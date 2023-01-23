Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer

Generative AI

Generative AI is a category of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to create things like literature, graphics, music, and language models.

Gen-AI has been burning up the news of late and promises to change computing. ChatGPT is the current star of this category, but Google is spinning up a challenger because ChatGPT has scared the heck out of them. They are hardly alone.

While there is a lot of concern about this technology taking jobs away from humans, the kinds of jobs it will mostly eliminate, at least initially, are jobs that people often don’t like doing.

In addition, this is part of the anticipated evolution of computers from glorified calculators to something like working peers, and it changes critical dynamics. Rather than people having to learn how to work with computers, generative AI-based computers will increasingly be learning how to work with humans.

Until that evolution reaches critical mass, when computers can fully perform as peers to humans — likely as they rush past us in development, given machine speeds exceed evolution by thousands of magnitudes — we’ll need AI whisperer skills. This is much like today’s need for people who know how to best work with computers or learned Boolean logic to work more efficiently with search engines.

Let’s talk about that evolution this week. Then we’ll close with my Product of the Week, a new mechanical keyboard I tried out that needs just one more thing to be perfect.

Linking Gen-AI to Humans

Traditionally, a “whisperer” refers to someone who knows how best to work and communicate with an animal. They are savants who seem able to get into the heads of the animals they work with and train animals that seem untrainable.

They use verbal and non-verbal methods that seem like magic to those watching them and form a bond of trust with the animals that seemed impossible to the owners, and the whisperer can transfer that bond to the owners at the end of the process.

True whisperers seem to come by their skills naturally. They are wired differently than the rest of us, and much like savants in other areas, I expect they often don’t relate to people that well.

Unlike animals with abuse, health, or mental issues that generate fear of humans, generative AIs will be relatively stable, though they will vary greatly depending on their programming.

However, understanding how to direct them to the desired outcome will be no less difficult because, unlike animals, we’ll ask the AIs to complete far more complex tasks than sitting, staying, or coming to us on command. We’ll ask AIs to write scripts, articles, and novels, create new products and execute military commands.

We also know that generative AIs currently lack empathy, though there are those working to not only fix this but to use them to teach humans how to be empathetic. As those who have worked in IT already know, the big problem today with generative AI is that users don’t know what they want, so they can’t very well issue a request that a generative AI can effectively execute.

AI whisperers will be the bridge between the generative AI and the human user. The whisperer understands what the AI needs to hear and can better translate what they want into a command that more efficiently directs the AI to accomplish the task. Scale will immediately become a problem since, like animal whisperers, AI whisperers will initially be scarce and difficult to identify.

AI-Based Human Whisperers

Much like we have created generative AI and trained it on materials to accomplish an increasing variety of tasks, the bottleneck is that people just aren’t great communicators. Since generative AIs can advance at machine speeds and will gain consistency over time, it is the human side of this problem that will need more work.

The final stage of the development of generative AIs will be the creation of AI-based human whisperers. These AIs are explicitly trained to learn what humans want. Their unique methods of communicating, both verbally and non-verbally, can motivate or manipulate humans to accomplish the needed task of thoroughly thinking through their requests — often by providing simulation feedback and historical perspective to avoid the mistakes that otherwise would occur — to speed up and increase the quality of the overall process.

Given they can be trained through digital knowledge transfer, these human-whisperer AIs can scale and will be able to complete the bridge between people and machines, finally providing a look at the full potential for genuine human-AI synergy.

Wrapping Up

Generative AI is a game changer that will help eliminate repetitive tasks and even much of the grind when having to write a long paper, article, or book.

It will perform best as a human enhancement tool rather than a human replacement tool because its creativity is derivative and lacks empathy, which means that it will do a lot of socially unacceptable things on purpose without oversight.

Those who do best with this technology initially will embrace and learn it, much like those who previously embraced and learned mainframes, PCs, and Boolean logic.

We should see AI whisperers initially emerge as a bridge between these AIs and people who have yet to learn how to think through and properly word their requests.

