Social Networking

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Explosive Growth Surges Threads to Lead in Twitter Alternative Sweepstakes

Twitter vs. Threads

Competitors have been nipping at Twitter’s heels for months, trying to exploit growing dissatisfaction among its users over decisions made by its new helmsman Elon Musk. Those efforts, though, haven’t been able to gain much traction — until now.

In just five days, the latest Twitter alternative, Meta’s Threads, has garnered 100 million users, shattering a record formerly held by the wildly popular generative AI app ChatGPT.

“This is a big win for embattled Meta as it looks to regain its foothold amid the company’s shaky metaverse ambitions,” declared Mike Proulx, a vice president and research director at Forrester Research, a national market research company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

“The meteoric rise of Threads, in just five days, demonstrates just how many people have longed for an alternative to what Twitter has devolved into,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“While Meta has cause to celebrate, it’s far too early to declare victory,” he cautioned. “Thread’s success rests upon sustained growth and repeat usage. This means Meta must enhance Thread’s features and overcome data privacy concerns.”

“But make no mistake, Threads’ launch is a case study on what to do right,” he added.

Breaking New User Barrier

Unlike Twitter alternatives like BlueSky and Mastodon, which have had to build their audience one user at a time, Threads has benefited from its intimate relationship with Meta’s social powerhouse Instagram. That relationship has allowed Threads to overcome a significant barrier to gaining traction in the Twitter alternative derby.

“Threads has been able to jump this barrier because Meta directly connected the new application to Instagram,” said Luke Lintz, CEO of Highkey Enterprises, a digital marketing and social media company in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“When users sign onto the platform, they create an account by directly connecting their Instagram page,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This has jumped the barrier because Instagram has over two billion active monthly users.”

“By incorporating seamless integration with Instagram, Meta was able to leverage Instagram’s popularity to help Threads jump the initial barrier of attracting new users,” added Joseph Panzarella, a professor of digital marketing and media at the Katz School of Science and Health at Yeshiva University, in New York City.

“Seamless integration has been the key to attracting the first few million users, and it built the momentum for later exponential growth to 100 million users,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Threads accounts are so intimately connected to Instagram accounts that deleting a Threads account automatically deletes a user’s Instagram account.

Work in Progress

Despite its attraction to millions of users, Threads appears to be a product rushed out the door in the eyes of some commentators.

“Threads does have a bona fide ‘work in progress’ feeling, which could inhibit its broader adoption, particularly with highly popular influencers,” observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst with SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“The inability to edit posts and access Threads on a Mac or Windows desktop are big challenges that legacy Twitter users won’t find appealing,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Marketing of the application also seemed hurried, contended Lintz. “No one really heard of the app up until a week from launch,” he said.

“The app was likely rushed to launch given the news that Twitter will be placing a cap on the amount of Tweets that can be loaded per day and the big push that Elon has been making on Twitter Blue subscriptions,” he added.

According to a Twitter post on Sunday by Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, a content delivery network, Twitter traffic has been tanking since the beginning of the year, or just about the time Musk took over the company’s operation.

“From Meta’s perspective, it made sense to bring Threads to market as soon as possible and take advantage of Twitter’s ongoing business problems,” Panzarella noted.

“Threads was launched with enough early features to get user feedback and establish viability,” he continued, “and it was able to save costs associated with features such as editing and advertising.”

“Sure, there are a lot of features that are not in Twitter, but they’ve covered the core experience, and it has been a stable launch,” added Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City.

Monopolistic Concerns

The rapid growth of Threads has raised concerns in some quarters about Meta becoming a social media monopoly.

“Meta poses a real threat at monopolizing social media,” Lintz said. “They have Instagram for the younger demographic of short-form content, Facebook for the older demographic of short-form content, and WhatsApp for messaging and as an international social media platform. Now they have Threads [for] short-form blogging. It’s worrisome.”

“There’s already been a lot of regulatory discussion about breaking up Facebook and Instagram and talk about one company having too much ownership over the social media dialogue,” Rubin told TechNewsWorld. “Threads could strengthen the case for that if it crosses the billion-user mark.”

Monopoly concerns aside, Meta’s move on Twitter’s turf is sending an ominous message to would-be social media moguls. “The only social media platforms that are going to succeed in the future are the ones that are backed by the user base and the funding of current large social media companies,” Lintz predicted.

