IT

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Excess Exuberance, Not ‘Bossism’ Behind Rash of Tech Layoffs

employee laid off exiting office with a cardboard box of belongings

Tech layoffs have been grabbing headlines recently, for good reason.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has laid off 12,000, about 12% of its workforce. Facebook’s parent Meta has chopped 11,000 workers from the rolls, and IBM slashed 3,900 employees, 1.5% of its global workforce.

All told, 1,045 tech companies laid off 160,097 workers in 2022, and this year, 344 tech firms have already issued pink slips to 103,767 workers, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Concern over an impending recession — despite unemployment reaching a 50-year low of 3.4% — is contributing to the layoff frenzy. So is a hiring hangover from the pandemic. Yet another factor, according to some job market watchers, is the “Great Reboot.”

According to Business Insider, the Great Reboot is management’s answer to the Great Resignation and “quiet quitting.” It’s making strategic decisions, including layoffs and cuts in salaries and perks, to regain power lost to employees during the pandemic.

Pull-Back, Not Bossism

The Great Reboot has its doubters, though.

“What looks like ‘bossism’ or a perverse crackdown by tech management to put the help in its place is much more likely a pull-back from way over-hiring at the beginning of the pandemic,” observed Mark Muro, a senior fellow in the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program at The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization in Washington, D.C.

“Tech firms got way over their skis as the world piled onto digital platforms and now needs to pull back,” Muro told TechNewsWorld.

He explained that the tech sector is experiencing a genuine temporary recession and is being forced to correct for past errors on the hiring front. Slowing tech sales and higher interest rates have, at least for the moment, blown the whistle on unlimited hiring.

“The firms are facing real market problems — not just trying to put workers in their place,” Muro observed, “though the time of unlimited perks and spiraling pay is for sure on hold.”

“It’s also important to recognize that Big Tech is its own world,” he added. “Most of the rest of the economy is still contending with tight labor markets where workers still have a lot of leverage.”

Conspicuous by Its Absence

However, as Gartner analyst Wade McDaniel pointed out in a recent blog, some companies have been better at managing the pandemic hangover than others.

“Many of the companies mentioned in the press say that they went on a spending spree or over-invested in talent during the height of the pandemic,” he wrote. “Others say they are responding to shifts in their business model.”

“But one company is notably missing from the layoff press coverage: Apple,” he continued. “They experienced high growth during the pandemic but are not currently laying off staff even though revenue was down in Q4.”

McDaniel noted that Apple grew its workforce by about 20% over the past three years, while Microsoft, at 50%, and Alphabet, at 57%, took much more aggressive approaches to staffing.

“To be sure, economic and market uncertainty are contributors to these reductions,” he wrote, “but in the end, many firms will retain a larger staff after the layoffs when compared to just 12 months ago.”

A Case of Over-Exuberance

Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a research and public policy organization in Washington, D.C., called the idea that companies would lay off workers to recoup control lost during the pandemic “far-fetched.”

“What happened to the tech companies was they were a little over-exuberant in responding to the pandemic,” Atkinson told TechNewsWorld.

“A lot of the demand for IT during the pandemic was somewhat temporary,” he explained. “When demand returned, it was lower than the companies expected.” “They overshot,” he continued. “I don’t buy the idea that they’re laying off workers whom they could use productively now so they could send a message to their workforce.”

“You have workers for a reason,” he added. “If you have more workers than you need for your workload, you really only have one choice, and that’s to downsize.”

Post-Pandemic Changes

Atkinson, though, does see a post-pandemic shift in the tech sector.

“Are there going to be those frothy conditions going forward with huge signing bonuses and big salaries? I doubt it,” he said. “I think we’re at the end of that era for the tech labor market.”

He acknowledged, however, that there are always certain skill sets that are going to be in high demand or low supply. “You’re always going to pay for that superstar,” he noted. “That’s not going to go away. It’s just not going to reap the kind of premiums it has in the past.”

The most significant change in tech will be how it treats cost, he continued.

“Prior to this, cost wasn’t a principal constraint. Talent was their principal constraint,” he said. “Now they’re moving into a world where they can’t be indifferent to cost.”

“They were in a world where they had so much money they wanted to keep hiring and keep hiring the best,” he continued. “Now they’re going to focus a lot more on cost containment than they were.”

“That could lead them to make more new hires right out of college because you pay less for someone with that level of experience than competing for someone at another company with 15 years of experience,” he added.

Cybersecurity a Safe Haven for Employment

When an industry starts tightening its belt, there are always niches that seem to evade the trend. With technology, such a niche is cybersecurity.

“In cybersecurity, we’re seeing relative insulation from recessionary impacts,” observed Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)², an organization in Clearwater, Fla., that certifies cybersecurity professionals.

“In the cybersecurity space, we’re seeing robust plans to hire,” Rosso told TechNewsWorld.

An example of tech companies reasserting their control of workers is the elimination of work-from-home opportunities for workers. That’s not the case among cybersecurity pros, she asserted.

Rosso cited numbers from her organization’s 2022 workforce study that found 55% of cybersecurity professionals are either working remotely or have the flexibility to choose where they work, compared to 23% before the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen in the cybersecurity space is when employers force people back into the office, a lot of people will move to a new job where they don’t have to commute to work every day,” she said.

Rosso added that organizations seem to have a greater understanding now than before the pandemic of the value of cybersecurity pros.

“Because they are in such high demand, they’re not people you’re going to get rid of lightly,” she noted.

Rosso had this message for IT workers cut from tech companies: “Come over to cybersecurity, especially if you have deep technical skills. We have over three million open jobs for you.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
frustrated computer user
Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing
January 30, 2023
press conference
Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting
August 31, 2022
executive decision-maker thinking
The Great Re…tirement
January 27, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
digital identity
OpenAI Exec Admits AI Needs Regulation
February 7, 2023
Quantum Computer
China Delivers Its First Practical Quantum Computer System to a Customer
February 1, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
Aptera Launch Edition
Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV
January 25, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
The Mac mini is now available with Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips
Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon
January 18, 2023
gavel in courtroom
Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper
January 17, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
remote worker
Research Finds Many Workers Now Value Trust Over Money
January 10, 2023
More in IT
Cloud Computing
The Cloud Has Pushed Identity to its Breaking Point. What’s Next?
February 2, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
DevOps
Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation
July 14, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
CIO using laptop in office
The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning
May 26, 2022
Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush
May 19, 2022
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022
6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization
May 13, 2022

The AI-powered search leader one year from now will be:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Hacking

Hacking

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Hardware

Hardware

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
February 6, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023

LinuxInsider

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
January 30, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023

CRM Buyer

How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
February 10, 2023
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
February 8, 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
January 31, 2023