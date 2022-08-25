Tech Buzz
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

inflation economy

While we are accustomed to new generations of electronics costing about the same as the previous generation, the electronics segment is not immune to inflation. With recent announcements of semiconductor price increases beginning in 2023, consumers should move quickly to lock in lower prices this back-to-school and holiday season.

It started in June with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the largest semiconductor foundry in the world, announcing price increases starting in 2023 and now the dominoes are falling.

TSMC’s announcement was followed by a similar announcement by Intel, and reports by DigiTimes that Marvell and Qualcomm notified their customers that they will be increasing chip prices. Now it appears that most, if not all, semiconductor companies are following with their own price increases.

Price Hikes Passed to Consumers

As a key component to just about everything we use in our daily lives from electric toothbrushes and toasters to smartphones and cars, semiconductor price increases will force similar increases throughout the value chain and eventually those increases will be passed on to consumers.

Even the service fees charged by communications, internet, and entertainment companies are likely to increase as they pass on the increasing prices of their new equipment.

These pricing announcements are not surprising.

The semiconductor industry has been struggling with capacity and supply chain constraints throughout the demand upswing during Covid. Previously, the foundries pushed for more investment by their semiconductor customers into future capacity or face the consequence of losing manufacturing priority and/or higher prices.

But, with continued limitations and increasing prices of raw materials, the foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) like Intel, Microchip, and Micron are all facing the same issue — rising costs.

No Quick Fix

As Tirias Research has indicated before, there is no easy solution to solving the semiconductor supply issues. Most of the new fab capacity will be built to support newer manufacturing process nodes where the higher cost can be recouped through higher profit margins.

That leaves constraints on older process nodes until demand reduces as newer products are introduced on advanced process nodes and additional capacity for the older nodes becomes available.

With automotive, industrial, medical, and even some consumer applications using the same chips for five years, 10 years, or even longer, it will take years before the manufacturing demands level out across the older process nodes and existing manufacturing capacity.

Additionally, it takes at least two years to build and begin ramping a new semiconductor fab, even on an existing manufacturing site. While some of the foundries have committed to building new fabs, much of that commitment was predicated on assisted funding from the U.S. and EU governments, which has been very slow in coming.

As of writing this, the U.S. has funded the CHIPS and FABS Acts but it remains unclear how those funds will be allocated and when the funds will be available to the semiconductor manufacturers.

More Inflationary Pressures

These issues are bad enough, but when combined with continued shutdowns in China, limited mining for raw materials, bottlenecks in shipping, and labor shortages, the semiconductor industry, like all other industries, will succumb to the pressures of inflation.

The only real solution to the issue is a reset in demand, which translates to an overall correction of the market, aka a recession. While the economy is headed into a recession it will take time, possibly a few years, to reduce the rate of inflation and bring disposable income and the prices of everything from raw materials to consumer goods back into equilibrium.

As a result, when it comes to electronics, the best plan is for consumers is to lock in prices for what they need this back-to-school and holiday season because higher prices will be the norm in 2023.

Jim McGregor has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2017. He is the founder and principal analyst at Tirias Research with more than 30 years of high-tech industry experience. His expertise spans a broad range of product development and corporate strategy functions, such as semiconductor manufacturing, systems engineering, product marketing, marketing communications, brand management, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and sales. McGregor worked for Intel, Motorola, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, General Dynamics Space Systems, and In-Stat prior to founding Tirias Research. Email Jim.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
warehouse worker using forklift
PC Shipments Decline, Revenues Rise During Q1 2022
April 12, 2022
US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads
April 11, 2022
Intel’s Mega-Site Fab Is Critical to the US Tackling International Conflicts
January 31, 2022
Intel CEO Gives Unwarlike ‘Going to War’ Speech
March 29, 2021
More by Jim McGregor
view all
Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?
February 11, 2022
Amid Disaster, COVID-19 Presents Opportunities
March 5, 2020
Don’t Expect Too Much From Electric Trucks
January 4, 2020
HPC and AI Are Changing the World
November 30, 2019
Demystifying 5G – It’s Real and It’s Here
November 26, 2019
Autonomous Vehicle Development Fuels Industry Angst
August 30, 2019
China-US Trade Tension Is Causing Irreparable Damage to High-Tech
June 12, 2019
Structural Shifts in Semiconductor Industry Spawn New Trends
March 8, 2019
Will the Sharing Economy Kill Personal Ownership?
February 7, 2019
How Much Can Technology Be Trusted?
December 14, 2018
More in Tech Buzz
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity
July 18, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
Metaverse Standards Forum
The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum
June 27, 2022
The Birth of Google’s ‘Sentient’ AI and the Problem It Presents
June 20, 2022
Google Hasn’t Started the Robocalypse Yet
June 15, 2022
Sheryl Sandberg
With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?
June 6, 2022
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2022
Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC
May 30, 2022
hostile takeover
The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk
April 18, 2022
iPhone SE 5G
Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop
March 9, 2022

What do you use to play video games?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

Chips

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC

Computing

Computing

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Data Management

Data Management

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

Developers

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies’ Strengths, Weaknesses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Accent Altering Voice Tech Aims To Replace Frustration With Communication

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Hacking

Hacking

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days

Hardware

Hardware

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Health

Health

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Home Tech

Home Tech

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How To

How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place

Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern

Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats

Malware

Malware

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Tablets

Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Tech Law

Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

Transportation

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-commerce Times

Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
Back-Office Finance Automation: The Foundation of a Solid E-Commerce Enterprise
August 23, 2022
Pulse Check on Physical, Digital Commerce Health
Pulse Check on Physical, Digital Commerce Health
August 16, 2022
The Transformation of Warehouses to E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers
The Transformation of Warehouses to E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers
August 10, 2022

LinuxInsider

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

Oracle Is Signaling
Oracle Is Signaling
August 24, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
Oracle's 'Box of Chocolates'
August 15, 2022