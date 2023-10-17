Internet

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Craigslist, Wikipedia, Zillow Top List of Fastest US Websites

fastest loading websites on the internet

Craigslist, Wikipedia, and Zillow are the fastest-loading U.S. websites on the internet, according to a study released Monday by web design company DigitalSilk.

The study rated popular websites based on average mobile and desktop load times. Craigslist crowned the list of fastest sites with an average of 1.35 seconds, 2.0 seconds on mobile, and 0.7 seconds on the desktop.

Following the online classified site was the crowdsourced encyclopedia Wikipedia, with an average load time of 1.40 seconds (1.6 mobile, 1.2 desktop), and the real estate website Zillow, with an average load time of 1.5 seconds (1.6 mobile, 1.2 desktop).

The New York Times had the fastest mobile load times in the top 10 at 1.3 seconds. Overall, the Times finished fourth in the DigitalSilk rankings, with an average load time of 1.55 seconds, tied with Amazon, which had a mobile load time of 1.5 seconds and a desktop time of 1.6 seconds.

Following the Times was the U.S. Postal Service, with an average load time of 1.60 seconds, Realtor.com (1.70 seconds), eBay (1.75 seconds), Weather.com (1.75 seconds), Worldstar.com (1.80 seconds), DuckDuckGo (1.85 seconds) and Fandom.com (1.90 seconds).

a list of the 10 fastest-loading websites on the internet

(Source: DigitalSilk)

“All of these sites in the top 10 load between one and two seconds on average, and that aligns with consumers’ expectations that their web browsing experience should be smooth and instantaneous,” Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO and founder of DigitalSilk, said in a statement.

“The lesson for business owners is clear,” he continued, “they need to make sure that their website loading times on both desktop and mobile are slick and responsive to ensure that all potential customers get a high-quality user experience.”

Fast Page Load Benefits

“Most of the sites on the list use old-school interfaces. Websites like Craigslist and eBay are largely text-based, so they load faster,” observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“Studies have shown that when web pages load faster, conversion rates are higher,” he told TechNewsWorld.

More than 20 studies have been conducted since 2009 exploring the connection between load times and user behavior.

In 2009, for example, Amazon estimated that every 100ms of latency on its site reduced sales by 1%.

Firefox, in 2010, found that reducing the average page load times by 2.2 seconds increased download conversions by 15.4%.

Reducing load time by one second improved conversions by about 10%, Staples discovered in 2014.

Vodafone revealed in a 2021 study that a 31% improvement in Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), a measure of how quickly the main content of a web page becomes visible to a user, resulted in 8% more sales.

In the same year, Swappie, a site for selling used mobile phones, disclosed that lowering their page load times by 23% increased revenues by 42%.

Also in 2021, French automaker Groupe Renault found a one-second improvement in LCP led to a 13% increase in conversions.

Speed by Design

“For popular, high-traffic websites, fast downloading is critical for good performance and user retention,” observed Eileen Mullin, owner of GenuineClass, a web design consultancy in New York City.

“It’s also very important for avoiding overloading a server, resulting in crashes that lead to downtime,” she told TechNewsWorld.

She noted that content can have an impact on website performance. “Websites can have an issue with slow performance if they serve up very large files that must be downloaded before the rest of the page loads,” she explained. “These could include images that are needlessly large, or videos hosted locally instead of through a streaming service like YouTube or Vimeo.”

Design, too, will impact performance, Mullin added.

“If a website design relies overly on large hero images or an image slideshow on the home page, that can result in loading delays that can adversely affect the first impression visitors get when they come to that site,” she said.

“Design can have a significant role in performance,” added Alex Krivit, a product manager for Cloudflare, a web performance and security company in San Francisco.

“Designers can prioritize assets for faster load times, for example,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Website Speed Tips

Not only will prioritizing the loading of essential assets, such as images, stylesheets, and scripts, enhance the user experience and reduce page load times, but so will compressing assets, Krivit added.

Compressing data before transmission and efficiently using a shared dictionary will reduce the amount of data transferred between a server and a browser, resulting in faster page load times and decreased bandwidth usage.

A shared dictionary allows a server and browser to use the same set of patterns and references during compression and decompression, which makes the compression by both resources more efficient.

“Reducing the number of assets, and the size of those files, included in web pages is very important to improve download speeds,” Mullin added.

“Websites can minify their CSS and Javascript with automated tools for stripping out spaces and comments to reduce the size of those files,” she noted.

“Lazy Loading is another technique for only loading images on a page when visitors have scrolled far enough down to see them,” she continued.

“I especially like to recommend image optimization,” she said, “which can greatly reduce the size of images uploaded to a website, with little or no discernible loss in quality.”

“If a website is non-transactional or informational,” Vena added, “it can be heavier on graphics. Transactional websites, though, need to be fast to optimize their conversion rates.”

Instagram Finishes Last

Other findings in the DigitalSilk study included:

  • The slowest loading website in the study was photo-heavy Instagram, which had an average of 5.45 seconds for loading. The site on mobile takes a whopping 6.7 seconds to load and 4.2 seconds on desktop.
  • The most visited website, Google, had an average load time of 2.85 seconds. While it had a respectable mobile load time of 1.1 seconds, its desktop time of 4.6 seconds bloated the search giant’s overall performance.
  • Facebook, the most visited social media website, was found to have loading times of 3.8 seconds on mobile and 3.9 seconds on desktop, for an average of 3.85 seconds.

