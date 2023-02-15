Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

‘Father of Internet’ Warns Sinking Money Into Cool AI May Be Uncool

ChatGPT by OpenAI displayed on a smartphone

Vint Cerf, known as the father of the internet, raised a few eyebrows Monday when he urged investors to be cautious when investing in businesses built around conversational chatbots.

The bots still make too many mistakes, asserted Cerf, who is a vice president at Google, which has an AI chatbot called Bard in development.

When he asked ChatGPT, a bot developed by OpenAI, to write a bio of him, it got a bunch of things wrong, he told an audience at the TechSurge Deep Tech summit, hosted by venture capital firm Celesta and held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.

“It’s like a salad shooter. It mixes [facts] together because it doesn’t know better,” Cerf said, according to Silicon Angle.

He advised investors not to support a technology because it seems cool or is generating “buzz.”

Cerf also recommended that they take ethical considerations into account when investing in AI.

He said, “Engineers like me should be responsible for trying to find a way to tame some of these technologies, so they’re less likely to cause trouble,” Silicon Angle reported.

Human Oversight Needed

As Cerf points out, some pitfalls exist for businesses chomping at the bit to get into the AI race.

Inaccuracy and incorrect information, bias, and offensive results are all potential risks businesses face when using AI, noted Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, commentary, and analysis website.

“The risks depend on the use cases,” Sterling told TechNewsWorld. “Digital agencies overly relying upon ChatGPT or other AI tools to create content or complete work for clients could produce results that are sub-optimal or damaging to the client in some way.”

However, he asserted that checks and balances and strong human oversight could mitigate those risks.

Small businesses that don’t have expertise in the technology need to be careful before taking the AI plunge, cautioned Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst with SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“At the very least, any company that incorporates AI into their way of doing business needs to understand the implications of that,” Vena told TechNewsWorld.

“Privacy — especially at the customer level — is obviously a huge area of concern,” he continued. “Terms and conditions for use need to be extremely explicit, as well as liability should the AI capability produce content or take actions that open up the business to potential liability.”

Ethics Need Exploration

While Cerf would like users and developers of AI to take ethics into account when bringing AI products to market, that could be a challenging task.

“Most businesses utilizing AI are focused on efficiency and time or cost savings,” Sterling observed. “For most of them, ethics will be a secondary concern or even a non-consideration.”

There are ethical issues that need to be addressed before AI is widely embraced, added Vena. He pointed to the education sector as an example.

“Is it ethical for a student to submit a paper completely extracted from an AI tool?” he asked. “Even if the content is not plagiarism in the strictest sense because it could be ‘original,’ I believe most schools — especially at the high school and college levels — would push back on that.”

“I’m not sure news media outlets would be thrilled about the use of ChatGPT by journalists reporting on real-time events that often rely on abstract judgments that an AI tool might struggle with,” he said.

“Ethics must play a strong role,” he continued, “which is why there needs to be an AI code of conduct that businesses and even the media should be compelled to agree to, as well as making those compliance terms part of the terms and conditions when using AI tools.”

Unintended Consequences

It’s important for anyone involved in AI to ensure they’re doing what they’re doing responsibly, maintained Ben Kobren, head of communications and public policy at Neeva, an AI-based search engine based in Washington, D.C.

“A lot of the unintended consequences of previous technologies were the result of an economic model that was not aligning business incentives with the end user,” Kobren told TechNewsWorld. “Companies have to choose between serving an advertiser or the end user. The vast majority of the time, the advertiser would win out. “

“The free internet allowed for unbelievable innovation, but it came at a cost,” he continued. “That cost was an individual’s privacy, an individual’s time, an individual’s attention.”

“The same is going to happen with AI,” he said. “Will AI be applied in a business model that aligns with users or with advertisers?”

Cerf’s pleadings for caution appear aimed at slowing down the entry of AI products into the market, but that seems unlikely.

“ChatGPT pushed the industry forward much faster than anyone was anticipating,” observed Kobren.

“The race is on, and there’s no going back,” Sterling added.

“There are risks and benefits to quickly bringing these products to market,” he said. “But the market pressure and financial incentives to act now will outweigh ethical restraint. The largest companies talk about ‘responsible AI,’ but they’re forging ahead regardless.”

Transformational Technology

In his remarks at the TechSurge summit, Cerf also reminded investors that all the people who will be using AI technologies won’t be using them for their intended purposes. They “will seek to do that which is their benefit and not yours,” he reportedly said.

“Governments, NGOs, and industry need to work together to formulate rules and standards, which should be built into these products to prevent abuse,” Sterling observed.

“The challenge and the problem are that the market and competitive dynamics move faster and are much more powerful than policy and governmental processes,” he continued. “But regulation is coming. It’s just a question of when and what it looks like.”

Policymakers have been grappling with AI accountability for a while now, commented Hodan Omaar, a senior AI policy analyst for the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank studying the intersection of data, technology, and public policy, in Washington, D.C.

“Developers should be responsible when they create AI systems,” Omaar told TechNewsWorld. “They should ensure such systems are trained on representative datasets.”

However, she added that it will be the operators of the AI systems who will make the most important decisions about how AI systems impact society.

“It’s clear that AI is here to stay,” Kobren added. “It’s going to transform many facets of our lives, in particular how we access, consume, and interact with information on the internet.”

“It’s the most transformational and exciting technology we’ve seen since the iPhone,” he concluded.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
employee laid off exiting office with a cardboard box of belongings
Excess Exuberance, Not ‘Bossism’ Behind Rash of Tech Layoffs
February 14, 2023
Yusuf Mehdi at Microsoft's announcement of new Bing and Edge powered by artificial intellignce
Microsoft Ups Ante for Online Search With New AI-Powered Bing Engine, Edge Browser
February 8, 2023
digital identity
OpenAI Exec Admits AI Needs Regulation
February 7, 2023
Quantum Computer
China Delivers Its First Practical Quantum Computer System to a Customer
February 1, 2023
Google home page on a laptop computer
Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years
January 31, 2023
Aptera Launch Edition
Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV
January 25, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
The Mac mini is now available with Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips
Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon
January 18, 2023
gavel in courtroom
Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper
January 17, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
Nvidia Broadcast App
Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators
January 27, 2023
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycel
Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES
January 6, 2023
Nvidia Isaac Sim RTX Lidar and Sensor Support
Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform
January 3, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
brain on a chip
Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops
November 21, 2022

The AI-powered search leader one year from now will be:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Nvidia’s Eye Contact Effect Changes the Game for Video Content Creators

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Gmail Creator Predicts AI Will Totally Disrupt Google Search in 1 to 2 Years

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Hacking

Hacking

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Hardware

Hardware

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Aptera Solar-Powered Vehicle Set To Roll in 2023, Lightyear Puts Brakes on $250K SPEV

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
Retailers, It's Time To Get Phygital
February 6, 2023
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets
January 24, 2023
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023

LinuxInsider

How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
January 30, 2023
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023

CRM Buyer

How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
How Oracle Stays a Step Ahead of Activist Investors
February 10, 2023
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
DevRev Brings New Approach to SaaS Management
February 8, 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
Brands Can Profit From These 5 Customer Experience Trends in 2023
January 31, 2023