-to-face, to traffic accidents because someone can’t resist looking at the phone rather than where they are going.

The coming smart glasses and related application from Phantom Technology — called Journey Lens — is designed to provide a heads-up display, microphone, 2K camera, and speakers. These features enable you to designate critical information so you don’t feel the need to pick up your phone and be distracted by the non-critical stuff going on, like social media, which can be a huge time sink.

Journey Lens smart glasses by Phantom

Journey Lens smart glasses for focus and wellbeing (Image courtesy of Phantom Technology)

These are some of the least expensive smart glasses in the market at a reasonable $200 (projected price) plus costs for custom lenses. They have far more functionality than the more limited Meta glasses, which lack a display.

The application they will come with is gamified to help train you to be more focused and to avoid distractions you agree are unnecessary. The camera captures what you are seeing, but the app translates the image into a description sent to the cloud if you want to ask a question about what you saw while the image is retained on your phone.

Think of being able to ask about something you are looking at or provide more detailed information about an accident or crime you have observed while preserving the privacy of whom you are looking at. I expect there may still be a problem with using these glasses in secure sites or public restrooms regardless of this protection, suggesting geo-fencing will need to be a near-term enhancement.

Personal technology makes it harder for us to focus, be productive, and get things done. But because we often need to be able to report what we see, like with this event I remember very well, these glasses could make my life more productive, keep me safer, and help me keep others safer by more accurately reporting hazards or crimes. As a result, Journey Lens smart glasses are my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
AMD and Copilot+ Set the Stage for Xbox AI
September 9, 2024
AMD and Intel chips
AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time
August 26, 2024
online pharmaceutical sales
Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices
August 19, 2024
employee laid off exiting office with a cardboard box of belongings
Layoff Survival Guide: Making Smart Choices in Tough Times
August 12, 2024
emerging technologies
Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology
August 5, 2024
passenger reading a book in an autonomous self-driving car
A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars
July 29, 2024
Paris 2024 Olympics flag
Intel AI and the Olympics
July 22, 2024
artificial intelligence computer processor
AMD Enters AI PC Race, Closes Microsoft Copilot+ Launch Gaps
July 15, 2024
Microsoft Copilot+ PC
The Copilot+ PCs Arrive: My Initial Impressions
June 24, 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC24
How Apple Outperformed Google and Microsoft in AI Rollout
June 17, 2024
More in Tech Blog
Apple Glowtime event logo
Apple Glowtime Event Triples Down on Apple Intelligence
September 12, 2024
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California
AMD Strengthens Its Corporate Responsibilities Initiatives
August 30, 2024
Current Backyard Smart Grill
Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living
August 13, 2024
Heavys and Sonos headphones packaging
Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos
July 2, 2024
Apple Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces Apple Intelligence during the WWDC24 keynote at Apple Park.
Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience
June 13, 2024
artificial intelligence
Rethinking AI Priorities: Lessons From IBM Think and Intel’s Lunar Lake
June 10, 2024
artificial intelligence processes
Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed
June 3, 2024
Microsoft sign
Microsoft Hits Hard With AI, but Is the PC the Right Platform?
May 27, 2024
competition for tech industry dominance
Google I/O: Did Microsoft Just Become the New Netscape?
May 20, 2024
MediaTek offices in Taipei, Taiwan
Does MediaTek Have an Identity Crisis?
May 15, 2024

Which features pique your interest in smart glasses?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Apple Goes All-In on a Privacy-Based AI Experience

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AV Tech Innovations Transforming Higher Education

Chips

Chips

AMD’s Brand Value Surpasses Intel’s for the First Time

Computing

Computing

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Experts Weigh In on Refusing or Paying After a Ransomware Attack

Data Management

Data Management

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Developers

Developers

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Global AI Safety Hampered by Indecision, Regulatory Delays

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Hacking

Hacking

Malware-as-a-Service Golden Business for Hackers: Darktrace Report

Hardware

Hardware

AI-Capable PCs Capture 14% of Global Q2 Shipments

Health

Health

Cuban and Stewart on the Future of AI and Ending Abusive Drug Prices

Home Tech

Home Tech

Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

How To

How To

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

AI, IoT, Quantum Security Among Top 10 Emerging Technologies: Forrester

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Our Entire Approach to AI Is Flawed

Malware

Malware

Cat-Phishing, Living-Off-The-Land, Fake Invoices Top Q1 Cyberthreats: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Meta Wants To Get Small With Its AI Language Models

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Windows 10 End of Life Could Flood Landfills With E-Waste

Privacy

Privacy

Balance, Not Mandates, Needed To Keep Kids Safe Online: Report

Reviews

Reviews

Compelling New Headphones From Heavys and Sonos

Science

Science

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Search Tech

Search Tech

AI-Enhanced Searches May Pose Threat to Creators, Publishers

Servers

Servers

Intel Announces New Tech To Battle in AI Market

Smartphones

Smartphones

Pundit Predicts Apple AI Will Be Bound to iPhone, Analysts React

Social Networking

Social Networking

Meta and Nvidia: The Future of Social Media and Personal Technology

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Apple Muscles Up iPad Pro With M4 Silicon and Tandem OLED Display

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Monopoly Preservation, Risk Aversion Hurt Google AI Development, Says Gmail Creator

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Case Against Noncompete Agreements

Transportation

Transportation

A Glimpse Into the Future of AI Electric Cars

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

AI-Enhanced Next-Gen Smart Glasses Could Revolutionize Wearables

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retail Readiness Shifts to AI-Powered Conversations Over Search
Retail Readiness Shifts to AI-Powered Conversations Over Search
September 3, 2024
Global E-Commerce Transactions Will Skyrocket to $11.4T by 2029: Report
Global E-Commerce Transactions Will Skyrocket to $11.4T by 2029: Report
August 28, 2024
Amazon Delivery Drone Noise Annoys Some Residents of Texas Town
Amazon Delivery Drone Noise Annoys Some Residents of Texas Town
August 20, 2024

LinuxInsider

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
July 18, 2024
Enhancing Web Performance With Nginx Load Balancing on Linux Systems
Enhancing Web Performance With Nginx Load Balancing on Linux Systems
July 9, 2024

CRM Buyer

Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
Turning the Contact Center Into a Strategic Brand Asset
September 12, 2024
Open-Source Overhaul Revitalizes Pipeliner CRM Through Forced Rebuild
Open-Source Overhaul Revitalizes Pipeliner CRM Through Forced Rebuild
September 5, 2024
Tips To Create a More Inclusive Digital Presence and Better UX
Tips To Create a More Inclusive Digital Presence and Better UX
August 21, 2024