Current Backyard Smart Grill: Perfect for Condo and Apartment Living

The Current Backyard Model G Dual-Zone Grill is an ideal electric alternative. Starting at $899, it offers gas-like barbecue performance and smart features for everyday grilling.

For the past two decades, I’ve lived in condo-style apartments in various cities, including Houston, Austin, Coral Gables, San Jose, and Las Vegas. I yearned for the day when I could have a gas grill on the patio wherever I lived, but I’ve been subject to homeowner association rules that prohibit gas grills on patios.

The gas grill was a staple of my upbringing as a child and young adult in New Jersey, and the smell of grilled hamburgers and steaks with those characteristic charbroil marks that a gas grill makes still haunts my dreams. This memory faded after moving in the early 1990s and becoming an apartment or condo dweller.

A new startup, Current Backyard, caught my attention. It promised to bring back those days with an electric grill that could emulate the heat of a gas grill — which traditional electric grills typically cannot deliver — and even char food like a gas grill. I was skeptical, to say the least, but decided to test it out.

Out-of-the-Box Experience

On a typically hot 105-degree day in Las Vegas, I received the new Model G Dual Zone Electric Grill from Current Backyard, so I set it up in my townhome living room, just five feet from my outdoor patio.

There was no need to be concerned about propane gas or charcoal smoke. I manually turned on the grill (an important safety feature) and set each side to a preset temperature before searching the app for recipes. I grilled a couple of filet mignon, asparagus, and a few ears of corn and then turned the grill to Clean, which blasted the grilling parts with high heat for half an hour.

The grill notified my iPhone when each side of the grilling surface reached the proper temperature and when my timings were complete. I’ve since used the meat thermometer probes that connect to the side of the front panel, and I received notifications for these as well.

The grill’s display is pleasingly bright and large, making it simple to see the current mode and temperature. You don’t need an app to use this gadget, which is a huge plus. Everything can be managed from the front screen. However, the connected app allows you to monitor the grill’s temperature and its integrated timer if you need to walk back into your home.

Stunning Design

This grill looks stunning. The bronze accent on the right side of the handle reflects the metal logo in the center of the grill cover.

Everything is in rounded rectangles, and the various gray shades contribute to a sense of quality and polish. It’s a barbecue you won’t mind having others look at, even when you’re not cooking. If you didn’t know it, this grill looks like a traditional gas grill from a sheer appearance standpoint.

The side tables are easy to install and remove but remain in place once installed. Everything feels sturdy, from the exterior to the interior, with heavy-duty yet readily removable grills over the electric heating components. Optional cabinet doors are available to hide the warming trays.

Smartphone App Features

Cooking on the grill is simple: set the temperature, add the meal, and turn as needed. For high-heat scenarios, the grill can reach 700 degrees, which is remarkable for an electric grill. While I’m away from the grill, receiving messages on my phone makes outdoor cooking even more enjoyable.

The Current Backyard app, which supports both Apple iOS and Google Android, includes recipes with buttons to pre-heat the grill and set cooking timers, which are helpful but lack specific information.

For example, when I wanted to cook some steaks to medium-rare, the app simply told me to use the thermometer probes to determine the desired level of doneness. I still had to look up the internal temperature that the meat needed to reach on another cooking website. Let’s hope that Current Backyard adjusts the app in the future, as incorporating that information into an app would make it fantastic.

I did experience some screen formatting issues with the Current Backyard app, which distorted some of the information displayed. Still, I attribute that to the fact I’ve been using beta versions of the upcoming iOS 18 app. I’m sure the problem will be solved when Apple formally releases iOS 18 to the public in September.

Another cool feature that could improve the user experience is the ability to display two recipes simultaneously. Indeed, that may be “advanced dance lessons” for some users, but a benefit of a dual-sided grill is the ability to cook multiple things at once. Currently, the software forces you to switch between recipes and search for a second meal while cooking.

Manual Operation a Breeze

Manually utilizing the Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill is very simple. This product is ideal if you want a fantastic electric grill that looks excellent and can cook up to 700 degrees.

You can adjust the temperature on each side, use the provided thermometer probes, and set timers all from the front panel controls, which include a large, clickable knob and numerous smaller touchable buttons.

The LED panel on the Current Backyard grill is bright and easy to read, even in direct sunlight.

It took about 15 minutes for the Current Backyard to hit 650 degrees from a cold start, unlike a gas grill, which could hit that temperature in less than 10 minutes. Still, that wasn’t a showstopper for me.

Assembly and Cleaning

On the positive side, it only took about two hours to assemble the Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill, which, according to the well-designed installation videos you can watch on your smartphone or tablet, required two people to lift the cooking unit and install it on the cart. I was able to assemble it entirely by myself.

Cleaning the barbecue is a mixed bag. It has four removable grills that may be simply removed and reattached. They quickly discolor after cooking on them once, although the cleaning mode reduces any remaining food particles to ash. Still, you’ll need some steel wool to scrape some of that off in the sink to avoid adding carbonized particles to your meals. I’ve been using a wet sponge designed to clean gas grills and remove any residue.

Market Size and Potential

The apartment and condo market in the United States is a significant segment of the housing industry, with over 20 million apartment units and millions of condominiums nationwide.

The multifamily housing market, including apartments and condos, is valued at over $3 trillion. This sector has experienced steady growth driven by increasing urbanization, demographic shifts, and a growing preference for flexible living arrangements in urban areas.

As cities expand and population densities rise, the demand for apartments and condos continues to be a key driver in the real estate market. That’s a huge potential market for the Current Backyard smart grill since most cannot have gas-based grills on patios due to HOA or landlord restrictions.

Pricing and Availability

The standard Current Backyard Model G Zone Grill starts at $899, with everything you need to get off to the races. The company also sells accessories like a soft cover to protect the grill and stand from the elements.

At $899, this barbecue is an affordable, excellent choice for anyone searching for a durable, functional, and stylish grill that is ideal for outdoor cooking and, with proper ventilation, can also be used indoors. It delivers deliciously tasting food.

The smart features allow you to step away from the grill more often and rely on notifications to assist in managing the heat and cooking time, though the app could use a few improvements to be truly effective. Those looking for a stylish, effective electric grill with innovative features should consider this one.

The Current Backyard smart grill and accessories are available on the company’s website.