“It’s interesting to see how websites like Wikipedia and Craigslist, which have barely changed their design and have remained largely text-based, topped our list, and the popularity of these sites shows that sometimes simplicity can work,” Shaoolian said.

“However…going the extra mile with website design on a new brand can be crucial in 2023,” he added.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
passwordless computing
Google Takes Giant Step Toward Passwordless World With New Passkey Setting
October 11, 2023
emergency response law enforcement police 911 call center
Hacker Advocates Turning Tracking Tables on Law Enforcement
October 10, 2023
Samsung, Soundhound, White Castle menu board
AI Coming to White Castle Drive-Thrus With Help From SoundHound, Samsung
October 4, 2023
female millennial in office working on a tablet
Study Warns Age Bias Can Threaten Workplace Cybersecurity
October 3, 2023
podcast studio microphone on the air
Spotify AI-Powered Translation Tool Has Podcasters Speaking in Global Tongues
September 26, 2023
AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3 engineer in Maui, Hawaii makes first-ever 5G call to Vodafone engineer in Madrid, Spain.
SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone
September 20, 2023
A teenage boy upset looking at his smartphone.
New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys
September 19, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the September 2023 iPhone 15 launch
Apple Adds Muscle to New iPhones, Watches
September 13, 2023
Cybercriminals jailbreaking AI
Digital Desperados ‘Jailbreaking’ AI Systems for Thrills and Profit
September 12, 2023
artificial intelligence developer working on an AI project
Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects
September 6, 2023
More in Internet
An array of screens displaying different streaming platforms, illustrating the widespread use and concerns in the digital entertainment sector.
What Drives Consumers Crazy About Streaming Video
August 24, 2023
A new report on identity theft reveals an alarming increase in suicidal thoughts among victims, emphasizing the profound personal toll of ID theft.
Growing Number of ID Theft Victims Mulling Suicide, ITRC Reports
August 23, 2023
AI to fight internet predator crimes against children
AI Drafted in War on Online Crimes Against Kids
August 9, 2023
Twitter rebranded as X
Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter
July 24, 2023
Twitter vs. Threads
Explosive Growth Surges Threads to Lead in Twitter Alternative Sweepstakes
July 11, 2023
social media apps Instagram Threads Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Behance
Twitter vs. Threads: Meta Has the Advantage
July 10, 2023
Blue Chip Ads Feeding Unreliable AI-Generated News Websites
June 27, 2023
smartphone username, password login credentials
Poor Password Practices Persist Among Online Users: Study
June 21, 2023
Americans are growing more concerned about the impact of AI, according to a Pew study.
Clickbait News Sites Turn to AI for Content
May 2, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank dominos falling to other regional financial institutions, Signature Bank, Firdst Republic Bank
Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study
April 25, 2023

How would you rate your current work-life balance?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar Lights Up a Better Conferencing Experience

Chips

Chips

Pat Gelsinger and the Future of the PC

Computing

Computing

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Study Warns Age Bias Can Threaten Workplace Cybersecurity

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

Generative AI Riding Crest of Gartner Hype Wave

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Spotify AI-Powered Translation Tool Has Podcasters Speaking in Global Tongues

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming

Hacking

Hacking

Digital Desperados ‘Jailbreaking’ AI Systems for Thrills and Profit

Hardware

Hardware

Microsoft Copilot Is Coming: It’s Both Exciting and a Bit Sad

Health

Health

New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech

Home Tech

Home Tech

Awards for Nice North America at CEDIA Expo Signal Smart Home Strategy Traction

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Recommends Enterprises Avoid AI Hype and Zombie Projects

Malware

Malware

Cyber Insurance Costs Rising, Coverages Shrinking: Report

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture

Privacy

Privacy

New Report Finds Sharp Rise in Sextortion of Teen Boys

Reviews

Reviews

Doogee V30T Smartphone: A Rugged Masterpiece With Carrier Caveats

Science

Science

SatCo Makes First 5G Call via Satellite Using Everyday Smartphone

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Apple Sets the Bar for Virtual Launch Events

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Apple Adds Muscle to New iPhones, Watches

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple and the Art of the Intelligent Refresh

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
GroupBy Panel Will Showcase AI-Driven Strategies for E-Commerce Merchants
October 9, 2023
Many Merchants Worried by Deadline To Toughen Payment Card Security
Many Merchants Worried by Deadline To Toughen Payment Card Security
October 6, 2023
New Sweetwater CEO Amplifies Vision for Music Retail
New Sweetwater CEO Amplifies Vision for Music Retail
October 3, 2023

LinuxInsider

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw 'Looney Tunables'
October 4, 2023
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
September 15, 2023
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users' IP Addresses
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users' IP Addresses
September 7, 2023

CRM Buyer

Beyond AI at CloudWorld
Beyond AI at CloudWorld
September 28, 2023
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
Oracle Reinvents How Generative AI Makes CRM Work Better
September 21, 2023
AI Is Already at a Tipping Point
AI Is Already at a Tipping Point
September 19, 2023