“The odds of a new social media platform entering the marketplace with no pre-existing user base is slim to none,” he added,

News and Info Conduit

In all the discussions about Twitter, its real value is being ignored, maintains Karen Kovacs North, director of the Annenberg Program on Online Communities at the University of Southern California.

“The biggest misconception about Twitter — and Threads being the Twitter killer — is that people like to talk about Twitter as a social network. The real value of Twitter is not as a social network. The real value of Twitter is news and information,” she told TechNewsWorld.

“Twitter is not a social network,” she continued. “It’s a network of journalists and other communicators. The value of Twitter is anybody can put a message up on Twitter, and it can be seen by anybody.”

“When people talk about finding a replacement for Twitter, they don’t seem to be thinking of Twitter as a source of information,” she said. “That’s a huge mistake.”

“Threads hasn’t been developed as an information platform where people anywhere — from the smallest voice to world leaders — can share information with reporters and communicators worldwide,” she added. “If Threads kills Twitter, it leaves communicators with a real void in their ability to find information and tell stories.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Silicon Valley Bank dominos falling to other regional financial institutions, Signature Bank, Firdst Republic Bank
Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study
April 25, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
Musk Appears Bitten by the AI Bug
March 1, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
organizations can now control a secure enclave on a remote worker's personal computer
Venn Unveils Secure Enclave Tech To Control Remote Work Computers
June 28, 2023
Blue Chip Ads Feeding Unreliable AI-Generated News Websites
June 27, 2023
smartphone username, password login credentials
Poor Password Practices Persist Among Online Users: Study
June 21, 2023
AI in business
Release AI From the Shadows, Argues Wharton Prof
June 20, 2023
information technology team examining business emails for gen AI phishing attacks
Gen AI Fueling Surge of Sophisticated Email Attacks
June 14, 2023
Intel immersion cooling
Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend
June 13, 2023
systems control room computer operators
AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare
June 7, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
concerned office worker
Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs
May 31, 2023
ChatGPT iOS app on iPhone
ChatGPT’s Arrival on iPhone Sparks Reprise of Privacy Concerns
May 23, 2023
More in Social Networking
social media apps Instagram Threads Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Behance
Twitter vs. Threads: Meta Has the Advantage
July 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank dominos falling to other regional financial institutions, Signature Bank, Firdst Republic Bank
Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study
April 25, 2023
Bark parental control app
Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying
March 27, 2023
a worried teenager looking at her smartphone
Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic
March 8, 2023
United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China
December 14, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report
October 4, 2022
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts
August 10, 2022
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
online reviews
Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers
July 20, 2022
teenage boy reading tablet
Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years
May 12, 2022

Will the launch of Threads affect your use of Twitter?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Will Apple’s Vision Pro Dent the Universe?

Chips

Chips

Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy

Computing

Computing

New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Poor Password Practices Persist Among Online Users: Study

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?

Exclusives

Exclusives

The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare

Hardware

Hardware

Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend

Health

Health

Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus

Home Tech

Home Tech

New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Selecting the Right SBOM for Your Enterprise

Malware

Malware

DOJ, Five Eyes Nations Unite To Dismantle Russian Cyber-Espionage Network

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Windows 11 AI Integration Signals New Era for User Experiences

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Science

Science

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?

Smartphones

Smartphones

Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

Tablets

Tablets

2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Release AI From the Shadows, Argues Wharton Prof

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Blue Chip Ads Feeding Unreliable AI-Generated News Websites
Blue Chip Ads Feeding Unreliable AI-Generated News Websites
June 27, 2023
Retail Sector Bearing the Brunt of Cyber Assaults
Retail Sector Bearing the Brunt of Cyber Assaults
June 14, 2023
The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
June 9, 2023

LinuxInsider

New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023
Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
June 14, 2023

CRM Buyer

How To Cut Costs and Boost Business Growth During Tough Economic Times
How To Cut Costs and Boost Business Growth During Tough Economic Times
July 11, 2023
Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?
Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?
June 30, 2023
This Gen AI for CRM Boasts 'Like Having 1,000 Employees'
This Gen AI for CRM Boasts 'Like Having 1,000 Employees'
June 23, 2023