Eventually, they will be replaced by AI-driven human whisperers, allowing the technology to advance more quickly and deal with related communications problems at scale.

Computers are about to become a ton more social; we are not at all ready for this yet.

Tech Product of the Week

Das Keyboard 6 Professional

Das Keyboard 6 Professional

Image Credit: Das Keyboard

If you write a lot, as I do, there is nothing like a great keyboard. To me, a mechanical keyboard is far better than the cheaper, chicklet-style keyboards on most laptops and desktop PCs.

I like a longer key throw, a solid touch, and the fact that mechanical keyboards last longer than their cheaply-made counterparts.

The Das Keyboard 6 Professional is more appropriate for writers and computer programmers than gamers. Still, it would make a decent gaming keyboard, given it is mechanically ergonomic, and you can control the volume of your PC with a convenient volume nob on the device. However, there are better boards for gaming that look more spectacular.

This keyboard is for the office, home, or work. It has lighted keys (with an on-off switch) which is handy if you work at night, as well as all media controls.

Many of us like to listen to music or podcasts while working, and the ability to manage that content with dedicated keys is quite helpful. You can also push down on the volume control to mute the speaker, but one feature is lacking: a mute microphone button for video calls, which those of us who work from home need sorely.

The Das Keyboard 6 Pro does have a handy sleep button which, if you don’t have user sensing (a feature that suspends your PC when you walk away from it), is a great way to assure your kids or co-workers don’t mess with your stuff if you leave your desk.

I found the keys to be a bit sticky at first, but that cleared up in the first 15 minutes, and this is now the keyboard I use for most of my work. I just wish it had a microphone mute button.

It comes in two versions: one with softer switches and the one I got that is a bit more clicky. I like the clicky version, but if you are in an office, your co-workers may prefer you make the quieter choice.

A great keyboard helps productivity, reduces mistakes and hand stress, and creates a more pleasant working experience. Accordingly, the Das Keyboard 6 Professional, which sells for $199, is my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
robot
The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains
January 16, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
best tech products and companies
Standout Tech Products of 2022
December 26, 2022
CES 2022 Show Opening
The Newfound Importance of CES: Innovation as a Competitive Game Changer
December 19, 2022
fancy gift
5 Fantasy Gifts To Dream About Over the Holidays
December 12, 2022
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022
brain on a chip
Anticipating the Evolution of AI-Enhanced Smartphones and Laptops
November 21, 2022
young female traveler with luggage at airport checking flights
Airline Travel Hacks To Avoid Holiday Excursion Headaches
November 14, 2022
More in Artificial Intelligence
A team of information technology professionals
IT Execs Share Strategies for Managing Digital and Cyber Trends in 2023
January 12, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycel
Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES
January 6, 2023
Nvidia Isaac Sim RTX Lidar and Sensor Support
Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform
January 3, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
student lockers in a school hallway
Schools Must Leverage Tech To Boost Response Time to Violence: Report
November 8, 2022
medical imaging research scientist evaluating brain scans
Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
October 5, 2022
military drone operator looking at computer screen
AI Gun Detection Firm ZeroEyes Awarded Air Force Drone Grant
September 28, 2022
artificial intelligence facial recognition
New AI-Powered Service Turns Portraits Into Talking Heads
September 20, 2022
search field
Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists
September 14, 2022

Which is your favorite videoconferencing app?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Chips

Chips

Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition

Computing

Computing

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Hacking

Hacking

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Hardware

Hardware

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Some Unusual Tech Emerges at CES

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Standout Tech Products of 2022

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Tech Law

Tech Law

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Transportation

Transportation

Tesla Models Still Dominate Market Despite Musk’s Twitter Turmoil

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
January 13, 2023
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
January 10, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
January 18, 2023
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022

CRM Buyer

CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
January 17, 2023
CRM in 2023
CRM in 2023
January 5, 2023
Iterate, Don't Fail
Iterate, Don't Fail
December 27, 2022